How to Create a Dynamic Twitter Header (2024)

In mid-2021, a new Twitter design trend emerged: dynamically updated headers. Developers decided that static headers were boring, and dynamic Twitter headers were the way to go.

Ever since then, many developers (including me) have been creating dynamic banners on Twitter. But what does this actually mean?

The idea is to use an image processing library to create and add multiple images together programmatically and then upload the final version on Twitter

This idea has opened many possibilities for Twitter folks, as you can now use Twitter headers to showcase or advertise anything you want.

In fact some developers have turned this to a SaaS product. But in my case I just wanted to keep it minimal and only display my current followers and a custom greeting message. This is the final result of what we'll be building here:

In this tutorial you'll learn how to create a Twitter banner that's updated dynamically with your current followers' profile pictures every 60 seconds.

So what do you need to know to follow along with this tutorial? Some basic knowledge of Node.js and JavaScript will be extremely helpful so you can get the most out of what we learn here.

To create our dynamic twitter header we are going to use Nodejs and the sharp image processing library. We'll use sharp to create and merge pieces of our dynamic header together.

To start, you are going to need a new banner. For this you can use your favorite image editing software, but in my case I used Figma.

I opened Figma and created a new Twitter banner that's 1500px x 500px . Then I added dummy boxes and text to visualize where I was going to place things with sharp later on.

How to Create a Twitter app

To continue you are going to need a Twitter Developer account. A developer account lets you interact with the Twitter API. If you don't have a developer account yet, head over to the Twitter Developer Portal and create one.

To fully interact with the Twitter API like pulling tweets or pulling followers you will need some ACCESS keys.

To get those access keys, you will need to create a Twitter app. So login to your dashboard and create a new Twitter app with a unique name. Once you are done click on the keys and tokens tab.

Copy your access tokens and save them to your clipboard or a text file for now. Then click on Generate secrets , and copy those as well.

Also, it is important that you update your twitter app permissions by clicking on the "Edit" button:

Once you have clicked the edit button, go ahead and select the Read and Write Direct Messages permission:

How to Set Up The Project

Open your code editor, and once you are in your directory of choice, open your terminal. I use the Visual Studio Code integrated terminal. Go ahead and create a new directory:

mkdir twitter-banner

Then you have to cd your way into that new directory, so go ahead and run:

cd twitter-banner

Once you are in that directory, let's create our Node.js project by running this command:

npm init -y

Right now you have an empty Nodejs project, so let's go ahead and install all the dependencies we'll need.

Still on the project directory and in your terminal run the following:

npm i dotenv axios sharp twitter-api-client

We'll use dotenv to read our environmental variables. axios lets us download remote images. The twitter-api-client is what we'll use to establish and communicate with Twitter. And finally sharp is an image processing library which we'll use in this tutorial to create our dynamic header.

Before you can continue, you'll need to create a .env file and add your access keys and secrets that you copied from Twitter earlier on:

Create an index.js file with the following code:

// step 1 const dotenv = require ( "dotenv" );dotenv.config(); const { TwitterClient } = require ( "twitter-api-client" ); const axios = require ( "axios" ); const sharp = require ( "sharp" ); // step 2 const twitterClient = new TwitterClient({ apiKey : process.env.API_KEY, apiSecret : process.env.API_SECRET, accessToken : process.env.ACCESS_TOKEN, accessTokenSecret : process.env.ACCESS_SECRET,}); // step 3 async function get_followers ( ) { const followers = await twitterClient.accountsAndUsers.followersList({ count : 3 , }); console .log(followers);} // call function get_followers()

In this code, we import our installed dependencies and store them in variables, for example sharp = require("sharp") .

In the second step we connected to Twitter.

And lastly we created a function get_followers() . Using our twitter-api-client we fetched our followers, and using the count parameter we restricted the fetch to only 3 followers.

💡 Here's a tip: If you live in a country where Twitter is not currently available (like I do) you may want to install a VPN on your system.

Now open your package.json file and add a start script "start": "node index.js" like so:

Now run npm start , and if everything works fine you should see your 3 followers printed on the console:

How to Fetch Followers from Twitter

To kick things off, we'll start by fetching our recent followers from Twitter which we already did in the last section. Just edit your index.js file with the following code:

...async function get_followers ( ) { const followers = await twitterClient.accountsAndUsers.followersList({ screen_name : process.env.TWITTER_HANDLE, count : 3 , }); const image_data = []; let count = 0 ; const get_followers_img = new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { followers.users.forEach( ( follower, index,arr ) => { process_image( follower.profile_image_url_https, ` ${follower.screen_name} .png` ).then( () => { const follower_avatar = { input : ` ${follower.screen_name} .png` , top : 380 , left : parseInt ( ` ${ 1050 + 120 * index} ` ), }; image_data.push(follower_avatar); count++; if (count === arr.length) resolve(); }); }); });Let 's break down this code a bit: first we created a function `get_followers()`. Inside the function we fetched our recent followers and saved them in the variable `followers`. Next we created a new `Promise` called `get_followers_img` and for each of the followers we called a function `process_img()`:```jsprocess_image( follower.profile_image_url_https, `${follower.screen_name}-${index}.png` )

The function takes in two parameters: the follower image URL and the name of the image (for which we used the follower's screen name ${follower.screen_name}.png ).

Another thing I wanted to point out is the follower_img_data . Remember when I said we'd be creating and adding multiple images together? To do this in sharp you need three properties:

input: The path to the file top: Vetical position of the image left: Horizontal position

We push each of the follower_img_data to our image_data array:

image_data.push(follower_img_data);

Lastly we check if all processes are complete and then resolve: