How Steph Curry inspired USA men’s basketball side to fifth straight gold medal (2024)

After receiving his gold medal, LeBron James spoke about his Olympic experience: "We have only been together for a short period of time, and we had one common goal and that goal was gold, hold each other accountable every single day to get better, and we did that every single day until the last game."

On how much this means to him: "It means everything. At this latter stage of my career, I don't know many games I'm going to play, how many more big moments, so to have my family here means everything to me."

On basketball being a global game: "It really is a global game, everybody loves the game, you see the competitive teams making a push, the world. It's a basketball world, and we just hope we can inspire everybody across the world."

On the difference tonight: "We just kept our composure. We have been in some tight games throughout the preliminary games, and we had a tight game against Serbia so we knew we were going to get everybody's biggest punch, so it was all about staying composed and willing our way to victory."

On Los Angeles 2028: "Nah, I can't see myself playing in LA. I also didn't see myself playing in Paris, but four years from now, nah man."

On how this gold compares to his others from 2008 and 2012: "It's the best one because it's right now. We put this team together very fast. We didn't like the way we played last summer, so we put this together fast. We had to come together in less than a month."

On Stephen Curry's performance: "You just simply marvel in his talent. Obviously, I've seen it before on the opposite side, you just gotta keep finding ways to keep getting him the ball."