How to Bake a Pizza Cake: 11 Steps (with Pictures) (2024)

Table of Contents
Ingredients Steps Community Q&A Video Tips Warnings Things You'll Need You Might Also Like References About this article Did this article help you? References

Explore this Article

Steps

Ingredients

Steps

Other Sections

Video

Tips and Warnings

Things You'll Need

Related Articles

References

35 Recipe Ratings

Author Info

Last Updated: May 6, 2021

Behold, the pizza cake. This giant, cheesy, delicious beauty is the solution to all of man's problems. Well, maybe not but this cake is most definitely the pizza-lover's dream. Read this guide to make your own out-of-this-world cake that has the burst of cheese and other toppings as well.

Ingredients

  • 6 layers of store-bought pizza dough (or homemade but store-bought is much less time-consuming)
  • 2 large jars (16 ounces) of pizza sauce
  • Large bag (18 ounces) of your favorite cheese
  • Your favorite pizza toppings (e.g pepperoni, chopped bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, etc.)

Steps

  1. 1

    Cut out circles. Using the bottom of a cake pan with tall sides, cut out circular shapes from 5 out of the 6 pizza doughs using a knife or pizza cutter.

  2. 2

    Bake the pizza dough. Bake each pizza dough circle for 8 minutes at 350 degrees F or 180 degrees C. The purpose of this is not to cook your dough all the way through, but to have it puff up just a little, and have it be lightly tanned.

    See Also
    Koningsdag Pizzacake - Bakkriebels8 Best Pizza Cake Recipes to Make - PizzawarePizzadeeg maken - Laura's BakeryBrandNewCake® - Pizzasteen / Broodbaksteen - 30 x 40 cm - Voor BBQ & Oven - Knapperige... | bol

    Advertisement

  3. 3

    Line wax paper. Line the inside of your cake pan with wax paper so the paper can come up from the sides at a good amount, this is crucial for later. Use the leftover dough to line the cake pan and to create the outside of the pizza cake.

  4. 4

    Make the first layer. Place one of the dough circles at the bottom of the cake pan. This will create the first layer of your cheesy, pizza goodness.

  5. 5

    Top off your first layer. Spread pizza sauce using a spoon over the dough and start creating your first layer of pizza. Sprinkle your favorite cheese all around and then add any desired toppings.

  6. 6

    Gently lay the next dough circle on top of the first layer. Follow the same steps as you have done with the first layer.

  7. 7

    Repeat the layer. Repeat steps making pizzas and layering the dough until you are all finished building the cake. Top the cake with your favorite pizza toppings such as pineapple, broccoli, chicken pieces, ham pieces, fried bacon pieces, cheddar cheese, and mushrooms..

  8. 8

    Create the crust. Using the dough hanging at the top of the pan, create a crust by rolling it over the edge of the top layer of pizza.

  9. 9

    Bake the pizza cake. Cover the top of the cake with wax foil and bake for around 25 minutes at 350 degrees F or 180 degrees C.

  10. 10

    Have it cool. Pull the cake out of the oven and remove from the pan by pulling on the parchment paper. Be careful, it's hot! Have it cool until nice and warm.

  11. 11

    Enjoy! Cut yourself a slice of magnificent, cheesy, goodness and enjoy your pizza cake.

    Advertisement

Community Q&A

Search

Add New Question

  • Question

    Will the pizza cake be like an ordinary cake?

    How to Bake a Pizza Cake: 11 Steps (with Pictures) (12)

    Havarti2

    Community Answer

    No, because the cake is just a bunch of pizzas stacked on top of one another.

    See Also
    BrandNewCake® Taartpizza Siliconen Taart Bakvorm Ø28cm - 8 Loosse Punten - Cakepizza -... | bol

    Thanks! We're glad this was helpful.
    Thank you for your feedback.
    If wikiHow has helped you, please consider a small contribution to support us in helping more readers like you. We’re committed to providing the world with free how-to resources, and even $1 helps us in our mission.Support wikiHow

    YesNo

    Not Helpful 4Helpful 9

  • Question

    Is it too unhealthy?

    How to Bake a Pizza Cake: 11 Steps (with Pictures) (13)

    Community Answer

    It's not particularly healthy, but it's okay to eat something like this on occasion as a treat.

    Thanks! We're glad this was helpful.
    Thank you for your feedback.
    If wikiHow has helped you, please consider a small contribution to support us in helping more readers like you. We’re committed to providing the world with free how-to resources, and even $1 helps us in our mission.Support wikiHow

    YesNo

    Not Helpful 3Helpful 6

Ask a Question

200 characters left

Include your email address to get a message when this question is answered.

Submit


      Advertisement

      Video

      Tips

      • Don't be afraid to switch things up; use different toppings on each layer or instead of pizza sauce, use BBQ sauce. Make this pizza cake your own creation and let your imagination run wild.

        Thanks

        Helpful4Not Helpful0

      Advertisement

      Warnings

      • Pizza will be hot coming out of the oven, so handle with caution, especially when peeling the wax foil off.

        Thanks

        Helpful1Not Helpful0

      Advertisement

      Things You'll Need

      • Cake pan
      • Wax file
      • Oven
      • Spoon
      • Knife
      • Serving plate

      You Might Also Like

      How toGet a Loan Even With Bad CreditHow toFry Pork Chops
      How toBecome Taller NaturallyHow toMake Tomato SoupHow toMake Strong CoffeeHow toTranslate Hebrew Into EnglishHow toGet Your House to Not Smell Like Your PetsHow toApply for a GrantHow toIronHow toCope With TripletsBest Online Casinos USA in 2024How toBecome a Drone PilotHow toGet Rid of Stink BugsHow toSlim Your Face

      Advertisement

      About this article

      wikiHow is a “wiki,” similar to Wikipedia, which means that many of our articles are co-written by multiple authors. To create this article, volunteer authors worked to edit and improve it over time. This article has been viewed 32,469 times.

      35 votes - 82%

      Co-authors: 7

      Updated: May 6, 2021

      Views:32,469

      • Print

      Thanks to all authors for creating a page that has been read 32,469 times.

      Did this article help you?

      Advertisement

      How to Bake a Pizza Cake: 11 Steps (with Pictures) (2024)

      References

      Top Articles
      Laura Ingraham Plastic Surgery: What's the Truth - Oli And Alex
      What You Really Can Expect Before and After Lip Injections
      Everything You Need to Know Before Getting Lip Injections
      Latest Posts
      Laura Ingraham's Plastic Surgery - What's Up With Her Lips?
      Unveiling the Truth Behind Laura Ingraham's Plastic Surgery - This Week in Libraries
      Recommended Articles
      Article information

      Author: Francesca Jacobs Ret

      Last Updated:

      Views: 6063

      Rating: 4.8 / 5 (48 voted)

      Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

      Author information

      Name: Francesca Jacobs Ret

      Birthday: 1996-12-09

      Address: Apt. 141 1406 Mitch Summit, New Teganshire, UT 82655-0699

      Phone: +2296092334654

      Job: Technology Architect

      Hobby: Snowboarding, Scouting, Foreign language learning, Dowsing, Baton twirling, Sculpting, Cabaret

      Introduction: My name is Francesca Jacobs Ret, I am a innocent, super, beautiful, charming, lucky, gentle, clever person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.