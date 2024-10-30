Hotel Campanile - Leeuwarden (2024)

Table of Contents
Star ratings are based on a self-evaluation by the hotel as well as the experiences of HRS and HRS customers. You can find details under Terms and Conditions and FAQs.

HRS stars

Wergeasterdyk 1, 9084 AS Leeuwarden - Goutum

City center 2.00 km Airport 53.00 km

Clean & Safe Protocol X

Self Inspected Hotel

The measures have been confirmed by the hotel management

Hygiene & cleaning measures

Contactless reception of guests

Keep distance

Food & Beverage Safety

Show all relevant measures

Important information

Style of hotel and ambience

Welcome to the Hotel Campanile – Leeuwarden, a warm and friendly city hotel to spend a convenient business or holiday trip. A restful sleep is guaranteed in the cosy rooms. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. A bar is also at the guests’ disposal.

Location of the hotel

Approximately 3 kilometres south of Leeuwarden city centre and the train station, this hotel is located in the village of Goutum in the Netherland’s north. Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and the lovely city of Amsterdam can be found at a distance of 150 kilometres.

Reception open
During the week
06:30 Uhr - 23:00 Uhr

At weekends
08:00 Uhr - 23:00 Uhr

Check-In: 15:00
Check-Out: 12:00

Accepted payment methods

The following credit cards are accepted by Hotel Campanile - Leeuwarden:

Service & facilities

  • WiFi with internet access in lobby
  • Marked disabled parking space
  • Car park is directly by hotel
  • Hotel-owned car park Price/Day 0,00 EUR
  • Free parking
  • Hotel-owned car park
  • Smoke detectors
  • Video surveillance of entrances
  • Fire alarm
  • Parking area equipped with lights
  • Hotel complies with country/state/local fire prevention laws
  • Audible smoke alarms in guest rooms
  • Hotel staff trained in first aid
  • Hotel staff trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR)
  • Hotel auto-linked to fire station (Alarm automatically notifies fire station)
  • Hotel has emergency lighting
  • Hallways equipped with fire exstinguishers
  • Building meets all current local/state/country building codes
  • Smoke detectors in all rooms
  • Video surveillance recorded 24 hrs a day
  • Hotel staff trained in automated external defibrillator usage (AED)
  • Hotel bar
  • Open-air restaurant/Beer garden, etc.
  • Vegetarian food available
  • Restaurant(s): 1
    12:00 - 15:00
    17:30 - 21:30

Room facilities

  • Cable TV
  • Telephone on the desk
  • TV with international news channel
  • TV remote control
  • Telephone by the bed
  • WiFi in all rooms Price/Hour 0,00 EUR
  • Windows for opening
  • Desk
  • Full-length mirror
  • Hairdryer

In-house services

  • Laundry service
  • Large dogs permitted: Price/Day: 5,00 EUR
  • WiFi in all conference rooms Price/Hour 0,00 EUR

Hotel Campanile - Leeuwarden

Hotel Campanile - Leeuwarden: Location and distance

City center : 2.00 km - Leuwarden

Airport : 53.00 km - Eelde Airport (GRQ)

Frequently asked questions about Hotel Campanile - Leeuwarden

Does Hotel Campanile - Leeuwarden offer parking spaces for guests?

Guests of the Hotel Campanile - Leeuwarden can use the following parking options.

  • Hotel-owned car park
  • Marked disabled parking space

Can I have breakfast in Hotel Campanile - Leeuwarden?

Unfortunately the Hotel Campanile - Leeuwarden does not offer breakfast for guests.

How far is the nearest airport?

The nearest airport is 53 km from the hotel.

What are the advantages of booking the Hotel Campanile - Leeuwarden via HRS?

HRS customers receive the following benefits when they book the Hotel Campanile - Leeuwarden:

Is there a restaurant in the Hotel Campanile - Leeuwarden?

The hotel has its own restaurant.

Is the hotel barrier-free?

Hotel Campanile - Leeuwarden belongs to the barrier-free hotels in Leeuwarden.

Are the hotel rooms equipped with air conditioning?

Unfortunately, the hotel rooms in the Hotel Campanile - Leeuwarden do not have their own air conditioning.

Is it possible to cancel my booking at the Hotel Campanile - Leeuwarden free of charge?

With our Flex rate, HRS customers can always cancel their hotel bookings free of charge before 6 pm on the check-in day.

Which payment methods can I use to pay in Hotel Campanile - Leeuwarden?

You can pay at the hotel with the following means of payment:

  • American Express
  • Visa
  • Mastercard

Can I collect miles and points during a trip?

With your myHRS account, you will earn miles & points with our partners 'Miles & More', 'BahnBonus' every time you book a hotel. You will find more information here..

