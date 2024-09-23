How Much Does it Cost to Attend the 2024 British Grand Prix? - F1Destinations.com (2024)

Plan the cost your weekend at Silverstone for the 2024 British Grand Prix. Estimated prices for tickets, accommodation and spending money.

Silverstone is one of F1’s most expensive destinations, according to our ranking of 2024 F1 ticket prices. The cost of race tickets, accommodation, getting around and trackside spending are all high in Britain. Camping next to the track is best for fans on a budget, as you’ll cut out daily travel costs. One advantage for international fans is that the British pound has fallen against most major currencies in recent years, making the trip to Silverstone a little more affordable.

Budget

Weekend cost approx. £628 ($795 USD)

3-day General Admission ticket = £339*

Three-nights camping at Woodlands = £139

= £139 Spending money (£50 x 3) = £150

Mid-Range

Weekend cost approx. £1,069 ($1,355 USD)

3-day mid-range grandstand ticket (Copse 5) = £469*

(Copse 5) = £469* 3-star hotel close to Silverstone for 3 nights (per person, twin share) = £300

Spending money (£100 x 3) = £300

High End

Weekend cost approx. £3,510 ($4,450 USD)

F1 Experiences 3-Day Champions Club Ticket Package = £2610

4-star hotel close to Silverstone for 3 nights (per person, twin share) = £450

(per person, twin share) = £450 Spending money (£150 x 3) = £450

*Silverstone is using dynamic pricing for ticket sales at the 2024 British Grand Prix. Prices started at lower levels than displayed, but rose quickly due to high demand.

Average costs are per person based on a stay of 3 nights, including race tickets, accommodation and spending money. The budget does not include flights (or other travel costs). About our categories: Budget fans buy the cheapest race tickets (General Admission) and camp by the track or stay in a hostel. Mid-Range fans buy a grandstand ticket and stay in a 3-star hotel, whilst High-End fans buy a VIP or experience package and stay in a 4 or 5 star hotel.

