How to get started with the Google Workspace Admin console | TechRepublic (2024)

Table of Contents
Open the Google Workspace Status Dashboard Read product updates Manage accounts Access all settings Search What’s your experience? Subscribe to the Developer Insider Newsletter Subscribe to the Developer Insider Newsletter FAQs References

How to get started with the Google Workspace Admin console | TechRepublic (1)

The Google Workspace Admin console allows people with administrator accounts to configure and manage all aspects of Google Workspace for an organization. People with a Super Administrator account may control all available Google Workspace settings, while other Administrator accounts may have more limited roles with control over specific settings (e.g., Groups Admin, User Management Admin, Android Admin, etc.). To access the Google Admin console, open your browser to the Admin console and sign in with your Google Workspace administrator account.

SEE: Feature comparison: Time tracking software and systems (TechRepublic Premium)

As of February 2022, the Google Admin console design features left and right side menus (i.e., settings and tools, respectively) and a search box at the top, all of which surround options grouped into boxes. In five of the boxes—Users, Product updates, Billing, Domains and Alerts—you may select the downward pointing arrow in the upper right corner for fast access to additional details. Select the arrow again to hide the options and minimize the box size.

Most Google Workspace administrators will want to be familiar with the five Admin console features covered below.

Open the Google Workspace Status Dashboard

On the right side of the main Google Admin console display, below your Workspace account profile image, select < to display the Tools menu (Figure A). While the Tools side panel lists several items, the Google Workspace Status Dashboard may be one of the more frequently used links. The dashboard indicates the status of Google Workspace apps, such as Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive and Google Meet, among others.

Figure A

See Also
Professional Workspace Administrator Certification  |  Learn  |  Google CloudAdmin console map - Google Workspace Admin Help

How to get started with the Google Workspace Admin console | TechRepublic (2)

Read product updates

Expand the Product Updates box to display recent Google Workspace announcements (Figure B, box on the right side). These headlines are drawn from recent posts to the Google Workspace Updates blog. I recommend most administrators keep the Product Updates box maximized and review the listed updates at least a couple times a month.

Figure B

How to get started with the Google Workspace Admin console | TechRepublic (3)

Manage accounts

Expand the Users box to display four periodically accessed activities: Add a User, Delete a User, Update a User’s Name or Email and Create an Alternate Email Address (email alias). The box (as shown in Figure B, box on the left) also includes a Manage link that opens the Users list for your organization. In organizations where the set of users changes often, as is common in larger organizations, I recommend administrators keep this box maximized.

Access all settings

For access to all Google Workspace Admin console settings, I suggest you expand your browser to be full screen (or at least wide enough to fill most of your screen). At that point, a click (or tap on touchscreens) on the three-horizontal lines in the upper left corner should toggle the left-side menu between icons and icons with text labels and triangles to the left of items to indicate available sub-menus. Select the Show more button to ensure that all menus display (as shown in Figure C).

I recommend that administrators who are new to Google Workspace take an hour or so to explore all available Admin console menu items. A methodical review of each menu item, simply accessing each and every option, provides useful exposure to the breadth and depth of controls and information available to Workspace administrators.

Figure C

How to get started with the Google Workspace Admin console | TechRepublic (4)

Search

The Admin console search box lets you search for settings or accounts. Enter a person’s name, then select their profile from the results to go directly to their Workspace settings. Alternatively, enter a technical term or setting, such as DKIM (as in the example in Figure D), to access help pages to learn how to configure something or navigate to a setting directly from the search results.

Figure D

How to get started with the Google Workspace Admin console | TechRepublic (5)

What’s your experience?

If you’re a Google Workspace administrator, do you sign in to the Admin console at least once a month to review updates and check status? Or, do you only sign in when you have a specific task or concern? Do you leave the five adjustable boxes open to display details, or do you minimize boxes rarely needed (e.g., Domains)? Let me know what your experience has been learning the details of the Google Workspace Admin console, either with comments below or on Twitter (@awolber).

Subscribe to the Developer Insider Newsletter

From the hottest programming languages to commentary on the Linux OS, get the developer and open source news and tips you need to know. Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays

Subscribe to the Developer Insider Newsletter

From the hottest programming languages to commentary on the Linux OS, get the developer and open source news and tips you need to know. Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays

How to get started with the Google Workspace Admin console | TechRepublic (2024)

FAQs

How to get started with the Google Workspace Admin console | TechRepublic? ›

You can access your Admin console at admin.google

google
Google Search (also known simply as Google or Google.com) is a search engine operated by Google. It allows users to search for information on the Internet by entering keywords or phrases.
https://en.wikipedia.org
.com . Enter your email address and password to sign in, and the console appears. What are user accounts? User accounts give people a name and password for signing into Google Workspace , as well as an email address.

Discover More Details
How do I get started with Google Admin? ›

To access the Admin console, go to admin.google.com. At the sign-in page, enter an administrator account name and password. An administrator account has privileges to manage services for other people in your organization. You can only sign in to the Admin console with an administrator account.

See Details
How do I login to Google Workspace Admin console? ›

In any web browser, go to admin.google.com. Starting from the sign-in page, enter the email address and password for your admin account (it does not end in @gmail.com).

Keep Reading
Why can't i access Google Workspace Admin console? ›

If you get this error when signing in to your Admin console, you're trying to sign in with a personal Gmail address (ends in @gmail.com) or an account that's not a managed Google Account. Instead, use an admin address associated with your managed Google Account, such as Google Workspace or Cloud Identity.

View Details
What is the Admin console in Google Workspace? ›

As an administrator, you can use the Google Admin console to manage all your Google Workspace services. Use it to add or remove users, manage billing, set up mobile devices, and more. You can find the Admin console at admin.google.com.

Keep Reading
How do I make myself super admin on Google? ›

You can give a Super Admin role to a user following these steps:
  1. Go to Menu > Directory > Users.
  2. In the users list, click the user's name to open their account page.
  3. Click Admin roles and privileges.
  4. Click the Super Admin role.
  5. Next to the Super Admin role, move the slider to Assigned.
  6. Click Save.
Dec 15, 2023

View Details
How do I get Google Admin access to my business? ›

Add owners & managers
  1. Go to your Business Profile. Learn how to find your profile.
  2. Click Menu Business Profile settings. People and access.
  3. At the top left, click Add .
  4. Enter a name or email address.
  5. Under "Access," choose Owner or Manager.
  6. Click Invite.

Get More Info Here
How do I enable Google Workspace administrator? ›

Assign an admin role
  1. Sign in to your Google Admin console. ...
  2. In the Admin console, go to Menu Directory. ...
  3. Select the user you want to assign an admin role to.
  4. Click Admin roles and privileges.
  5. Next to the Super Admin role, click the slider so it's marked Assigned . ...
  6. Click Save.

Learn More Now
How to create a Google Workspace account? ›

Solution
  1. Go to the Google Workspace sign up page.
  2. Add your company name.
  3. Enter the number of employees, including you.
  4. Choose your region and click Next.
  5. Add your contact information.
  6. To set up your company email and Google Workspace account, you require a domain, for example yourcompany.com.
Oct 2, 2023

Know More
How do I enable Gmail in Google Admin console? ›

Open the Admin console. Go to Domains > Manage domains. Click the Activate Gmail button next to the desired domain. Follow the on-screen steps.

Discover More

How do I login as an admin? ›

Sign into Windows as a Local Administrator
  1. In the bottom-left corner of the sign-in screen, click on Other User.
  2. Enter “. \Administrator” as the username, enter your local admin password, and press Enter.
Jan 25, 2023

Get More Info
How do I contact Google through the Admin console? ›

Sign in to your Google Admin console. Sign in using your administrator account (does not end in @gmail.com). At the top right of the Admin console, click Get help . In the Help Assistant window, describe your issue and click Send .

Read More
Why is my account disabled by Google Workspace Administrator? ›

Google Accounts are usually disabled if the account's owner hasn't followed our policies. Google's policies include: Google Terms of Service. Other policies and terms for our products and services.

See Details
How do I get into the Google Admin console? ›

How do I sign in to my Admin console? You can access your Admin console at admin.google.com . Enter your email address and password to sign in, and the console appears.

Read The Full Story
What is my admin account for Google Workspace? ›

Your administrator might be: The person who gave you your username, as in name@your-company.com. Someone in your IT department or Help desk (at a company or school) The person who manages your email service or web site (in a small business or club)

Continue Reading
Is there an app for Google Admin console? ›

The Google Admin app for Android or iOS lets administrators manage their account on the go. Add users, reset passwords, view audit logs, contact support, and more.

See Details
How do I get started with Google assistant? ›

Choose how to communicate with Google Assistant
  1. On your Android phone or tablet, say "Hey Google, open Assistant settings."
  2. Under "All settings," tap General. Preferred input.
  3. Choose your preferred input. To say your question or command, tap Voice. To type your question or command, tap Keyboard.

Continue Reading
How do I get a free Google admin account? ›

Create the Cloud Identity Free account under Google Workspace
  1. Create a new Organizational Unit in your Google Workspace.
  2. Turn off the auto-licensing in your Google Workspace.
  3. Create a new user without the Google Workspace license. (this user will automatically become Cloud Identity free account)

Discover More
How much does a Google admin make? ›

How much does a Google Workspace Administrator make? As of Aug 19, 2024, the average hourly pay for a Google Workspace Administrator in the United States is $51.03 an hour.

Show Me More
What does a Google admin have access to? ›

You can allow admins to perform actions on all users in your account or only on users in specific organizational units. For details, go to Assign specific admin roles. Admins have access to usage reports and audit logs.

See More

References

Top Articles
50+ English Speaking B2B Jobs in Netherlands
[PDF] Download Guidance from sea to source - Free Download PDF
Bijbel en wetenschap | ek-sight-ing-bible
Latest Posts
Spain beat France live updates
Great Clips Hours - What Time Does It Open & Close In 2023? | A Guide!
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Kareem Mueller DO

Last Updated:

Views: 6291

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (46 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kareem Mueller DO

Birthday: 1997-01-04

Address: Apt. 156 12935 Runolfsdottir Mission, Greenfort, MN 74384-6749

Phone: +16704982844747

Job: Corporate Administration Planner

Hobby: Mountain biking, Jewelry making, Stone skipping, Lacemaking, Knife making, Scrapbooking, Letterboxing

Introduction: My name is Kareem Mueller DO, I am a vivacious, super, thoughtful, excited, handsome, beautiful, combative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.