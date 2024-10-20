How to Install a Zone Damper System: The Five Rules of Zoning (2024)

Table of Contents
Designing the System 1. Get the Homeowner’s Input 2. Do Your Load Calculations 3. Place Thermostats within Zones 4. Every Main Suite Deserves a Thermostat 5. Small Zones are Trouble Installing the Zone Dampers Installing Zone Dampers without Access to the Ductwork Installing the Zone Control Panel Learn More FAQs References

How to Install a Zone Damper System: The Five Rules of Zoning (1)

Designing the System

When you set out to install a zone damper system, you have to begin with design. To help with that process, we thought we’d share our 5 rules of zoning. Use them to design a system that makes your customer more comfortable while maximizing the effectiveness of their equipment. For a deep dive into zoning system design, check out our course: Proper Zoning System Design.

1. Get the Homeowner’s Input

When you’re thinking about how to install a zone damper system, make sure you start with this important step. Ask the homeowners some key questions to find out what they need.

First, consider the homeowner’s usage patterns. Which parts of the home do they use during the day, and which do they use at night? With remote work, you can’t make any assumptions about how the space is being used. You’ll also need to ask about entertainment needs. Is there an entertainment area that is only used on special occasions?

Next, ask about any special comfort requirements. For example, is someone in the household using oxygen? Is there a room such as a man cave, library, or smoke room, that has specific comfort requirements?

Finally, ask about the homeowner’s comfort problems. They have probably already mentioned some issues, but be sure to find out about areas that are over-conditioned or under-conditioned.

2. Do Your Load Calculations

We recommend sizing your equipment to match the full load of the home or building. Sometimes contractors use zoning to compensate for undersized equipment. This can work to resolve some of the homeowner’s comfort needs. However, on extreme temperature days, the equipment may not be able to keep up with the demands of the whole building. If you undersize the equipment too much, you’ll have unhappy customers.

You should also avoid oversized equipment. If the equipment is oversized or if there is not enough ductwork for the equipment capacity, and you add zoning, you’re going to run into serious issues. Your equipment could short-cycle, and you could potentially freeze the coils. So, make sure you do your load calculations.

You’ll also need to do a block load calculation for each of your zones. If the ductwork for a specific block is undersized, zoning can help increase the amount of conditioning to that area. However, some situations where airflow is severely limited require a ductwork fix.

3. Place Thermostats within Zones

The existing thermostat is often in a hallway in the main part of the house. You’ll need to move that thermostat so that it accurately reads the zone you’ve created. Even if the hallway is part of the zone, you want the thermostat in the part of the zone that is most used.

If you don’t have wires where you need them, and you don’t want to use wireless thermostats, you can leave the thermostat in the hallway and get a wireless sensor that works with the thermostat to read the temperature in the actual zone.

You may want to ask homeowners to decide where they want their thermostats. One contractor we’ve worked with likes to give homeowners wireless thermostats and let them spend a week thinking about where they’d like them to be. Then he goes back and installs the thermostats in those locations. Homeowners will choose the areas where they spend their time, and will not put thermostats in unused spaces.

4. Every Main Suite Deserves a Thermostat

Think about placing a thermostat in the main bedroom. You’ll be giving the homeowners the convenience of adjusting the temperature in the place where they probably sleep. After all, the person paying for the zoning job probably spends a lot of time in this room. They deserve their own thermostat! If they’re not sleeping comfortably after zoning, they’re not going to be happy.

5. Small Zones are Trouble

If you design your system with zones that are too small, you can have major problems. You’re pushing too much air into ductwork that is not designed to handle it. Tiny zones cause a few important issues. They can result in objectionable air noise. The equipment can satisfy the zone too quickly, causing over-conditioning. And the air in the duct can become too hot or too cold because too little air is moving across the heat transfer surfaces.

To avoid small zone issues, calculate the minimum zone size for the system. For single-stage blowers, you’ll want to make the smallest zone at least 35% of your total CFM. For two-stage blowers, you can make the smallest zone 25% of your total CFM when you use the zone weighting feature to disable W2/Y2.

Installing the Zone Dampers

Our most common zone damper is the round EzySlide®, which can be installed in about 2 minutes. To install the round EzySlide, just cut a triangle out of the duct, put the EzySlide inside, and secure it with 4 screws. After that, you’ll connect each damper to the zone control panel with pneumatic tubing. (Our pneumatic dampers are what makes Arzel Zoning installation so much easier than you thought it was!)

Our rectangular EzySlide® damper is almost as quick to install as the round version. Install the rectangular EzySlide by making a rectangular cut-in. Then insert the damper, and secure with screws. As long as you’re working with metal ductwork, you’ll never have to pry ductwork apart to wedge a sleeved damper in. (We do have dampers in sleeves available for use with flex duct and other non-metal ductwork.)

Installing Zone Dampers without Access to the Ductwork

If you have limited access to the ductwork, try a specialty damper. You might need our insertable InsertaDamper®, our foldable EzyFit damper, or our RegiDamper® that fits under the register cover. These dampers are great options when you have access to almost all of the ductwork, but one run is covered by drywall. Here’s more about how to install dampers in existing ductwork.

Installing the Zone Control Panel

The next step in how to install a zone damper system is installing the zone control panel. Be sure to read the manual for complete details. First, you’ll mount the control panel on an exterior wall. Then, you’ll connect the panel to the tubing for each zone, and connect to the thermostats, equipment, transformer, and sensors.

Learn More

  • Give us a call. Our tech support specialists are available 7 days a week from 8:00am – 9:00pm EST. Call 800-611-8312 if you need help with installation, system design, or troubleshooting.
  • We also offer a variety of training options.
  • You can find online training too, including a webinar on the 5 rules of zoning.
  • Check out ACCA’s zoning resources in Manual Zr.
FAQs

How to install a zoned system? ›

Steps for installing a zoned HVAC system

Install plug-in sensors in outlets in each room of your home. Connect wireless hub to your router using an Ethernet wire. You may need to replace your existing thermostat and install a programmable thermostat compatible with this system.

Do you need a bypass damper for zoning? ›

If you've got a standard system with zones and you don't have a bypass, you need one. Otherwise, you might experience the problems we discussed earlier. Static pressure can and should be measured. Any time you add zones to a single system, be sure the installer measures static pressure for each zone.

What is the difference between a damper and a zone damper? ›

Dampers are plates or valves, used for regulating or stopping airflow inside a duct system, or any other equipment that handles air. Zone dampers on the other hand are specifically used in HVAC systems.

What is the most important damper in a zoning system? ›

If the upstairs calls for cooling while the downstairs is comfortable, the dampers for the upstairs will open. Meanwhile, the dampers for the downstairs will close. This way, the conditioned air is directed to the area that needs it. HVAC zone control dampers are the real heroes of a zoning system.

Can you add dampers to existing ductwork? ›

One way to install dampers into existing ductwork is simply to cut a hole and use our popular EzySlide® damper. These are typically used if you have access to the ductwork, and the homeowners don't plan to finish their basement.

Where are dampers required? ›

They are needed in all air transfer openings (non-ducted) in rated walls, regardless of the rating. And they are required at some, but not all penetrations of rated floor assemblies and shaft enclosures.

How do you size a zone bypass damper? ›

Use the following equation to help size bypass dampers for the correct airflow: Bypass Airflow (cfm) = Unit Airflow (cfm) – All Zones Minimum Airflow (cfm). To size the damper, select a damper based on calculated bypass cfm and a maximum velocity between 1,750 and 2,250 FPM.

What are the two methods of controlling zone dampers? ›

HVAC Zone Damper Control usually comes in two types: “Pressure Dependent” and “Pressure Independent”.

How long do zone dampers last? ›

How Long Do HVAC Dampers Last? The quality of the equipment, how frequently you run your HVAC unit, and if you follow regular maintenance schedules can all affect the lifespan of your HVAC components. Dampers can last around 20 years with proper maintenance.

How do you tell if zone damper is open or closed? ›

If you can't visually inspect a damper, or don't want to remove it from its housing inside your home's ducts, then you can turn on all zones of A/C in your house and check the air flow in that damper's zone. If air is flowing properly, then it is open. If not, then the damper is closed.

What are the three main types of dampers? ›

Dampers can also be classified based on their application, and the following are some of the main types: Balancing dampers (volume dampers) Face and bypass dampers. Fire dampers.

What is a common cause for zone dampers to fail opening or closing properly? ›

Thermostats should always be the first place to look when encountering problems with your zone system as thermostats are the control centers for each zone. Problems with the dampers – sometimes the dampers of the motorized damper component can become stuck, prohibiting the damper from opening and closing as needed.

What is the purpose of a bypass damper on a zoning system? ›

The damper inside has the power to either restrict or allow air to enter the bypass based on the condition. So, if you own a standard single-stage air conditioning unit and also thinking of adding zones, you need to make sure that your HVAC contractor installs bypass components.

How do you size a zoned HVAC system? ›

Ideally, the size of a zone should be 35% ductwork (CFM) to equipment capacity for a single-stage blower and 25% ductwork (CFM) to equipment capacity for a two-stage blower when utilizing the Arzel HeatPumPro's zone weighting feature. This makes three zones the most common number of zones.

Can I add zones to my HVAC? ›

Add zoning by upgrading to variable speed equipment within your HVAC system to comfortably heat and cool different areas without the added strain to your system or monthly energy bill.

What are the major components in a zoning system? ›

Key Components of a Zoning System

The heart of any HVAC zoning system lies in its components: motor-driven dampers, a damper control panel, and individual thermostats for monitoring temperatures across zones.

Is HVAC zoning worth it? ›

Reduced energy bills – Due to its energy efficiency, a zoned HVAC system will definitely lower your utility bills by not needlessly using electricity. This will help you save a lot of money on your energy bills in the long run.

How does a zoned HVAC system work? ›

When a zone needs heating or cooling, the corresponding damper opens, allowing conditioned air to flow in. This precise control eliminates the need to condition the entire building uniformly, resulting in energy savings, or a more even temperature throughout the building.

