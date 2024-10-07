How Effective are EMF Shields? (Real-life tests and results) (2024)

As an affiliate, I may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page.

All devices that we use nowadays, whether they are wireless, or they run on AC power, create EMF radiation. As more people increasingly get their hands on the latest and most excellent technology products, we are increasingly surrounded by EMF radiation.

All of our modern devices need to emit EMF radiation to work correctly. So, we can never block all of the EMF radiation, or our technology won’t work. However, we do have the option of using EMF shields.

How effective are EMF shields? The effectiveness of EMF shields depends on the product. Certain products have been proven to be effective, while others are ineffective. Effective EMF products include:

Laptop shields are 99% effective

EMF meters help to measure how effective other products are.

Cell phone shields are 98% effective

Smart meter shields are 99% effective

Since there isn’t a lot of information available on the Internet today covering EMF shield products and their effectiveness, we created this guide to help you. Below we’ll discuss what EMF protection products are, the products that work, and other methods you can use to reduce your exposure to EMF radiation.

Daily EMF Radiation Exposure

If you enjoy using the technology that we have available today, or you live with others that can’t take their hands off of their devices, then you’re being exposed to EMF radiation.

Nowadays, EMF radiation is complicated to escape. That’s because EMF radiation is necessary to make all of these devices work. While there’s no getting away from EMF radiation exposure completely, there are things you can do to reduce your exposure. Unfortunately, there’s no safe radiation level for EMF.

Because our modern devices need to emit EMF radiation to work correctly, you won’t be able to find an EMF blocker that’s going to block 100% of the EMF radiation. If you blocked all of the EMF radiation coming out of your device, your device would not work.

Unfortunately, even with our modern advancements, the technology that would allow our devices to work while blocking EMF radiation does not exist yet.

Protecting Yourself from EMF Radiation

There is a wide variety of different EMF protection devices out there, but they all aim to achieve the same effect. That effect is to decrease how much EMF radiation passes through the EMF shield. Most effective EMF shield products use particular materials that are scientifically proven to reduce radiation. Those materials include things like:

Aluminum

Steel

Other metals

Nowadays, there are many products available on the market that claim to reduce EMF exposure. Some of these products are:

Stones

Pendants

Jewelry

Products like these make statements about being useful when it comes to blocking EMF radiation. However, there isn’t much proof to back up the claims made by these products.

Unfortunately, there are many products out there that advertise themselves as capable of blocking EMF radiation when they don’t. And that, unfortunately, has given those EMF protection devices that genuinely work a poor reputation.

So, in this article, we won’t be focusing on the EMF protection devices we feel don’t work and aren’t scientifically proven.

Still, they are worth mentioning because it does help to explain why some people think all EMF protection devices don’t work. Of course, that’s a false generalization, but now you can see why many people mistakenly assume this.

Effective EMF Protection Products

So, what are the most effective EMF protection products? Since we want to make sure you stay as healthy as possible, we’ve listed only products that have evidence of their effectiveness.

Product #1: Laptop Shields

Check out my recommended laptop radiation shields

Laptops are one of the products we use daily that emit EMF radiation. Many people use laptops for a variety of things, and this device is usually close to you each time you use it.

Most of us sit down and place our laptops in our laps, which is, of course, where the name originated. However, while we do this, we often forget how much EMF exposure we are allowing ourselves to experience.

Laptops also create ambient EMF radiation even when we aren’t using them. So, even the simple act of carrying your laptop around with you can expose you to EMF radiation.

Luckily, there is a product on the market that can help give you protection against this effect. Purchasing a laptop shield (my recommendations) is one way you can reduce your EMF radiation exposure each time you use your laptop.

Laptop shields do an effective job of reducing your exposure to EMF radiation, and they come in several different styles. You can purchase them in the following forms:

Carrying cases

Lap trays

Laptop cases

Laptop shields help to decrease the EMF radiation that comes from the laptop and passes through them. If you spend a lot of time on your computer, purchasing a laptop shield would be an excellent idea. Many of these laptop shields double as something you’d want for your laptop, like a carrying case or a laptop case.

If you decide to search around the Internet for a laptop shield, make sure to review how the shield you are considering says it will block radiation before you make your purchase. Reading this information should help you learn more about how effective your protection might be.

Most laptop shields are made using the following materials:

Steel mesh

Aluminum

Heat protection materials

While that list makes it sound like your laptop shield might wind up being a bulky product, it won’t be. Luckily, we have such excellent technology nowadays that laptop shields are designed to be light and thin.

The big question that we have to cover now is whether these laptop shields work or not. Fortunately, there is some proof that laptop shields work.

One brand of laptop shields, DefenderShield (check their website), had the FCC independently test their products. The study conducted by the FCC states that the devices made by this company reduce EMF radiation exposure by 99%.

That’s a staggering reduction in EMF radiation. So, with the right materials, we can assume that many EMF laptop shields will work well. However, if you decide to purchase one, make sure you conduct your research and buy the product that will be right for you.

Product #2: Cell Phone Shields

Check out my recommended cell phone cases

Another product that most people often use throughout their days is cell phones. If you think about it, as a society, we are on our phones all of the time.

Just like laptops, cell phones also give off EMF radiation because they have to emit these frequencies to work effectively. If we think about how often we use our cell phones, and how close to us, we usually keep them, then we could be exposing ourselves to a lot of EMF radiation.

Cell phone shields work in a similar way to laptop shields. Most cell phone shields utilize lightweight materials to block EMF radiation. Cell phone shields come in many forms, including:

Small gold-plated antennae

Small pieces of metal

Cell phone cases

Cell phone wallets

Some of these products are simpler to utilize than others. For instance, it’s easier to understand how to use a cell phone case than it probably is to use the gold-plated antenna. Unfortunately, some of the EMF radiation protection cell phone cases can be large and bulky, so you may need to take some time doing research and shopping around to find the right product for you.

So, what evidence do we have that cell phone shields work? DefenderShield had its products independently tested by the FCC. After the testing was completed, the FCC determined that their cases reduce radiation exposure by 98% depending on the frequency.

Also read my article Evaluating EMF Protection Products

Unfortunately, the only way to get rid of EMF exposure is to utilize a Faraday cage, which does block 100% of EMF radiation. However, that also means you won’t be able to use your devices.

Since a Faraday cage will block your electronic waves, you won’t be able to use your cell phone or other electronic devices at all. Since you probably don’t want that, it’s better to try to reduce your exposure as much as possible.

Product #3: Smart Meter Shields

Smart meters create a lot of EMF radiation inside your home. If you aren’t sure what a smart meter is, we’ll define it for you.

When we were children, most of us had analog meters in our houses that told us how much gas and electricity we were using. Each month, a utility worker would stop by, read the amounts on the meters, and send us a bill.

Since technology has changed quite a bit since them, most people have smart meters in their homes that no longer require utility workers.

Smart meters use tiny computers that are embedded into them that then wirelessly transmit the data on the meter to a hub point. So, utility workers automatically have real-time readings of how much gas and electricity we are using in our homes.

While utility companies have been able to save a lot of cash because they no longer have to pay workers to read meters, smart meters are still a controversial technology for several reasons:

People worry about privacy concerns because readers can also dish out specific data about how we are explicitly using our electricity.

When these smart meters send their data, they use radio waves to do so. Radio waves expose us to a lot of EMF radiation, which makes many people concerned.

Because of these concerns, a lot of people do not use smart meters in their homes at all. However, depending on where you live, you may not have the option of opting out of your smart meter.

If you can’t opt-out of using your smart meter, that’s when you should consider purchasing a smart meter shield. A smart meter shield can protect your house from the EMF radiation given off by your smart meter.

A smart meter shield works similar to a tiny Faraday cage. You place your smart meter shield over your smart meter, and then it will block about 98% of the radiation produced by your smart meter.

Also, while the smart meter shield does effectively block EMF radiation, it still lets your smart reader send the necessary information to your utility companies.

Do smart meters work? Yes, they do. We don’t need scientific research on this point to know why a smart meter shield works. That’s because the Faraday cage is already a proven EMF reduction technology. Since smart meter shields use the same concept as the Faraday cage, they do effectively block EMF radiation.

Product #4: EMF Meter

Check out a hands-on review of my favorite EMF meter

EMF meters aren’t products that protect you from EMF radiation exposure like the above laptop shield. However, purchasing a decent EMF meter will allow you to measure the EMF radiation that’s occurring in your home or office.

With an EMF meter, you can discover the amount of radiation coming from your laptop, cell phone, or Wi-Fi router, just to give a few examples. You’ll be able to measure the device by placing your EMF meter right next to it.

A high-quality EMF meter, like the Trifield TF2(Amazon) measures three different kinds of EMF radiation. Those kinds include:

Radiofrequency

Magnetic field

Electric field

Purchasing an EMF meter that measures all three of these kinds of EMF radiation will allow you to measure EMF radiation on anything. You can check out the EMF radiation in the various rooms of your house, for instance.

If you are purchasing products to help decrease your EMF exposure, purchasing an EMF reader will let you see if your other EMF protection products are doing their jobs.

It’s a wise idea to buy an EMF meter to measure the progress of your other EMF protection devices. That way, if you discover that you’ve purchased something that doesn’t work that effectively, you can simply bring it back and buy a different brand.

How to Minimize EMF Radiation in Your Home

If you want to minimize the EMF radiation you are exposed to in your home, there are two simple rules you can follow:

First, you need to reduce how much EMF-generating devices you are using.

Second, you should maximize how far you are from these EMF-generating devices while they are being used.

With that in mind, here are five simple ways you can reduce EMF radiation in your home.

#1 Avoid Putting Your Cell Phone in Your Pocket

Keeping your cell phone right up against your body all day long is not a wise thing to do. If you have the habit of carrying your cell phone in your pocket, then that’s probably exposing you to a lot of EMF radiation.

Even major cell phone corporations, including Apple, tells its customers to avoid carrying their cell phones in their pockets. If you continuously do this, you are probably exposing yourself to enough EMF radiation that you are beyond the safety standards.

If you have to carry your cell phone in your pocket, then put it on airplane mode, because that will prevent it from giving off EMF radiation.

#2 Shut Off Your Wi-Fi Router When You Sleep

You should also consider shutting off your Wi-Fi router when you sleep. Many people don’t realize it, but Wi-Fi routers expose you to a lot of EMF radiation inside of your home.

Unfortunately, most of us run our routers at all times, and that causes us to receive continuous exposure to EMF radiation. So, the best thing to do is to shut off that Wi-Fi router when you sleep. That will help you cut back on your EMF radiation exposure.

#3 Call Using Wi-Fi and Not Cell Data

Another way you can reduce your EMF exposure is by calling using your Wi-Fi data and not your cell data. Wi-Fi lets off a lot less power when you make calls, meaning it creates a lot less EMF radiation.

Also, using Wi-Fi calling still allows you to use your cell phone while you cut back on the pollution your cell phone is creating.

#4 Put Off Purchasing Your Child a Cell Phone

There are many reasons why you might not want to buy your child a cell phone immediately. One benefit of waiting to purchase your child a cell phone is that your child will be exposed to a lot less EMF radiation.

That’s good news because children are even more sensitive to EMF radiation than adults. That means it’s even more important to make sure you keep your children away from EMF radiation.

#5 Avoid Purchasing Smart Devices That Aren’t Necessary

Every smart device you purchase adds more EMF radiation inside of your home. Since we continuously see new smart devices coming out monthly, an entirely new generation of products now has new sources of EMF problems.

Since every additional equipment you purchase just increases the amount of EMF radiation inside your home, consider why you need another smart device before you are buying one. If you don’t need it, then don’t purchase it.