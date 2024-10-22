Honda Refrigerant Capacity Chart: R134a, R1234yf (2024) (2024)

Model

Year of manufacture

Type of coolant

Refrigerant quantity (g)

Honda Accord Diesel Left Hand Drive

1996 – 1998

R134a

650

Honda CRV (RD)

2002 – 2007

R134a

480 – 530

Honda CR-Z 1.5 Hybrid IMA

2010 –

R134a

475

Honda CRV 2.2D i-CTDi (RD)

2004 – 2007

R134a

450 – 500

Honda CRX -Matsushita compressor

1994 – 1997

R134a

500 – 550

Honda Prelude Left Hand Drive

1994 – 1996

R134a

600 – 650

Honda Accord 2.2D i-CTDi

2003 – 2008

R134a

450 – 500

Honda CRX -Sands compressor

1994 – 1997

R134a

500 – 550

Honda CRV 2.0i/2.2D-CTDi/2.4i

2007 –

R134a

465

Honda Jazz (GE)

2008 – 2015

R134a

400

Honda HR-V (GH)

1999 – 2006

R134a

550 – 650

Honda Insight 1.3i DSi-VTEC (IMA/Hybrid) LHD

2006 –

R134a

425

Honda Accord – Denso Compressor

1993 – 1998

R134a

700 – 750

Honda Accord 2.0i/2.4i/2.2D-i-DTEC

07.2008-

R134a

475

Honda Civic 5-door – Denso compressor

1997 – 2000

R134a

500 – 550

Honda Civic 5-door – Sanden compressor

1997 – 2000

R134a

500 – 550

Honda Civic IX 1.4i-VTEC/1.8i-VTEC/2.2Di-DTEC Right-hand drive

2012 –

R134a

420

Honda Concerto

1993 – 1995

R134a

750 – 800

Honda Civic Hybrid IMA Left-hand drive

2006 – 2010

R134a

475

Honda FR-V Denso compressor

2005 – 2007

R134a

550

Honda FR-V Sanden compressor

2005 – 2007

R134a

550

Honda Accord – Hadsys Compressor

1993 – 1998

R134a

700 – 750

Honda Jazz IV (GK) 1.3iVTEC/1.5iVTEC compressor Denso

2015 – 2020

R1234yf

400

Honda CRV with rear air conditioning

2018 –

R1234yf

680

Honda CRV 1.5VTEC

2018 –

R1234yf

460

Honda Civic 1.0VTEC/1.5VTEC/2.0Type R

2017 –

R134a

430

Honda Legend – Hadsys Compressor

1993 – 1996

R134a

750 – 800

Honda Legend IV (KB) 3.5i/3.7i

05.2006 –

R134a

475

Honda S2000

1999 – 2004

R134a

600 – 650

Honda Stream 2.0i

2001 – 2006

R134a

500 – 550

Honda Civic 2/3/4-door – Denso compressor

1996 – 2000

R134a

600 – 650

Honda Accord Coupe

1998 – 2003

R134a

600 – 650

Honda Civic IX 1.4i-VTEC/1.8i-VTEC/2.2Di-DTEC Left-hand drive

2012 –

R134a

380

Honda FR-V

2007 –

R134a

550

Honda HR-V (RU)

11.2014 –

R1234yf

420

Honda Jazz IV (GK)

09.2013 –

R1234yf

400

Honda Accord – Denso Compressor

1998 – 2003

R134a

500 – 550

Honda Civic 5-door

1995 – 1997

R134a

500 – 550

Honda Civic Hybrid IMA Left-hand drive

2006 – 2010

R134a

425

Honda Civic/Civic Coupe (EU/EP/EM) 1.4i/1.6i/2.0i

2001 – 2006

R134a

500 – 550

Honda Civic VIII 2.2D i-CTDi

2006 –

R134a

450 – 480

Honda Shuttle 2.2i/2.3i

1995 – 2001

R134a

600 – 650

Honda Stream 2.0i with rear air conditioning

2001 – 2006

R134a

700 – 750

Honda Stream 1.7i

2001 – 2006

R134a

500 – 550

Honda Jazz (GD)

2001 – 2008

R134a

400 – 450

Honda Shuttle 2.2i/2.3i with rear air conditioning

1995 – 2001

R134a

800 – 850

Honda HR-V (GH) with rear air conditioning

1999 – 2006

R134a

750

Honda Insight 1.3i DSi-VTEC (IMA/Hybrid) RHD

2006 –

R134a

475

Honda Legend

1996 – 2000

R134a

700 – 750

Honda CRV 2.0 iMMD Hybrid

2018 –

R1234yf

440

Honda Civic 1.0 VTEC/1.5VTEC/2.0Type R

2017 –

R1234yf

430

Honda Civic 1.6 iDTEC

2017 –

R1234yf

420

Honda Jazz IV (GK) 1.3iVTEC/1.5iVTEC compressor Sanden

2015 – 2020

R1234yf

400

Honda Prelude Right Hand Drive

1994 – 1996

R134a

650 – 700

Honda Prelude

1997 – 2001

R134a

700 – 750

Honda Legend – Denso Compressor

1993 – 1996

R134a

750 – 800

Honda Civic – Matsushita compressor

1994 – 1995

R134a

500 – 550

Honda Accord Diesel Right Hand Drive

1996 – 1998

R134a

700

Honda CRX – Denso compressor

1994 – 1997

R134a

500 – 550

Honda Accord 2.0i/2.4i

2003 – 2008

R134a

500 – 600

Honda Accord Aerodeck/Coupe – Denso compressor

1994 – 1997

R134a

600 – 650

Honda Civic – Sanden compressor

1994 – 1995

R134a

500 – 550

Honda Civic VIII 1.4i/1.8i

2006 –

R134a

450 – 480

Honda CRV Right-hand drive

1997 – 2002

R134a

600 – 650

Honda Accord – Sanden Compressor

1998 – 2003

R134a

500 – 550

Honda Accord with Hadsys Compressor

1994 – 1997

R134a

600 – 650

Honda Civic – Denso compressor

1994 – 1995

R134a

500 – 550

Honda Civic 1.7D CTDi

2002 – 2006

R134a

500 – 550

Honda Civic 2/3/4-door – Sanden compressor

1996 – 2000

R134a

600 – 650

Honda Civic 5-door Diesel LHD

1997 – 2000

R134a

640

Honda Civic 5-door Diesel RHD

1997 – 2000

R134a

560

Honda refrigerant(freon) filling quantities.

Each vehicle model has a specific refrigerant capacity, which can be found in the owner’s manual or a professional service database. For accurate and environmentally safe servicing, always consult with a certified technician who uses the right tools and follows the latest industry standards.

AC refrigerant

When the scorching summer sun turns your vehicle into a mobile sauna, it’s the refreshing breeze from the air-conditioning system that comes to the rescue. This modern marvel of comfort relies heavily on a silent performer – the car refrigerant. This crucial fluid, which courses through the veins of your vehicle’s AC system, plays a pivotal role in banishing the heat. However, not all refrigerants are created equal, and understanding the differences is essential for ensuring a cool and comfortable drive.

R12, R134a, and R1234yf

The narrative of car refrigerants has seen many characters like R12, R134a, and R1234yf grace the stage over the years, each bringing its own merits to the table. R12, once a stalwart of the automotive realm, found favor in cars, trucks, and tractors. However, as the world woke up to the environmental perils it posed, R12 exited the stage, making way for its successor, R134a. This new protagonist, with its lower greenhouse gas emissions, quickly became the darling of environmentally-conscious drivers and vehicle manufacturers alike.

But the wheels of progress didn’t stop turning. The spotlight soon shifted to R1234yf, a modern-day hero boasting an even lower environmental impact than R134a. This newfound gem is gradually carving its niche in the automotive world, being incorporated into the air-conditioning systems of cars, trucks, and tractors, garnering accolades for its low global warming potential.

AC recharge requires a professional touch

While the evolution of refrigerants reflects the automotive industry’s stride towards eco-friendliness, it also underscores a vital dictum: the refrigerant type and filling capacity should be specified by the vehicle manufacturer. This isn’t a realm for DIY exploits. The intricacies involved in AC recharge require a professional touch. Venturing into this territory on your own could lead to a compromised AC system or, worse, a hefty repair bill.

The message is loud and clear – entrust the job of AC recharge to the professionals. They possess the expertise to ensure that the correct type and amount of refrigerant are used, as per the manufacturer’s specifications. This isn’t just about maintaining the cool ambiance of your vehicle; it’s about safeguarding the efficiency and longevity of the air-conditioning system.

Prepare for summer

In the grand tapestry of vehicle maintenance, understanding the role and nuances of car refrigerants is pivotal. So, the next time the summer sun blazes, ensure your vehicle’s A/C system is professionally recharged and ready to deliver that cool, refreshing respite. Your comfort, wallet, and the environment will be better off for it. Refrigerant (freon) filling quantity guides are an indispensable resource for ensuring your vehicle’s AC system operates efficiently.

FAQs

How many cans of R-1234YF do I need? ›

Stated simply, it depends. (1) It depends on the car. Most cars will hold between 28 and 32 ounces of refrigerant (or about 2-3 12oz cans), however larger vehicles and those with rear A/C will likely hold more.

How much refrigerant does a 2014 Honda Accord hold? ›

Refrigerant Capacity: 14.1 - 15.9 oz. Please be kind enough to leave a rating for our Q&A using the 'stars' at the top of the page when I have answered all your questions. A 5-star rating is very much appreciated! Were there any other questions or concerns on this issue that I can help you with today?

Is R-1234YF refrigerant being discontinued? ›

It is anticipated that by 2025 all vehicles will contain 1234YF. Don't fret, however, if your current vehicle requires 134a. Though 134a is not compatible with 1234YF and is expected to be phased out, it is still in production and will continue as long as there is a demand for repair of older vehicles.

What is the pressure difference between 134a and 1234yf? ›

The pressure drop of R1234yf is approximately 40% higher than the pressure drop of R134a.

Is it illegal to put 134a in a 1234yf system? ›

Still, the answer is an emphatic, “No.” Not only would a retrofit of this type negate the environmental benefits of R-1234yf, but it would also be a violation of Federal Law under Section 203 of the Clean Air Act: “tampering” with a vehicle's emissions control device.

Can you use PAG oil in 1234yf? ›

PAG oil YF is suitable for both R1234yf and R134a refrigerants. PAG SP-A2 oil for refrigerants R1234yf and R134a For use in electric air conditioning compressors, such as those manufactured by SANDEN and VISTEON (Hanon).

Can you mix 1234yf with 134a? ›

Refrigerant types are not to be mixed. The usage of dyes and sealants is discouraged.

How do I calculate how much refrigerant I need? ›

No complicated math required, you simply add together the gas in the pipe, the compressor/condenser section, and the evaporator = total charge.

What is the correct amount of refrigerant? ›

This is a very difficult question to answer. It depends on the size (capacity), equipment selection, refrigerant type, and length of refrigerant piping. Typical residential systems hold between 5 and 20 pounds of refrigerant. On average it's about 3 pounds per ton (12,000 BTU) of air conditioning.

How many oz of refrigerant do I need? ›

Most cars hold between 28 and 32 ounces of refrigerant (or about 2—3 12oz cans), however larger vehicles and those with rear A/C will likely hold more. Check your vehicle manual for the system capacity for your specific vehicle.

What refrigerant is being phased out in 2024? ›

A number of common refrigerants, including R134a, R410A and R407C, will be banned from use in new chillers in the USA from January 1, 2024.

Why is R-1234yf more expensive than R-134a? ›

Another thing to note is that R1234yf has a significantly higher cost compared to R134a. This is due to the fact that it is a newer refrigerant, meaning it has not yet been produced on a large scale.

What should low side and high side AC pressure be? ›

The pressure reading from the low side should be between 25 and 30 psi and the high side between 200 and 250 psi. But if you see the AC low side high, high side low, such as the low side is 100 and the high side is 150, there might be problems with any of the inner components.

What is the low side pressure of an air conditioner with refrigerant R-22? ›

An air conditioner with refrigerant R-22 has a low-side pressure of 70 psig and a temperature of 55°F. According to the pressure-temperature chart: It is superheated. An air conditioner with refrigerant R-410a has a high-side pressure of 340 psig and a temperature of 95°F.

What PSI should refrigerant pressure be? ›

The working (operating) pressure of R32 is about 12 – 26 Bar (174-377 Psi). It should be noted that while the operating pressure of R32 and R410A is similar, the former has a better ability to exchange heat-load, thus delivering a higher capacity.

