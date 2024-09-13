How Does Sono Bello Work? (2024)

People considering a liposuction procedure or other body contouring treatments may have questions around what it means to be a patient with Sono Bello.

Some prospective patients may be unaware of the Sono Bello treatment process, what steps Sono Bello takes to ensure patient safety and Sono Bello costs.

Here is a closer look at how the process works at Sono Bello and what goes into providing patients with the procedures they need to achieve their ideal body shape.

If you still have questions, you can schedule a free personal consultation with a Sono Bello patient care consultant who can provide personalized answers and expert guidance.

What is Sono Bello?

Sono Bello is an industry leader in providing liposuction, body contouring and excess skin removal procedures to patients across the country.

With 185+ Board certified plastic surgeons and 100+ locations throughout the United States, Sono Bello is ranked as America’s #1 Cosmetic Surgery Specialist based on the most locations nationwide and largest group of practicing board-certified surgeons.

From the beginning, Sono Bello has focused on providing cutting-edge, personalized total body transformations for men and women.

How does a Sono Bello procedure work?

Sono Bello treatment options are designed to help men and women achieve their ideal body shape with cosmetic procedures like liposuction, body contouring, and excess skin removal.

Three important standards guide Sono Bello’s approach: experience, specialization and customization.

All of Sono Bello’s procedures are supported by over a decade of experience providing body contouring procedures for patients, along with the specialization of highly skilled surgeons across the country.

As a result, Sono Bello has provided thousands of people with total body transformations specifically designed to match each patient’s unique needs and goals.

The procedures offered by Sono Bello are designed to maximize safety, providing the best possible results for patients while effectively treating & contouring each patient’s targeted body areas.

Sono Bello believes that cosmetic procedures are both a science and an art and require an enormous amount of education and practical application to do right. That’s why Sono Bello surgeons are carefully selected to provide incredible results for every patient.

How do patients choose the right Sono Bello procedure?

Because Sono Bello does not embrace “one size fits all” solutions, each procedure can be easily customized to address each patient’s specific problems. Each of the more than 300,000 procedures we have performed have addressed specific problem areas for thousands of women and men.

Once a patient understands which areas of the body they would like contoured or where they would like fat removed from, they discuss their procedure options with a Sono Bello patient care consultant through a free consultation.

During this consultation, the patient will get a clear picture of what techniques their surgeon will use and what they need to know to prepare for the procedure itself.

The method of removing fat from targeted body areas may change depending on which procedure the patient selects. Sono Bello surgeons utilize modern power-assisted and laser-assisted liposuction technology and suction through micro cannulas to remove fat cells from the body.

Micro-laser liposuction can also assist the delivery of thermal effects to the deep dermis, which can enhance collagen stimulation and help to strengthen and tighten the patient’s skin. This can help provide a tighter, healthier, and more natural look post-operation.

Some procedures, including the AbEX procedure, combine liposuction with excision (or removal) of loose sagging excess skin from the abdomen, which helps achieve a more toned and sculpted look.

How does a patient schedule a Sono Bello procedure?

Once the patient has a clear idea of which procedure they’d like to move forward with, they will then schedule their procedure with a Sono Bello surgeon at one of our 80+ nationwide locations. What is the Sono Bello patient experience like?

Sono Bello patients remain awake during the procedure, thanks in large part to the techniques used during Sono Bello fat removal procedures. The surgeon will administer local anesthesia to the targeted area, rather than general anesthesia. Not only does this allow patients to remain awake during their procedure, but it also helps minimize downtime and provides a faster recovery.

For especially nervous patients, a doctor may be able to provide medicine that will help the patient to relax during the surgery.

Typically, the liposuction procedure lasts around 2.5 to 3 hours, or around 3-3.5 hours for procedures involving removal of excess skin. Sono Bello recommends patients arrive for their procedure at least an hour and a half ahead of their scheduled surgery time to prepare.

What is the pre-procedure process like for Sono Bello patients?

Preparing for a Sono Bello procedure is key to making each patient’s experience the best it can be.

The first step for any patient planning a liposuction, body contouring, or skin removal procedure with Sono Bello is to set realistic expectations. Sono Bello surgeons are highly skilled at not only removing fat, but also in helping to smooth, shape, and even treated areas to achieve the best possible results.

That said, state medical boards each set a maximum amount of fat that can be removed in a single procedure—maximums that Sono Bello surgeons in your state must adhere to— so it’s best for each patient to really understand how much

Patients should also expect to take some downtime after the procedure. Everyone heals differently, and so it’s best for patients to plan for a few days of rest after their procedure, and to follow the recovery plan as advised by their surgeon.

It is also important that patients have someone to drive them home after their procedure, and ideally to stay with them for 24 hours afterward to provide care and support.

Some patients may consider losing weight prior to their procedure, which may (in some cases) aid patients in achieving their ideal body shape. For patients focused specifically on removing fat from stubborn problem areas, weight loss before the procedure may not be necessary.

All patients should plan to stop consuming caffeine no less than 48 hours before their procedure, and to drink lots of fluids in the days before. Patients should also eat a small meal the morning before their procedure.

What does post-procedure recovery look like for Sono Bello patients?

Usually, patients remain at their local Sono Bello office for just 15 minutes after the procedure is finished. Another adult (usually a spouse, partner, parent, etc.) will drive them home to begin the recovery process.

Once home, the patient will be instructed to follow their recovery plan as outlined by their surgeon. Most patients are instructed to rest for 24 hours after surgery and are encouraged to return to light activity. Most patients return to work in just a few days after their procedure: about 2-3 days post-procedure for liposuction, or up to about a week for procedures like AbEX that also involve excess skin removal.

Usually, patients wear a compression garment for around 3-6 weeks after the procedure to encourage even healing and reduce swelling. A Sono Bello surgeon will provide the patient with a customized recovery plan to guide the healing process.

Most patients start to see results in the first several days to weeks and within 6 months they will see the final results of their Sono Bello procedure.

Why choose Sono Bello for liposuction or body contouring?

When selecting the right surgeon or provider for a liposuction procedure or body contouring, it’s crucial that each patient takes the time to research their options and find the right one to match their needs and comfort level.

Sono Bello has taken great strides in customizing each procedure to the patient’s unique concerns, goals and considerations. More than 185 Board Certified surgeons across all Sono Bello locations have performed more than 300,000 procedures for patients with all kinds of unique needs.

As a result, all Sono Bello procedures are backedguaranteed by a proven track record for helping patients achieve their ideal body shape.

The result: thousands of satisfied Sono Bello patients, who have left over 24,500 five-star reviews online about their experience and shared their stories for others who are considering a Sono Bello procedure for themselves.

Is Sono Bello Safe?

Yes, Sono Bello procedures are safe for patients of nearly all patient needs and sizes. While there are some important considerations to keep in mind when choosing a Sono Bello procedure, they are indeed safe for patients in good health.

Because Sono Bello pays special attention to their accreditation and ongoing training, patients can feel secure knowing that their Sono Bello surgeon is using the best and most modern procedures. Medical professionals at Sono Bello follow the latest safety precautions and focus on providing high-quality patient results.

Who are Sono Bello’s doctors? How experienced are Sono Bello doctors?

All Sono Bello surgeons are highly trained in micro-laser technology and specialize in the art and science of superior body contouring and skin excision.

Because Sono Bello specializes in offering liposuction and targeted fat removal treatments, each Sono Bello surgeon is able to stay at the forefront of the best techniques for liposuction, body contouring and all Sono Bello procedures.

Sono Bello surgeons are highly trained in micro-laser technology and perform thousands of body contouring procedures every year. The Sono Bello team-based approach gives patients the highest degree of attention and care.

What are Sono Bello’s credentials?

Sono Bello follows the operation guidelines provided by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC), an independent, not-for-profit organization that represents a leading voice in protecting patient safety and maintaining the highest standards for quality of care.

All Sono Bello offices are accredited by the AAAHC, which closely examines Sono Bello’s liposuction facilities, systems, policies and procedures to help maintain that elevated level of care and attention to detail.

Additionally, all Sono Bello surgeons are highly trained in micro-laser technology and specialize in the art and science of superior body contouring. Sono Bello surgeons are highly qualified to provide liposuction, body contouring and excess skin removal for a wide variety of patients.

Are consultations required before a Sono Bello procedure?

Yes, every Sono Bello patient is required to schedule a free consultation with Sono Bello patient care consultant before scheduling their procedure.

This is an important part of the planning process and usually offers the best opportunity for a patient to truly understand their options for removing fat, contouring their body areas and achieving their desired look.

During the free consultation, the Sono Bello patient care consultant will explain all the benefits of Sono Bello’s unique procedures, discuss each patient’s goals and expectations, answer any questions and help develop the patient’s customized procedure plan. This is where each patient will also get a clear picture of the cost for their desired procedures.

How much does Sono Bello cost?

The cost of a Sono Bello procedure (or combination of procedures) is specific to each patient and depends largely on several factors, including:

Which procedures the patient would like done

How many areas they would like treated

The patient’s Body Mass Index (BMI)

Because Sono Bello specialized in liposuction and body contouring, this usually means patients are able to access the procedures they are looking for at affordable prices and still achieve high quality results.

Sono Bello takes special care to make fat removal and other procedures available for patients at any budget level, so it’s best for each patient to move forward with a consultation to get a clear understanding of their total cost and payment options.

Does Sono Bello offer payment plans?

Yes, Sono Bello offers financing options with payment plans for patients interested in liposuction, body contouring, skin removal and any other Sono Bello procedure.

Sono Bello offers a wide variety of financing options to help support each patient’s ability to afford the procedures they want and achieve their ideal body shape. Patients who are able to pay for their procedure in full quickly may benefit from reduced or no interest.

Are Sono Bello results permanent?

Permanent Fat Removal Disclaimer

Each patient’s results from their Sono Bello procedure are permanent, as fat cells are permanently removed from the body during the liposuction procedure.

When a person loses and gains weight, fat cells do not appear and disappear—rather, the fat cells in their body shrink and grow. When these cells are removed, they will not grow back, but they may expand if a patient gains weight in the future.

Should a patient gain weight after their Sono Bello procedure, it may accumulate in areas where the procedure was not performed, as this is where there are more remaining fat cells.

Even after a liposuction, body contouring, or excess skin removal procedure with Sono Bello, it is important for patients to maintain a proper diet and exercise routine to help maintain the best results.