How to do face swap in photoshop (2024)

Introduction

As technology advances, so do our creative tools, and Photoshop is no exception. With its easy-to-use features, you can learn to seamlessly swap faces in Photoshop to add a touch of humor or a splash of creativity to your design repertoire. Whether you’re looking to create funny memes, fix the one outlier in a group photo, experiment with different facial expressions on behalf of a client or simply explore the creative possibilities, face swap in Photoshop is a valuable skill for any designer or editor.

How to do face swap in photoshop (1)

Face swap in photoshop involves digitally replacing one person’s face with another in a photo. This versatile Photoshop technique isn’t just a fun and entertaining way to manipulate photos, though. Just like replacing colors and removing objects in Photoshop, it also serves practical purposes in the realms of professional photo editing, digital design and marketing.

How to do face swap in photoshop (2)

To understand why, imagine being able to visualize how a different person might look in just about any scenario, or testing out a variety of facial expressions on a single subject to determine which one looks best. Alternatively, consider being able to quickly create funny memes or switch out family members’ faces with humorous results.

Face swap in Photoshop is a technique that lets you replace a face in one image with a face from another image. This can be done for fun or to create a more realistic photomontage.

Methods to follow for face swap in photoshop

There are two main methods for face swapping in Photoshop

Using layer masks

This is a good method for beginners. It involves copying and pasting the face you want to swap into a new layer on top of the image with the original face. Then, you use a layer mask to hide parts of the top layer, revealing the original face underneath.

Using the Object Selection tool

This method is more precise, but it can be more difficult to master. The Object Selection tool lets you select the face you want to swap very precisely. Once you have selected the face, you can cut it out and paste it into a new layer on top of the image with the original face.

See Also
Media.io AI Face Changer: Transform Photos & Videos Effortlessly | Face Swap Hub10 Face Swap Online Tools Comparison in 2024 | AI ComparisonFiltro llorar: Cómo hacer cara triste y cara llorando onlineTop 10 Faceswap AI Tools to Transform Your Photos and Videos - Storyteller-PMP Project Management

Basic steps of Face swapping in Photoshop at a glance

Choose your photos

Select two photos with faces that you want to swap. It’s best if the faces are looking in the same direction and have similar lighting.

Select the face you want to swap

Use the selection tool of your choice (e.g., lasso tool, object selection tool) to carefully select the face you want to swap.

Copy and paste the face

Copy the selected face and paste it into a new layer on top of the image with the original face.

Resize and position the face

Apply the Free Transform tool (Ctrl/Cmd + T) to resize and position the swapped face so that it fits naturally on the new body.

Blend the faces together

This is the most important step. You’ll need to use tools like layer masks, blending modes, and adjustment layers to make the swapped face look like it naturally belongs on the new body. You may also need to do some touch-up work, such as cloning or healing to remove any seams or imperfections.

See Also
Best Face Swap Apps for iPhone & Android in 2024

Face swap in photoshop makes all those abilities possible, which means it’s an undeniably valuable skill for amateur meme-makers and professional designers alike.

Let’s make a step-by-step tutorial for your elaborate concept on face swap in photoshop to give it a real output practically-

Step 1: To make a freehand selection in Photoshop, grab the Lasso tool.

How to do face swap in photoshop (3)

Step 2: You have to select and draw the amount of the face key, which you want to put on others body.

How to do face swap in photoshop (4)

Step 3: Now you have to copy it and paste it on the body we want to swap.

How to do face swap in photoshop (5)

Step 4: Now you have to adjust this face according to the back and go to it and paste it.

How to do face swap in photoshop (6)

Step 5: After copying you have to adjust the face according to the back.

How to do face swap in photoshop (7)

Step 6:After reducing its capacity, you will see its back face.

How to do face swap in photoshop (8)

Step 7: After adjusting its opacity, you have to click ctrl +T to make it resize according to your back image.

How to do face swap in photoshop (9)

Step 8: You will see the face which is now place successfully after free transform

How to do face swap in photoshop (10)

Step 9:Now you have to click selection, press Ctrl and select the layer below.

How to do face swap in photoshop (11)

Step 10:You can edit the contract now by going to “Select,” then “Modify,” and finally choosing the contract you want to change.

How to do face swap in photoshop (12)

Step 11:You have to give contract around 5 to have a perfect modification on face swap and press delete on the layer

How to do face swap in photoshop (13)

Step 12:You have to select the both layers go to edit menu and press Auto blend layers

How to do face swap in photoshop (14)

Step 13:Make sure both the original image and the new face are separate layers.

How to do face swap in photoshop (15)

In your editing software, choose the “Auto-Blend Layers” option. This feature is usually found under the Edit menu. A window will appear. Select “Panorama” as the blending method. Ensure both checkboxes are ticked. (You don’t need to worry about what these boxes mean for now. Click “OK” to finalize the blend.

Step 14:“Panorama option save” is replaced with “saving your panorama edit” for better flow.

How to do face swap in photoshop (16)

“Identify the final output” is replaced with “a face swap identification tool will highlight” for a more action-oriented explanation. Press Ctrl D to deselect the area and have a new switch faced photograph on the old one” is rewritten as press CTRL to deselect the area and create a new panorama photo with the swapped face” for improved conciseness.

So, this final image is result of your flawless editing.

Last thought

How to do face swap in photoshop (17)

Face swap in Photoshop can be a fun and effective technique for creating humorous or interesting images. However, achieving a natural-looking result requires careful attention to a few key factors. The most important ones are-

The faces you want to swap should have similar poses and angles. If the faces are at drastically different orientations, it will be difficult to make the swap look realistic.

The lighting on both faces should be similar. If one face is brightly lit and the other is in shadow, the swapped faces will look out of place.

By considering these factors and potentially using masking techniques, you can create convincing face swap in Photoshop. This process is a good way to practice masking, a valuable skill for many other editing tasks in Photoshop.

How to do face swap in photoshop (2024)

FAQs

How do you flip a face in Photoshop? ›

Open your image in Photoshop. In the top menu bar, select Image –> Image Rotation –> Flip Canvas Horizontal/Flip Canvas Vertical. You can do a quick image flip in just one click.

Read The Full Story
How do I change face details in Photoshop? ›

Open Both Images: Open the image of the face you want to use and the image you want to change the face on. Select the Face: Use the Lasso Tool or the Pen Tool to carefully select the face you want to copy. Copy and Paste: Copy the selected face (Ctrl+C or Cmd+C), then paste it onto the other image (Ctrl+V or Cmd+V).

See Details
How to put someone else's face on a picture on an iPhone? ›

Use Faceover Lite to edit, save and share any photo from your library. Quickly create high quality effects by copying, pasting, swapping, flipping and rotating images. It's simple to use and the results are realistic and hilarious.

View More
What app can I use to put a face on another picture? ›

Best Face Swap Apps and Online Tools Comparison
Face Swap App/ToolAvailable Platform
RefaceiOS, Android
HelloFaceiOS, Android
FaceoveriOS
CupaceAndroid
6 more rows
Jul 8, 2024

Learn More
How do you overlay two faces? ›

How to morph two faces together
  1. Start the magic. Open Photoleap and navigate to Face Mix.
  2. Pick your photo. Choose the image you want to transform.
  3. Choose your mix. Select from iconic presets or type a custom prompt for a celebrity mix.
  4. Witness the transformation. ...
  5. Share and amaze.

Show Me More
How can I put a picture into another picture? ›

Overlay photos

Right-click on a photo and use the Layer option to bring it forward or backward, or select Position and rearrange the blocks to layer your photos accordingly. Then, select Transparency in the toolbar above the editor and use the slider to adjust the transparency of each photo.

Know More
How do you put a face on something in Photoshop? ›

Make A Face Swap in Photoshop
  1. Step 1 – Pick your Photos. ...
  2. Step 2 – Cut Out Your Face. ...
  3. Step 3 – Place the Face Into the Photograph. ...
  4. Step 4 – Move Your Face to the Right Place. ...
  5. Step 5 – Apply Adjustments to Make A Convincing Edit. ...
  6. Step 6 – Fine Tune Your Edit.
Jul 15, 2024

Read More
How to make a picture face the other way? ›

How to flip an image
  1. Get started. Go to Canva and select any ready-made template. ...
  2. Upload your image. Upload your file via the Uploads tab, then drag and drop the image onto the template.
  3. Flip your image. Click on the image to activate the image editing menu bar. ...
  4. Edit your image. ...
  5. Save changes.

Learn More
How do I add a face to another photo? ›

Method 1: Put Your Face on Another Picture with a Vidnoz AI Face Swap for Free
  1. Navigate to Vidnoz's most notorious AI tool - Vidnoz Faceswap.
  2. Upload 2 pictures for the free online photo swap.
  3. Hit the 'Swap Face Now' button to reface the two pictures.
  4. Here is the outcome. You can free download this faceswap picture now.
Jun 11, 2024

Explore More
Where is the face tool located in Photoshop? ›

Select the Face Tool in the Toolbar on the left side of the Liquify window. To adjust the size of the eyes, hover over one of the eyes in the photo until your cursor changes to a double-pointed diagonal arrow.

Know More

How to cut a face out of a picture and paste it into another? ›

Follow our steps to see how to get this effect with YouCam Perfect:
  1. Download the YouCam Perfect App.
  2. Choose a selfie and go to the Cutout tool.
  3. “Paint” over the head you want to cut out and click the check mark.
  4. Click Background to upload the photo with your friend's body.
  5. Add your head to another body.
Jun 24, 2024

Discover More

References

Top Articles
"Black Box": Twitter-Roman von Jennifer Egan
Jobs at Spencer's and Spirit Halloween
VALX Skivebremser RLOX091
Latest Posts
Neuer Roman von Jennifer Egan: Der komplizierte Weg von A nach B
„Candy Haus“ von Jennifer Egan: Wenn das Erlebte zur Ware wird
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Dean Jakubowski Ret

Last Updated:

Views: 5805

Rating: 5 / 5 (50 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Dean Jakubowski Ret

Birthday: 1996-05-10

Address: Apt. 425 4346 Santiago Islands, Shariside, AK 38830-1874

Phone: +96313309894162

Job: Legacy Sales Designer

Hobby: Baseball, Wood carving, Candle making, Jigsaw puzzles, Lacemaking, Parkour, Drawing

Introduction: My name is Dean Jakubowski Ret, I am a enthusiastic, friendly, homely, handsome, zealous, brainy, elegant person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.