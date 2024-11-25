How To Do A Balance Transfer With American Express (2024)

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations.

Balance transfers conducted with American Express cards with a low introductory APR can be a viable option for cardholders looking to pay down debt with little to no interest. Balance transfer credit cards typically offer 0% APR on balance transfers for a limited time after which the card’s standard variable APR will apply to any remaining balance. American Express transfer balance offers are often between 12 and 18 months).

To take full advantage of a balance transfer card, pay off the entire balance before the no-interest period ends. Calculate the ideal monthly payment before applying for a balance transfer card by dividing the total transfer amount (plus any transfer fee cost) by the number of months offered as an intro period. The result is how much the monthly payment should be to pay off all debt before interest accrues.

How To Do a Balance Transfer With American Express Find an Amex balance transfer offer. Check the American Express website regularly to find new balance transfer credit cards . Look for offers that include zero interest, low fees and extra benefits like cash back or travel rewards. Check for preapprovals. You may be eligible for a preapproval from Amex . Preapproval offers are not guaranteed ; you must submit a formal application once you’re confident your credit and financial situation are likely to be approved. Understand Amex’s Apply With Confidence feature. Apply With Confidence allows you to check your approval status with a completed application and a soft credit pull without impacting your credit score if you’re not approved. It’s available for individuals applying for a U.S. personal card at AmericanExpress.com/us/credit-cards or by calling Amex, it’s not available if you apply for a card after logging into an existing account. Apply for a new Amex card. You can apply through the Amex website if a balance transfer offer is available. During the application process, you can request that American Express pay off the debt you’re looking to transfer or issue you a balance transfer check you can use to settle the other account. Keep making payments on the old account until the transfer is complete. Make on-time payments. To avoid interest, make payments on time and pay off the entire balance (including the fee) before the intro period ends. It’s worth noting that even if you aren’t offered an introductory rate, you may still be able to do a balance transfer. However, it will likely be at a much higher interest rate. If this sounds like your situation, it may be better to consider a personal loan. Featured Partner Offer Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Apply Now On American Express's Website Partner Offer Click Here To Apply Now Rates & Fees/ Terms Apply 4.2 Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs. This card shines for this use, but overall the star ratings may differ when compared to other cards. Apply Now On American Express's Website Up to 6% Reward Rate Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%); Earn 6% cashRead More Welcome Bonus Earn $250 See Also Best Zero Interest CardsWhat Does 0% Interest Mean? | UswitchBest Balance Transfer Cards With 0% APR of July 2024Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards (2024) | SmartAsset.com Annual Fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95 Regular APR 19.24%-29.99% Variable Credit Score Excellent/Good(700 - 749) Editorial Review Big spenders at US supermarkets and road warriors who frequently spend at US gas stations or transit like taxis, rideshares or transit can rack up impressive cash back rewards. Pros & Cons High cash-back rewards in several categories of spending

No enrollment is required, cash back is automatic

Comes with several travel benefits and protections Charges an annual fee

6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets is capped at $6,000 in annual spending (then 1%) Card Details Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

Buy Now, Pay Later: Enjoy $0 intro plan fees when you use Plan It® to split up large purchases into monthly installments. Pay $0 intro plan fees on plans created during the first 12 months from the date of account opening. Plans created after that will have a monthly plan fee up to 1.33% of each eligible purchase amount moved into a plan based on the plan duration, the APR that would otherwise apply to the purchase, and other factors.

Low Intro APR: 0% on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.24% – 29.99%.

6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).

6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.

3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations.

3% Cash Back on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more).

1% Cash Back on other purchases.

Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.

$84 Disney Bundle Credit: With your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred Card, spend $9.99 or more each month on an auto-renewing Disney Bundle subscription, to receive a monthly statement credit of $7. Valid only at Disney Plus.com, Hulu.com or Plus.espn.com in the U.S.

Terms Apply. Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months. Credit Score ranges are based on FICO® credit scoring. This is just one scoring method and a credit card issuer may use another method when considering your application. These are provided as guidelines only and approval is not guaranteed.

How To Find the Best American Express Credit Cards Use an Existing American Express Credit Card Current cardholders can log into their accounts to view eligibility for a balance transfer from another credit card issuer. American Express’s website will walk you through the application process if possible. The Apply With Confidence experience may not be available if you apply for a card after you log into an existing account. When in doubt, call the number on the back of your card to inquire. Follow best practices before transferring a balance—consider the length of the introductory period and the fee before committing.

American Express Balance Transfer Cards Amex has been known to change its balance transfer offers, so check the Amex website to be sure of any updated terms or additional cards offering balance transfers. Currently, several cards offer the opportunity to transfer a balance at a 0% introductory APR, followed by an ongoing balance transfer APR. Balance transfer fees apply. Amex EveryDay® Credit Card* : 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months, followed by a regular APR of 18.24% - 29.24% variable. A balance transfer fee of $5 or 3%, whichever is greater, applies.

: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months, followed by a regular APR of 18.24% - 29.24% variable. A balance transfer fee of $5 or 3%, whichever is greater, applies. Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card* : 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers requested within 60 days of opening the account for the first 12 months from the date of account opening, followed by a regular APR of 18.24% - 28.24% variable. A balance transfer fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater applies.

: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers requested within 60 days of opening the account for the first 12 months from the date of account opening, followed by a regular APR of 18.24% - 28.24% variable. A balance transfer fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater applies. Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express : 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and on balance transfers requested within 60 days of account opening, followed by a variable APR of 19.24%-29.99%. A balance transfer fee of $5 or 3%, whichever is greater, applies. (Terms apply. See rates & fees)

: 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and on balance transfers requested within 60 days of account opening, followed by a variable APR of 19.24%-29.99%. A balance transfer fee of $5 or 3%, whichever is greater, applies. (Terms apply. See rates & fees) Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express : 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers requested within the first 60 days of account opening, followed by a variable APR of 19.24%-29.99% variable. A balance transfer fee of $5 or 3%, whichever is greater, applies. (Terms apply. See rates & fees)

: 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers requested within the first 60 days of account opening, followed by a variable APR of 19.24%-29.99% variable. A balance transfer fee of $5 or 3%, whichever is greater, applies. (Terms apply. See rates & fees) American Express Cash Magnet® Card* : 0% introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months of account opening, followed by a variable APR of 19.24% - 29.99%. Balance transfers must be requested within 60 days of account opening and a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, applies. Featured Partner Offer Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Apply Now On American Express's Website Partner Offer Click Here To Apply Now See Also Discover it® Balance Transfer Offer Rates & Fees/ Terms Apply 3.3 Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs. This card shines for this use, but overall the star ratings may differ when compared to other cards. Apply Now On American Express's Website Up to 3% Reward Rate Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations, and online retail purchases in the U.S. on up toRead More Welcome Bonus Earn $200 Annual Fee $0 Regular APR 19.24%-29.99% Variable Credit Score Excellent/Good(700 - 749) Editorial Review For no annual fee, the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express offers excellent value in the right hands. Spending a lot at U.S. supermarkets and U.S. gas stations brings plump rewards, while the introductory APR rate on purchases helps keep your interest expenses down. Look elsewhere for foreign transactions. Pros & Cons No annual fee

Introductory APR offer on purchases and balance transfers

Above-average earnings at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations and online retail purchases in the U.S. Elevated earnings at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations, and online retail purchases in the U.S. are capped at $6,000 in annual spending per category

Rewards earning outside of the bonus categories is just 1% cash back Card Details Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

No Annual Fee.

Balance Transfer is back! Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from the date of account opening. After that, 19.24% to 29.99% variable APR.

3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%.

3% Cash Back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%.

3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%.

Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.

Thinking about getting the Disney Bundle which can include Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+? Your decision made easy with $7/month back in the form of a statement credit after you spend $9.99 or more each month on an eligible subscription (subject to auto renewal) with your Blue Cash Everyday® Card. Enrollment required.

Enjoy up to $15 back per month when you purchase a Home Chef meal kit subscription (subject to auto renewal) with your enrolled Blue Cash Everyday® Card.

Terms Apply. Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months. Credit Score ranges are based on FICO® credit scoring. This is just one scoring method and a credit card issuer may use another method when considering your application. These are provided as guidelines only and approval is not guaranteed. All information about Amex EveryDay® Credit Card, Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card, American Express Cash Magnet® Card has been collected independently by Forbes Advisor

American Express Balance Transfer Fees Generally, balance transfer fees run between 1.5% to 3.5% of the amount being transferred. Fees can add up quickly to hundreds of dollars depending on the size of the balance. Make sure to do the math to be sure that the amount you’d pay for a balance transfer fee is less than what you’d pay in interest by leaving your current debt where it is. The best balance transfer cards offer low fees and no interest for at least 12 months. Keep an eye out for these to find the best opportunity for paying down debt (and remember you will likely need a good to excellent credit score to qualify).

How Much Can I Transfer? Balance transfers depend on your new card’s limit. New cardholders can typically transfer up to the card’s maximum credit limit, while existing cardholders may transfer up to the limit of their remaining available credit. Part of the American Express application process includes requesting how much you want to transfer from an old credit card account. Ideally, American Express will approve the amount and give you at least the credit limit you need. Pro Tip Prospective applicants for American Express cards can find out if they’re approved for a card with just a soft credit check, which won’t impact their credit score. If you’re approved and choose to accept the card, your credit score may be impacted.

How Long Does It Take for American Express Balance Transfers To Go Through? When American Express allows balance transfers, it usually takes five to seven days for American Express to complete a balance transfer. Some transfers may take up to six weeks. Continue to make monthly payments due to your old credit card issuer until the transfer is complete. Neglecting the old account while the transfer is still processing may result in late fees and damage to your credit.

Is an Amex Balance Transfer Worth It? A balance transfer can be an excellent opportunity to pay down debt from an old credit card with high interest rates. If a balance transfer card is right for you, follow a few best practices while paying down the balance. Make payments on time, read the fine print and check your credit utilization rate before closing that old credit card account. Try to avoid collecting more debt as you pay down old balances. Find the Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards Of 2024 Learn More To view rates and fees for Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express please visit this page.

To view rates and fees for Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express please visit this page.