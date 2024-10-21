How to get 2024 Penn State football game tickets: Schedule, latest prices, more (2024)

  • |
How to get 2024 Penn State football game tickets: Schedule, latest prices, more (1)

By

  • Dustin Hockensmith | dhockensmith@pennlive.com

The Penn State Nittany Lions are now 18 days away from the start of their 2024 football season, which is Saturday, Aug. 31 at West Virginia. As the college football season rolls toward primetime, ticket markets are taking shape across college football with a slew of new matchups coming.

  • How to get 2024 Penn State football tickets: Seats are available for all Penn State home and away games on secondary sites Vivid Seats, StubHub and SeatGeek. The PSU schedule is light on kickoff times and TV details, but dates and opponents are enough to set early prices.

Penn State on Monday debuted at No. 8 in the preseason Associated Press national rankings, and the Lions have a schedule that features two ranked opponents in No. 23 USC on the road (Oct. 12) and No. 2 Ohio State at home (Nov. 2). Penn State-UCLA and Penn State-Washington are matchups with two more Big Ten newcomers.

Here’s a look at the full schedule with TV and time info (where applicable), ticket prices, travel info and live stream links:

Week 1: #8 PENN STATE at West Virginia

See Also
Durant's PSG stake explained: Why has he bought in? Does he have a say?Michigan football tickets 2024: Where to buy for all home and away games

Week 2: Bowling Green at #8 PENN STATE

Week 3: BYE

Week 4: Kent State at #8 PENN STATE

Week 5: Illinois at #8 PENN STATE

Week 6: UCLA at #8 PENN STATE

Week 7: #8 PENN STATE at #23 USC

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: PENN STATE at Wisconsin

Week 10: #2 Ohio State at #8 PENN STATE

Week 11: Washington at #8 PENN STATE

Penn State’s 2024 White Out game

Week 12: #8 PENN STATE at Purdue

Week 13: #8 PENN STATE at Minnesota

Week 14: Maryland at #8 PENN STATE

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation. By using this site, you consent to our User Agreement and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.

How to get 2024 Penn State football game tickets: Schedule, latest prices, more (2024)

FAQs

How to get 2024 Penn State football game tickets: Schedule, latest prices, more? ›

How to get 2024 Penn State football tickets: Seats are available for all Penn State home and away games on secondary sites Vivid Seats, StubHub and SeatGeek. The PSU schedule is light on kickoff times and TV details, but dates and opponents are enough to set early prices.

Learn More
What is Penn State's football schedule for 2024 tickets? ›

2024 Football Schedule
DateLinks
SaturdayAug. 31at West VirginiaOpens in a new window Watch: FOX
SaturdaySep. 7vs. Bowling GreenTicketsParkingPremium Tailgating
SaturdaySep. 21vs. Kent StateTicketsParkingPremium Tailgating
SaturdaySep. 28vs. IllinoisTicketsParkingPremium Tailgating
6 more rows

See Details
How can i get penn state football tickets? ›

Ticketmaster is the only option to purchase Penn State football tickets directly from the source. You can browse single-game tickets at ticketmaster.com/beaver-stadium-tickets-university-park/venue/16740. Parking passes are sold separately at ticketmaster.com/pennstate/24fbsingleparking.

Read More
How to get all Penn State football games? ›

Stream Penn State Football
  1. Fubo. You can watch Penn State games shown on NBC, FOX, CBS, ABC, ESPN, and FS1 on Fubo through its base Pro plan costing $79.99/mo. ...
  2. DIRECTV STREAM. DIRECTV STREAM offers extensive access to local network affiliates as well as ESPN and FS1 through its Entertainment plan. ...
  3. Sling TV. ...
  4. Hulu + Live TV.
Jul 19, 2024

Discover More Details
How much are Ohio State vs Penn State tickets? ›

The average resale price for an Ohio State home ticket is $203, but this can change from game to game and may be different when Penn State are visiting. Tickets to see Penn State at home typically cost $132, and again, this is subject to change based on the matchup, day of week, and the weather.

Continue Reading
What is the Penn State acceptance rate? ›

Penn State admissions is selective with an acceptance rate of 55%. Students that get into Penn State have an average SAT score between 1210-1390 or an average ACT score of 26-31. The regular admissions application deadline for Penn State is rolling.

Show Me More
What alcohol is sold in Beaver Stadium? ›

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.

– Penn State Athletics will begin beer sales at Beaver Stadium at Saturday's (October 1) game against Northwestern. Beer offerings will be available for purchase throughout Beaver Stadium, with the exception of areas near the student section.

See Details
How much does it cost to go to a Penn State football game? ›

Ticket prices vary depending on the matchup, but typically, you can expect to find Penn State Nittany Lions tickets starting around $20, with an average price of $100.

See More
Can you rent seatbacks at Beaver Stadium? ›

Most of the seating is like sitting in high school bleachers with no backs on the bench seating. It would pay you to rent a cushioned seat with a back at the stadium, so you could be more comfortable. Also getting into and especially out of the stadium area is a challenge.

Learn More Now
What sports are free at Penn State? ›

Free Ticket Information:

Students are admitted free to the following sports: Women's Volleyball*, Wrestling*, Women's Basketball, Women's Ice Hockey, Men's Lacrosse*, Women's Lacrosse, Softball*, Men's and Women's Gymnastics, and all non-ticketed sports (not including post-season or championship events).

Tell Me More

How much is Penn State University in state vs out of state? ›

Tuition & Fees
Billable Costs
PA residents yearly tuition$24,956
Non-PA residents yearly tuition$43,266
Fees (tech and student fee)$562
Non-Billable Costs
6 more rows

Discover More
What is the average price for an Ohio State football game? ›

The pricing of the six seating zones for the general public ranges from $596 to $1,365, an increase of an average of $269 per section. It was $398 to $944 in 2023. The increase is only slightly more than when the Buckeyes last had eight home games in 2022 and prices were between $559 and $1,287.

See More
How much is a box at Ohio State Stadium? ›

Annual Buckeye Club membership: $3,000 per Loge Box. 2 seat loge box – $13,000. 3 seat loge box – $19,500. 4 seat loge box – $26,000.

Tell Me More
Do Penn State alumni get football tickets? ›

Alumni who join or renew now will get access to local chapters, a new members-only discount program, plus a chance to win tickets for Nittany Lions home games. Credit: Penn State Alumni Association / Penn State.

View More
How much do Penn State basketball tickets cost? ›

Ticket prices depend on a variety of factors, like time of purchase, venue, seat location and more. You can find Penn State Nittany Lions Mens Basketball tickets for as low as $76.

Find Out More
What conference does Penn State play in? ›

Penn State University Park has a variety of Division 1 athletics and is as a member of the Big Ten Conference. Learn more about available sports through the Penn State Athletics site.

Find Out More
What division is Penn State football in? ›

The Nittany Lions compete in the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision as a member of the Big Ten Conference, which they joined in 1993 after playing as an Independent from 1892 to 1992.

Keep Reading

References

Top Articles
List of All Available Minigames and Locations | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8
Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8
At-Home Respiratory Services
Latest Posts
Zurück ins Schwarz. Zum Tod der großen, verzweifelten Sängerin Amy Winehouse ... jetzt weiterlesen auf Rolling Stone
Amy Winehouse's fortune and who inherited it after singer died without a will
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Gregorio Kreiger

Last Updated:

Views: 6750

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (57 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Gregorio Kreiger

Birthday: 1994-12-18

Address: 89212 Tracey Ramp, Sunside, MT 08453-0951

Phone: +9014805370218

Job: Customer Designer

Hobby: Mountain biking, Orienteering, Hiking, Sewing, Backpacking, Mushroom hunting, Backpacking

Introduction: My name is Gregorio Kreiger, I am a tender, brainy, enthusiastic, combative, agreeable, gentle, gentle person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.