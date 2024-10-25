How to Bake a Pizza Cake: 11 Steps (with Pictures) (2024)

Explore this Article
Behold, the pizza cake. This giant, cheesy, delicious beauty is the solution to all of man's problems. Well, maybe not but this cake is most definitely the pizza-lover's dream. Read this guide to make your own out-of-this-world cake that has the burst of cheese and other toppings as well.
Ingredients
- 6 layers of store-bought pizza dough (or homemade but store-bought is much less time-consuming)
- 2 large jars (16 ounces) of pizza sauce
- Large bag (18 ounces) of your favorite cheese
- Your favorite pizza toppings (e.g pepperoni, chopped bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, etc.)
Steps
1
Cut out circles. Using the bottom of a cake pan with tall sides, cut out circular shapes from 5 out of the 6 pizza doughs using a knife or pizza cutter.
2
Bake the pizza dough. Bake each pizza dough circle for 8 minutes at 350 degrees F or 180 degrees C. The purpose of this is not to cook your dough all the way through, but to have it puff up just a little, and have it be lightly tanned.
3
Line wax paper. Line the inside of your cake pan with wax paper so the paper can come up from the sides at a good amount, this is crucial for later. Use the leftover dough to line the cake pan and to create the outside of the pizza cake.
4
Make the first layer. Place one of the dough circles at the bottom of the cake pan. This will create the first layer of your cheesy, pizza goodness.
5
Top off your first layer. Spread pizza sauce using a spoon over the dough and start creating your first layer of pizza. Sprinkle your favorite cheese all around and then add any desired toppings.
6
Gently lay the next dough circle on top of the first layer. Follow the same steps as you have done with the first layer.
7
Repeat the layer. Repeat steps making pizzas and layering the dough until you are all finished building the cake. Top the cake with your favorite pizza toppings such as pineapple, broccoli, chicken pieces, ham pieces, fried bacon pieces, cheddar cheese, and mushrooms..
8
Create the crust. Using the dough hanging at the top of the pan, create a crust by rolling it over the edge of the top layer of pizza.
9
Bake the pizza cake. Cover the top of the cake with wax foil and bake for around 25 minutes at 350 degrees F or 180 degrees C.
10
Have it cool. Pull the cake out of the oven and remove from the pan by pulling on the parchment paper. Be careful, it's hot! Have it cool until nice and warm.
11
Enjoy! Cut yourself a slice of magnificent, cheesy, goodness and enjoy your pizza cake.
Community Q&A
Question
Will the pizza cake be like an ordinary cake?
Havarti2
Community Answer
No, because the cake is just a bunch of pizzas stacked on top of one another.
Question
Is it too unhealthy?
Community Answer
It's not particularly healthy, but it's okay to eat something like this on occasion as a treat.
Video
Tips
Don't be afraid to switch things up; use different toppings on each layer or instead of pizza sauce, use BBQ sauce. Make this pizza cake your own creation and let your imagination run wild.
Warnings
Pizza will be hot coming out of the oven, so handle with caution, especially when peeling the wax foil off.
Things You'll Need
- Cake pan
- Wax file
- Oven
- Spoon
- Knife
- Serving plate
wikiHow is a “wiki,” similar to Wikipedia, which means that many of our articles are co-written by multiple authors. To create this article, volunteer authors worked to edit and improve it over time. This article has been viewed 32,469 times.
