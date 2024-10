Home | News Center Microsoft (2024)

FAQs

If you want to get rid of your news feed altogether, you can go to your Microsoft Edge page settings and turn your content off. To do this, go to Page settings (or the gear symbol on the upper left side of the page) and scroll down to Content.

Microsoft News - Free download and install on Windows | Microsoft Store.

Right click on an empty space on the toolbar then News and interests, you can then toggle the settings on or off. Was this reply helpful? Right click on an empty space on the toolbar then News and interests, you can then toggle the settings on or off.

To turn on news and interests, right-click a blank space on the taskbar and select News and interests > Show icon and text. Tip: If you can't see news and interests in the taskbar menu, check out the FAQ section for more details.

Disabling the Feed in Microsoft Edge



Sign in to the Microsoft 365 admin center. Go to Org settings > News. Under News, select Microsoft Edge new tab page. Clear the box that says Show Microsoft 365 content on the Microsoft Edge new tab page.

Help! Tap on your google account in the top right corner then go to Settings > General > then toggle off Discover.

In 2022, Microsoft began phasing out MSN for Microsoft Start, with news pages being moved to Start, and ads for the website appearing on the homepage.

Microsoft 365 for the web is a free version of Microsoft 365 that you can use in a web browser. All you need is to sign up for a Microsoft account with a new or existing email address. Use Word, Excel, PowerPoint and more for free on the web.

Microsoft To Do is free when you use your personal Microsoft Account, which means Microsoft To Do is available to all Microsoft 365 Family or Personal customers as well.

What to Know Right-click an empty area of the taskbar and choose Taskbar settings, then select the toggle next to Widgets. The Settings is another way to remove the widget. Search it for widgets or go to Personalization > Taskbar. Alternatively, remove just the news from the widget. Jul 10, 2024

Windows 11 Select Start and Settings. Select Personalization. Scroll down and select Taskbar. Scroll down to Taskbar behaviors. Expand the option and check or uncheck Automatically hide the taskbar.

To hide Microsoft News in your browser, open Microsoft Edge > click on the gear icon on the top right corner of the screen > Under Content, select "Content off". Please see attached image below for reference. You can also disable widgets from your taskbar to hide Microsoft news.

Uninstall from settings : Open the Settings app Click on Apps in the left pane. Scroll down until you find the News app in the right pane. Click on the 3 dotted line Click on the Uninstall button to remove the Microsoft News app from Windows.

With Microsoft Edge and its customizable feed, you can access the news that matters to you directly from your browser's homepage.

Generally, if you right-click on an empty area of the taskbar, you should be able to find the “News & Interests” > “Hide” option in the pop-up menu, so please check to see if it is turned off.

Use Settings Right-click the Start button and select Settings. Select Personalization on the left. Choose Taskbar on the right. Select the toggle next to Widgets to disable widget access from the taskbar. Jul 10, 2024

Disable Bing Button in Taskbar Search Run Settings > Privacy & Security > Search Permissions. Scroll down to the "More Settings" Turn off "Search Highlights" option. Dec 10, 2023