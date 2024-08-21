How to fix the dreaded aim bug in Battlefield 2042 (2024)

Table of Contents
Battlefield 2042 "mouse not working" fixes The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals References
How to fix the dreaded aim bug in Battlefield 2042 (1)

Among the many fixes in the very large "Update #3" patch that rolled out for Battlefield 2042 this morning, some players are finding an unwelcome surprise: they can't aim. They can't move their mouse left or right, specifically. This makes it pretty hard to play a first-person shooter.

There's no way to rebind the X-axis of the mouse in the settings menu, so if you're experiencing an issue with your mouse not working in Battlefield 2042, try one of the solutions below. EA and DICE have formally acknowledged the issue and the solutions are sanctioned by the developer.

Oh, and here's what the issue looked like for me when I tried to play Battlefield 2042 this morning. Somewhat humorously, the arrow keys do allow me to aim left and aim right, which takes me back to playing Doom or Chex Quest in 1993. Very retro, DICE.

PC Users, If you are experiencing mouse issues where it is not possible to aim left/right after the update, try the following: Reset your keybindings or delete the Battlefield 2042 folder in your Documents. #Battlefield2042December 2, 2021

Battlefield 2042 "mouse not working" fixes

Delete your whole settings folder

Deleting your Battlefield 2042 settings folder is the faster, scorched-earth solution to this strange aiming bug. You'll lose all of your custom controls and graphics settings, but on the upside, you'll now be able to use a gun in this game about using guns. The settings folder is in your Documents folder in Windows.

See Also
[SOLVED] Battlefield 2042 FPS Drops and Stuttering Issues on PC - Driver EasyBattlefield 2042 FPS Drops and Stuttering Issues on PC [Fixed]

  1. Browse to C:\Users\[Your Account Name]\Documents\Battlefield 2042
  2. Delete the the entire Battlefield 2042 folder (don't worry, this isn't your game save, just your settings)
  3. Restart Battlefield 2042
  4. A new folder should be created with default settings
  5. Adjust your settings in-game as needed

Or, alternatively, surgically remove the relevant lines of code

The more advanced solution to this issue involves going into the specific settings associated with X-axis mouse movement on foot and culling them. Here's my suggested method for doing that:

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals

Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.

  1. Download Notepad++ so you can more easily edit the file you're about to open
  2. Browse to C:\Users\[Your Account Name]\Documents\Battlefield 2042\settings
  3. Open PROFSAVE_profile in Notepad++
  4. Ctrl + F for "infantry.conceptyaw"
  5. Select the 19 lines in the file labeled "GstKeyBinding.infantry.ConceptYaw..."
  6. Delete the lines with this variable
  7. Save the file
  8. Restart Battlefield 2042

How to fix the dreaded aim bug in Battlefield 2042 (2)

You will have to reinput your preferred settings (keybindings, accessibility, and graphics settings) and likely be thrown back into the game's opening tutorial once you restart the game. But that'll be an early sign that this fix worked.

How to fix the dreaded aim bug in Battlefield 2042 (3)

Evan Lahti

Global Editor-in-Chief

Evan's a hardcore FPS enthusiast who joined PC Gamer in 2008. After an era spent publishing reviews, news, and cover features, he now oversees editorial operations for PC Gamer worldwide, including setting policy, training, and editing stories written by the wider team. His most-played FPSes are CS:GO, Team Fortress 2, Team Fortress Classic, Rainbow Six Siege, and Arma 2. His first multiplayer FPS was Quake 2, played on serial LAN in his uncle's basem*nt, the ideal conditions for instilling a lifelong fondness for fragging. Evan also leads production of the PC Gaming Show, the annual E3 showcase event dedicated to PC gaming.

More about fps

Steamy 'Overwatch cabaret club' where you can pay to have women fall asleep on voice chat with you gets obliterated, is immediately replaced by even steamier Apex versionEscape From Tarkov studio Battlestate Games has put a bounty on cheaters

Latest

Witcher 3 mod restores cut boat-racing quests
See more latest►

See comments

Most Popular
Factorio's big Space Age expansion arrives in October and it's going to be even bigger than we thought
Peanut Butter the dog finishes Ken Griffey Jr speedrun at SGDQ with a walk-off home run in extra innings
Today I learned F1 cars can have their engines disabled wirelessly via IP connection
Steamy 'Overwatch cabaret club' where you can pay to have women fall asleep on voice chat with you gets obliterated, is immediately replaced by even steamier Apex version
'It was so much of a cash cow': Former GTA 5 dev implies ill-fated Agent Trevor DLC was sacrificed at the altar of GTA Online
Dataminer unearths 'cut' voicelines from Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree's stoic final boss
Here's your reminder how close AMD came to financial collapse and just how much we owe to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
All Genshin Impact codes from the 4.8 livestream
Microsoft patents a technique to display encrypted documents so only you can see them
An ambitious Starfield mod that sought to bring Elder Scrolls to a single planet has been canned, but the modders insist that it wasn't a joke: 'The project was genuine'
Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail players are baffled by proposed changes to Viper, a job that's existed for less than week, and honestly so am I
How to fix the dreaded aim bug in Battlefield 2042 (2024)

References

Top Articles
All You've Wanted To Know About Counting to 10 in Spanish
Spanish Numbers: How to Count from 1 - 1,000+ in Spanish
Before and After-School Enrichment
YMCA of Greater Seattle hiring Membership Engagement II (Customer Service Representative) in Sammamish, WA | LinkedIn
Rules — Lady Luck Barrel Racing
Flight 1711 Frontier
Publix Flu Shot Gift Card 2023
Skip The Games Manchester
Robert Jamonte Abrams
The Original Adventure Tour + Maid of the Mist Boat Ride | Niagara Falls Guided Tour + Maid of the Mist
Tales From The Crib Keeper 14
🚚Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers🚚💲Start at 60cpm or 28%💲 - transportation - job employment - craigslist
Latest Posts
How to Count up to 10 in Spanish: 11 Steps (with Pictures)
Spanish Numbers: List of Numbers from 1 to 1000
Article information

Author: Frankie Dare

Last Updated:

Views: 6571

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (73 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Frankie Dare

Birthday: 2000-01-27

Address: Suite 313 45115 Caridad Freeway, Port Barabaraville, MS 66713

Phone: +3769542039359

Job: Sales Manager

Hobby: Baton twirling, Stand-up comedy, Leather crafting, Rugby, tabletop games, Jigsaw puzzles, Air sports

Introduction: My name is Frankie Dare, I am a funny, beautiful, proud, fair, pleasant, cheerful, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.