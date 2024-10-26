How to Debone A Whole Chicken (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Pin Print Share

How to Debone A Whole Chicken. This is a detailed step-by-step instruction on how to debone a whole chicken with a detailed video. And here is the finish product Rellenong Manok (Filipino Stuff Chicken)

How to Debone A Whole Chicken

How to Debone A Whole Chicken

Equipment Needed

How to Debone A Whole Chicken Step By Step Instruction

How to Debone A Whole Chicken

After I have shared with you the Rellenong Bangus post and How to Debone Milkfish. This time it’s all about a whole chicken, getting prepared for stuffing. These instructions are without a doubt the most detailed one in the internet world 🙂

Deboning chicken can be a lot of work, but once you get a hang of it, this task will become an easy feat to do. You can use the boneless chicken for stuffing.

Doing this might sound a bit intimidating at first, but take your time while doing this and motivate yourself with all the possible creative serving presentations once you’re done with the cooking.

Give this a chance, will you?

Equipment Needed

Knife

Scissors

Spoon

How to Debone A Whole Chicken Step By Step Instruction

With the chicken in a prone position, break the thigh bones by grabbing the leg with one hand and holding down the backbone against the chopping board.

Rock the leg back and forth while pushing down on the backbone until the thigh bone breaks off and starts to move freely. Feel where the bone joint is attached and push down on that point.

Repeat the above steps for the other thigh bone.

Using a pair of kitchen scissors snip the bone off the meat. This will create an incision-like opening that will be the starting point for separating the bone structure from the meat. Snip deep enough for the spoon to have a good grab when you start scooping.

Use a spoon and with some scooping and cutting motions, work your way between the bone and the meat to separate them. A pair of kitchen scissors may be needed when the spoon wouldn’t cut through.







Turn the chicken over and do the same on the other side. Use the same utensil combination to debone. A sharp kitchen knife will also be a good alternative to separate the bone from the meat.

Once you feel that the bone has been separated from the meat, slowly pull it out and use the scissors as needed to cut bones or tendons that are still attached to the meat.

And, voila! now you have your deboned chicken and congratulations too, now you’re also a certified chicken orthopedic surgeon.

Follow me onInstagram,Pinterest, and Facebook

FOR MORE CHEAP AND BUDGET-FRIENDLY MEALS:

Chicken Leg Oven Bake –If you are on a budget, buy chicken leg. I always find it cheap in my grocery store and I have a full pack in my freezer. This recipe is a delicious way to cook chicken leg. Budget-Friendly Meal Plan # 1 –This is my collection of meal prep and budget-friendly meals, and I am sharing it with you. I know you are busy with work, parenthood, and chores, so these meals are easy to prepare. They are cheap too. Homemade chicken Gyros –Simple, delicious, and a perfect way to gather a crowd. Serve this at your next family gathering and have the guest assemble their gyro. They can add this homemade Tzatziki Sauce too. Honey Garlic Chicken –This is one of my favorite quick meals on a budget. Ideally, white meat is the best way to go, the expert said, but this is made of chicken thigh. I am partial to the chicken thigh as it is tastier and juicier than chicken breast. Ignore the so-called experts and lean on how your food should taste. SO make this now. Velveeta Cheeseburger Mac and Cheese -This has to be in the budget meal because it’s super cheap and always a family favorite. It’s always the top click on my Pinterest account and most commented. My children can’t get enough of this.

How to Debone A Whole Chicken How to Debone A Whole Chicken. This is a detailed step-by-step instruction on how to debone a whole chicken with a detailed video. 4.67 from 3 votes Print Pin Rate Course: Main Course Cuisine: FILIPINO Prep Time: 40 minutes minutes Servings: 8 Author: Shobee Equipment scissors

sharp knife

Spoon See Also Veggie Loaded Rotisserie Chicken Casserole Ingredients 2 lbs whole chicken Instructions With the chicken in a prone position, break the thigh bones by grabbing the leg with one hand and holding down the backbone against the chopping board.

Rock the leg back and forth while pushing down on the backbone until the thigh bone breaks off and starts to move freely. Feel where the bone joint is attached and push down on that point.

Repeat the above steps for the other thigh bone.

Using a pair of kitchen scissors snip the bone off the meat. This will create an incision-like opening that will be the starting point for separating the bone structure from the meat. Snip deep enough for the spoon to have a good grab when you start scooping.

Use a spoon and with some scooping and cutting motions, work your way between the bone and the meat to separate them. A pair of kitchen scissors may be needed when the spoon wouldn’t cut through.

Turn the chicken over and do the same on the other side. Use the same utensil combination to debone. A sharp kitchen knife will also be a good alternative to separate the bone from the meat.

Once you feel that the bone has been separated from the meat, slowly pull it out and use the scissors as needed to cut bones or tendons that are still attached to the meat.

And, voila! now you have your deboned chicken and congratulations too, now you’re also a certified chicken orthopedic surgeon. Video Tried this recipe?Mention @theskinnypot or tag #theskinnypot!

Pin Print Share

Welcome! Hi, my name is Shobee. Welcome to The Skinny Pot, where we cook Easy Recipes from the available ingredients from our pantry and fridge! We’re your go-to source for simple and delicious recipes that make the most of what you already have at home. Talk about the pantry challenge. Read more...









Pin Print Share