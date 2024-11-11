How to Contact StubHub: Customer Service for Buyers and Sellers (2024)

Table of Contents
Getting StubHub Support Phone Social Media Email Forum FAQ Community Q&A Tips You Might Also Like References About This Article Did this article help you? References
  • Categories
  • Arts and Entertainment
  • Event Tickets

Download Article

A comprehensive look at the most efficient ways to resolve an issue with StubHub

Co-authored byEric McClure

Last Updated: July 13, 2024Fact Checked

Download Article

  • Phone
    • |
  • Social Media
    • |
  • Email
    • |
  • Forum
    • |
  • FAQ
    • |
    • |
  • Tips

StubHub offers a convenient way to buy and sell tickets, but if you have an issue, figuring out the best way to get a hold of them can be a serious pain. Luckily, we’ve compiled (and tested!) the most efficient ways to contact StubHub to file complaints, ask for your money back, or get help with an issue you’re having. Read on to get the help you need to contact StubHub.

Getting StubHub Support

Call 1-866-788-2482 to speak to a customer service representative from StubHub wherever you live in the world. Or, message StubHub on Facebook or Twitter. StubHub will refund your money if your event is canceled or they made a mistake, but they won’t refund your money otherwise, unfortunately.

Section 1 of 5:

Phone

Download Article

  1. Call 1-866-788-2482. StubHub’s customer service line is available from 5:00 AM to 9:00 PM Pacific Time. While StubHub used to have a reputation for having really long hold times and for making it kind of tough to get a hold of someone, that has mostly changed these days. Want to bypass the robo menu? Press:

    • 1 if you bought tickets and you have a problem with them.
    • 2 if you have questions about buying tickets.
    • 3 if you sold tickets already and have an issue.
    • 4 if you have questions about listing tickets.
      • Pro tip: Each number appears to go to a different department. If you’re in a rush to talk to someone, press 4—it’s usually the fastest way to get someone on the line.

    2. Advertisement

Section 2 of 5:

Social Media

Download Article

  1. 1

    Message StubHub on their Facebook page. The comments on StubHub's posts tend to be filled with other customers who are also annoyed, so StubHub won’t respond publicly if you comment on something. They often reply to DMs, though! Send them a message and someone will reply to you in a few hours at the most.

    • StubHub gets a lot activity from users on Facebook than it does on Twitter. This could mean nothing, although it may be a sign that Facebook will be faster than Twitter for social media.

  2. 2

    Try DMing StubHub on their customer service Twitter account. StubHub actually has two Twitter accounts, but @TeamStubHub is designed specifically as a customer support page. They don’t appear to reply to comments, but DM them and they should respond soon.

    • The other Twitter account is a general page where they post announcements and news. If you don’t get a response on the customer service account, try the other page.

    3. Advertisement

Section 3 of 5:

Email

Download Article

  1. Send an email to customerservice@stubhub.com. StubHub does not publicly list this email address anymore on their website, so you may not get a response. On the other hand, maybe with fewer people writing them emails you’ll get a much quicker reply![1]

    • If you’ve got an especially unique problem and nobody on the customer service phone line can help you, email might be a good way to get more concrete help.

Section 4 of 5:

Forum

Download Article

  1. Ask for help on StubHub’s forum. StubHub has a community forum where users and StubHub employees help folks out. This is a uniquely helpful way to reach out for assistance if you’re a frequent seller or buyer and you want guidance from multiple people. Submit your written post explaining the issue and wait for replies.

    • Search through past posts using the search bar at the top of the forum page. It’s possible that someone with an identical problem has posted for help before.

    2. Advertisement

Section 5 of 5:

FAQ

Download Article

  1. 1

    Can you chat with StubHub online? You can chat with StubHub on Facebook or Twitter, but StubHub doesn’t have any kind of live chat service. It seems that they used to, but that option for contacting StubHub no longer exists.[2]

  2. 2

    How do I file a complaint with StubHub? StubHub asks that you call their customer service line first at 1-866-788-2482 before you file a complaint. If you still wish to file a complaint, fill out their notice of dispute form and mail it StubHub’s legal department. They’ll respond within 30 days. Address the envelope:

    • StubHub, Inc. Attn: Litigation Department, Re: StubHub Notice of Dispute
      199 Fremont Street, 4th Floor
      San Francisco CA 94105

  3. 3

    How do I get a refund from StubHub? If StubHub made a mistake, call their customer service line at 1-866-788-2482 and explain your problem. They will offer you either 120% credit on a future ticket purchase, or give you your money back.[3]

    • StubHub will refund your money if an event is cancelled or moved.
    • StubHub will send you an email with instructions on how to claim your refund or credit.

  4. 4

    Can you cancel orders and get your money back? This is a reasonably frustrating feature of StubHub, but no, StubHub will not give you your money back if you cancel an order you’ve already placed. StubHub’s reasoning is that it connects buyers and sellers, so giving you your money back would theoretically be unfair to the other party—not that this makes it any less frustrating.[4]

    5. Advertisement

Community Q&A

Search

Add New Question

  • Question

    How do I get my tickets back if they didn't sell?

    How to Contact StubHub: Customer Service for Buyers and Sellers (17)

    wikiHow Staff Editor
    Staff Answer

    This answer was written by one of our trained team of researchers who validated it for accuracy and comprehensiveness.

    How to Contact StubHub: Customer Service for Buyers and Sellers (18)

    wikiHow Staff Editor

    Staff Answer

    If your tickets didn't sell, turn the listing off and the tickets should reappear in your wallet.

    Thanks! We're glad this was helpful.
    Thank you for your feedback.
    If wikiHow has helped you, please consider a small contribution to support us in helping more readers like you. We’re committed to providing the world with free how-to resources, and even $1 helps us in our mission.Support wikiHow

    YesNo

    Not Helpful 1Helpful 0

  • Question

    How do I ask Stub Hub to list an event for which I have tickets?

    How to Contact StubHub: Customer Service for Buyers and Sellers (19)

    wikiHow Staff Editor
    Staff Answer

    This answer was written by one of our trained team of researchers who validated it for accuracy and comprehensiveness.

    How to Contact StubHub: Customer Service for Buyers and Sellers (20)

    wikiHow Staff Editor

    Staff Answer

    They mention on their website that you should call their normal customer service number to ask about adding an event.

    Thanks! We're glad this was helpful.
    Thank you for your feedback.
    If wikiHow has helped you, please consider a small contribution to support us in helping more readers like you. We’re committed to providing the world with free how-to resources, and even $1 helps us in our mission.Support wikiHow

    YesNo

    Not Helpful 0Helpful 0

  • Question

    I live in Singapore where the StubHub app is not avail. I ordered tickets but can't view them online even with the access code. The contact number is only for US and Canada. How do I contact?

    How to Contact StubHub: Customer Service for Buyers and Sellers (21)

    wikiHow Staff Editor
    Staff Answer

    This answer was written by one of our trained team of researchers who validated it for accuracy and comprehensiveness.

    How to Contact StubHub: Customer Service for Buyers and Sellers (22)

    wikiHow Staff Editor

    Staff Answer

    StubHub doesn't operate in Singapore, so you'll have to place an international call to call the US customer service number (which is the only customer service number) and ask for help.

    Thanks! We're glad this was helpful.
    Thank you for your feedback.
    If wikiHow has helped you, please consider a small contribution to support us in helping more readers like you. We’re committed to providing the world with free how-to resources, and even $1 helps us in our mission.Support wikiHow

    YesNo

    Not Helpful 0Helpful 3

See more answers

Ask a Question

200 characters left

Include your email address to get a message when this question is answered.

Submit

      Advertisement

      Tips

      • You can find a list of commonly asked questions for StubHub users online on their support page.

        Thanks

        Helpful0Not Helpful0

      Submit a Tip

      All tip submissions are carefully reviewed before being published

      Submit

      Thanks for submitting a tip for review!

      Advertisement

      You Might Also Like

      How to Contact Facebook: Easy Ways to Get Account Help5 Simple Ways to Contact Google Support for Gmail
      How toContact Roblox3 Ways to Get Order Support, Account Help, and More from Shein4 Quick Ways to Contact Instagram Support for HelpHow toContact PlayStationHow toContact Steam SupportHow to Get In Touch with UPS FastHow toContact MicrosoftHow toContact British GasHow to Contact TikTok: 8 Ways to Get SupportHow toContact Booking.comHow to Contact PayPal: 4 Quick Ways to Getting Help With Your Account

      Advertisement

      About This Article

      How to Contact StubHub: Customer Service for Buyers and Sellers (38)

      Co-authored by:

      Eric McClure

      wikiHow Staff Writer

      This article was co-authored by wikiHow staff writer, Eric McClure. Eric McClure is an editing fellow at wikiHow where he has been editing, researching, and creating content since 2019. A former educator and poet, his work has appeared in Carcinogenic Poetry, Shot Glass Journal, Prairie Margins, and The Rusty Nail. His digital chapbook, The Internet, was also published in TL;DR Magazine. He was the winner of the Paul Carroll award for outstanding achievement in creative writing in 2014, and he was a featured reader at the Poetry Foundation’s Open Door Reading Series in 2015. Eric holds a BA in English from the University of Illinois at Chicago, and an MEd in secondary education from DePaul University. This article has been viewed 115,795 times.

      15 votes - 42%

      Co-authors: 11

      Updated: July 13, 2024

      Views:115,795

      Categories: Event Tickets | Contacting Companies

      In other languages

      Spanish

      • Print
      • Send fan mail to authors

      Thanks to all authors for creating a page that has been read 115,795 times.

      If you buy through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

      Did this article help you?

      Advertisement

      How to Contact StubHub: Customer Service for Buyers and Sellers (2024)

      References

      Top Articles
      RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment
      RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment
      Naperville, IL Math Enrichment Programs K-12 | RSM
      Latest Posts
      RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment
      RSM Scarsdale, NY | Math Enrichment
      Recommended Articles
      Article information

      Author: Fr. Dewey Fisher

      Last Updated:

      Views: 6720

      Rating: 4.1 / 5 (42 voted)

      Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

      Author information

      Name: Fr. Dewey Fisher

      Birthday: 1993-03-26

      Address: 917 Hyun Views, Rogahnmouth, KY 91013-8827

      Phone: +5938540192553

      Job: Administration Developer

      Hobby: Embroidery, Horseback riding, Juggling, Urban exploration, Skiing, Cycling, Handball

      Introduction: My name is Fr. Dewey Fisher, I am a powerful, open, faithful, combative, spotless, faithful, fair person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.