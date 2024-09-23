How Much Does it Cost to Attend the 2024 British Grand Prix? - F1Destinations.com (2024)

December 12, 2023

How Much Does it Cost to Attend the 2024 British Grand Prix? - F1Destinations.com (1)

Plan the cost your weekend at Silverstone for the 2024 British Grand Prix. Estimated prices for tickets, accommodation and spending money.

  • The 2024 British Grand Prix is on July 5-7
Silverstone is one of F1’s most expensive destinations, according to our ranking of 2024 F1 ticket prices. The cost of race tickets, accommodation, getting around and trackside spending are all high in Britain. Camping next to the track is best for fans on a budget, as you’ll cut out daily travel costs. One advantage for international fans is that the British pound has fallen against most major currencies in recent years, making the trip to Silverstone a little more affordable.

How Much Does it Cost to Attend the 2024 British Grand Prix? - F1Destinations.com (2)

Budget

  • Weekend cost approx. £628 ($795 USD)
  • 3-day General Admission ticket = £339*
  • Three-nights camping at Woodlands = £139
  • Spending money (£50 x 3) = £150

Mid-Range

High End

*Silverstone is using dynamic pricing for ticket sales at the 2024 British Grand Prix. Prices started at lower levels than displayed, but rose quickly due to high demand.

Average costs are per person based on a stay of 3 nights, including race tickets, accommodation and spending money. The budget does not include flights (or other travel costs). About our categories: Budget fans buy the cheapest race tickets (General Admission) and camp by the track or stay in a hostel. Mid-Range fans buy a grandstand ticket and stay in a 3-star hotel, whilst High-End fans buy a VIP or experience package and stay in a 4 or 5 star hotel.

Been to Silverstone? Leave a comment below with your money-saving tips!

18 thoughts on “How Much Does it Cost to Attend the 2024 British Grand Prix?”

  1. July 1, 2019 at 11:32

    I have booked a weekend pass with seats for the Sunday and am glamping for the weekend. Is £250.00 enough for food and probably a good amount of drinks?

    Reply

    1. Editor

      July 2, 2019 at 13:18

      Depends how much you eat and drink I guess! But yes, I think that budget is fine for the weekend.

      Reply

  2. So far we have paid £1300 on camping and admission tickets for the whole weekend (camping Wednesday to Monday,) for 6 of us. We are upgrading tickets to Inside Track on race day for £600. With spending money for all 6 at £350 each (minimum,) of us it will be the best £4000 we have ever spent.

    Reply

    1. Editor

      July 2, 2021 at 12:53

      Hope you have an awesome weekend at Silverstone, Simon!

      Reply

    2. Sam

      September 21, 2022 at 01:33

      Prices for 2023 are $1,500 USD for weekend, Beckett grandstand….

      Reply

      1. Andrew Balfour

        September 21, 2022 at 15:24

        That’s crazy. Yes, we need to update this post

        Reply

    3. Paul

      July 7, 2023 at 16:04

      I would not have paid all that money I like f1 but I think about the money Grand Prix is to dear nowadays

      Reply

  3. Laura

    When you choose a hospitality package, is that price on top of regular tickets? Eg you pay for a 3 day weekend and then pay another amount to add hospitality? We went to Friday practice and sprint quali yesterday and loved it so much we’re already looking at deciding what we will be booking for next year. Trying to decide if a 3 day weekend pass, camping and to buy food on the go is going to be comparable in experience and price to, say, booking the Ignition Club hospitality.

    Reply

    1. Editor

      July 18, 2021 at 09:57

      Hi Laura, in almost all cases the hospitality package includes entry to the circuit – so you don’t need to buy tickets on top.

      Reply

  4. Aiden

    July 18, 2021 at 12:54

    Hi there how much would a single day ticket for the Sunday race be?

    Reply

    1. Laura

      September 4, 2022 at 22:43

      Hi when buying general administration tickets can I pay weekly payments till it is paid off please thank you

      Reply

  5. August 14, 2023 at 10:45

    Looking at tickets for Saturday quali we can get hospitality tickets now at £450 with inner circle woodcote view which include food and drinks or wait until grandstand tickets to be released.
    I guess my questions are 1) how much would a grandstand ticket likely cost for 1 day Saturday and 2 day Saturday and Sunday? 2) would a view from woodcote be worth that money 3) for a first and only visit which would provide the better F1 experience. 4) what’s better 1 day Saturday hospitality above or 2 day grandstand sat and sun?
    I’m happy to spend the extra if it means a better experience but not sure it would? I also don’t want to not be able to get hold of a grandstand ticket as I’ve heard they sell fast!

    Reply

    1. Andrew Balfour

      August 17, 2023 at 20:19

      That’s a good deal for Saturday hospitality. The inner track access is also a bonus, and Woodcote offers good views.
      Most grandstand seats cost 400+ GBP for 3 days (most are sold for 3 rather than 2 days), and by the time you add up all the extra costs for attending two days instead of one, it will be more expensive for sure.
      I’d personally go for the Saturday hospitality. If you like the experience, you can return the following year and go for the whole weekend.

      Reply

  6. Jak

    August 26, 2023 at 17:57

    Can a 16 year old attend by themselves? How much would it cost for cheapest grandstand + woodlands

    Reply

    1. Andrew Balfour

      August 29, 2023 at 10:54

      Hi Jak, I can’t find out specifically if you will be able to attend by yourself if only 16. This information would indicate you will be ok. For the cheapest grandstand seat + Woodlands camping, you are looking at around 500 GBP for 3 days.

      Reply

  7. Chris

    September 1, 2023 at 11:43

    Hi, can any of the circuit be viewed from the Disabled camping area? Thanks

    Reply

    1. Andrew Balfour

      September 1, 2023 at 14:48

      I don’t know for sure, but I’m guessing now. I suggest you contact Silverstone direct to confirm.

      Reply

  8. Paul

    September 3, 2023 at 21:01

    Are you able to bring camper vans onto the campground & if so, roughly what is the cost of doing so?

    Reply

5 Bloxburg Master Bedroom Ideas: Design and Decor Inspirations | GameGrinds
