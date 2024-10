Hongshan District, Hubei, CN Climate Zone, Monthly Averages, Historical Weather Data (2024)

Be the first to comment on this page

The chart below shows the mean monthly temperature and precipitation of Hongshan District in recent years.

Located at an elevation of 19 meters (62.34 feet) above sea level, Hongshan District has a Humid subtropical, no dry season climate (Classification: Cfa). The district’s yearly temperature is 14.04ºC (57.27ºF) and it is -0.58% lower than China’s averages. Hongshan District typically receives about 109.65 millimeters (4.32 inches) of precipitation and has 161.37 rainy days (44.21% of the time) annually.

Winters are cool to cold, with average temperatures of 1 to 6 °C (34 to 43 °F) in January, while summers are hot and humid, with average temperatures of 24 to 30 °C (75 to 86 °F) in July; punishing temperatures of 40 °C (104 °F) or above are widely associated with Wuhan, the provincial capital.

Recent News. Hubei winters, although usually short, are often rigorous, with heavy and glazed frost and some snow brought by bitter north winds in January and February, when the average temperatures are 40 °F (4 °C) and 43 °F (6 °C), respectively.

Due to geographic position, the eastern and southern China are influenced by monsoon, and have climates like tropical monsoon climate, subtropical monsoon climate and temperate monsoon climate. In the west of China, there are two types of climate, temperate continental climate and plateau climate and highland climate.

China falls under the temperate climate zone. Most parts of the country are cool, but southern areas are hot or humid, while northern areas are extremely cold.

The climate across the vast nation of China varies between tropical, desert, mountainous and coastal.

Mohe City, Heilongjiang, holds the record for the lowest temperature in China, at −53.0 °C (−63.4 °F) on 22 January 2023.

average number of sunshine hours in different cities is variable. According to Table 1, the average daily sun shine hours are greatest in Lhasa, with 6.70 h, and is smallest in Guiyang, with 2.84 h. Solar energy covers all the land of China, so it is easy to collect solar energy in any part of China [5,36]. ...

The winters can be extremely cold in the north and the summers are hot and humid in the south. The months of April, May, June, September & October are ideal months for travel almost anywhere in the country, but this means that some tourist areas can be busier.

Climate and energy news. China's temperatures averaged 23.21C in July, “the highest monthly average” since record began in 1961, Reuters reports, citing state broadcaster CCTV.

Rich alluvial soils and moderate temperatures create excellent farmland that provides enormous food production to fuel an ever-growing population. Most of China's population lives in its eastern region, called China Proper, with type C climates, fresh water, and good soils.

Southern China includes Hunan, Guangdong, Hubei, Guangxi, Henan, and Hainan. Eastern China includes Fujian, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Jiangxi, Anhui, Shandong, and Shanghai. Northwestern China includes Gansu, Shaanxi, Xinjiang, Qinghai, and Ningxia. Northern China includes Shanxi, Hebei, Tianjin, Beijing, and Inner Mongolia.

The climate of Ancient China was as diverse as its geography. The northern regions experienced harsh winters and hot summers, while the south enjoyed a subtropical climate with abundant rainfall.

Hunan's climate is subtropical, and, under the Köppen climate classification, is classified as being humid subtropical (Köppen Cfa), with short, cool, damp winters, very hot and humid summers, and plenty of rainfall.

Climatic Region: The China type of Climate. The China type of climate is observed on the eastern boundaries of continents in the warm temperate latitudes just outside the tropics. It is one of the variants of Warm Temperate Eastern Margin and exhibits extreme heat in the summer and extreme cold in the winter.