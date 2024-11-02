Hiring Information - Carroll County Public School District (2024)

Teaching / Certificated / Licensed Vacancies

Contractual Vacancies are advertised on our Job Vacancies page - please use the link below. As a reminder, applicants are required to have 3 professional references. More information on references can be found in the FAQ section on the right.

Contractual Job Vacancies

TeacherHiringProcess3.jpg

Hiring Information - Carroll County Public School District (1)

Applications are now being accepted for 2023 - 2024 teaching, counseling, nursing, and related service provider positions. Please click the link above for information on applying to the pools for these positions.

Classified Staff

Vacancies for clerical, assistant, custodial, food service, and other contractual support staff can be found by visiting our application page atCarroll County, MD Public Schools - Frontline Recruitment (applitrack.com)

Hourly Non-Contractual

How to Apply for Hourly Positions

Select the document below to view available hourly positions. All hourly applicants must submit 3 professional references. Please see Reference FAQs on the right for more information.

Hiring Information - Carroll County Public School District (2)

Please see job descriptions below for hourly positions:

StudentSupportAssistant-SpecialEducationJobDescription.pdf

SpecialEducationClerical-SESPJobDescription.pdf

Hourly Parent Support Job Description

Substitute

CCPS is currently recruiting daily and permanent substitute teachers. Substitute teacher applicants must have a high school diploma or GED to work as a substitute teacher. In order to work in a high school, substitute teachers must be at least 21 years old.Substitutes are required to work a minimum of 5 days per semester, totaling 10 days per school year. Substitute teacher applicants must have three professional references. More information on references can be found in our References FAQs on the right.

Substituting as a Teacher

Certified and/or Degreed (Bachelor's) Substitute:
$145.29 per day

Long-Term Substitute Assignments:

  • Day 1 through Day 10 - $145.29 per day
  • Day 11 through end of assignment - $176.91 per day

Non-Degreed Substitute:
$123.80 per day (regardless of the number of days inthe assignment)

Substituting as an Instructional Assistant

$15.00per hour

**On scheduled early close days, substitutes will be paid for five hours.

Interestedand qualified individualsmust complete an online application. Please look for "Substitute Teacher" listed under vacancies.If the Substitute Teacher application is not visible, please look again at the beginning of the next month.

SubstituteApplication

Resources

The following links are guides to help navigate Aesop (Substitute Placement and Absence Management):

Aesop Phone Instructions for Substitutes

Aesop Substitute Web Guide

Substitute Handbook

For questions regarding Substitute Teaching or Substitute Nursing, please emailWendy Ruch atwaruch@carrollk12.orgor call 410-751-3070.

Substitute Registered Nurses

Substitute RegisteredNurseapplicantsmust have the following qualifications:

  • Graduationfrom an accredited registered nursing program
  • Current Maryland Registered Nurse (R.N.) license
  • Current CPR and First Aid certification

Candidates selected for substitute teaching positions will receive notification via U.S. mail containing further instructions.Pleasedo notcall Human Resources regarding the status of your application.

When substituting as an RN:
As of July 1, 2023, the hourly rate will be $39.15per hour.

Interested and qualified individuals must complete an online application. Please look for "Substitute Nurse" listed under vacancies.If the Substitute Nurse application is not visible, please look again at the beginning of the next month.

Substitute Nurse Application

Resources

The following links are guides to help navigate Aesop (Substitute Placement and Absence Management):

Aesop Phone Instructions for Substitutes

Aesop Substitute Web Guide

Substitute Handbook

For questions regarding Substitute Teaching or Substitute Nursing, please emailWendy Ruch atwaruch@carrollk12.orgor call 410-751-3070.

Substitute Resources

The following links are guides to help navigate Aesop (Substitute Placement and Absence Management):

Aesop Phone Instructions for Substitutes

Aesop Substitute Web Guide

Substitute Handbook

Substitute HR Contact

Wendy Ruch

Titles: Human Resources Associate

Departments: Human Resources

Email:

Phone Numbers:
Work:410-751-3070

Resources

Recruiting Information

Hiring Information - Carroll County Public School District (3)

Carroll County Public Schools holds and attends recruiting events throughout the year for all positions - temporary, hourly, classified, teachers, administrators and licensed professionals.We are happy to answer questions at any time. Feel free to reach out to Kristi Reppe, Human Resources Specialist, by email at kristireppe@carrollk12.org or by phone at 410-751-3071.

Please visit our recruiting calendar for more information on upcoming recruiting events. Current vacancies can be found here!

Have questions about working with CCPS? Please contact the Department of Human Resources by calling 410-751-3070.

Hiring Information - Carroll County Public School District

How much do substitute teachers make in Carroll County GA? ›

As of Aug 27, 2024, the average annual pay for a Substitute Teacher in Carrollton is $38,373 a year. Just in case you need a simple salary calculator, that works out to be approximately $18.45 an hour. This is the equivalent of $737/week or $3,197/month.

How much do subs make in Carroll County? ›

The average Substitute Teacher base salary at Carroll County Schools is $16 per hour.

How much do parapros make in Carroll County, GA? ›

The average Paraprofessional base salary at Carroll County Schools is $14 per hour.

How much do substitute teachers get paid in Carroll County VA? ›

Long-Term Substitute Assignments:

Day 1 through Day 10 - $145.29 per day. Day 11 through end of assignment - $176.91 per day.

What county pays teachers the most in Georgia? ›

Here are the top 10 best school systems in Georgia for teacher pay, according to data from the 2015-2016 school year:
  • Walton County, $60,022.63.
  • Cherokee County, $59,085.91.
  • Atlanta Public Schools, $58,964.85.
  • Marietta City, $58,919.37.
  • Cartersville City, $58,908.32.
  • Pickens County, $58,476.06.
  • Cobb County, $58,424.94.
Oct 17, 2016

What degree do you need to be a Substitute Teacher in Georgia? ›

The minimum education to work as a substitute teacher in Georgia is a high school diploma or equivalent. However, some school districts provide higher pay based on education level, so you should consider submitting college transcripts if you have them.

How much will Carroll County teachers make in 2025? ›

As teachers move up the career ladder, their salary can increase between $5,000 and $15,000 for each level, the state says. Carroll County intends to implement a career ladder in fiscal 2025 for teachers that features a $60,000 salary minimum.

Where do subs get paid the most? ›

Highest paying cities for Substitute Teachers near United States
  • Los Angeles, CA. $25.18 per hour. 190 salaries reported.
  • New York, NY. $24.84 per hour.
  • Phoenix, AZ. $23.22 per hour.
  • Chicago, IL. $21.24 per hour.
  • Detroit, MI. $20.87 per hour.
  • Show more nearby cities.

How much do subs make a month? ›

Substitute Teacher Salary in California
Annual SalaryMonthly Pay
Top Earners$61,188$5,099
75th Percentile$49,300$4,108
Average$40,308$3,359
25th Percentile$30,600$2,550

Do I need a degree to be a Paraprofessional in Georgia? ›

Eligibility for a Paraprofessional License is based on one of the following: An Associate's Degree or higher in any subject completed at an accredited institution. Paraprofessional Assessment. To obtain information regarding the GACE Assessment, please visit gace.ets.org.

Do paraprofessionals get paid during the summer in Georgia? ›

Are paid monthly and receive pay all throughout the year – even including the summer months! Receive generous paid sick leave, including 3 days to be used as personal leave throughout each school year.

What is the starting salary for a game warden in Georgia? ›

Wages typically start from $43,300 and go up to $76,930.

What do you need to be a Substitute Teacher in Virginia? ›

Substitute teachers shall be at least 18 years of age, hold a high school diploma or a General Educational Development (GED) certificate, and have two years of full-time postsecondary education or two years of work experience with children.

How much are substitute teachers paid in Maryland? ›

The average substitute teacher salary in Maryland is $36,075 per year or $17.34 per hour. Entry level positions start at $29,250 per year while most experienced workers make up to $56,266 per year.

How much do substitute teachers make in Virginia? ›

Average ESS Education Substitute Teacher hourly pay in Virginia is approximately $17.42, which is 8% above the national average.

What is the highest Substitute Teacher pay in Georgia? ›

Highest paying cities for Substitute Teacher in US
  • Marietta, GA. $17.65 per hour.
  • Augusta, GA. $17.28 per hour.
  • Atlanta, GA. $16.82 per hour.

What state pays the most for substitute teachers? ›

Top 50 Highest Paying States for Substitute Teacher Jobs in the U.S. We've identified ten states where the typical salary for a Substitute Teacher job is above the national average. Topping the list is Alaska, with Massachusetts and Washington close behind in second and third.

How much do substitute teachers make in my area? ›

Substitute Teacher Salary in Los Angeles, CA
Annual SalaryHourly Wage
Top Earners$66,805$32
75th Percentile$53,900$26
Average$44,756$22
25th Percentile$33,400$16

How much does Forsyth County pay substitute teachers per day? ›

**If serving 10 or more consecutive days in the same classroom/assignment during a certified educator's absence (not paraprofessional), the GaPSC professionally certified substitute teacher will be paid $220 per day. NOTE: “Daily” rates are based on working a full day.

