Hiring Information - Carroll County Public School District (2024)

Substitute RegisteredNurseapplicantsmust have the following qualifications:

Graduationfrom an accredited registered nursing program

Current Maryland Registered Nurse (R.N.) license

Current CPR and First Aid certification

Candidates selected for substitute teaching positions will receive notification via U.S. mail containing further instructions.Pleasedo notcall Human Resources regarding the status of your application.

When substituting as an RN:

As of July 1, 2023, the hourly rate will be $39.15per hour.

Interested and qualified individuals must complete an online application. Please look for "Substitute Nurse" listed under vacancies.If the Substitute Nurse application is not visible, please look again at the beginning of the next month.

Substitute Nurse Application