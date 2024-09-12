How to Clean Your Bathroom and Toilet with Shaving Cream (2024)

Cleaning your bathroom withshaving cream?

Yes, you heard it right!

Discover the surprising power of shaving cream to clean bathroom floors, sanitize toilets, and leave your bathroom fresh and odor-free.

Try it out and see for yourself!

Can Shaving Cream Clean the Bathroom?

Shaving cream is designed to lubricate and moisturize facial hair, making it easier to shave.

But what does this have to do with cleaning the bathroom?

If you take a moment to read the ingredient list on your shaving cream can, you’ll notice it contains substances similar to those found in many household cleaning products and soaps.

For instance, shaving cream includes active ingredients like emulsifiers, surfactants, and cleansing agents.

These components are key to its foaming and cleaning properties, enabling it to effectively dissolve various stubborn bathroom stains.

Can Shaving Cream Remove Urine Smell in a Toilet?

Besides removing stains, shaving cream can also eliminate the odor of urine from your toilet bowl.

Its pleasant scent is excellent for neutralizing the foul odor of urine.

Moreover, the foaming properties and thick consistency of shaving cream allow it to reach and clean hard-to-access areas like behind the toilet and between bathroom tiles.

This makes it highly effective in destroying uric acid crystals, ensuring no foul smell lingers after cleaning.

How to Clean the Bathroom with Shaving Cream

The next time you need to clean the bathroom, reach for that can of shaving cream on your bathroom shelf instead of your usual toilet bowl cleaner.

The brand doesn’t matter—any shaving cream you have on hand will work for cleaning the bathroom floor, mirrors, and shower doors.

Here’s how to effectively clean different parts of your bathroom using shaving cream.

Cleaning Around the Toilet With Shaving Cream

To clean around your toilet using shaving cream, follow these steps:

1. Apply Shaving Cream Around the Toilet

Spray a generous layer of shaving cream on the toilet bowl, rim, and surrounding areas.

Make sure to cover all surfaces for optimal cleaning.

2. Let It Sit

Allow the shaving cream to sit for 10 to 30 minutes, depending on the level of dirtiness.

This dwell time helps loosen tough stains and grime.

3. Wipe off

Use a damp mop or cloth to wipe off the shaving cream, along with the dirt and grime it has loosened.

4. Scrub if Necessary

If you encounter stubborn stains, use a toilet brush to scrub the area before wiping off the shaving cream.

5. Rinse and Admire

Rinse the area with water, then admire your sparkling clean toilet that now smells fresh and clean.

Cleaning Bathroom Floor with Shaving Cream

Bathroom floors often become havens for dust, soap scum, mold, and mildew.

They can even harbor persistent urine odors, which can be especially strong if you have young children.

Recommended Read: How to Protect Your Bathroom Floor From Urine

Regular weekly cleaning is essential to sanitize and keep your floors spot-free.

But what if your usual bathroom floor cleaner just isn’t up to the task?

It’s time to consider using shaving cream to clean your bathroom floors.

Step 1: Clear all items from the bathroom floor to create a clean space for cleaning.

Step 2: Wear gloves and start applying a thin layer of shaving cream across your bathroom floor.

You may use quite a bit of shaving cream, depending on the size of your bathroom.

Ensure you cover all areas, particularly corners, under the sink, and around the toilet.

Use a small brush for those hard-to-reach areas.

Step 3: After applying, let the shaving cream sit on the floor for at least 15 minutes. Make sure it doesn’t dry on the surface.

Step 4: Use a squeegee to wipe away the shaving cream, collecting it with a dustpan.

Step 5: Remove any remaining shaving cream with a wet rag or a damp mop.

Step 6: Allow the floor to dry naturally for a clean and odor-free bathroom.

For even better results, mix shaving cream with vinegar; this combination is great for disinfecting and deep cleaning your bathroom floor.

Cleaning a Glass Shower Door with Shaving Cream

Shower doors frequently accumulate dirt, becoming stained with soap scum, dust, and hard water deposits.

This can leave unsightly stains and a chalk-like film on the surface.

Additionally, mold and mildew growth, often due to poor bathroom ventilation, can exacerbate these stains.

Fortunately, shaving cream can keep your glass shower doors clean and shiny.

Step 1: Spray shaving cream onto the surface of the glass shower door, ensuring you spread the foam thoroughly to cover every part.

Step 2: Allow the foaming cream to work on the glass, particularly on any stubborn stains. Leave it in place for a few minutes before moving on.

Step 3: Take a clean, dry rag and begin wiping the foam off the door. If any stains remain, apply more shaving cream to those spots, allow it to sit for a few more minutes, and then wipe it off again.

Using shaving cream not only cleans stains and scum from your glass shower doors but also leaves a shiny film that makes it more difficult for dust and soap scum to adhere to the surface.

This film also helps prevent the glass from fogging up.

Cleaning Bathroom Mirror with Shaving Cream

Shaving cream isn’t just for shaving—it’s also perfect for keeping your bathroom mirror clear of fog, a common problem if you enjoy hot showers and baths.

Water vapor settling on the mirror’s surface causes fog.

While you can wipe it away with a clean microfiber cloth, you may notice a slight fogginess that lingers.

However, cleaning your bathroom mirror with shaving cream can quickly eliminate fog, keeping your mirror clear for several weeks.

Step 1: Spray a small amount of shaving cream across your entire bathroom mirror, from top to bottom and side to side.

Step 2: Use a dry microfiber towel to wipe the shaving cream off. Avoid using abrasive materials or a rough sponge during this step to prevent damage to the mirror’s surface.

There’s no need to rinse the shaving cream off with water.

You’ll find your bathroom mirror spotless and sparkling after just a simple wipe.

Regularly using shaving cream on your bathroom mirror can be an effective cleaning routine, ideal for monthly maintenance or anytime your mirror needs a refresh.