How Much Does It Cost to Skydive in South Carolina? - Skydive Carolina (2024)

Skydiving Costs Explained
Whether the thought of going skydiving just popped into your mind or you’re about to click “book” for your first jump (whoop whoop!), we’re here to walk you through the cost of a skydive and all that comes with it. Here at Skydive Carolina, our tandem jump prices are based on two things: the day of your jump and whether or not you book with a group.
How much does a tandem skydive cost?
The quality of our gear and aircraft; the fuel it takes to run and meticulously maintain them; the altitude we jump from; and the experience level of our instructors (who are world-class), are all factors considered in the cost of skydiving.
At Skydive Carolina, a tandem skydive costs $259 on weekends. On Wednesday and Thursday, that rate drops to $209, and on Friday it hops up (get it?) to $239.
wHoa, what am I paying for?
A once-in-a-lifetime experience of awesomeness! At Skydive Carolina, we pride ourselves on having wonderful and accommodating facilities for jumpers and spectators, alike. Our staff and instructors are top-notch, safety-oriented individuals. And don’t even get us started on our aircraft fleet. We’ve got the OG Cessna-182, a Twin Otter, AND a Cessna Supervan! Our fleet is maintained only to the highest standard.
Is it cheaper if I book with my friends?
Yes! Groups of 6 to 10 people enjoy a discounted rate of $10 off per person, and groups of 11+ have a discounted rate of $20 off per person. Skydiving with friends has the added benefit of having a lifelong bonding experience together (and you get to make fun of them for being scared, hehe!).
Does it cost to get a video of my jump?
Yes. While being a skydiving videographer is one of the most awesome jobs in the world, it is super demanding! We love to show our videographers that we appreciate all their hard work in making sure our customers have a rockin’ experience while being safe and professional. We offer a couple of different packages:
- Stills: 30-60 photographs; $99
- Video: full edited video; $99
- Video & stills: $119
- Social media package: 30-60 photographs, 1 fully edited video, 1 video for social media; $129 (super ideal for you insta-stars!)
- The Ultimate: 30-60 photos, 1 fully edited video, DVD of your jump, 1-minute video for social media
How much does it cost to skydive solo?
Here at Skydive Carolina, we offer the most thorough and full-scale training program in the US through our Accelerated Freefall (AFF) course. AFF is essentially solo skydiving with two highly trained instructors holding on to you. Once you’ve proven competence in the air, you’ll downsize to a single instructor, and from here … completely solo! The AFF program is designed to take a complete novice and turn them into a confident and safe skydiver.
There are two ways to pay for the AFF course: 1) pay as you go, jump-by-jump, or 2) in full, up front. Each jump ranges from $130 to $240.
What happens after I COMPLETE all AFF levels?
You get your A-license! The A-license is the first of four United States Parachute Association (USPA) skydiving licenses and allows you to jump freely with your friends, by yourself, and even start working towards other goals in the sport, like different disciplines or ratings. It takes a minimum of 25 jumps to achieve the A-license. And yes, your 1st tandem jump counts toward that grand total number!
Becoming a solo skydiver has multiple benefits, such as joining a super rad community, becoming more spatially aware, decreased stress levels, exponential personal growth and confidence, and facing your fears to become the best version of yourself, for yourself.
I have my A-license, how do I get my own gear?
While our rental gear is top-of-the-line maintained and USPA-certified, we totally understand wanting to have something that is 100% yours. Let’s break down the parts of a new skydiving rig to get a better estimate of the potential cost.
- Harness/container: This is the backpack that holds everything together and it typically has a base price of about $3,000. Depending on customization, this price can vary.
- AAD: An automatic activation device is a small computer-like system that acts as a tripwire and is designed to automatically pull your reserve parachute in the event that you can’t. These cost about $1,000.
- Main canopy: The main parachute is the primary canopy that you’ll use to get safely to the ground on every single jump. These vary in price based on performance characteristics, but a beginner canopy usually costs about $2,000-$3,000.
- Reserve canopy: This canopy is your literal lifesaver, and is used in the event that your main canopy is unlandable! Reserve canopies start at around $1,800.
You’re probably thinking “OH MY GOODNESS” or maybe declaring a more explicit word, but fear not! Skydiving is a big investment, financially and emotionally. We understand, and we’re all in it together. There is a large market for used gear, which can be a great option as long as it is bought from a reliable source and checked out by a USPA rigger.
Also, keep in mind that skydiving gets cheaper to physically do as you advance. Lift tickets for experienced skydivers at Skydive Carolina are just $35 per jump! Boom!
Skydiving, whether you complete one jump or thousands, is an experience that will better your life and a story you’ll tell over and over and OVER again. We can’t wait to share our love for the sky with you, book your first jump today!
