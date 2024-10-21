How to get 2024 Penn State football game tickets: Schedule, latest prices, more (2024)

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation. By using this site, you consent to our User Agreement and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.

Here’s a look at the full schedule with TV and time info (where applicable), ticket prices, travel info and live stream links:

Penn State on Monday debuted at No. 8 in the preseason Associated Press national rankings, and the Lions have a schedule that features two ranked opponents in No. 23 USC on the road (Oct. 12) and No. 2 Ohio State at home (Nov. 2). Penn State-UCLA and Penn State-Washington are matchups with two more Big Ten newcomers.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are now 18 days away from the start of their 2024 football season, which is Saturday, Aug. 31 at West Virginia. As the college football season rolls toward primetime, ticket markets are taking shape across college football with a slew of new matchups coming.

FAQs

How to get 2024 Penn State football tickets: Seats are available for all Penn State home and away games on secondary sites Vivid Seats, StubHub and SeatGeek. The PSU schedule is light on kickoff times and TV details, but dates and opponents are enough to set early prices.

2024 Football Schedule Date Links SaturdayAug. 31 at West Virginia Opens in a new window Watch: FOX SaturdaySep. 7 vs. Bowling Green TicketsParkingPremium Tailgating SaturdaySep. 21 vs. Kent State TicketsParkingPremium Tailgating SaturdaySep. 28 vs. Illinois TicketsParkingPremium Tailgating 6 more rows

Ticketmaster is the only option to purchase Penn State football tickets directly from the source. You can browse single-game tickets at ticketmaster.com/beaver-stadium-tickets-university-park/venue/16740. Parking passes are sold separately at ticketmaster.com/pennstate/24fbsingleparking.

Stream Penn State Football Fubo. You can watch Penn State games shown on NBC, FOX, CBS, ABC, ESPN, and FS1 on Fubo through its base Pro plan costing $79.99/mo. ... DIRECTV STREAM. DIRECTV STREAM offers extensive access to local network affiliates as well as ESPN and FS1 through its Entertainment plan. ... Sling TV. ... Hulu + Live TV. Jul 19, 2024

The average resale price for an Ohio State home ticket is $203, but this can change from game to game and may be different when Penn State are visiting. Tickets to see Penn State at home typically cost $132, and again, this is subject to change based on the matchup, day of week, and the weather.

Penn State admissions is selective with an acceptance rate of 55%. Students that get into Penn State have an average SAT score between 1210-1390 or an average ACT score of 26-31. The regular admissions application deadline for Penn State is rolling.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.



– Penn State Athletics will begin beer sales at Beaver Stadium at Saturday's (October 1) game against Northwestern. Beer offerings will be available for purchase throughout Beaver Stadium, with the exception of areas near the student section.

Ticket prices vary depending on the matchup, but typically, you can expect to find Penn State Nittany Lions tickets starting around $20, with an average price of $100.

Most of the seating is like sitting in high school bleachers with no backs on the bench seating. It would pay you to rent a cushioned seat with a back at the stadium, so you could be more comfortable. Also getting into and especially out of the stadium area is a challenge.

Free Ticket Information:



Students are admitted free to the following sports: Women's Volleyball*, Wrestling*, Women's Basketball, Women's Ice Hockey, Men's Lacrosse*, Women's Lacrosse, Softball*, Men's and Women's Gymnastics, and all non-ticketed sports (not including post-season or championship events).

Tuition & Fees Billable Costs PA residents yearly tuition $24,956 Non-PA residents yearly tuition $43,266 Fees (tech and student fee) $562 Non-Billable Costs 6 more rows

The pricing of the six seating zones for the general public ranges from $596 to $1,365, an increase of an average of $269 per section. It was $398 to $944 in 2023. The increase is only slightly more than when the Buckeyes last had eight home games in 2022 and prices were between $559 and $1,287.

Annual Buckeye Club membership: $3,000 per Loge Box. 2 seat loge box – $13,000. 3 seat loge box – $19,500. 4 seat loge box – $26,000.

Alumni who join or renew now will get access to local chapters, a new members-only discount program, plus a chance to win tickets for Nittany Lions home games. Credit: Penn State Alumni Association / Penn State.

Ticket prices depend on a variety of factors, like time of purchase, venue, seat location and more. You can find Penn State Nittany Lions Mens Basketball tickets for as low as $76.

Penn State University Park has a variety of Division 1 athletics and is as a member of the Big Ten Conference. Learn more about available sports through the Penn State Athletics site.

The Nittany Lions compete in the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision as a member of the Big Ten Conference, which they joined in 1993 after playing as an Independent from 1892 to 1992.