How Much Does Belly Fat Removal Cost?  (2024)

Christopher Chung, M.D.

American Board of Plastic Surgery

Chief Medical Officer

Sono Bello

Removing stubborn belly fat through procedures like liposuction is now much more affordable than it used to be.

For the thousands of people out there looking for ways to say goodbye to stubborn belly fat for good, this is good news.

Today, liposuction has evolved and improved to give more options to patients looking to reduce the overall cost of the procedure. Faster, safer, and more efficient procedures make the process much simpler for surgeons, and much more affordable for patients.

These improvements to the procedure, along with Sono Bello’s many financing and payment plans, make belly fat removal more accessible to patients. Health insurance providers may also be able to help offset the cost of the procedure depending on the patient’s coverage plan.

That being said, no two patients are exactly the same—and that means each procedure is different. Luckily, Sono Bello specializes in helping patients find the right procedure to match both their body goals and their budgets.

What factors determine the cost of belly fat removal?

For years, procedures like liposuction to remove belly fat felt intimidatingly expensive for most patients. For people who struggled in the past to fit body contouring into their budget, these high prices may have fed a continued misconception that liposuction is still prohibitively expensive.

Today, the liposuction landscape is much different—and the prices are too.

To understand what goes into determining the price of a belly fat removal procedure like liposuction, it’s important to understand that the price will almost always be determined on a patient-to-patient basis depending on each person’s unique anatomy, fat loss goals, and who is performing the liposuction.

Here’s a closer look at some of the major factors that go into determining the cost of a patient’s liposuction procedures, and what a patient can do to help minimize the cost to achieve their dream body.

1. The area(s) of the body being treated with liposuction impacts the cost of belly fat removal.

During each patient’s initial discussion with a Sono Bello Patient Care Consultant, the patient will be guided through determining which areas of their body they’ll want treated for fat removal.

For most patients looking to remove stubborn body fat, the abdominal region will be the primary area being targeted. However, even the term “abdomen” refers to a large area and contains multiple individual treatment areas, including upper abdomen, lower abdomen, “love handles,” and more.

That’s where grouping multiple treatment areas in one liposuction procedure can make a big impact on overall cost. Usually, the more areas that a patient has treated in one procedure, the lower the cost per area.

In addition, the size of a body area being treated also impacts the overall cost of the liposuction procedure, since this can impact how long the surgery will take, how much fat must be removed by the surgeon, and how much localized anesthetic is needed.

All of these variables influence the overall cost to the patient to remove belly fat.

2. A patient’s body mass index (BMI) impacts the cost of belly fat removal.

The amount of body fat that a person has will also dictate how much can safely be removed. That, too, will have an impact on the overall cost of belly fat removal to the patient.

For patients with a higher BMI, the surgeon needs to remove a larger quantity of fat, therefore the time and materials required may impact the price of the procedure. Likewise, patients with lower BMI may also expect lower costs for their procedure, since it may take less time and expertise to remove a smaller amount of fat.

3. The time required to perform the procedure impacts the cost of belly fat removal.

The longer and more time-intensive a liposuction procedure is, the higher the overall cost to the patient is likely to be. This is because a longer procedure requires more time and effort from the surgeon and support staff, all of which may add to the cost for the patient.

This is another reason why the increased accuracy and efficiency of liposuction equipment has contributed to its lower cost in recent years.

4.The type of surgery being performed impacts the cost of belly fat removal.

These days, there is a greater variety of liposuction procedures for a patient to choose from, including differences in the tools and techniques used to remove fat from the body.

Which type of procedure a patient chooses, however, can have a major impact on the overall cost of the procedure.

Sono Bello, for example, offers a variety of body contouring procedures, and each one requires tools and skills that impact the speed and efficiency of the procedure. Each has its own benefits depending on which body parts are being treated but may represent different prices depending on each patient’s unique needs.

Therefore, the type of procedure that a patient elects to undergo will determine the resources that the surgeon needs to perform it.

How does modern liposuction technology help lower the cost of belly fat removal?

Recent breakthroughs in technology and methods that liposuction surgeons employ have increased the quality and decreased the cost of excess belly fat removal.

By increasing the efficiency of liposuction technology, and by keeping surgeons at the very height of their skills and expertise, liposuction providers like Sono Bello help to reduce the overall cost to patients without sacrificing on the quality of the final fat removal results.

Better technology means faster liposuction; faster liposuction means lower prices.

A reduction in the time and effort that it takes to eliminate excess belly fat has been a major help in making liposuction more affordable and accessible. Minimally invasive laser- and power-assisted liposuction technologies, for instance, allow surgeons to perform each liposuction procedure faster and more efficiently, without sacrificing the result for each patient. This reduction in time needed for the procedure can help bring down the costs for the patient.

Liposuction without general anesthesia can be easier, safer, and more cost effective.

In addition to making the fat removal process itself easier and more efficient, these improvements to the liposuction procedure also make the procedure itself less invasive.

Because incisions are minor the trauma caused to the patient’s tissue is minimal, therefore expensive general anesthesia drugs are not needed for Sono Bello patients. Instead, Sono Bello surgeons utilize only the less expensive (and markedly safer) localized anesthetic to the targeted area while they perform the operation.

This not only helps to significantly reduce the cost of the procedure by eliminating the need for general anesthesia and all the intensive monitoring it requires—it also makes recovery easier for the patient, helping them get back on their feet and back to work faster and with more confidence.

Looking for ways to save on belly fat removal costs?

Patients looking to save on the cost for their belly fat removal should ask themselves a few important questions as they plan for their liposuction procedure:

Should I lose weight before my liposuction? The higher a patient’s BMI is, the more fat that the surgeon will have to remove. This may make the operation more expensive. So, in the months leading up to their surgery, patients could work to burn off as much belly fat as they can naturally to minimize their BMI.

The higher a patient’s BMI is, the more fat that the surgeon will have to remove. This may make the operation more expensive. So, in the months leading up to their surgery, patients could work to burn off as much belly fat as they can naturally to minimize their BMI. Where on my body do I want fat removed? Having multiple regions of the body treated in one session is also a smart way to save money on liposuction. Combing or grouping treatment areas can significantly lower the overall price because it allows the surgeon to efficiently remove the fat from these areas in one session rather than spreading it out over separate visits.

Having multiple regions of the body treated in one session is also a smart way to save money on liposuction. Combing or grouping treatment areas can significantly lower the overall price because it allows the surgeon to efficiently remove the fat from these areas in one session rather than spreading it out over separate visits. How will I pay for my procedure? Another smart way for patients to save is by taking advantage of payment plans. Sono Bello offers a variety of financing options to help people pay off their bill over time rather than all at once. Our team works with patients to work out a payment schedule that fits their budget and resources.

Another smart way for patients to save is by taking advantage of payment plans. Sono Bello offers a variety of financing options to help people pay off their bill over time rather than all at once. Our team works with patients to work out a payment schedule that fits their budget and resources. Can I take advantage of any special savings? Sono Bello offers seasonal promotions, discounts, and deals year-round.

Sono Bello offers seasonal promotions, discounts, and deals year-round. How can I stay informed about promotions? The best way to stay up-to-date on what discounts are available is by following Sono Bello on social media and subscribing to our email updates through our website.

Don’t let cost keep you from saying goodbye to stubborn belly fat for good.

For patients eager to lose those hard-to-drop pounds from their belly, a better solution is not only possible—it’s also affordable.

Sono Bello specializes in making liposuction affordable and the professionals at Sono Bello can help any patient find the right payment plan and procedure to match your budget. Schedule a free patient care consultation today and start planning for your belly fat removal today!