How to Insert or Type E with an Accent Mark in Word (È, É, Ê, Ë, è, é, ê, or ë) (2024)

4 Ways to Insert E with an Accent in Word

by Avantix Learning Team | Updated July 14, 2024

Applies to: Microsoft®Word® 2013, 2016, 2019, 2021 or 365 (Windows)

You can insert or typeewith an accent mark in Word using built-in tools or keyboard shortcuts (including Alt code shortcuts). The lettere can be inserted with an accent in both upper or lower case. The following are common accented characters that you can insert or type in Word in upper or lower case: grave (Èor è), acute (Éor é), circumflex (Êor ê) and umlaut (Ëor ë).

Contents

In this article, we'll review 4 ways to insert ewith an accent in Word:

Use the Insert Symbol command in the Ribbon Use an Alt code shortcut by pressing Alt and then typing a number sequence Use a sequential Word shortcut Copy and paste

Note: We are using a US keyboard layout but the strategies and shortcuts apply to English Canada keyboards. Keyboard shortcuts may work differently depending on your keyboard layout / language.

1. Use Insert Symbol to insert e with an accent mark

To insertewith an accent mark using Insert Symbol in the Ribbon in Word:

Position the cursor in the Word document where you want to insert the letterewith an accent mark. Click the Insert tab in the Ribbon. In the Symbols group, click Symbol. A drop-down menu appears. Click More Symbols. A dialog box appears. If necessary, click the Symbols tab. Select (normal text) from the Font drop-down menu. Scroll through the list of symbols until you find the letter with the accent you want and then click it. Letters appear in both upper or lower case. Click Insert. Click Close.

The Insert Symbol dialog box appears as follows (with é selected):

2. Use an Alt keyboard shortcut to insert e with an accent mark

You can press the Alt key in combination with numbers on the numeric keypad to insert the letter e with an accent mark.

Press the following to insert common accent marks with the letter e:

Alt + 0201 to enter upper case E with an acute accent ( É )

with an acute accent ( ) Alt + 0233 to enter lower case e with an acute accent ( é )

with an acute accent ( ) Alt + 0200 to enter upper case E with a grave accent ( È )

with a grave accent ( ) Alt + 0232 to enter lower case e with a grave accent ( è )

with a grave accent ( ) Alt + 0202 to enter upper case E with a circumflex accent ( Ê )

with a circumflex accent ( ) Alt + 0234 to enter lower case e with a circumflex accent ( ê )

with a circumflex accent ( ) Alt + 0203 to enter upper case E with an umlaut accent ( Ë )

with an umlaut accent ( ) Alt + 0235 to enter lower caseewith an umlaut accent (ë)

If the sequence doesn't work, press the NumLock key on the numeric keypad.

If you don't have a numeric keypad, you may be able to press the Fn key and access the numbers at the top of your keyboard.

3. Use a Word sequential shortcut to insert e with an accent

Microsoft Word also provides another way to insert accent marks. This involves pressing Ctrl + a key, releasing the keys and then immediately typing the letter you want with the accent.

For example, if you press Ctrl + `, release the keys and then type the lettere, Word enters è. You can type upper or lower case letters.

To insert:

Upper caseEwith an acute accent ( É ), press Ctrl + ' and then type capital letter E .

), press Ctrl + ' and then type capital letter . Lower caseewith an acute accent ( é ), press Ctrl + ' and then type lower case e .

), press Ctrl + ' and then type lower case . Upper caseEwith a grave accent ( È ), press Ctrl + ` and then type capital letter E .

), press Ctrl + ` and then type capital letter . Lower caseewith a grave accent ( è ), press Ctrl + ` and then type lower case e .

), press Ctrl + ` and then type lower case . Upper caseEwith a circumflex accent ( Ê ), press Ctrl + ^ (Ctrl + Shift + 6) and then type capital letter E .

), press Ctrl + ^ (Ctrl + Shift + 6) and then type capital letter . Lower caseewith a circumflex accent ( ê ), press Ctrl + ^ (Ctrl + Shift + 6) and then type lower case e .

), press Ctrl + ^ (Ctrl + Shift + 6) and then type lower case . Upper caseEwith an umlaut accent ( Ë ), press Ctrl + : or colon (Ctrl + Shift + semi-colon) and then type capital letter E .

), press Ctrl + : or colon (Ctrl + Shift + semi-colon) and then type capital letter . Lower caseewith an umlaut accent (ë), press Ctrl + : or colon (Ctrl + Shift + semi-colon) and then type lower casee.

The accent shortcuts also appear in the Insert Symbol dialog box at the bottom when you click a letter with an accent (so you would close the dialog box, press the indicated keys without the comma and then press the letter):

4. Copy and paste to insert e with an accent

To copy and paste an accented character:

Select any of the accented characters in this article by dragging over it. Press Ctrl + C to copy it. Open the Word document and navigate to the location where you want to insert the accented character. Press Ctrl + V to paste the accented character.

Conclusion

If you are not typing accents often, the Insert Symbol method is simple and you won't need to remember any shortcuts.

If you are regularly working in another language, you can change your keyboard layout to a different language.

