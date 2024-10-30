Hotel Campanile - Leeuwarden (2024)

Log in Register
Wergeasterdyk 1, 9084 AS Leeuwarden - Goutum
City center 2.00 km Airport 53.00 km
Clean & Safe Protocol X
Self Inspected Hotel
The measures have been confirmed by the hotel management
Hygiene & cleaning measures
Contactless reception of guests
Keep distance
Food & Beverage Safety
Show all relevant measures
Clean & Safe Protocol
The health and safety of your guests has the highest priority for the HRS hotel partners. Hotels with a Clean & Safe seals implement extended hygiene and protective measures to protect against infection against COVID-19 within your company.
Cleaning and disinfection measures
Hygiene and personal protective equipment
Hygiene stations and protective equipment available for staff and guests
High touch frequency areas
Frequent cleaning of public areas and areas with high touch frequency (e.g. door handles).
Technical equipment
Regular check of the technical equipment (e.g. air conditioning, dishwasher, washing machines)
Health and safety measures
Keep distance
Spatial distancing throughout the facility according to local law
Staff training
Revised training programmes for employees, suppliers and contractors
Measures for the comfort of the guests
Contactless reception
Avoidance of queues and paperless check-in and check-out possible
Fitness and Wellness
Additional hygiene and cleaning regulations apply to all fitness and wellness facilities
Tracking
Tracking for quick response in case of illness of employees, suppliers or guests
Meetings and events
Controlled access and separation of groups and stored luggage
Food and beverage safety
Food and beverages
Non-contact food services, available takeaway options and disinfected cutlery and serving utensils
HRS awardedX
Green Stay
This hotel has been awarded a Green Stay Label and is among the most efficient Hotels in this area, based on its environmental footprint.
Carbon
A
4.79
kg CO2/night
Water
B
284.15
liter/night
Waste
D
1.50
kg/night
Important information
Style of hotel and ambience
Welcome to the Hotel Campanile – Leeuwarden, a warm and friendly city hotel to spend a convenient business or holiday trip. A restful sleep is guaranteed in the cosy rooms. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. A bar is also at the guests’ disposal.
Location of the hotel
Approximately 3 kilometres south of Leeuwarden city centre and the train station, this hotel is located in the village of Goutum in the Netherland’s north. Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and the lovely city of Amsterdam can be found at a distance of 150 kilometres.
Service & facilities
- WiFi with internet access in lobby
- Marked disabled parking space
- Car park is directly by hotel
- Hotel-owned car park Price/Day 0,00 EUR
- Free parking
- Hotel-owned car park
- Smoke detectors
- Video surveillance of entrances
- Fire alarm
- Parking area equipped with lights
- Hotel complies with country/state/local fire prevention laws
- Audible smoke alarms in guest rooms
- Hotel staff trained in first aid
- Hotel staff trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR)
- Hotel auto-linked to fire station (Alarm automatically notifies fire station)
- Hotel has emergency lighting
- Hallways equipped with fire exstinguishers
- Building meets all current local/state/country building codes
- Smoke detectors in all rooms
- Video surveillance recorded 24 hrs a day
- Hotel staff trained in automated external defibrillator usage (AED)
- Hotel bar
- Open-air restaurant/Beer garden, etc.
- Vegetarian food available
- Restaurant(s): 1
12:00 - 15:00
17:30 - 21:30
Room facilities
- Cable TV
- Telephone on the desk
- TV with international news channel
- TV remote control
- Telephone by the bed
- WiFi in all rooms Price/Hour 0,00 EUR
- Windows for opening
- Desk
- Full-length mirror
- Hairdryer
In-house services
- Laundry service
- Large dogs permitted: Price/Day: 5,00 EUR
- WiFi in all conference rooms Price/Hour 0,00 EUR
Hotel Campanile - Leeuwarden
Hotel Campanile - Leeuwarden: Location and distance
Show hotel on map
City center : 2.00 km - Leuwarden
Airport : 53.00 km - Eelde Airport (GRQ)
Frequently asked questions about Hotel Campanile - Leeuwarden
Does Hotel Campanile - Leeuwarden offer parking spaces for guests?
Guests of the Hotel Campanile - Leeuwarden can use the following parking options.
- Hotel-owned car park
- Marked disabled parking space
Can I have breakfast in Hotel Campanile - Leeuwarden?
Unfortunately the Hotel Campanile - Leeuwarden does not offer breakfast for guests.
How far is the nearest airport?
The nearest airport is 53 km from the hotel.
What are the advantages of booking the Hotel Campanile - Leeuwarden via HRS?
HRS customers receive the following benefits when they book the Hotel Campanile - Leeuwarden:
.
Is there a restaurant in the Hotel Campanile - Leeuwarden?
The hotel has its own restaurant.
Is the hotel barrier-free?
Hotel Campanile - Leeuwarden belongs to the barrier-free hotels in Leeuwarden.
Are the hotel rooms equipped with air conditioning?
Unfortunately, the hotel rooms in the Hotel Campanile - Leeuwarden do not have their own air conditioning.
Is it possible to cancel my booking at the Hotel Campanile - Leeuwarden free of charge?
With our Flex rate, HRS customers can always cancel their hotel bookings free of charge before 6 pm on the check-in day.
Which payment methods can I use to pay in Hotel Campanile - Leeuwarden?
You can pay at the hotel with the following means of payment:
- American Express
- Visa
- Mastercard
Can I collect miles and points during a trip?
With your myHRS account, you will earn miles & points with our partners 'Miles & More', 'BahnBonus' every time you book a hotel. You will find more information here..
