How do you summon the hive mind in a crimson world? (2024)

Table of Contents
The Hive Mind does not spawn on its own, and requires the player to summon it using a Teratoma or by dropping a Shadow Scale onto a patch of Grimesand which generates on Floating Islands after breaking a Shadow Orb.

How do you summon Derellect?

The Derellect can be spawned by using a Mechanical Worm while the player has a Bloody Vein equipped.

How do you summon the perforators in a corruption world?

Spawn. The Perforators do not spawn on their own. The player can summon them manually with Bloody Worm Food or by killing a Perforator Cyst while in The Crimson. When spawning, the Perforator Hive will deal no contact damage for the first 3 seconds of its life to prevent cheap hits.

How do you spawn calamity bosses?

They are summoned anywhere and at any time by using the Wulfrum Signal Transmitter with a Draedon Power Cell, and do not spawn naturally. They are intended to be the first bosses fought and have a relatively simple AI, though they can easily overwhelm an unprepared player.

How do you fight hive mind?

Aim for any of the five glowing clusters on its face to damage it. With enough damage done, each of the clusters will explode. The Hive Mind will attack you by spitting up clusters at you and swinging its tentacles at you. Avoid the clusters as they'll explode and strafe left or right to avoid the tentacles.

Terraria Calamity Mod 1.4.4.9 How To Summon THE HIVE MIND BOSS (2 WAYS) by Udisen

Can I fight the hive mind in a crimson world?

During Hardmode, The Hive Mind can be fought to get a large amount of Cursed Flames. This is a highly effective way to get Cursed Flames in a Crimson world, as The Hive Mind can be fought on a Corruption island.

Could a hive mind exist?

Hive minds have existed in nature since the very dawn of life on earth. Bees, ants, termites, and even migratory birds display characteristics of a hive mind where the entire group behaves as if they are controlled by a single mind and work collectively towards achieving a goal.

What is the hardest boss to spawn in Terraria?

Moon Lord is the hardest boss undoubtedly within Terraria.

How do you summon Leviathan and Anahita?

Spawn. To begin the boss fight, the player has to kill any Ocean enemy with a Wakasagihime, or kill a statue of Anahita which spawns randomly in the Ocean. Doing this will spawn just Anahita at first, and The Leviathan herself will only spawn once Anahita reaches 40% health.

Are there secret bosses in Terraria?

Terraria's Labor of Love update adds a secret boss to the game, and this guide details exactly what players must do to fight it. There is a secret boss hiding in Terraria's Labor of Love update, and many players will undoubtedly be interested in going up against it.

How do you get the Dryad to sell bloody worm teeth?

The damage reduction will stack with the damage reduction of the Worm Scarf. If the player lives in a Corruption world, defeating The Hive Mind for the first time will allow the Dryad to sell the Bloody Worm Tooth.

Can you summon Eater of Worlds without Corruption?

However, it's important to note that the Eater of Worlds can only be summoned in the Corruption, regardless of the method used for its summoning.

How do you get the Worm Scarf in Crimson world?

If the player lives in a Crimson world, the Brain of Confusion can be turned into a Worm Scarf at a Tinkerer's Workshop while in a Graveyard. If the player lives in a Corruption world, the Rotten Brain can be turned into a Bloody Worm Tooth at a Tinkerer's Workshop while in a Graveyard.

How do you summon Mechdusa?

Mechdusa can be summoned manually with Ocram's Razor anywhere at any time. It also has a 1/20 (5%) chance to spawn naturally at dusk (7:30 PM) once a Demon or Crimson Altar has been destroyed, as long as at least one of its constituent bosses has not yet been defeated in the current world.

How do you summon the inventors?

Spawn. The Inventors are summoned by using a Draedon Power Cell on a Wulfrum Signal Transmitter. Doing this will send out transmission waves and the Inventors will appear.

How do you summon the demon eye boss?

How To Summon

  1. Player must have a max health of at least 200.
  2. Player must have at least 10 Defense.
  3. Three Town NPCs have been acquired.
  4. The Eye of Cthulhu hasn't already been killed in that world.
  5. The player must be near the surface and not too far underground.
  6. It must be night.

Is the Leviathan female?

The Book of Enoch (60:7–9) describes Leviathan as a female monster dwelling in the watery abyss (as Tiamat), while Behemoth is a male monster living in the desert of Dunaydin ("east of Eden").

How can I summon the twins?

The Twins can be summoned manually using a Mechanical Eye at night (7:30 PM to 4:30 AM). They also have a 1/10 (10%) chance to spawn naturally at dusk once a Demon or Crimson Altar has been destroyed, as long as they have not yet been defeated at least once in the current world.

How do you summon the pixie boss?

The Pixie Queen does not spawn on her own. The only way to summon her is to use a Pixie in a Jar. It can only be used in the The Hallow at Night.

Is Moon Lord the Cthulhu?

While initially explained to be Cthulhu's brother, it was later confirmed in a lore post on the official forum that the Moon Lord was, indeed, Cthulhu himself.

What Terraria boss has the most HP?

Despite not being the final boss of the game, Mechdusa has the highest health for any single boss.

What is the rarest enemy in Terraria?

While the Nymph is one of the rarest enemies in Terraria, in reality, she spawns more frequently than is initially apparent.

Is a hive mind good or bad?

A hive mentality isn't always negative. It doesn't necessarily mean you can't think for yourself. Having a hive mentality means that your allegiance to a group or cause will outweigh the repercussions of associating with that group. As in all things, a hive mentality has its pros and cons.

Do ants work in a hive mind?

Yes and no. Ants will always attempt to work together and have no competing factions within them* but their minds are NOT connected. In fact their seemingly intelligent behaviour is created through the interactions between individual ants which all follow the same simple rules over and over and over again.

What insect is a hive mind?

Whenever you see a bee buzzing around outside, do you ever think, “Hey pal, we aren't so different after all?” The term “hive mind” has been in use for decades to describe the behavior of bees, however, we see it commonly used to describe our habits on the Internet as well.

FAQs

How do you summon the hive mind in a crimson world? ›

The Hive Mind is a Pre-Hardmode boss fought in The Corruption. It is summoned by killing a Hive Tumor or by using a Teratoma in the Corruption.

How to spawn a hive mind? ›

The Hive Mind does not spawn on its own, and requires the player to summon it using a Teratoma or by dropping a Shadow Scale onto a patch of Grimesand which generates on Floating Islands after breaking a Shadow Orb.

Why won't the hive mind spawn? ›

The Hive Mind does not spawn on its own and requires the player to summon it using a Teratoma or by killing a Hive Tumor in The Corruption.

Can you summon the Eater of Worlds in a crimson world? ›

The Bloody Spine is required for the boss that spawns there, which is the Brain of Cthulhu. It is however still possible to summon the Eater of Worlds in a world that spawned with Crimson by artificially creating a Corruption biome (with at least 300 \ 200 Corruption blocks), and then using the Worm Food within it.

How to summon hive mind in crimson world? ›

The Hive Mind is a Pre-Hardmode boss fought in The Corruption. It is summoned by killing a Hive Tumor or by using a Teratoma in the Corruption.

How to get rotten brain in a crimson world? ›

If the player lives in a Corruption world, defeating the Eater of Worlds will allow the Dryad to sell the Brain of Confusion. Conversely, she will start selling the Rotten Brain if the player defeats The Perforators in a Crimson world.

How do you get the UwU title in the hive? ›

UwU - Obtained by purchasing the Anime Teen costumes. The Red Nose - Obtained by purchasing the Reindeer costume.

How to spawn slime god? ›

The Slime God does not spawn on its own and requires the player to summon it with the Overloaded Sludge.

How to fight the hive mind? ›

The Imp Staff can deal great damage to the Hive Mind and its summons. The Magical Conch can prove extremely effective on the Hive Mind's first phase. The Vile Feeder is also very powerful against the Hive Mind's second phase. Tavernkeep Rods work as available sentries.

Can you get cursed flames in Crimson World? ›

As of the 1.4 update, it is possible to obtain Cursed Flames in a Crimson world without the use of creating another world. To do so, one must buy Corrupt Seeds from the Dryad in Hardmode while in a Graveyard and let it spread anywhere in the world to create an artificial Corrupt biome, giving access to Cursed Flames.

What is the hardest boss in Terraria? ›

The Moon Lord is the toughest boss in Terraria, and facing him is no walk in the park. Gamers need all the skills and tactics learned from battling other bosses to even stand a chance against him. He only shows up after gamers complete celestial events and take down all the pillars.

How do you summon Ocram? ›

Ocram can only be summoned in a Hardmode world at night. The Suspicious Looking Skull requires, in total, 20 Souls of Light, 6 Lenses, 15 Iron/Lead Bars, 30 Bones, 8 Souls of Night, and 10 Adamantite/Titanium Bars.

Can I spawn a corrupt mimic in a crimson world? ›

The Key of Night is a craftable item that spawns a Corrupt Mimic or a Crimson Mimic when placed in any slot of any empty Chest, depending on whether the world generated with The Corruption or The Crimson, respectively. The world must be in Hardmode and the only item inside the Chest must be a single Key of Night.

Can you fight the Brain of Cthulhu in corruption? ›

It is however still possible to summon the Brain of Cthulhu in a world that generated with Corruption by artificially creating a Crimson biome and then using the Bloody Spine within that.

How to get corruption in a crimson world? ›

As of version 1.4 of the game, it is possible to create an artificial Corrupt biome in a Crimson world without the use of another world. To do so, one must buy Corrupt Seeds in Hardmode from the Dryad while in a Graveyard.

Is it possible to have a hive mind? ›

Hive mentality, also known as groupthink, is when a person has a strong tendency to fall for group decision-making. If someone has a hive mentality, they may feel invulnerable and morally correct when they're part of a certain group. They may also not be able to make decisions on their own.

How do you spawn a beehive? ›

Oak, birch, or mangrove trees grown from saplings that are within 2 blocks (including diagonally) of a flower on the same y-level have a 5% chance to grow with a bee nest containing 1–3 bees.

Who controls a hive mind? ›

Hive mind allows a group of people (often biologically related) "share" the same mind. In some cases, one person could take control of another separate body to add to the hive. Like most hive insects like bees and ants, each can work autonomously, though they think the same thing at the same time.

