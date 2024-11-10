How the 'Cash Me Outside' girl became an award-nominated rapper (2024)

How the 'Cash Me Outside' girl became an award-nominated rapper (1)Image source, Alamy

By Gena-mour Barrett

Newsbeat reporter

Danielle Bregoli of "Cash Me Outside" fame has been nominated for a Billboard Music Award - alongside Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

The 15-year-old, who goes by the stage name Bhad Bhabie, is up for the title of top rap female artist.

Danielle gained public attention when a video of her appearance on Dr Phil, where she says the catchphrase "cash me outside, how 'bout dah?", went viral.

Her debut single These Heaux reached number 77 on the Billboard Hot 100.

'Cash Me Outside'

Danielle first appeared on US show Dr Phil in September 2016 when she was 13.

While being interviewed about stealing her mother's car, she told the crowd they could "catch [her] outside, how 'bout dah?" - essentially asking for a fight.

A few months later her popular catchphrase became a meme and viral sensation, prompting a ton of tweets, videos, and remixes all over the internet.

The video of Danielle's Dr Phil appearance is now the most-watched on the show's YouTube channel, having amassed more than 46 million views.

Off the back of her newfound fame, she released her own line of "cash me ousside" merchandise, the majority of which is currently sold out - aside from a single T-shirt.

Controversy

Despite becoming a social media star almost overnight, Danielle's rise to fame hasn't been without controversy.

The now 15-year-old was sentenced to five years probation after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including grand theft auto, possession of marijuana, and filing a false police report.

The teen was also banned for life from flying with Spirit Airlines after getting into a fight with another passenger, and has also reportedly been accused of ripping off the brand Champion with her merchandise design.

Perhaps as an ironic nod to her past, Danielle's music tour is called "BHANNED IN THE USA".

Music

Danielle's notoriously bad behaviour hasn't stopped her music career from flourishing though.

Under the stage name Bhad Bhabie, Danielle released her first single These Heaux - which not only made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart at number 77 but also made her the youngest female to land a debut single on the chart.

The single peaked at number one on Spotify's Viral US and Global Charts and garnered over 5 million streams.

Shortly after, she demonstrated just how big an internet meme can become when she was signed to Atlantic Records on a multi-million dollar, multi-album deal.

Billboard Music Award Nomination

Given the power of the internet today it's perhaps shocking but not wholly surprising that Danielle has been nominated for a Billboard Music Award under the top rap female artist category.

According to its guidelines, Billboard Music Awards are based on a 12-month reporting period and take into account album and digital song sales, radio airplay, steaming, touring, social engagement, and interaction with music fans.

Aside from two of her singles making the Billboard Hot 100, Danielle's Bhad Bhabie YouTube channel, which has almost 4 million subscribers and features much of her music, has amassed over 204 million views between the first four videos alone.

The stats suggest Danielle's music has been seriously popular, but some people's reactions have been less than favourable - and a little confused.

Bhad Bhabie is nominated in the category along with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

Nicki Minaj has had 86 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, 15 of which were top 10 hits.

Cardi B has had 17 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 and her number one hit, Bodak Yellow, marked only the second time in history that a female rapper has topped the charts on her own.

The 2018 award show will be taking place on 20 May and hosted by Kelly Clarkson.

FAQs

How did Bhad Bhabie become successful? ›

Phil in September 2016, she uttered the phrase, "Cash me outside, how 'bout that?", for which she became best known. Due to its brief viral recognition and meme status, the remark became her catchphrase and led to merchandising, and her to capitalize on the attention with a recording career.

Why is Bhad Bhabie even famous? ›

Danielle Bregoli (stage name Bhad Bhabie) is a rapper and internet personality. She became famous for a controversial and massively viral interview with Dr. Phil, after which she became known as the “cash me outside” girl.

Is Danielle Bregoli mom? ›

How did the Catch Me Outside girl make her money? ›

Apparently, the 21-year-old is raking in the dough big time and isn't ashamed to show off her wealth. The social media star and rapper revealed over the weekend that she has amassed an impressive $57 million since joining OnlyFans in 2021, adding that her earnings are primarily from subscription fees and fan messages.

What is Bhad Bhabie diagnosed with? ›

Bhad Babie has entered rehab to seek treatment for mental health and substance abuse issues, her management has confirmed. The rapper, real name Danielle Bregoli, has been in the facility for several weeks as she undergoes treatment for a “combination of things”, including childhood trauma and substance abuse.

Did Dr Phil apologise to Bhad Bhabie? ›

Phil apologise to Bhad Bhabie? Danielle Bregoli has called out Dr. Phil's response to her Turn-About Ranch video, and slammed him for not apologising.

How much money did Bhad Bhabie make in a day? ›

Bhad Bhabie posted a screenshot to her Instagram Stories showing earnings for each month of 2021, when she first signed on to the service. She previously said she had earned $1 million in her first six hours on the platform. In 2022, she claimed she was worth $50 million thanks to OnlyFans.

Who made Bhad Bhabie famous? ›

Danielle Bregoli (born March 26, 2003, also known as Bhad Bhabie) is an American social media personality and rapper. She became known for the viral video meme and catch phrase "Catch Me Ousside How Bout Dah" after appearing on the Dr. Phil show in September 2016. She appeared on the show for bad behavior.

When did Bhad Bhabie get her first tattoo? ›

In an interview with Inked Magazine, Bhad Babie said "I got my first tattoo when I was 12. When I was 13 I had a bigger tattoo on my arm."

What is Bhad Bhabie doing now? ›

The so called Cash Me Outside girl, who rose to infamy in 2016 after a memorably aggressive appearance, is now 20, pregnant and a savvy home owner. The Boynton Beach native purchased a $6.1 million mansion in Boca Raton in all cash (reportedly from her lucrative OnlyFans page) in April 2022.

Does Danielle Bregoli post on OnlyFans? ›

Rapper and internet personality Bhad Bhabie has bared all by showing off her earnings from appearing on the streaming platform OnlyFans. The 20-year-old, born Danielle Bregoli first entered the public spotlight after appearing on Dr. Phil in late 2016.

Did Kodak Black date Danielle Bregoli? ›

The teen and her mom Barbara Ann Peskowitz were spotted outside the trendy Los Angeles restaurant Catch when she was caught off guard by the question about her love life. But even though she denied dating the rapper, she does have a working relationship with him.

How old was Bhad Bhabie when she made Gucci flip flops? ›

Bhad Bhabie turned 15 on Monday (March 26), and to celebrate, she released the new song “Gucci Flip Flops” featuring Lil Yachty. Bhad Bhabie and Lil Boat take turns stunting and rapping about their lives of luxury — assisted by a banging beat to snap your fingers to.

