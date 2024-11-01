How Much Does It Cost to Skydive in South Carolina? - Skydive Carolina (2024)

Skydiving, whether you complete one jump or thousands, is an experience that will better your life and a story you’ll tell over and over and OVER again. We can’t wait to share our love for the sky with you, book your first jump today!

Also, keep in mind that skydiving gets cheaper to physically do as you advance. Lift tickets for experienced skydivers at Skydive Carolina are just $35 per jump! Boom!

You’re probably thinking “OH MY GOODNESS” or maybe declaring a more explicit word, but fear not! Skydiving is a big investment, financially and emotionally. We understand, and we’re all in it together. There is a large market for used gear, which can be a great option as long as it is bought from a reliable source and checked out by a USPA rigger.

: This canopy is your literal lifesaver, and is used in the event that your main canopy is unlandable! Reserve canopies start at around $1,800.

The main parachute is the primary canopy that you’ll use to get safely to the ground on every single jump. These vary in price based on performance characteristics, but a beginner canopy usually costs about $2,000-$3,000.

An automatic activation device is a small computer-like system that acts as a tripwire and is designed to automatically pull your reserve parachute in the event that you can’t. These cost about $1,000.

: This is the backpack that holds everything together and it typically has a base price of about $3,000. Depending on customization, this price can vary.

While our rental gear is top-of-the-line maintained and USPA-certified, we totally understand wanting to have something that is 100% yours. Let’s break down the parts of a new skydiving rig to get a better estimate of the potential cost.

Becoming a solo skydiver has multiple benefits, such as joining a super rad community, becoming more spatially aware, decreased stress levels, exponential personal growth and confidence, and facing your fears to become the best version of yourself, for yourself.

You get your A-license! The A-license is the first of four United States Parachute Association (USPA) skydiving licenses and allows you to jump freely with your friends, by yourself, and even start working towards other goals in the sport, like different disciplines or ratings. It takes a minimum of 25 jumps to achieve the A-license. And yes, your 1st tandem jump counts toward that grand total number!

There are two ways to pay for the AFF course: 1) pay as you go, jump-by-jump, or 2) in full, up front. Each jump ranges from $130 to $240.

Here at Skydive Carolina, we offer the most thorough and full-scale training program in the US through our Accelerated Freefall (AFF) course. AFF is essentially solo skydiving with two highly trained instructors holding on to you. Once you’ve proven competence in the air, you’ll downsize to a single instructor, and from here … completely solo! The AFF program is designed to take a complete novice and turn them into a confident and safe skydiver.

Yes. While being a skydiving videographer is one of the most awesome jobs in the world, it is super demanding! We love to show our videographers that we appreciate all their hard work in making sure our customers have a rockin’ experience while being safe and professional. We offer a couple of different packages:

Yes! Groups of 6 to 10 people enjoy a discounted rate of $10 off per person, and groups of 11+ have a discounted rate of $20 off per person. Skydiving with friends has the added benefit of having a lifelong bonding experience together (and you get to make fun of them for being scared, hehe!).

A once-in-a-lifetime experience of awesomeness! At Skydive Carolina, we pride ourselves on having wonderful and accommodating facilities for jumpers and spectators, alike. Our staff and instructors are top-notch, safety-oriented individuals. And don’t even get us started on our aircraft fleet. We’ve got the OG Cessna-182, a Twin Otter, AND a Cessna Supervan! Our fleet is maintained only to the highest standard.

At Skydive Carolina, a tandem skydive costs $259 on weekends. On Wednesday and Thursday, that rate drops to $209, and on Friday it hops up (get it?) to $239.

The quality of our gear and aircraft; the fuel it takes to run and meticulously maintain them; the altitude we jump from; and the experience level of our instructors (who are world-class), are all factors considered in the cost of skydiving.

Whether the thought of going skydiving just popped into your mind or you’re about to click “book” for your first jump (whoop whoop!), we’re here to walk you through the cost of a skydive and all that comes with it. Here at Skydive Carolina, our tandem jump prices are based on two things: the day of your jump and whether or not you book with a group.

FAQs

At Skydive Carolina, a tandem skydive costs $259 on weekends. On Wednesday and Thursday, that rate drops to $209, and on Friday it hops up (get it?) to $239.

Tandem Skydiving Prices Day Cost Book Thursday - Tandem Skydive $209.00 Book Friday - Tandem Skydive $259.00 Book Early Bird Special - Tandem Skydive Saturday & Sunday 8:00 AM slot $229.00 Book Saturday - Tandem Skydive $259.00 Book 3 more rows

$199 for 9,000ft, $279 for 12,000ft, $359 for 15,000ft - NZ's cheapest skydive!

Competitive Tandem Skydiving Pricing 1st Tandem Weekday (Monday – Thursday) $209 1st Tandem Weekend (Friday – Sunday) $249 Groups of 3-9 $239 per person Groups of 10+ $229 per person

You will see how small yet beautiful the world looks from 12,000 ft. Then finally, you jump! Free falling for almost 40 seconds, you'll experience an adrenaline rush like never before.

While ascending to altitude in an airplane is certainly neat, and floating about beneath a fabric of a parachute is a peaceful treat, for most skydiving is all about the freefall. In skydiving, freefall begins as soon as you exit the plane and ends when the parachute is deployed and fully open.

Simply put, the actual skydive (the free fall) doesn't feel scary because you don't feel out of control. Unlike a rollercoaster where you're being rocked and jostled, the free fall is smooth. There aren't sensations of plummeting to earth uncontrollably and you don't get ground rush.

It really is a once-in-a-lifetime experience from the moment you step foot on the dropzone until the moment you drive away after your skydive. Maybe you'll even feel inspired to get your skydiving license and become a part of a fantastic, supportive, happy-go-lucky, worldwide community – which is absolutely worth it!

No, you can't be too old to make a skydive. Easy, right? Not only do people over the age of 50–60–70–80–90–even one hundred make tandem skydives on the regular, but plenty of sport skydivers make dozens of solo skydives a month at those dignified ages. (They even have special skydiving clubs to celebrate!)

Some jumpers like to knock out 10-12 jumps in a day. Other jumpers take a more measured approach and make three. There is such a thing as being in “skydiving shape,” and after a long winter, if our usual three-jump-maximum fun jumper tries to crank out six or more skydives, they'll definitely feel it in the morning!

Fuel is one of the major expenses in a skydiving operation. Turbine engines are fueled by JetA. This is more costly than Avgas or gasoline for your car. In addition, a twin engine aircraft burns more than 30 gallons of fuel flying a single load of jumpers.

On average, you fall about 200 feet per second during a skydive, making altitude the most significant freefall time determinant. Skydiving usually occurs between 8,000 and 18,000 feet, with an exit altitude average of 10,000 feet.

The Lodi Parachute Center in Acampo, California, is famous (and infamous) for being one of the cheapest places to skydive in the United States. The location, about 40 minutes away from Sacramento, is ideal for skydiving due to the dry sparseness of the land.

How fast do you hit the ground when skydiving? A. If the deployment is normal, you'll experience a couple of seconds of high-speed deceleration, in the realm of 3 to 4 g. This happens as the parachute slows the descent from 120 mph to around 17 mph.

First Time Skydiving. A typical skydive lasts five to six minutes, with approximately 50 seconds of that spent in freefall and four to five minutes on the parachute ride down. How long a skydive lasts is dependent on various factors, including altitude, weight and equipment used.

You absolutely can breathe while skydiving! You should be able to take normal breaths in freefall and under the parachute just like you would on the ground. There is plenty of oxygen available to you for the entirety of your jump – in unlimited supply, in fact!

Injuries were most commonly reported during the landing sequence. With modern equipment and training methods, fatalities occur in less than 1 per 100,000 cases, and serious injuries requiring hospitalization in less than 2 per 10,000 cases. This puts the assessment of skydiving as a high-risk sport into perspective.

First Time Skydiving. A typical skydive lasts five to six minutes, with approximately 50 seconds of that spent in freefall and four to five minutes on the parachute ride down. How long a skydive lasts is dependent on various factors, including altitude, weight and equipment used.