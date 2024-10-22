Honda Refrigerant Capacity Chart: R134a, R1234yf (2024) (2024)

In the grand tapestry of vehicle maintenance, understanding the role and nuances of car refrigerants is pivotal. So, the next time the summer sun blazes, ensure your vehicle’s A/C system is professionally recharged and ready to deliver that cool, refreshing respite. Your comfort, wallet, and the environment will be better off for it. Refrigerant (freon) filling quantity guides are an indispensable resource for ensuring your vehicle’s AC system operates efficiently.

The message is loud and clear – entrust the job of AC recharge to the professionals. They possess the expertise to ensure that the correct type and amount of refrigerant are used, as per the manufacturer’s specifications. This isn’t just about maintaining the cool ambiance of your vehicle; it’s about safeguarding the efficiency and longevity of the air-conditioning system.

While the evolution of refrigerants reflects the automotive industry’s stride towards eco-friendliness, it also underscores a vital dictum: the refrigerant type and filling capacity should be specified by the vehicle manufacturer. This isn’t a realm for DIY exploits. The intricacies involved in AC recharge require a professional touch. Venturing into this territory on your own could lead to a compromised AC system or, worse, a hefty repair bill.

But the wheels of progress didn’t stop turning. The spotlight soon shifted to R1234yf, a modern-day hero boasting an even lower environmental impact than R134a. This newfound gem is gradually carving its niche in the automotive world, being incorporated into the air-conditioning systems of cars, trucks, and tractors, garnering accolades for its low global warming potential.

The narrative of car refrigerants has seen many characters like R12, R134a, and R1234yf grace the stage over the years, each bringing its own merits to the table. R12, once a stalwart of the automotive realm, found favor in cars, trucks, and tractors. However, as the world woke up to the environmental perils it posed, R12 exited the stage, making way for its successor, R134a. This new protagonist, with its lower greenhouse gas emissions, quickly became the darling of environmentally-conscious drivers and vehicle manufacturers alike.

When the scorching summer sun turns your vehicle into a mobile sauna, it’s the refreshing breeze from the air-conditioning system that comes to the rescue. This modern marvel of comfort relies heavily on a silent performer – the car refrigerant. This crucial fluid, which courses through the veins of your vehicle’s AC system, plays a pivotal role in banishing the heat. However, not all refrigerants are created equal, and understanding the differences is essential for ensuring a cool and comfortable drive.

Each vehicle model has a specific refrigerant capacity, which can be found in the owner’s manual or a professional service database. For accurate and environmentally safe servicing, always consult with a certified technician who uses the right tools and follows the latest industry standards.

FAQs

Stated simply, it depends. (1) It depends on the car. Most cars will hold between 28 and 32 ounces of refrigerant (or about 2-3 12oz cans), however larger vehicles and those with rear A/C will likely hold more.

Refrigerant Capacity: 14.1 - 15.9 oz. Please be kind enough to leave a rating for our Q&A using the 'stars' at the top of the page when I have answered all your questions. A 5-star rating is very much appreciated! Were there any other questions or concerns on this issue that I can help you with today?

It is anticipated that by 2025 all vehicles will contain 1234YF. Don't fret, however, if your current vehicle requires 134a. Though 134a is not compatible with 1234YF and is expected to be phased out, it is still in production and will continue as long as there is a demand for repair of older vehicles.

The pressure drop of R1234yf is approximately 40% higher than the pressure drop of R134a.

Still, the answer is an emphatic, “No.” Not only would a retrofit of this type negate the environmental benefits of R-1234yf, but it would also be a violation of Federal Law under Section 203 of the Clean Air Act: “tampering” with a vehicle's emissions control device.

PAG oil YF is suitable for both R1234yf and R134a refrigerants. PAG SP-A2 oil for refrigerants R1234yf and R134a For use in electric air conditioning compressors, such as those manufactured by SANDEN and VISTEON (Hanon).

Refrigerant types are not to be mixed. The usage of dyes and sealants is discouraged.

No complicated math required, you simply add together the gas in the pipe, the compressor/condenser section, and the evaporator = total charge.

This is a very difficult question to answer. It depends on the size (capacity), equipment selection, refrigerant type, and length of refrigerant piping. Typical residential systems hold between 5 and 20 pounds of refrigerant. On average it's about 3 pounds per ton (12,000 BTU) of air conditioning.

Most cars hold between 28 and 32 ounces of refrigerant (or about 2—3 12oz cans), however larger vehicles and those with rear A/C will likely hold more. Check your vehicle manual for the system capacity for your specific vehicle.

A number of common refrigerants, including R134a, R410A and R407C, will be banned from use in new chillers in the USA from January 1, 2024.

Another thing to note is that R1234yf has a significantly higher cost compared to R134a. This is due to the fact that it is a newer refrigerant, meaning it has not yet been produced on a large scale.

The pressure reading from the low side should be between 25 and 30 psi and the high side between 200 and 250 psi. But if you see the AC low side high, high side low, such as the low side is 100 and the high side is 150, there might be problems with any of the inner components.

An air conditioner with refrigerant R-22 has a low-side pressure of 70 psig and a temperature of 55°F. According to the pressure-temperature chart: It is superheated. An air conditioner with refrigerant R-410a has a high-side pressure of 340 psig and a temperature of 95°F.

The working (operating) pressure of R32 is about 12 – 26 Bar (174-377 Psi). It should be noted that while the operating pressure of R32 and R410A is similar, the former has a better ability to exchange heat-load, thus delivering a higher capacity.