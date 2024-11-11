How to Contact StubHub: Customer Service for Buyers and Sellers (2024)

- Categories
A comprehensive look at the most efficient ways to resolve an issue with StubHub
- Phone |
- Social Media |
- Forum |
- FAQ |
- |
- Tips
StubHub offers a convenient way to buy and sell tickets, but if you have an issue, figuring out the best way to get a hold of them can be a serious pain. Luckily, we’ve compiled (and tested!) the most efficient ways to contact StubHub to file complaints, ask for your money back, or get help with an issue you’re having. Read on to get the help you need to contact StubHub.
Getting StubHub Support
Call 1-866-788-2482 to speak to a customer service representative from StubHub wherever you live in the world. Or, message StubHub on Facebook or Twitter. StubHub will refund your money if your event is canceled or they made a mistake, but they won’t refund your money otherwise, unfortunately.
Section 1 of 5:
Phone
Download Article
Call 1-866-788-2482. StubHub’s customer service line is available from 5:00 AM to 9:00 PM Pacific Time. While StubHub used to have a reputation for having really long hold times and for making it kind of tough to get a hold of someone, that has mostly changed these days. Want to bypass the robo menu? Press:
- 1 if you bought tickets and you have a problem with them.
- 2 if you have questions about buying tickets.
- 3 if you sold tickets already and have an issue.
- 4 if you have questions about listing tickets.
- Pro tip: Each number appears to go to a different department. If you’re in a rush to talk to someone, press 4—it’s usually the fastest way to get someone on the line.
Section 2 of 5:
Social Media
Download Article
1
Message StubHub on their Facebook page. The comments on StubHub's posts tend to be filled with other customers who are also annoyed, so StubHub won’t respond publicly if you comment on something. They often reply to DMs, though! Send them a message and someone will reply to you in a few hours at the most.
- StubHub gets a lot activity from users on Facebook than it does on Twitter. This could mean nothing, although it may be a sign that Facebook will be faster than Twitter for social media.
2
Try DMing StubHub on their customer service Twitter account. StubHub actually has two Twitter accounts, but @TeamStubHub is designed specifically as a customer support page. They don’t appear to reply to comments, but DM them and they should respond soon.
- The other Twitter account is a general page where they post announcements and news. If you don’t get a response on the customer service account, try the other page.
Section 3 of 5:
Download Article
Send an email to customerservice@stubhub.com. StubHub does not publicly list this email address anymore on their website, so you may not get a response. On the other hand, maybe with fewer people writing them emails you’ll get a much quicker reply![1]
- If you’ve got an especially unique problem and nobody on the customer service phone line can help you, email might be a good way to get more concrete help.
Section 4 of 5:
Forum
Download Article
Ask for help on StubHub’s forum. StubHub has a community forum where users and StubHub employees help folks out. This is a uniquely helpful way to reach out for assistance if you’re a frequent seller or buyer and you want guidance from multiple people. Submit your written post explaining the issue and wait for replies.
- Search through past posts using the search bar at the top of the forum page. It’s possible that someone with an identical problem has posted for help before.
Section 5 of 5:
FAQ
Download Article
1
Can you chat with StubHub online? You can chat with StubHub on Facebook or Twitter, but StubHub doesn’t have any kind of live chat service. It seems that they used to, but that option for contacting StubHub no longer exists.[2]
2
How do I file a complaint with StubHub? StubHub asks that you call their customer service line first at 1-866-788-2482 before you file a complaint. If you still wish to file a complaint, fill out their notice of dispute form and mail it StubHub’s legal department. They’ll respond within 30 days. Address the envelope:
- StubHub, Inc. Attn: Litigation Department, Re: StubHub Notice of Dispute
199 Fremont Street, 4th Floor
San Francisco CA 94105
- StubHub, Inc. Attn: Litigation Department, Re: StubHub Notice of Dispute
3
How do I get a refund from StubHub? If StubHub made a mistake, call their customer service line at 1-866-788-2482 and explain your problem. They will offer you either 120% credit on a future ticket purchase, or give you your money back.[3]
- StubHub will refund your money if an event is cancelled or moved.
- StubHub will send you an email with instructions on how to claim your refund or credit.
4
Can you cancel orders and get your money back? This is a reasonably frustrating feature of StubHub, but no, StubHub will not give you your money back if you cancel an order you’ve already placed. StubHub’s reasoning is that it connects buyers and sellers, so giving you your money back would theoretically be unfair to the other party—not that this makes it any less frustrating.[4]
Question
How do I get my tickets back if they didn't sell?
wikiHow Staff Editor
Staff Answer
This answer was written by one of our trained team of researchers who validated it for accuracy and comprehensiveness.
wikiHow Staff Editor
Staff Answer
If your tickets didn't sell, turn the listing off and the tickets should reappear in your wallet.
Question
How do I ask Stub Hub to list an event for which I have tickets?
wikiHow Staff Editor
Staff Answer
This answer was written by one of our trained team of researchers who validated it for accuracy and comprehensiveness.
wikiHow Staff Editor
Staff Answer
They mention on their website that you should call their normal customer service number to ask about adding an event.
Question
I live in Singapore where the StubHub app is not avail. I ordered tickets but can't view them online even with the access code. The contact number is only for US and Canada. How do I contact?
wikiHow Staff Editor
Staff Answer
This answer was written by one of our trained team of researchers who validated it for accuracy and comprehensiveness.
wikiHow Staff Editor
Staff Answer
StubHub doesn't operate in Singapore, so you'll have to place an international call to call the US customer service number (which is the only customer service number) and ask for help.
See more answers
Tips
You can find a list of commonly asked questions for StubHub users online on their support page.
