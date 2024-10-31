How To Ask For A Haircut In Spanish - Alina's Spanish (2024)

How To Ask For A Male Haircut In Spanish How To Ask For A Female Haircut In Spanish Useful Hairdresser Nouns In Spanish Useful Hairdresser Verbs In Spanish Spanish Phrases At The Hairdresser 15 Essential Spanish Salon Phrases: Sum It Up FAQs

Ever thought about getting a haircut in a Spanish speaking salon? If it is so and you need some help with it, you´re at the right place!

This guide is here to make it easy for you to ask for the exact haircut you want using simple Spanish. Plus, going to the hairdresser is like a great way to practice speaking Spanish.

Ready to order your haircut in Spanish? Let’s go!

How To Ask For A Male Haircut In Spanish

How To Ask For A Haircut In Spanish - Alina's Spanish (1)

When you’re asking for a male haircut in Spanish, you just need to know the right words to get what you want.
Here are useful phrases that will help you to tell your hairdresser exactly how you want your hair – short, long or maybe something in between.

SPANISHENGLISH
Corte de pelo masculinoMale haircut
BarbaBeard
BigoteMustache
CortoShort
LargoLong
MedioMedium
Corte militarCrew cut
Estilo desordenadoMessy style
Corte de pelo modernoModern haircut
Corte de pelo clásico con tijerasClassic scissor cut
AfeitadoShaving

How To Ask For A Female Haircut In Spanish

How To Ask For A Haircut In Spanish - Alina's Spanish (2)

When you’re chatting with your Spanish speaking stylist, you want to make sure you can describe your hairstyle.
Layers, bangs or something else – I’ve got some useful phrases for you.

SPANISHENGLISH
Corte de pelo femeninoFemale haircut
Corte de pelo cortoShort haircut
Corte asimétricoAsymmetrical cut
BobBob
Corte estilo shaggyShaggy haircut
CapasLayers
Corte en capasLayered cut
Corte de pelo con ondas suavesSoft waves haircut
Peinado onduladoWavy hairstyle
FlequilloBangs
Largo completoLong length
RecogidoUpdo
MoñoBun
TrenzasBraids
Estilo retroRetro style
ColoraciónHair coloring
MechasHighlights
TinteDye
Extensiones de cabelloHair extensions

Useful Hairdresser Nouns In Spanish

How To Ask For A Haircut In Spanish - Alina's Spanish (3)

Let’s make your Spanish language skill as stylish as your new haircut. I’ve gathered a bunch of words you’ll need at the salon – from basic stuff like “cut” to words like “comb”

Learn these words, and you’ll be chatting with your stylist in no time.

SPANISHENGLISH
Corte de peloHaircut
PeineComb
TijerasScissors
Capa de corteCutting cape
EspejoMirror
LavaboWashbasin
Secador de peloHair dryer
CepilloBrush
Clips para el peloHair clips
Cinta para el peloHairband
Tinte para el peloHair dye
ChampúShampoo
AcondicionadorConditioner
RizadorCurling iron
Pinzas para el peloHairpins
Gel fijadorHair gel
Laca para el peloHairspray
Cubierta de peluqueríaHairdressing cape

Useful Hairdresser Verbs In Spanish

Learn these useful hairdressing verbs in Spanish to navigate your salon experience smoothly.
From basic actions like cutting and washing to more specific tasks like styling and detangling, these verbs will help you to communicate with your stylist effectively.
Whether you want to trim the ends, add curls or apply products.

This list will help you express your preferences clearly in Spanish.

SPANISHENGLISH
CortarTo cut
PeinarTo comb
LavarTo wash
SecarTo dry
TeñirTo dye
Cortar las puntasTo trim the ends
RizarTo curl
AlisarTo straighten
EstilizarTo style
Peinar hacia atrásTo slick back
Hacer trenzasTo braid
Secar con secadorTo blow-dry
CepillarTo brush
Cortar en capasTo layer

Spanish Phrases At The Hairdresser

How To Ask For A Haircut In Spanish - Alina's Spanish (5)

Let’s add some phrases!

15 Essential Spanish Salon Phrases:

  1. Hola, ¿cómo estás? – Hello, how are you?
  2. Querría un corte de pelo moderno, por favor. – I would like a modern haircut, please.
  3. Por favor, recorte las puntas sin quitar mucho largo. – Please trim the ends without taking off too much length.
  4. ¿Cuánto tiempo llevará secar y peinar mi cabello? – How long will it take to dry and style my hair?
  5. Me gustaría un corte sencillo y fácil de mantener. – I would like a simple and easy-to-maintain cut.
  6. ¿Se puede alisar mi cabello después de secarlo? – Is it possible to straighten my hair after drying it?
  7. Está perfecto, ¡me encanta! – It’s perfect, I love it!
  8. Gracias por tu trabajo, me siento genial. – Thank you for your work, I feel great.
  9. ¿Tienee algún producto para proteger el cabello del calor? – Do you have any products to protect hair from heat?
  10. ¿Puede hacerme unas trenzas? – Can you braid my hair?
  11. ¿Qué opina de agregar algunos reflejos? – What do you think about adding some highlights?
  12. Voy a llevar un recogido para una ocasión especial. – I’m going to have an updo for a special occasion.
  13. Me encantaría un cambio de estilo, ¿tiene alguna sugerencia? – I would love a style change, do you have any suggestions?
  14. ¿Cuánto costaría un corte y un peinado? – How much would a haircut and styling cost?
  15. Necesito un retoque en las raíces, por favor. – I need a touch-up on the roots, please.

How To Ask For A Haircut In Spanish - Alina's Spanish (6)

Sum It Up

This guide has covered all the basics, from requesting a haircut in Spanish to picking up new words and phrases.

With this information, you’ll be prepared to visit any Spanish-speaking salon and come out with a great hairstyle.

How To Ask For A Haircut In Spanish - Alina's Spanish (7)

Learn Spanish with Alina

  • Enroll in the premium Spanish course “from zero to hero
  • Book an online Zoom lesson
  • Follow on X.com & YouTube
FAQs

How To Ask For A Haircut In Spanish - Alina's Spanish? ›

Quiero un corte de cabello.

How do you say haircut in Mexican slang? ›

A “haircut” in Spanish is generally referred to as corte de pelo or corte de cabello. If you want to specify the gender, you can say corte de caballero for a men's haircut and corte de dama for a women's haircut.

How to ask for a haircut in Mexico? ›

The easiest way to ask for a haircut in Spanish is by using one of the following phrases:
  1. Quisiera un corte de cabello – I'd like a haircut.
  2. ¿Me puede cortar el cabello? – May I have a haircut?
  3. Me gustaría cortarme el cabello – I'd like to get a haircut.
Jul 26, 2023

What do I say when asking for a haircut? ›

A brief description of the basic overall style you are looking for. Any specific details you can give about: The length of hair you want on top, side, back of head. The type of gradient you want to achieve e.g., Fade or Taper.

What is the Hispanic hair cut called? ›

The Edgar hairstyle, otherwise known as the Edgar cut or the Edgar haircut, is a hairstyle that is often associated with Latino culture. In the 2010s and early 2020s, the haircut became popular with members of Generation Z and Millennials.

How to ask for a trim in Spain? ›

Quiero recortar mi cabello, por favor.

I want to get my hair trimmed, please.

How do Mexicans say hair? ›

How do you say "hair" in Spanish? - "Pelo."¿Cómo se dice "hair" en español? - "Pelo".

What is Mexican slang for cute? ›

chulo/chula

In Mexican Spanish, chulo/chula is the word you're looking to use if you find something (or someone, but in a kind, non-sexual nor romantic way) really pretty. Use it to compliment a part of someone's outfit or to tell someone you think they look cute today.

What is the proper word for hair in Spanish? ›

el pelo. She has long hair. Tiene el pelo largo.

How do you ask for a trim haircut? ›

Some may say the word trim when they really mean a super close shave. Try to talk in inches or centimetres rather than vague terms. For example, if you want a half-inch trim, say so. If you can't describe the length in inches, you could also ask for it in hair clipper guard lengths.

How much is an average haircut in Mexico? ›

Mexico: men's haircut cost in Mexico City 2014-2019

This statistic displays the average cost of men's standard haircut in the expat area of Mexico City from 2014 to 2019. In 2019, the cost of a haircut for men in Mexico City was of approximately 10.2 U.S. dollars, up from nine U.S. dollars a year earlier.

How do you ask for a perfect haircut? ›

Let your barber know whether you're going for a complete style change or just a simple trim. If you're after a new style, communicate the specific details of what you want – length, texture, layers, and style. If you're just looking to tidy up your current style, let them know what areas you want trimmed or shortened.

How short is a 4 haircut? ›

Number 4 haircut – If you're looking for a medium-length cut, the number 4 guard length is the way to go. It measures at ½ an inch and is a popular choice for those who want a little more hair to work with.

What does a number 3 haircut look like? ›

Number 3. This clipper size cuts to a length of ⅜ inches to about 7/16 inches if it's open. If you're opting for a fade, it might be best to ask your barber to start with a 3 so then they can move down to a 2 and lower as they fade it out. It also helps you keep more of your length.

What haircut suits me? ›

Face Shape
  • Oval: Blunt.
  • Round: Side swept.
  • Square: Wispy fringe.
  • Diamond: Side-swept fringe.
  • Rectangle: Side-swept with feathered fringe.
  • Heart: Blunt and narrow.
Jun 20, 2024

Can you say just a trim to a barber? ›

Specify Desired Haircut Length

Don't say, “Give me a trim, Bob” or “Just a little off the top.” Barbers hate that. One barber's trim is another barber's close shave. The best way to avoid getting your haircut too short is to be specific with how much you want taken off.

Is it a haircut or trim? ›

So haircut means getting a new style in which your hairs will be staying from now on. Trimming on the other hand refers to maintaining the haircut. Means every onw and then one must get their hairs trimmed to ensure their hairstyle remains the way they wanted it to stay.

