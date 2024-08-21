How to get 2024 Penn State football game tickets: Schedule, latest prices, more (2024)

The Penn State Nittany Lions are now 18 days away from the start of their 2024 football season, which is Saturday, Aug. 31 at West Virginia. As the college football season rolls toward primetime, ticket markets are taking shape across college football with a slew of new matchups coming.

How to get 2024 Penn State football tickets: Seats are available for all Penn State home and away games on secondary sites Seats are available for all Penn State home and away games on secondary sites Vivid Seats StubHub and SeatGeek . The PSU schedule is light on kickoff times and TV details, but dates and opponents are enough to set early prices.

Penn State on Monday debuted at No. 8 in the preseason Associated Press national rankings, and the Lions have a schedule that features two ranked opponents in No. 23 USC on the road (Oct. 12) and No. 2 Ohio State at home (Nov. 2). Penn State-UCLA and Penn State-Washington are matchups with two more Big Ten newcomers.

Here’s a look at the full schedule with TV and time info (where applicable), ticket prices, travel info and live stream links:

Week 1: #8 PENN STATE at West Virginia

Week 2: Bowling Green at #8 PENN STATE

Week 3: BYE

Week 4: Kent State at #8 PENN STATE

Week 5: Illinois at #8 PENN STATE

Week 6: UCLA at #8 PENN STATE

Week 7: #8 PENN STATE at #23 USC

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: PENN STATE at Wisconsin

Week 10: #2 Ohio State at #8 PENN STATE

Week 11: Washington at #8 PENN STATE

Penn State’s 2024 White Out game

Week 12: #8 PENN STATE at Purdue

Week 13: #8 PENN STATE at Minnesota

Week 14: Maryland at #8 PENN STATE