Home Remedies for Treating Dry Sockets - NewMouth (2024)

Table of Contents
Home Remedies for Treating Dry Sockets Why Does a Dry Socket Happen? Signs of a Dry Socket How to Prevent A Dry Socket How to Promote Healing After a Tooth Extraction When to Seek Professional Help Why Should You Get Treatment? FAQs References

A dry socket (alveolar osteitis) is a common but painful complication that can happen after a tooth extraction. When a tooth is removed, a blood clot naturally forms in the empty socket where your tooth’s roots used to be.

The blood clot forms a protective barrier, reduces pain, provides a base for new tissue growth, and promotes overall healing. However, sometimes, things can go wrong in the healing process.

The blood clot might not form properly, dissolve too early, or get dislodged from the socket. This can lead to a dry socket forming.

Home Remedies for Treating Dry Sockets

While dry sockets can be painful, there are a lot of natural remedies that can give you significant relief and support the healing process. These remedies are also easily accessible and inexpensive:

  • Saltwater rinses ⁠— Mix half a teaspoon of salt in warm water and swish around the affected area several times daily. This cleanses the site and promotes healing.
  • Clove oil — Clove oil contains eugenol, a natural anesthetic that numbs pain and fights bacteria. Place a few drops on sterile gauze and hold it against the socket.
  • Honey — a natural antibacterial solution that soothes and protects the exposed socket. For the best results, use raw, unprocessed honey.
  • Turmeric — Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce pain and inflammation. Mix it with water to form a paste, place it on a sterile gauze, and hold it against the socket.
  • Cold Compress — In the early stages, cold can help reduce pain and swelling. Apply an ice pack wrapped in a cloth to the affected side of your face for 15 minutes.
  • Black tea bags — The tannins in black tea can help reduce swelling and offer some pain relief. Soak a cool tea bag in water and gently place it over the socket for 15 minutes.
  • Apple cider vinegar The acidity of apple cider vinegar can fight off bacteria, but dilute it with water first.
  • Tea tree oil — A few drops of tea tree oil mixed with water and used as a rinse can be a natural disinfectant.
  • Garlic — Garlic is a natural antibiotic. Crush a clove with a little salt and make a paste. Place it on a sterile gauze and hold it against the socket to help ease pain and promote healing.

Home remedies can be a wonderful complement to your dentist’s recommendations, but it’s not a replacement for professional care.

See Also
6 Tips for How To Treat A Dry Socket (At-Home Remedies)Dry Socket: Symptoms, Treatments, Healing Time & Pain ReliefHome Remedies for Dry Socket: Treatments for Pain Relief7 Home Remedies for Dry Socket Pain & Inflammation

Why Does a Dry Socket Happen?

Not following your dentist’s after-care instructions can increase the chances of irritating the extraction site. Other reasons a dry socket can happen include:

  • Smoking or using any tobacco products
  • Taking oral contraceptives
  • Having a difficult or traumatic extraction
  • Having a history of gum disease or infection

Signs of a Dry Socket

Some pain and discomfort are normal after a tooth is pulled. However, dry socket pain is generally much more severe. It can manifest as a throbbing feeling that sometimes radiates to your ear, eye, or neck

If you look at the extraction sight, you may find an empty socket with exposed bone instead of a blood clot. You may also notice a bad odor or taste in your mouth.

The signs and symptoms of a dry socket might not appear immediately and can take a few days after your tooth extraction to manifest. If you feel any of these symptoms, don’t hesitate to contact your dentist for a professional assessment.

How to Prevent A Dry Socket

If you want to avoid getting a dry socket, here are a few things you can do to minimize that risk:

See Also
Dry Socket Explained: Managing Pain And Promoting Healing

  • Avoid straws or smoking: This can add negative pressure in your mouth and dislodge the healing clot.
  • Soft foods: Eat soft foods that require minimal chewing and won’t get stuck in the socket. This includes mashed potatoes, yogurt, applesauce, etc. Try to eat on the opposite side of the extraction.
  • Rest: Avoid strenuous activity or anything that will increase your blood pressure and risk dislodging the blood clot.
  • Drink water: Stay hydrated to help with pain and support the healing process.
  • Rinse gently: If your dentist recommends saltwater rinses, do so very gently. Swishing vigorously can disrupt the socket.
  • Don’t touch it: Avoid touching the extraction site with your fingers, tongue, or anything else.
  • Ask about medications: Let your dentist know about all your medications, including birth control pills, as some can affect blood clotting and healing.

How to Promote Healing After a Tooth Extraction

Here are a few ways to boost the healing process and take care of the extraction site after the procedure:

  • Follow your dentist’s post-op care instructions.
  • Consider using over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen or acetaminophen.
  • Place an ice pack near the extraction site for the first 24 hours.
  • Keep your head elevated to reduce swelling and bleeding.

It’s important to understand that a dry socket can still occur even if you carefully follow these guidelines. Talk to your dentist if you feel something off.

When to Seek Professional Help

While home remedies can be good at alleviating discomfort, there are times when people need professional dental care for a dry socket. Contact your dentist immediately if you experience any of the following:

  • Worsening or radiating pain
  • Visible bone instead of a dark blood clot
  • Foul odor or taste
  • A fever above 100.4 °F
  • Persistent or worsening symptoms

Why Should You Get Treatment?

While a dry socket might feel like a major inconvenience, it can lead to slower or delayed healing, prolonging discomfort and potentially causing an infection that can spread to other parts of your body.

A dry socket can also cause an infection that can affect the bone (osteomyelitis) or temporary or long-term nerve damage.

Remember, your dentist is your best ally in healing from a dry socket. They can assess the situation, provide appropriate treatment and medication, and monitor your healing process to prevent further complications.

In this article

Home Remedies for Treating Dry Sockets - NewMouth (2024)

FAQs

What over the counter medicine is good for dry socket? ›

Over-the-counter NSAIDs can be helpful if you're in a lot of pain. While they won't completely cure dry sockets, they help in relieving discomfort and reducing inflammation. NSAIDs that are typically used include naproxen and ibuprofen. To avoid taking too much, make sure you follow the instructions on the packaging.

Discover More Details
Can you put Orajel in a dry socket? ›

Place a medicated dressing in a socket – iodoform gauze with lidocaine and eugenol. Take pain medications – alternate 400mg of ibuprofen followed 6 hours later with two Tylenol extra strength and repeat 6 hours later in the same routine. Self-care – place drops of Orajel or oil of cloves directly into the socket.

See Details
Can you stop dry socket once it starts? ›

Yes, in most cases a dry socket will heal on its own. However, because most people experience moderate to severe dry socket pain, seeing your dentist for prompt treatment can help ease discomfort sooner.

See More
What triggers dry socket? ›

Dry socket is a painful dental condition that sometimes happens after you have a tooth removed. Having a tooth removed is called an extraction. Dry socket happens when a blood clot at the site where the tooth was removed does not form, comes out or dissolves before the wound has healed.

Read More
What numbing cream is good for dry socket? ›

Topical anesthetics

Over-the-counter clove oil (eugenol) and lidocaine can be used to numb the pain when treating dry socket at home.

Discover More
Is a dry socket an emergency? ›

If you suspect you have symptoms of a dry socket, you should call your dentist immediately. A dry socket is considered a dental emergency because it impedes your recovery from an emergency tooth extraction. Whenever you have a tooth taken out, there is a possibility of developing a dry socket.

Explore More
How to prevent dry socket while sleeping? ›

By sleeping with your head elevated, you can help to minimize the risk of developing a dry socket and promote faster healing after your wisdom tooth extraction.

Read The Full Story
Does peroxide help dry sockets? ›

Keeping your mouth clean and free of any signs of infection is important when dealing with dry socket. To do this, you can use a warm salt water rinse or a peroxide rinse.

Keep Reading
What is the best pain relief for dry socket? ›

Taking painkillers such as aspirin or ibuprofen:

For mild pain, dry socket treatment at home may start with mild pain reliefs or a cold compress to the affected area.

Explore More
How long should dry socket packing stay in? ›

If the non-resorbable packing is placed you will need to return to the office in the next two to four days to have the dressing removed and possibly replaced depending on how fast the site heals. Sometimes a dry socket requires multiple dressing change appointments until it has healed adequately.

Discover More

How do you dry out a socket? ›

A homeowner can dry an electrical socket with minor water damage. The most critical safety measure to preventing an unpleasant shock is to avoid touching the outlet when it is wet. Small amounts of moisture will dry overnight. Aim a blow dryer at the outlet to speed up the process.

Continue Reading
What does a dentist pack a dry socket with? ›

Treatment of Dry Socket

Generally, Dr. Harris recommends supportive care such as over the counter pain medications in combination with narcotic pain relievers as needed. Many dentists pack a dry socket with eugenol based medications that help decrease the pain temporarily.

Get More Info Here
What are the warning signs of a dry socket? ›

Symptoms of dry socket are: Severe pain 1 to 3 days after the tooth is pulled. Pain that radiates from the socket to your ear, eye, temple, or neck on the same side that your tooth was pulled.

Discover More

References

Top Articles
Portugal Anúncios Classificados OLX
Caminhoes Guinchos Antigos | MercadoLivre 📦
Bama Grad Katrina Pacensa Salutes The USA, NASCAR Traffic Jam & Eagles OL Jordan Mailata Nails 'Isn't She Lovely' At His Wedding
Latest Posts
Caminhao Guincho | Preço Venda Compra - MF Rural
Caminhão Guincho A Venda | MercadoLivre 📦
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Aracelis Kilback

Last Updated:

Views: 6007

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (64 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Aracelis Kilback

Birthday: 1994-11-22

Address: Apt. 895 30151 Green Plain, Lake Mariela, RI 98141

Phone: +5992291857476

Job: Legal Officer

Hobby: LARPing, role-playing games, Slacklining, Reading, Inline skating, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Dance

Introduction: My name is Aracelis Kilback, I am a nice, gentle, agreeable, joyous, attractive, combative, gifted person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.