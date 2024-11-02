Hiring Information - Carroll County Public School District (2024)

Have questions about working with CCPS? Please contact the Department of Human Resources by calling 410-751-3070.

Please visit our recruiting calendar for more information on upcoming recruiting events. Current vacancies can be found here!

Carroll County Public Schools holds and attends recruiting events throughout the year for all positions - temporary, hourly, classified, teachers, administrators and licensed professionals.We are happy to answer questions at any time. Feel free to reach out to Kristi Reppe, Human Resources Specialist, by email at kristireppe@carrollk12.org or by phone at 410-751-3071.

The link abovecontains the instructions for accessing your CCPS email and the EAC. This can be done from your personal device or a CCPS computer.

All employees, including substitutes, have a computer login to access their payroll information including payroll checks, and receive important email information.

The following links are guides to help navigate Aesop (Substitute Placement and Absence Management):

For questions regarding Substitute Teaching or Substitute Nursing, please emailWendy Ruch atwaruch@carrollk12.orgor call 410-751-3070.

Interested and qualified individuals must complete an online application. Please look for "Substitute Nurse" listed under vacancies.If the Substitute Nurse application is not visible, please look again at the beginning of the next month.

When substituting as an RN: As of July 1, 2023, the hourly rate will be $39.15per hour.

Candidates selected for substitute teaching positions will receive notification via U.S. mail containing further instructions. Pleasedo notcall Human Resources regarding the status of your application.

Interestedand qualified individualsmust complete an online application. Please look for "Substitute Teacher" listed under vacancies.If the Substitute Teacher application is not visible, please look again at the beginning of the next month.

**On scheduled early close days, substitutes will be paid for five hours.

Non-Degreed Substitute: $123.80 per day (regardless of the number of days inthe assignment)

CCPS is currently recruiting daily and permanent substitute teachers. Substitute teacher applicants must have a high school diploma or GED to work as a substitute teacher. In order to work in a high school, substitute teachers must be at least 21 years old. Substitutes are required to work a minimum of 5 days per semester , totaling 10 days per school year. Substitute teacher applicants must have three professional references. More information on references can be found in our References FAQs on the right.

Please see job descriptions below for hourly positions:

Select the document below to view available hourly positions. All hourly applicants must submit 3 professional references. Please see Reference FAQs on the right for more information.

Vacancies for clerical, assistant, custodial, food service, and other contractual support staff can be found by visiting our application page at Carroll County, MD Public Schools - Frontline Recruitment (applitrack.com)

Applications are now being accepted for 2023 - 2024 teaching, counseling, nursing, and related service provider positions. Please click the link above for information on applying to the pools for these positions.

Contractual Vacancies are advertised on our Job Vacancies page - please use the link below. As a reminder, applicants are required to have 3 professional references. More information on references can be found in the FAQ section on the right.

FAQs

