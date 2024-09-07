How Much Does It Cost to Skydive in South Carolina? - Skydive Carolina (2024)

What happens after I COMPLETE all AFF levels?

You get your A-license! The A-license is the first of four United States Parachute Association (USPA) skydiving licenses and allows you to jump freely with your friends, by yourself, and even start working towards other goals in the sport, like different disciplines or ratings. It takes a minimum of 25 jumps to achieve the A-license. And yes, your 1st tandem jump counts toward that grand total number!

Becoming a solo skydiver has multiple benefits, such as joining a super rad community, becoming more spatially aware, decreased stress levels, exponential personal growth and confidence, and facing your fears to become the best version of yourself, for yourself.

I have my A-license, how do I get my own gear?

While our rental gear is top-of-the-line maintained and USPA-certified, we totally understand wanting to have something that is 100% yours. Let’s break down the parts of a new skydiving rig to get a better estimate of the potential cost.

Harness/container : This is the backpack that holds everything together and it typically has a base price of about $3,000. Depending on customization, this price can vary.

AAD: An automatic activation device is a small computer-like system that acts as a tripwire and is designed to automatically pull your reserve parachute in the event that you can’t. These cost about $1,000.

Main canopy: The main parachute is the primary canopy that you’ll use to get safely to the ground on every single jump. These vary in price based on performance characteristics, but a beginner canopy usually costs about $2,000-$3,000.

Reserve canopy : This canopy is your literal lifesaver, and is used in the event that your main canopy is unlandable! Reserve canopies start at around $1,800.

You’re probably thinking “OH MY GOODNESS” or maybe declaring a more explicit word, but fear not! Skydiving is a big investment, financially and emotionally. We understand, and we’re all in it together. There is a large market for used gear, which can be a great option as long as it is bought from a reliable source and checked out by a USPA rigger.

Also, keep in mind that skydiving gets cheaper to physically do as you advance. Lift tickets for experienced skydivers at Skydive Carolina are just $35 per jump! Boom!

Skydiving, whether you complete one jump or thousands, is an experience that will better your life and a story you’ll tell over and over and OVER again. We can’t wait to share our love for the sky with you, book your first jump today!