How to Create a Dynamic Twitter Header (2024)

In mid-2021, a new Twitter design trend emerged: dynamically updated headers. Developers decided that static headers were boring, and dynamic Twitter headers were the way to go.
Ever since then, many developers (including me) have been creating dynamic banners on Twitter. But what does this actually mean?
The idea is to use an image processing library to create and add multiple images together programmatically and then upload the final version on Twitter
This idea has opened many possibilities for Twitter folks, as you can now use Twitter headers to showcase or advertise anything you want.
In fact some developers have turned this to a SaaS product. But in my case I just wanted to keep it minimal and only display my current followers and a custom greeting message. This is the final result of what we'll be building here:
In this tutorial you'll learn how to create a Twitter banner that's updated dynamically with your current followers' profile pictures every 60 seconds.
So what do you need to know to follow along with this tutorial? Some basic knowledge of Node.js and JavaScript will be extremely helpful so you can get the most out of what we learn here.
To create our dynamic twitter header we are going to use
Nodejs and the
sharp image processing library. We'll use
sharp to create and merge pieces of our dynamic header together.
To start, you are going to need a new banner. For this you can use your favorite image editing software, but in my case I used Figma.
I opened Figma and created a new Twitter banner that's
1500px x 500px. Then I added dummy boxes and text to visualize where I was going to place things with
sharp later on.
How to Create a Twitter app
To continue you are going to need a Twitter Developer account. A developer account lets you interact with the Twitter API. If you don't have a developer account yet, head over to the Twitter Developer Portal and create one.
To fully interact with the Twitter API like pulling tweets or pulling followers you will need some ACCESS keys.
To get those access keys, you will need to create a Twitter app. So login to your dashboard and create a new Twitter app with a unique name. Once you are done click on the
keys and tokens tab.
Copy your access tokens and save them to your clipboard or a text file for now. Then click on
Generate secrets, and copy those as well.
Also, it is important that you update your twitter app permissions by clicking on the "Edit" button:
Once you have clicked the edit button, go ahead and select the Read and Write Direct Messages permission:
How to Set Up The Project
Open your code editor, and once you are in your directory of choice, open your terminal. I use the Visual Studio Code integrated terminal. Go ahead and create a new directory:
mkdir twitter-banner
Then you have to
cd your way into that new directory, so go ahead and run:
cd twitter-banner
Once you are in that directory, let's create our Node.js project by running this command:
npm init -y
Right now you have an empty Nodejs project, so let's go ahead and install all the dependencies we'll need.
Still on the project directory and in your terminal run the following:
npm i dotenv axios sharp twitter-api-client
We'll use
dotenv to read our environmental variables.
axios lets us download remote images. The
twitter-api-client is what we'll use to establish and communicate with Twitter. And finally
sharp is an image processing library which we'll use in this tutorial to create our dynamic header.
Before you can continue, you'll need to create a
.env file and add your access keys and secrets that you copied from Twitter earlier on:
Create an
index.js file with the following code:
// step 1const dotenv = require("dotenv");dotenv.config();const { TwitterClient } = require("twitter-api-client");const axios = require("axios");const sharp = require("sharp");// step 2const twitterClient = new TwitterClient({ apiKey: process.env.API_KEY, apiSecret: process.env.API_SECRET, accessToken: process.env.ACCESS_TOKEN, accessTokenSecret: process.env.ACCESS_SECRET,});// step 3async function get_followers() { const followers = await twitterClient.accountsAndUsers.followersList({ count: 3, }); console.log(followers);}// call functionget_followers()
In this code, we import our installed dependencies and store them in variables, for example
sharp = require("sharp").
In the second step we connected to Twitter.
And lastly we created a function
get_followers(). Using our
twitter-api-client we fetched our followers, and using the
count parameter we restricted the fetch to only
3 followers.
💡 Here's a tip: If you live in a country where Twitter is not currently available (like I do) you may want to install a VPN on your system.
Now open your
package.json file and add a start script
"start": "node index.js" like so:
Now run
npm start, and if everything works fine you should see your 3 followers printed on the console:
How to Fetch Followers from Twitter
To kick things off, we'll start by fetching our recent followers from Twitter which we already did in the last section. Just edit your
index.js file with the following code:
...async function get_followers() { const followers = await twitterClient.accountsAndUsers.followersList({ screen_name: process.env.TWITTER_HANDLE, count: 3, }); const image_data = []; let count = 0; const get_followers_img = new Promise((resolve, reject) => { followers.users.forEach((follower, index,arr) => { process_image( follower.profile_image_url_https, `${follower.screen_name}.png` ).then(() => { const follower_avatar = { input: `${follower.screen_name}.png`, top: 380, left: parseInt(`${1050 + 120 * index}`), }; image_data.push(follower_avatar); count++; if (count === arr.length) resolve(); }); }); });Let's break down this code a bit: first we created a function `get_followers()`. Inside the function we fetched our recent followers and saved them in the variable `followers`. Next we created a new `Promise` called `get_followers_img` and for each of the followers we called a function `process_img()`:```jsprocess_image( follower.profile_image_url_https, `${follower.screen_name}-${index}.png` )
The function takes in two parameters: the follower image URL and the name of the image (for which we used the follower's screen name
${follower.screen_name}.png).
Another thing I wanted to point out is the
follower_img_data. Remember when I said we'd be creating and adding multiple images together? To do this in
sharp you need three properties:
input: The path to the file
top: Vetical position of the image
left: Horizontal position
We push each of the
follower_img_data to our
image_data array:
image_data.push(follower_img_data);
Lastly we check if all processes are complete and then resolve:
...count++;if (count === arr.length) resolve();## How to Process the ImagesIn the previous step we called a function `process_img()` that we have not yet created. In this step we'll create that function.In your `index.js` create the function with the following code:```js...async function process_image(url, image_path) { await axios({ url, responseType: "arraybuffer", }).then( (response) => new Promise((resolve, reject) => { const rounded_corners = new Buffer.from( '<svg><rect x="0" y="0" width="100" height="100" rx="50" ry="50"/></svg>' ); resolve( sharp(response.data) .resize(100, 100) .composite([ { input: rounded_corners, blend: "dest-in", }, ]) .png() .toFile(image_path) ); }) );}`sharp` doesn't support the use of remote images (images not stored on your filesystem), so we'll use `axios` to download the remote images from Twitter. Then finally when our promises are resolved will use `sharp` to resize and save the images in Buffer to our file system using `toFile(image_path)`.> Note: Buffer here refers to memory storage used to temporarily store data (and in our case images). You can use this data as if it was in your filesystem.You'll also notice we created a variable `rounded_corners` in which we drew a rectangle with svg:```jsconst rounded_corners = new Buffer.from(' <svg> <rect x="0" y="0" width="100" height="100" rx="50" ry="50"/> </svg>');To make our created rectangle mimic a rounded image, it has to:* have the same size as our resized image `100`* have its vertical and horizontal radius be half the size of our resized image `50`## How to Create the TextEverything has to be an image – even text. To create text with `sharp` we have to create it as SVG images and save it in Buffer storage. Now in your `index.js` file create a function called `create_text()`:```js...async function create_text(width, height, text) { try { const svg_img = ` <svg width="${width}" height="${height}"> <style> .text { font-size: 64px; fill: #000; font-weight: 700; } </style> <text x="0%" y="0%" text-anchor="middle" class="text">${text}</text> </svg> `; const svg_img_buffer = Buffer.from(svg_img); return svg_img_buffer; } catch (error) { console.log(error); }}The function `create_text()` takes in three parameters:1. width: width of the image2. height: height of the image3. text: actual text you want to write, e.g. Hello World## How to Draw the Twitter BannerSo far so good! We have been creating and processing multiple images, and now comes the fun part: adding those images together to create a new image.To get started, go back to your `get_followers()` function and add this at the end:```js get_followers_img.then(() => { draw_image(image_data); });Now let's create the `draw_image` function we just called. Create a new function `draw_image` in your `index.js` file like this:```js...async function draw_image(image_data) { try { const hour = new Date().getHours(); const welcomeTypes = ["Morning", "Afternoon", "Evening"]; let welcomeText = ""; if (hour < 12) welcomeText = welcomeTypes[0]; else if (hour < 18) welcomeText = welcomeTypes[1]; else welcomeText = welcomeTypes[2]; const svg_greeting = await create_text(500, 100, welcomeText); image_data.push({ input: svg_greeting, top: 52, left: 220, }); await sharp("twitter-banner.png") .composite(image_data) .toFile("new-twitter-banner.png"); // upload banner to twitter upload_banner(image_data); } catch (error) { console.log(error); }}The first thing we did in this code was to create a welcome greeting text depending on the hour of the day. Then, using the `create_text()` function we made earlier, we created and saved the greeting as an SVG buffer image:```jsconst svg_greeting = await create_text(500, 100, welcomeText);The next step was to add our new buffer image to our image data array:```js image_data.push({ input: svg_greeting, top: 52, left: 220, });Note that I got the top and left values from the Figma design (don't make those up!).Next we combined our multiple images into one by using `.composite(image_data)` and saved it to a new file called `new-twitter-banner.png`.```js await sharp("twitter-banner.png") .composite(image_data) .toFile("new-twitter-banner.png");Lastly, once we have successfully created our new image, we call a function `upload_banner()`. As the name implies, it lets us upload our new Twitter banner to Twitter.## How to Upload the Banner to TwitterTo upload our new banner to Twitter, we need to first read the image from our filesystem. So we need to require a new module. Don't worry – we are not going to install it, it comes with NodeJs. At the top of `index.js` where we required other modules, add the following:```js// other modulesconst fs = require("fs");Then at the bottom of your `index.js` file, create an `upload_banner()` function with the following code:```jsasync function upload_banner(files) { try { const base64 = await fs.readFileSync("new-twitter-banner.png", { encoding: "base64", }); await twitterClient.accountsAndUsers .accountUpdateProfileBanner({ banner: base64, }) .then(() => { console.log("Upload to Twitter done"); delete_files(files); }); } catch (error) { console.log(error); }}Notice that we called another function `delete_files()` once the image was uploaded to Twitter. This is because we don't want our server to be filled with images of our new followers, so after every successful upload we delete the images:```js...async function delete_files(files) { try { files.forEach((file) => { if (file.input.includes('.png')) { fs.unlinkSync(file.input); console.log("File removed"); } }); } catch (err) { console.error(err); }}The function above checks our `image_data` (now called files) and for each `input` it checks if the input includes `.png`. It does this because some of our images (SVG text) are buffers and are not saved on our file system. So attempting to delete that would result in an error.Finally we want to run the `get_followers()` function every 60s because that's where everything starts:```js...get_followers();setInterval(() => { get_followers();}, 60000);And that's it! If you are interested, the entire code is on Github:%[https://github.com/iamspruce/twitter-banner]## ConclusionIf you made it this far, congratulations! You should now see your dynamic Twitter header. And depending on the time of the day, you should see a greeting message – in my case it is morning here as I'm writing this:![Image](https://www.freecodecamp.org/news/content/images/2021/10/Web-capture_2-10-2021_105540_twitter.com.jpeg)The rest is now up to your creativity. If you created something wonderful with this please feel free to tweet about it and tag me [@sprucekhalifa](https://twitter.com/sprucekhalifa). And don't forget to hit the follow button.So I say unto you "Go into the world and be creative". Oh and happy coding!
