How To Ask For A Haircut In Spanish - Alina's Spanish (2024)

Ever thought about getting a haircut in a Spanish speaking salon? If it is so and you need some help with it, you´re at the right place!

This guide is here to make it easy for you to ask for the exact haircut you want using simple Spanish. Plus, going to the hairdresser is like a great way to practice speaking Spanish.

Ready to order your haircut in Spanish? Let’s go!

How To Ask For A Male Haircut In Spanish

When you’re asking for a male haircut in Spanish, you just need to know the right words to get what you want.

Here are useful phrases that will help you to tell your hairdresser exactly how you want your hair – short, long or maybe something in between.

SPANISH ENGLISH Corte de pelo masculino Male haircut Barba Beard Bigote Mustache Corto Short Largo Long Medio Medium Corte militar Crew cut Estilo desordenado Messy style Corte de pelo moderno Modern haircut Corte de pelo clásico con tijeras Classic scissor cut Afeitado Shaving

How To Ask For A Female Haircut In Spanish

When you’re chatting with your Spanish speaking stylist, you want to make sure you can describe your hairstyle.

Layers, bangs or something else – I’ve got some useful phrases for you.

SPANISH ENGLISH Corte de pelo femenino Female haircut Corte de pelo corto Short haircut Corte asimétrico Asymmetrical cut Bob Bob Corte estilo shaggy Shaggy haircut Capas Layers Corte en capas Layered cut Corte de pelo con ondas suaves Soft waves haircut Peinado ondulado Wavy hairstyle Flequillo Bangs Largo completo Long length Recogido Updo Moño Bun Trenzas Braids Estilo retro Retro style Coloración Hair coloring Mechas Highlights Tinte Dye Extensiones de cabello Hair extensions

Useful Hairdresser Nouns In Spanish

Let’s make your Spanish language skill as stylish as your new haircut. I’ve gathered a bunch of words you’ll need at the salon – from basic stuff like “cut” to words like “comb”

Learn these words, and you’ll be chatting with your stylist in no time.

SPANISH ENGLISH Corte de pelo Haircut Peine Comb Tijeras Scissors Capa de corte Cutting cape Espejo Mirror Lavabo Washbasin Secador de pelo Hair dryer Cepillo Brush Clips para el pelo Hair clips Cinta para el pelo Hairband Tinte para el pelo Hair dye Champú Shampoo Acondicionador Conditioner Rizador Curling iron Pinzas para el pelo Hairpins Gel fijador Hair gel Laca para el pelo Hairspray Cubierta de peluquería Hairdressing cape

Useful Hairdresser Verbs In Spanish

Learn these useful hairdressing verbs in Spanish to navigate your salon experience smoothly.

From basic actions like cutting and washing to more specific tasks like styling and detangling, these verbs will help you to communicate with your stylist effectively.

Whether you want to trim the ends, add curls or apply products.

This list will help you express your preferences clearly in Spanish.

SPANISH ENGLISH Cortar To cut Peinar To comb Lavar To wash Secar To dry Teñir To dye Cortar las puntas To trim the ends Rizar To curl Alisar To straighten Estilizar To style Peinar hacia atrás To slick back Hacer trenzas To braid Secar con secador To blow-dry Cepillar To brush Cortar en capas To layer

Spanish Phrases At The Hairdresser

Let’s add some phrases!

15 Essential Spanish Salon Phrases:

Hola, ¿cómo estás? – Hello, how are you? Querría un corte de pelo moderno, por favor. – I would like a modern haircut, please. Por favor, recorte las puntas sin quitar mucho largo. – Please trim the ends without taking off too much length. ¿Cuánto tiempo llevará secar y peinar mi cabello? – How long will it take to dry and style my hair? Me gustaría un corte sencillo y fácil de mantener. – I would like a simple and easy-to-maintain cut. ¿Se puede alisar mi cabello después de secarlo? – Is it possible to straighten my hair after drying it? Está perfecto, ¡me encanta! – It’s perfect, I love it! Gracias por tu trabajo, me siento genial. – Thank you for your work, I feel great. ¿Tienee algún producto para proteger el cabello del calor? – Do you have any products to protect hair from heat? ¿Puede hacerme unas trenzas? – Can you braid my hair? ¿Qué opina de agregar algunos reflejos? – What do you think about adding some highlights? Voy a llevar un recogido para una ocasión especial. – I’m going to have an updo for a special occasion. Me encantaría un cambio de estilo, ¿tiene alguna sugerencia? – I would love a style change, do you have any suggestions? ¿Cuánto costaría un corte y un peinado? – How much would a haircut and styling cost? Necesito un retoque en las raíces, por favor. – I need a touch-up on the roots, please.

Sum It Up

This guide has covered all the basics, from requesting a haircut in Spanish to picking up new words and phrases.

With this information, you’ll be prepared to visit any Spanish-speaking salon and come out with a great hairstyle.