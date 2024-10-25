How to Bake a Pizza Cake: 11 Steps (with Pictures) (2024)

1 Cut out circles. Using the bottom of a cake pan with tall sides, cut out circular shapes from 5 out of the 6 pizza doughs using a knife or pizza cutter.

3 Line wax paper. Line the inside of your cake pan with wax paper so the paper can come up from the sides at a good amount, this is crucial for later. Use the leftover dough to line the cake pan and to create the outside of the pizza cake.

4 Make the first layer. Place one of the dough circles at the bottom of the cake pan. This will create the first layer of your cheesy, pizza goodness.

5 Top off your first layer. Spread pizza sauce using a spoon over the dough and start creating your first layer of pizza. Sprinkle your favorite cheese all around and then add any desired toppings.

6 Gently lay the next dough circle on top of the first layer. Follow the same steps as you have done with the first layer.

7 Repeat the layer. Repeat steps making pizzas and layering the dough until you are all finished building the cake. Top the cake with your favorite pizza toppings such as pineapple, broccoli, chicken pieces, ham pieces, fried bacon pieces, cheddar cheese, and mushrooms..

8 Create the crust. Using the dough hanging at the top of the pan, create a crust by rolling it over the edge of the top layer of pizza.

9 Bake the pizza cake. Cover the top of the cake with wax foil and bake for around 25 minutes at 350 degrees F or 180 degrees C.

10 Have it cool. Pull the cake out of the oven and remove from the pan by pulling on the parchment paper. Be careful, it's hot! Have it cool until nice and warm.