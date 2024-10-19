Here’s Everything That the Number 6 Could Mean in Numerology (2024)

The meaning of the number 6 Life Path Number 6 Heart's Desire Number 6 The Number 6 in Astrology The Number 6 in Tarot Angel Number 6

Numerology is an ancient, sacred esoteric practice that attributes every number (and letter, actually) with a vibrational power. In numerology, numbers are a "secret code" that can reveal traits, future events, powers, personal challenges, and even destinies. Your numerological birth chart, much like your astrological one, is a detailed blueprint outlining your potential in this lifetime. Feeling lost? Look at the numbers!

In numerology, common rule of thumb is that you continue adding numbers together (whether it’s your birthdate, your birthdate PLUS the current year, or numbers linked to the letters in your name) until you get to a single digit 1-9, with 11, 22, and 33 also being significant. Each number has a different meaning and profile.

The meaning of the number 6

6 is the "mother" of the numbers. 6 has caring, nurturing, empathetic, and relationship-building powers. 6 people are typically strong but also tender and protective. They often have a close, loving family and they recreate those bonds amongst wider circles, eventually designing a powerful web of interconnection and alliance across a broad spectrum of people. 6 folk are the glue that holds together the community. They're the one that others lean on.

Life Path Number 6

Your life path number is calculated based on your birthdate. It represents your character, your life purpose, and the type of life you’ll lead. Yes, it’s one of THE most significant numbers in the numerology system.

To find your life path number, simply reduce the digits of your full birthdate until you reach a single-digit number—excluding 11, 22 and 33. Did you get the number 6, by any chance?

Life path number 6 is destined for service, caregiving, nurturing, healing, and helping the vulnerable. Early on, you will find yourself taking ownership for other people, growing up fast, and being the one that others come to for help. You always have practical, workable solutions to the problems that everyday life throws up. You're a natural trouble-shooter. You are also very creative, although this can be overshadowed by your altruism. If you can find a way to combine the two, perfect! You are humble, loving, supportive, wise, and pragmatic. People gravitate towards you.

Heart’s Desire Number 6

The heart's desire number (also called the soul urge number) reveals your innermost passion and yearning. This number is how you get to know your ~inner self~, perhaps little like your Moon sign.

It's derived by adding together the numbers based on the vowels in your full name at birth. The vowels are A (1), E (5), I (9), O (6), and U (6). Add them together and reduce until you reach a single digit between 1 and 9. Did you get number 6?

If your heart's desire number is 6, your soul urge is to seek fulfillment in being of service to others. Embrace your caring nature and spread love to those around you. You might be drawn to careers in and around therapy, childcare, healing, vet services, nutrition, charity, fashion, interior styling, humanitarian causes, social care, environmentalism, law enforcement, teaching, counseling, or politics. You enjoy working in areas that allow you to have contact with other people, ideally to help them overcome issues and live a better life. Your purpose in life is to provide care, support, and service to others in order to build positive, proud communities.

The Number 6 in Astrology

In astrology, the number 6 is linked to Venus, the planet of beauty, romance, money, and indulgence. Venus rules over Taurus and Libra, both of whom are great lovers and ardent fans of living the good life. Venus gifts people with charm, charisma, beauty (inside and out), and purity. Sugar will always attract more flies than vinegar, after all. In mythology, Venus was the goddess of love, sex, beauty, and fertility, the Roman counterpart to the Greek goddess Aphrodite.

The Number 6 in Tarot

The sixth card of the tarot's Major Arcana is the Lovers. The Lovers represents the dualities, complexities, undercurrents, and temptations of close, passionate relationships. Nothing is always smooth sailing. The Lovers highlights that it's important to learn how to navigate the rough and tumble of interpersonal dynamics, to heal rifts, and to mediate conflict. Emotional intelligence is built via experience. BTW, in astrology, the Lovers is Gemini's card.

Angel Number 6

Angel numbers are a relatively new aspect of the numerology system. They're believed to be cosmic codes from angels, who are trying to communicate something about your destiny to you by sending you these number sequences until you pay attention! They show up as recurring sequences of numbers via license plates, clocks, bills, house numbers, bank statements, etc.

If you keep seeing repeating 6s—like 666—then you’re being nudged towards the kind of life path behaviors that a number 6 person should pursue: Security, nesting, family, and home-making. Prioritize family, good friends, your home, your security, and the things that make you feel grounded and safe. Seeing 6s is a nudge to put down roots, build your foundations, and commit to relationships.

Here’s Everything That the Number 6 Could Mean in Numerology (1)

Kerry Ward

Tarot Reader

Kerry Ward has been reading, teaching and creating tarot decks, books, and content for over 25 years, and is a horoscope contributor for Cosmopolitan UK and Cosmopolitan US. You can book a personal, written tarot reading with her, which comes as a beautifully illustrated brochure. She is also the published author of Power Purpose Practice, Card of the Day Tarot and Cardless Tarot. She also created the Good Karma, Crystal Magic, and Taroscopes tarot decks. She likes to self-publish unique journals in her spare time, such as The Guided Magic Manifesting Journal and the latest Haunted House Journal. She is a Gemini, so writing is her favourite thing!
Follow her on Instagram h for weekly forecasts, insights, and tarot teachings, or find her on LinkedIn.

