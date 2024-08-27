How To Ask For A Haircut In Spanish - Alina's Spanish (2024)

Table of Contents
How To Ask For A Male Haircut In Spanish How To Ask For A Female Haircut In Spanish Useful Hairdresser Nouns In Spanish Useful Hairdresser Verbs In Spanish Spanish Phrases At The Hairdresser 15 Essential Spanish Salon Phrases: Sum It Up References

Ever thought about getting a haircut in a Spanish speaking salon? If it is so and you need some help with it, you´re at the right place!

This guide is here to make it easy for you to ask for the exact haircut you want using simple Spanish. Plus, going to the hairdresser is like a great way to practice speaking Spanish.

Boost your Spanish skills! Click here to check out my course. 🚀🌟

Ready to order your haircut in Spanish? Let’s go!

How To Ask For A Male Haircut In Spanish

How To Ask For A Haircut In Spanish - Alina's Spanish (1)

When you’re asking for a male haircut in Spanish, you just need to know the right words to get what you want.
Here are useful phrases that will help you to tell your hairdresser exactly how you want your hair – short, long or maybe something in between.

See Also
The Glamorous Guide to Beauty Salon Vocabulary in Spanish200+ Spanish Hair Salon Words and Phrases for Your Next AppointmentUltimate Guide To Getting A Haircut In Spanish (Men & Women)How to Get a Haircut in Spanish: Vocabulary and Conversation

SPANISHENGLISH
Corte de pelo masculinoMale haircut
BarbaBeard
BigoteMustache
CortoShort
LargoLong
MedioMedium
Corte militarCrew cut
Estilo desordenadoMessy style
Corte de pelo modernoModern haircut
Corte de pelo clásico con tijerasClassic scissor cut
AfeitadoShaving

How To Ask For A Female Haircut In Spanish

How To Ask For A Haircut In Spanish - Alina's Spanish (2)

When you’re chatting with your Spanish speaking stylist, you want to make sure you can describe your hairstyle.
Layers, bangs or something else – I’ve got some useful phrases for you.

SPANISHENGLISH
Corte de pelo femeninoFemale haircut
Corte de pelo cortoShort haircut
Corte asimétricoAsymmetrical cut
BobBob
Corte estilo shaggyShaggy haircut
CapasLayers
Corte en capasLayered cut
Corte de pelo con ondas suavesSoft waves haircut
Peinado onduladoWavy hairstyle
FlequilloBangs
Largo completoLong length
RecogidoUpdo
MoñoBun
TrenzasBraids
Estilo retroRetro style
ColoraciónHair coloring
MechasHighlights
TinteDye
Extensiones de cabelloHair extensions

Useful Hairdresser Nouns In Spanish

How To Ask For A Haircut In Spanish - Alina's Spanish (3)

Let’s make your Spanish language skill as stylish as your new haircut. I’ve gathered a bunch of words you’ll need at the salon – from basic stuff like “cut” to words like “comb”

Learn these words, and you’ll be chatting with your stylist in no time.

SPANISHENGLISH
Corte de peloHaircut
PeineComb
TijerasScissors
Capa de corteCutting cape
EspejoMirror
LavaboWashbasin
Secador de peloHair dryer
CepilloBrush
Clips para el peloHair clips
Cinta para el peloHairband
Tinte para el peloHair dye
ChampúShampoo
AcondicionadorConditioner
RizadorCurling iron
Pinzas para el peloHairpins
Gel fijadorHair gel
Laca para el peloHairspray
Cubierta de peluqueríaHairdressing cape

Useful Hairdresser Verbs In Spanish

Learn these useful hairdressing verbs in Spanish to navigate your salon experience smoothly.
From basic actions like cutting and washing to more specific tasks like styling and detangling, these verbs will help you to communicate with your stylist effectively.
Whether you want to trim the ends, add curls or apply products.

This list will help you express your preferences clearly in Spanish.

SPANISHENGLISH
CortarTo cut
PeinarTo comb
LavarTo wash
SecarTo dry
TeñirTo dye
Cortar las puntasTo trim the ends
RizarTo curl
AlisarTo straighten
EstilizarTo style
Peinar hacia atrásTo slick back
Hacer trenzasTo braid
Secar con secadorTo blow-dry
CepillarTo brush
Cortar en capasTo layer

Spanish Phrases At The Hairdresser

How To Ask For A Haircut In Spanish - Alina's Spanish (5)

Let’s add some phrases!

15 Essential Spanish Salon Phrases:

  1. Hola, ¿cómo estás? – Hello, how are you?
  2. Querría un corte de pelo moderno, por favor. – I would like a modern haircut, please.
  3. Por favor, recorte las puntas sin quitar mucho largo. – Please trim the ends without taking off too much length.
  4. ¿Cuánto tiempo llevará secar y peinar mi cabello? – How long will it take to dry and style my hair?
  5. Me gustaría un corte sencillo y fácil de mantener. – I would like a simple and easy-to-maintain cut.
  6. ¿Se puede alisar mi cabello después de secarlo? – Is it possible to straighten my hair after drying it?
  7. Está perfecto, ¡me encanta! – It’s perfect, I love it!
  8. Gracias por tu trabajo, me siento genial. – Thank you for your work, I feel great.
  9. ¿Tienee algún producto para proteger el cabello del calor? – Do you have any products to protect hair from heat?
  10. ¿Puede hacerme unas trenzas? – Can you braid my hair?
  11. ¿Qué opina de agregar algunos reflejos? – What do you think about adding some highlights?
  12. Voy a llevar un recogido para una ocasión especial. – I’m going to have an updo for a special occasion.
  13. Me encantaría un cambio de estilo, ¿tiene alguna sugerencia? – I would love a style change, do you have any suggestions?
  14. ¿Cuánto costaría un corte y un peinado? – How much would a haircut and styling cost?
  15. Necesito un retoque en las raíces, por favor. – I need a touch-up on the roots, please.

Hairdresser Spanish Vocabulary Quiz

How To Ask For A Haircut In Spanish - Alina's Spanish (6)

Sum It Up

This guide has covered all the basics, from requesting a haircut in Spanish to picking up new words and phrases.

With this information, you’ll be prepared to visit any Spanish-speaking salon and come out with a great hairstyle.

How To Ask For A Haircut In Spanish - Alina's Spanish (7)

Learn Spanish with Alina

  • Enroll in the premium Spanish course “from zero to hero
  • Book an online Zoom lesson
  • Follow on X.com & YouTube
How To Ask For A Haircut In Spanish - Alina's Spanish (2024)

References

Top Articles
Amy Winehouse's fortune and who inherited it after singer died without a will
List of All Available Minigames and Locations | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8
My Bowling Vacation
Uvmmychart
سكس انمي تويتر
8 Darling Small Towns In West Virginia
How to Find Slime Chunks in Minecraft: The Ultimate Guide
How to Find Slime Chunks in Minecraft | DiamondLobby
IdleOn Beginner’s Guide: Tips, Tricks & Strategies to Defeat Your Enemies and Maximize Your Gains - Level Winner
Craigslist Tooele Utah
15 Best Things to Do in Columbus (IN) - The Crazy Tourist
Lesson Planner - OnCourse
Latest Posts
The influential, inimitable Amy Winehouse – DW – 07/22/2021
Zurück ins Schwarz. Zum Tod der großen, verzweifelten Sängerin Amy Winehouse ... jetzt weiterlesen auf Rolling Stone
Article information

Author: Terence Hammes MD

Last Updated:

Views: 6163

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (69 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Terence Hammes MD

Birthday: 1992-04-11

Address: Suite 408 9446 Mercy Mews, West Roxie, CT 04904

Phone: +50312511349175

Job: Product Consulting Liaison

Hobby: Jogging, Motor sports, Nordic skating, Jigsaw puzzles, Bird watching, Nordic skating, Sculpting

Introduction: My name is Terence Hammes MD, I am a inexpensive, energetic, jolly, faithful, cheerful, proud, rich person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.