How Do You Fix a Dry Socket? (2024)

What is a dry socket?

Dry socket is treated by your dentist by flushing it thoroughly with saline, and then packing it with medicated paste or dressing. Depending on your pain severity, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) or an analgesic drug may be prescribed.

When a tooth is extracted (removed by a dentist), one complication that can occur is called a dry socket, also known as alveolar osteitis. After a tooth is removed, a blood clot forms as the gum begins to heal. If that blood clot does not form correctly or is partially or totally lost, the result is a dry socket.

Dry socket is a relatively rare complication, and one recent study determined that it occurs in less than 2% of cases. However, it is the most common complication after certain kinds of tooth extraction. Dry socket is a complication up to 20% of the time after removal of lower wisdom teeth.

Symptoms of a dry socket

Symptoms of a dry socket after a tooth extraction include:

  • Severe pain in the extraction site a few days after the procedure
  • Loss of blood clot, revealing visible bone or empty socket
  • Pain that radiates to your eye, ear, temple, and/or jaw
  • Bad breath and an unpleasant taste in your mouth

If you experience these symptoms in the days following a tooth extraction, you should contact your dentist. A dry socket very rarely will go away on its own.

Who can get a dry socket?

It is possible for anyone to get a dry socket after the extraction of a tooth. However, there are a few factors that can make you more prone to this condition. The incidence of dry socket is higher after removal of impacted wisdom teeth than other teeth. Additionally, you may have a higher risk for dry socket if you:

  • Have poor overall oral health.
  • Take birth control pills.
  • Smoke or chew tobacco.
  • Have underlying bone issues or clotting problems.
  • Have periodontitis.
  • Have a difficult or traumatic tooth extraction.
  • Do not follow care directions after the procedure.

These factors can interfere with the blood clotting and healing process following a tooth extraction or can cause the blood clot to become dislodged, leaving a dry socket.

Diagnosis of a dry socket

If you experience symptoms of dry socket, it is important to contact your dentist or oral surgeon.

You will likely need to be examined to confirm the dry socket and rule out other underlying causes of your pain. Your dentist will look for indicators at the extraction site like bone exposure and pain when flushed with fluid. An absence of swelling in the face and lymph nodes can also help rule out other causes.

Treatments for a dry socket

Your dentist will clean the dry socket by flushing it thoroughly with saline, and then pack the socket with medicated paste or dressing. You may need to see the dentist frequently during the following days to have the dressings changed. Depending on your pain severity, the dentist may recommend nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) or prescribe an analgesic drug.

Your dentist may also recommend that you stop smoking or chewing tobacco for at least six weeks after your dry socket heals. An infected dry socket may require antibiotics.

Your dentist may perform oral x-rays to assess whether there is an infection in your jawbone (osteomyelitis).

Home care

A dry socket requires treatment by a dentist or oral surgeon to ensure a full recovery, but there are some ways you can manage the discomfort of the condition at home. Ask your dentist if rinsing with saline and using over-the-counter pain relievers at home can help your dry socket.

However, the best home care for a dry socket is prevention, so make sure you follow all postoperative care instructions. To prevent a dry socket, you should:

  • Maintain good oral hygiene.
  • Avoid touching the wound, except when changing gauze.
  • Stop smoking for at least 24 hours after procedure.
  • Eat soft food or food that is less likely to get trapped in the wound.
  • Follow all care instructions from your dentist.

Complications and side effects of a dry socket

Dry sockets are painful and are difficult to ignore, but they are generally not dangerous. However, if a dry socket goes untreated it can cause more serious problems.

An untreated dry socket can cause delayed healing or an infection that can spread into your jaw bone.

After flushing the socket to remove food and debris, your dentist will pack it with a medicated dressing in the form of a paste. One of the ingredients in dry socket paste is eugenol, which is present in clove oil and acts as an anesthetic. Eugenol also has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

How do you get rid of dry socket asap? ›

Management and Treatment
  1. Rinse and clean the socket with salt water.
  2. Place medicated gauze in the socket to ease pain.
  3. Instruct you to take over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers and anti-inflammatory medications.
  4. Show you how to apply ice to reduce discomfort.

What do dentists use to fill a dry socket? ›

After flushing the socket to remove food and debris, your dentist will pack it with a medicated dressing in the form of a paste. One of the ingredients in dry socket paste is eugenol, which is present in clove oil and acts as an anesthetic. Eugenol also has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

What if my dry socket never heals? ›

If for any reason you continue to see a hole in your mouth after a tooth extraction, please see our dentist or an oral surgeon right away. Delayed healing or continual dry sockets can pose a high risk of infection and pain.

Does salt water help a dry socket? ›

Yes, salt water can help prevent dry socket. Rinsing your mouth with a saltwater solution several times a day after an extraction can be beneficial to the healing process. Saltwater helps to reduce swelling and irritation while also providing antibacterial benefits.

Can I use Orajel on a dry socket? ›

Dry socket paste is just one of many ways you can reduce the pain associated with this condition. You can also use any of the following alternative treatments to achieve the same effect: Medicated gauze dressing. Topical anesthetics like lidocaine (Orajel, Oraqix)

How fast does dry socket pain go away? ›

According to the Canadian Dental Association, dry socket typically occurs within 3–5 days of the extraction and lasts for up to 7 days. The pain is severe and can persist for 24–72 hours. The research recommends that further investigation takes place if pain continues beyond this timeframe.

Does packing a dry socket help it heal? ›

Many dentists pack a dry socket with eugenol based medications that help decrease the pain temporarily. However, the packing process itself can irritate the dry socket and may slow healing. In addition, when the temporary effects wear off, the pain will likely return.

Is a dry socket an emergency? ›

If you suspect you have symptoms of a dry socket, you should call your dentist immediately. A dry socket is considered a dental emergency because it impedes your recovery from an emergency tooth extraction. Whenever you have a tooth taken out, there is a possibility of developing a dry socket.

When can I stop worrying about a dry socket? ›

Closing Note. In a nutshell, when it comes to a dry socket, you can stop worrying about it on days 3-4 because that is when the socket has healed significantly. However, you can get back to your normal routine after 2 weeks.

What can be mistaken for dry socket? ›

Alveolar osteitis, often confused with dry socket, is another potential cause of throbbing pain. It occurs when the blood clot dislodges, exposing the underlying bone. Unlike dry socket, alveolar osteitis tends to develop a few days after the extraction and is associated with severe pain.

How to know if a dry socket is healing? ›

The tissue is a creamy white colour made of collagen, blood vessels and white blood cells. The formation of this tissue is a great sign! It means your socket is healing properly. Once a blood clot has formed and granulation tissue has appeared in your extraction site, you're well on the road to recovery!

Will a dry socket close on its own? ›

Dry socket is a common complication of tooth extraction. Following a tooth extraction, an empty socket will usually heal on its own, while any pain from the procedure will gradually improve.

How to fix a dry socket at home? ›

Lifestyle and home remedies
  1. Take pain medicines as prescribed.
  2. Do not smoke or use tobacco products.
  3. Drink plenty of clear liquids. ...
  4. Rinse your mouth gently with warm salt water several times a day.
  5. Brush your teeth gently around the dry socket area.
  6. Be careful with eating or drinking.
Jul 18, 2023

How to speed up healing of dry socket? ›

It is best to see a dentist for dry socket, but some home remedies can help ease the pain while a person waits for treatment.
  1. Clove oil. Share on Pinterest A person may experience dry socket a few days after a tooth extraction. ...
  2. Salt water. ...
  3. Hot and cold compresses. ...
  4. Honey. ...
  5. NSAIDs. ...
  6. Turmeric. ...
  7. Green and black teas. ...
  8. Aloe vera.
Mar 12, 2019

What is the best painkiller for dry socket? ›

What Is the Best Pain Medicine to Take After Wisdom Teeth Removal or Dry Socket?
  • Morphine: 2.9.
  • Percocet (oxycodone/Tylenol): 2.6.
  • Torodol oral: 2.6.
  • Ibuprofen alone: 2.4.
  • Two Alleve (naproxen sodium): 2.3.
  • Ketorolac IM: 1.8.
  • 100mg Ketoprofen: 1.6.
  • Advil (ibuprofen) and Tylenol: 1.6.

How long should dry socket packing stay in? ›

If the non-resorbable packing is placed you will need to return to the office in the next two to four days to have the dressing removed and possibly replaced depending on how fast the site heals. Sometimes a dry socket requires multiple dressing change appointments until it has healed adequately.

How do you dry out a socket? ›

A homeowner can dry an electrical socket with minor water damage. The most critical safety measure to preventing an unpleasant shock is to avoid touching the outlet when it is wet. Small amounts of moisture will dry overnight. Aim a blow dryer at the outlet to speed up the process.

