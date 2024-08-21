How to Fill Out the 2023 W-4 Form (The Right Way) + FAQs (2024)

If you claim a filing status for which you are unqualified, you risk creating a discrepancy between the taxes you owe and the amount of money withheld from your paycheck. The IRS may investigate discrepancies to verify whether you have withheld the correct amount of taxes.

Withholding too little for taxes may result in an audit, a tax bill to pay the difference, plus potential penalties. If the IRS determines you owe a penalty, you will receive a notice or a letter explaining the penalty and the reasons for its issuance.

You should only continue filling out the rest of your W-4 if your family situation falls into one of the following categories or you are sure of adjustments you need to make:

Single or Married Filing Separately: The IRS considers you single if you are unmarried, divorced, or legally separated by state law. You may also check this box if you are married and both you and your spouse decided to file tax returns separately.

Married Filing Jointly or Qualifying Surviving Spouse: Check this box if you are married and choose to file your taxes jointly with your spouse or if you are a widow and meet the IRS’s conditions to file as a qualifying surviving spouse. Joint filers enjoy benefits, such as higher standard tax deductions and a higher maximum income limit for claiming dependents ($400,000 instead of $200,000).

Head of Household: A taxpayer may qualify for head of household if they are unmarried, pay more than 50% of a home’s upkeep expenses, live with children or qualifying dependents, and are responsible for at least 50% of their living expenses. Heads of household may reduce your withholding compared with single or married filing separately.