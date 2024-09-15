Hiring Information - Carroll County Public School District (2024)

Teaching / Certificated / Licensed Vacancies

Contractual Vacancies are advertised on our Job Vacancies page - please use the link below. As a reminder, applicants are required to have 3 professional references. More information on references can be found in the FAQ section on the right.

Contractual Job Vacancies

TeacherHiringProcess3.jpg

Hiring Information - Carroll County Public School District (1)

Applications are now being accepted for 2023 - 2024 teaching, counseling, nursing, and related service provider positions. Please click the link above for information on applying to the pools for these positions.

Classified Staff

Vacancies for clerical, assistant, custodial, food service, and other contractual support staff can be found by visiting our application page atCarroll County, MD Public Schools - Frontline Recruitment (applitrack.com)

Hourly Non-Contractual

How to Apply for Hourly Positions

Select the document below to view available hourly positions. All hourly applicants must submit 3 professional references. Please see Reference FAQs on the right for more information.

Hiring Information - Carroll County Public School District (2)

Please see job descriptions below for hourly positions:

StudentSupportAssistant-SpecialEducationJobDescription.pdf

SpecialEducationClerical-SESPJobDescription.pdf

Hourly Parent Support Job Description

Substitute

CCPS is currently recruiting daily and permanent substitute teachers. Substitute teacher applicants must have a high school diploma or GED to work as a substitute teacher. In order to work in a high school, substitute teachers must be at least 21 years old.Substitutes are required to work a minimum of 5 days per semester, totaling 10 days per school year. Substitute teacher applicants must have three professional references. More information on references can be found in our References FAQs on the right.

  • Substituting as a Teacher
  • Substituting as an Instructional Assistant
  • Substitute Registered Nurses
  • Substitute Resources
  • Substitute HR Contact

Substituting as a Teacher

Certified and/or Degreed (Bachelor's) Substitute:
$145.29 per day

Long-Term Substitute Assignments:

  • Day 1 through Day 10 - $145.29 per day
  • Day 11 through end of assignment - $176.91 per day

Non-Degreed Substitute:
$123.80 per day (regardless of the number of days inthe assignment)

Substituting as an Instructional Assistant

$15.00per hour

**On scheduled early close days, substitutes will be paid for five hours.

Interestedand qualified individualsmust complete an online application. Please look for "Substitute Teacher" listed under vacancies.If the Substitute Teacher application is not visible, please look again at the beginning of the next month.

SubstituteApplication

  • Resources

Resources

The following links are guides to help navigate Aesop (Substitute Placement and Absence Management):

Aesop Phone Instructions for Substitutes

Aesop Substitute Web Guide

Substitute Handbook

For questions regarding Substitute Teaching or Substitute Nursing, please emailWendy Ruch atwaruch@carrollk12.orgor call 410-751-3070.

Substitute Registered Nurses

Substitute RegisteredNurseapplicantsmust have the following qualifications:

  • Graduationfrom an accredited registered nursing program
  • Current Maryland Registered Nurse (R.N.) license
  • Current CPR and First Aid certification

Candidates selected for substitute teaching positions will receive notification via U.S. mail containing further instructions.Pleasedo notcall Human Resources regarding the status of your application.

When substituting as an RN:
As of July 1, 2023, the hourly rate will be $39.15per hour.

Interested and qualified individuals must complete an online application. Please look for "Substitute Nurse" listed under vacancies.If the Substitute Nurse application is not visible, please look again at the beginning of the next month.

Substitute Nurse Application

  • Resources

Resources

The following links are guides to help navigate Aesop (Substitute Placement and Absence Management):

Aesop Phone Instructions for Substitutes

Aesop Substitute Web Guide

Substitute Handbook

For questions regarding Substitute Teaching or Substitute Nursing, please emailWendy Ruch atwaruch@carrollk12.orgor call 410-751-3070.

Substitute Resources

The following links are guides to help navigate Aesop (Substitute Placement and Absence Management):

Aesop Phone Instructions for Substitutes

Aesop Substitute Web Guide

Substitute Handbook

Substitute HR Contact

Wendy Ruch

Titles: Human Resources Associate

Departments: Human Resources

Email:

Phone Numbers:
Work:410-751-3070

Resources

Recruiting Information

Hiring Information - Carroll County Public School District (3)

Carroll County Public Schools holds and attends recruiting events throughout the year for all positions - temporary, hourly, classified, teachers, administrators and licensed professionals.We are happy to answer questions at any time. Feel free to reach out to Kristi Reppe, Human Resources Specialist, by email at kristireppe@carrollk12.org or by phone at 410-751-3071.

Please visit our recruiting calendar for more information on upcoming recruiting events. Current vacancies can be found here!

Have questions about working with CCPS? Please contact the Department of Human Resources by calling 410-751-3070.

References

