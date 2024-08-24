How Do You Fix a Dry Socket? (2024)

Treatments for a dry socket

Your dentist will clean the dry socket by flushing it thoroughly with saline, and then pack the socket with medicated paste or dressing. You may need to see the dentist frequently during the following days to have the dressings changed. Depending on your pain severity, the dentist may recommend nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) or prescribe an analgesic drug.

Your dentist may also recommend that you stop smoking or chewing tobacco for at least six weeks after your dry socket heals. An infected dry socket may require antibiotics.

Your dentist may perform oral x-rays to assess whether there is an infection in your jawbone (osteomyelitis).

Home care

A dry socket requires treatment by a dentist or oral surgeon to ensure a full recovery, but there are some ways you can manage the discomfort of the condition at home. Ask your dentist if rinsing with saline and using over-the-counter pain relievers at home can help your dry socket.

However, the best home care for a dry socket is prevention, so make sure you follow all postoperative care instructions. To prevent a dry socket, you should: