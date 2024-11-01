How To Apply Dry Socket Paste (2024)

Table of Contents
What is Dry Socket Paste? Identify and Treat Dry Socket Treat the area before applying dry socket paste Apply Dry Socket Paste to the Affected Area FAQs for different dry socket pastes: Prevent Dry Socket Before Paste is Necessary FAQs References

How To Apply Dry Socket Paste (1)

Most patients heal very quickly when it comes to oral surgery; however, some people who have a tooth extracted will return reporting severe discomfort, which turns out to be a painful condition called dry socket. Also known as alveolar osteitis, this is a pocket in the place of the extracted tooth that often becomes impacted with food and plaque debris and is very painful and sensitive to touch.

When the condition becomes difficult for a patient to manage at home, they need the professional help of a dentist to apply a dry socket paste to the area. Dry socket paste is a great treatment that should provide relief to the patient and prevent future instances of alveolar osteitis from occurring.

What is Dry Socket Paste?

It is usually a petroleum based product with a small amount of eugenol and guaiacol incorporated. Eugenol is beneficial because it has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

It is highly recommended among pain relievers to relieve tooth socket discomfort. Some practices purchase a ready made dry socket paste and some practices prefer to create a custom paste. The main idea is to treat and pack the dry socket so that it’s protected for the duration of healing time for the patient. It is also a great prevention tool for developing symptoms associated with dry socket.

Identify and Treat Dry Socket

How To Apply Dry Socket Paste (2)

Before applying dry socket paste, the condition must first be identified and treated. Dry socket is identified by the following symptoms:

Patients that complain of pain at an extraction site are not always experiencing dry socket. Treating it before applying the paste is imperative for proper healing. The dry socket is a hole in the exposed bone left after extraction. Some things that increase your risk for dry socket include:

  • Chronic smokers or people who use smokeless tobacco products. The motions employed while using these products and the ingredients themselves are among the most common causes of dry socket.

  • A dry socket happens when the blood clot that protects a hole in the bone after extraction is dislodged. This can happen when taking certain types of birth control pills.

  • Using a straw or eating/drinking things that require a sucking motion.

  • Previous experience with dry socket.

  • Infections in the gums or teeth surrounding the extraction site can create conditions for dry socket to occur. Patients prone to infection or who develop an infection shortly after an extraction should be monitored.

Treat the area before applying dry socket paste

How To Apply Dry Socket Paste (3)

Once the dry socket has been identified in the patient, the dentist needs to treat the area prior to packing it with the medicated paste. The area needs to be carefully debrided and food particles removed. It is a gentle process as the condition is very sensitive.

See Also
How Do You Fix a Dry Socket?

The dentist will flush the socket with sterile water or a medicated rinse like chlorhexidine. This helps prevent any secondary infection and encourages healing of the wound site.

Prep the dry socket paste by mixing up your own version or having it ready to go on a sterile tray with all necessary tools sterilized and ready to go.

Be sure to check for any swelling or irritation before applying the dry socket paste. This could be an indication of an infection or some other condition aside from the dry socket.

Other ways to treat a dry socket before a medicated dressing is applied includes:

  • Pain medication: a prescription for pain medication may be necessary if over-the-counter medication is not sufficient.

  • Flushing of the socket: A patient may have to syringe salt water or a prescription rinse into the socket at home to keep the area clean and free of food and plaque debris.

Apply Dry Socket Paste to the Affected Area

Use a flat bladed instrument to pack dry socket paste into the affected area. This replaces the blood clot that used to sit in the socket before it was dislodged. Not only will this protect the socket as it heals, but many dry socket pastes also include compounds for quick pain relief, for promotion of healing, and to prevent infections.

After the paste is applied, the rest of the area should be packed with gauze. This helps keep the area sterile and allows for the dry socket paste to stay in the socket instead of possibly coming out over time.

The patient will need to be advised about how to change this gauze dressing regularly. Typically, the medicated dressing is applied every 24 to 48 hours and used for a few days depending on the patient's comfort level.

You should return to your dentist for a follow-up appointment. Sometimes a non-dissolvable gauze carrier needs to be removed. Other times a dissolvable material is inserted. Either way, your dentist should ensure the extraction site is healing properly and there is no secondary infection or inflammation.

FAQs for different dry socket pastes:

1. Does the dry socket paste need to be mixed in office?

No. There are many kinds of pastes that are available pre-mixed and ready to use. Some providers prefer to mix their own as they have a specific type of ingredients aside from the standard eugenol that they like to use to promote the patient’s healing.

2. Why is a compounded dental paste sometimes used?

This is a dry socket paste that is made specifically for each patient by the dental provider. Every provider knows their patient best and so they know if maybe an extra dose of pain relief is needed or if the patient is prone to infections and needs an agent to treat that. The dry socket paste is made up to ensure the best chance at healing for that patient.

3. Does every dry socket need to be treated with dry socket paste?

No. Sometimes other treatments can be used for pain relief or to gauze dressing may be used to keep the area packed. Sometimes the socket needs to be derided of food and foreign matter and that alone relieves the pain. Every patient is different and the provider will know best how to treat pain from a dry socket.

Prevent Dry Socket Before Paste is Necessary

There are some easy ways to prevent dry socket so that this whole process is never necessary. Patients will need to be vigilant at home and a follow up call is usually a good idea to make sure they’re employing these practices.

  • One of the most important things that a patient can do to prevent dry socket is to avoid tobacco products of all kinds. Along with the sucking motion that comes with using cigarettes, the nicotine and other irritants are among the most common contributors to dry socket. Advise patients to avoid use of tobacco products before and after their extraction.

  • Advise patients to drink warm liquids instead of cold or hot, and never through a straw. The area will be very sensitive after extraction and any extreme temperature changes can contribute to pain and dry socket.

  • Use a cool compress on the side of the face where the extraction occurred and prescribe NSAIDS to the patient for pain relief and relief from swelling. The irritation that occurs from pain and swelling can cause behaviors that lead to dry socket.

  • If the patient is on oral birth control, speak to them about the possibility of not using it before and for a few weeks after surgery to help decrease the chances of dry socket occurring.

All in all, it is up to the patient to care for themselves at home so be sure to go over post-operative care instructions with them and anyone who may be helping to care for them. This will prevent dry socket from occurring as well as a host of other issues that can cause pain and further necessary treatment.

How To Apply Dry Socket Paste (2024)

FAQs

How do you use Dry Socket Paste? ›

DOSAGE AND ADMINISTRATION

Thoroughly rinse and de-bride the socket. Introduce Dry Socket Paste into the socket using a flat-bladed instrument or a disposable syringe. Tamp down the Dry Socket Paste, ensuring coverage of all exposed bone. Do not cover the Dry Socket Paste.

Discover More Details
How often do I apply Dry Socket Paste? ›

Dry socket usually lasts between seven and 10 days, and many patients only need a single application of dry socket paste to make it through that period. However, some patients will need additional treatment, especially if they are experiencing further complications such as bone fragments or infection.

Read On
Can you eat normally with Dry Socket Paste? ›

What should I eat after developing a dry socket? Pudding, yogurt, Jell-O, and applesauce are excellent recovery foods because they don't require any chewing. Stick to these post-extraction staples for the first 24 hours after your surgery before moving on to soft foods you need to chew.

See Details
Does Dry Socket Paste take the pain away? ›

Your dentist or oral surgeon may pack the socket with medicated gel or paste and a dressing. These can provide quick pain relief. Whether you need dressing changes and how often and whether you need other treatment depends on how severe your pain and other symptoms are.

Discover More
Can I brush my teeth after dry socket paste? ›

When Can You Start Brushing with Toothpaste after Tooth Extraction. Since the extraction socket takes a while to heal, most dental experts recommend avoiding brushing with toothpaste for 3 – 4 days after tooth extraction. After that, you can start brushing again while avoiding the extraction socket.

Find Out More
What not to do with dry socket? ›

Be sure to avoid straws for at least one week after your tooth extraction. Swishing too vigorously. Your dentist may give you an antibacterial mouthwash to help keep your surgical site clean. But vigorous swishing can dislodge the blood clot.

Know More
Can you stop dry socket once it starts? ›

Dry socket is treatable. Your doctor may rinse out the socket, apply medication, and prescribe painkillers. After seeing your doctor, you should feel better almost right away and continue to improve over the next few days.

Continue Reading
Can I drink coffee with dry socket paste? ›

During the first 24 to 48 hours after a tooth extraction, it's generally advised to avoid coffee. Here's why: Temperature Sensitivity: Hot beverages like coffee can cause increased blood flow to the area, which might lead to more bleeding and delay clot formation.

Learn More
How long does dry socket take to kick in? ›

The socket becomes swollen and irritated. It may fill with bits of food, making the pain worse. If you get a dry socket, the pain usually begins 1 to 3 days after the tooth removal. Dry socket is the most common complication following tooth removals, such as the removal of third molars, also called wisdom teeth.

Keep Reading
Does dry socket paste fall out? ›

Dry Socket Paste will remain in the extraction socket 3 to 5 days and will gradually wash out as the socket heals – there is no need for a separate visit to remove the product.

Read The Full Story

How to speed up dry socket healing? ›

How to get fast relief from dry socket
  1. Clove oil.
  2. Salt water.
  3. Hot and cold compresses.
  4. Honey.
  5. NSAIDs.
  6. Turmeric.
  7. Green and black teas.
  8. Aloe vera.
Mar 12, 2019

Read On
Can I put Orajel on a dry socket? ›

Place a medicated dressing in a socket – iodoform gauze with lidocaine and eugenol. Take pain medications – alternate 400mg of ibuprofen followed 6 hours later with two Tylenol extra strength and repeat 6 hours later in the same routine. Self-care – place drops of Orajel or oil of cloves directly into the socket.

Read More
How long until dry socket risk is gone? ›

Can a person get a dry socket after a week? Most cases of dry socket occur within roughly 3–5 days after surgery, and the risk of dry socket decreases over time. However, the risk of a dry socket is still present until the socket fully heals, which may take 7–10 days.

See Details
What do dentists use for dry socket paste? ›

After flushing the socket to remove food and debris, your dentist will pack it with a medicated dressing in the form of a paste. One of the ingredients in dry socket paste is eugenol, which is present in clove oil and acts as an anesthetic. Eugenol also has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

Read More
How to know if a dry socket is healing? ›

The tissue is a creamy white colour made of collagen, blood vessels and white blood cells. The formation of this tissue is a great sign! It means your socket is healing properly. Once a blood clot has formed and granulation tissue has appeared in your extraction site, you're well on the road to recovery!

Explore More
Does dry socket paste dissolve on its own? ›

Dry Socket Paste will remain in the extraction socket 3 to 5 days and will gradually wash out as the socket heals – there is no need for a separate visit to remove the product.

Get More Info
Does dry socket dressing need to be removed? ›

You may need to have the dressing changed every few days until the socket is healed and you should also follow any advice that is given to you by your dentist at this time. Generally though, whilst a dry socket can be painful and inconvenient, it should cause no long term problems.

Read More
Does packing a dry socket help it heal? ›

Many dentists pack a dry socket with eugenol based medications that help decrease the pain temporarily. However, the packing process itself can irritate the dry socket and may slow healing. In addition, when the temporary effects wear off, the pain will likely return.

Read The Full Story

References

Top Articles
Monkey Facts, Types, Lifespan, Classification, Habitat, Pictures
7 Common Pet Monkeys: Important Facts & Pictures!
17 Cutest Monkeys In The World (With Pictures) - Wild Explained
Latest Posts
15 Types Of Monkeys That Exist - Species On Earth
15 Cute Small Monkey Breeds (Some Can Be Pets!) | Animal Hype
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Roderick King

Last Updated:

Views: 5981

Rating: 4 / 5 (51 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Roderick King

Birthday: 1997-10-09

Address: 3782 Madge Knoll, East Dudley, MA 63913

Phone: +2521695290067

Job: Customer Sales Coordinator

Hobby: Gunsmithing, Embroidery, Parkour, Kitesurfing, Rock climbing, Sand art, Beekeeping

Introduction: My name is Roderick King, I am a cute, splendid, excited, perfect, gentle, funny, vivacious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.