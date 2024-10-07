How to Play Roblox in Turkey: VPN for Roblox Ban？ | X-VPN (2024)

Table of Contents
Table of Contents What’s Behind the Roblox Ban in Turkey? Impact of Roblox Ban on Turkey Users How to Unblock Roblox in Turkey? Conclusion FAQs Is Turkey banning Roblox? Why did Turkey ban Roblox? How to play Roblox if it’s banned in your country? Can I play Roblox with a VPN? FAQs References

How to Play Roblox in Turkey: VPN for Roblox Ban？ | X-VPN (1)

After banning Instagram, Turkey Telecommunication Authority is now restricting access to Roblox through ISPs. This not only breaks Turkish gamers’ hearts but also strikes those who earn income from this platform.

To bypass the restriction and access Roblox in Turkey, you need to change your IP address via a VPN. Keep reading and we’ll show you step-by-step instructions.

What’s Behind the Roblox Ban in Turkey?

BTK’s ban on Roblox caught people off guard. Around August 7th, many Turkish gamers suddenly received an alert that “roblox.com has been blocked” when launching the platform.

How to Play Roblox in Turkey: VPN for Roblox Ban？ | X-VPN (3)

Image from an X Post

According to other reports, a Turkish official said the block on Roblox was due to the lack of content regulation. They were concerned that inappropriate content, such as potentially pornographic content, and monetization, could harm and exploit Turkey’s children. And just a few days ago, Turkey issued a ban on Instagram due to censorship issues and politically sensitive content.

These two back-to-back bans have left Turkish internet users confused and overwhelmed, flocking to the platforms to voice their anger.

Roblox Axis Limitations

How to Play Roblox in Turkey: VPN for Roblox Ban？ | X-VPN (4)

Comments from netizens about Roblox ban on X

How to Play Roblox in Turkey: VPN for Roblox Ban？ | X-VPN (5)

Comments from netizens about Roblox ban on Reddit

How to Play Roblox in Turkey: VPN for Roblox Ban？ | X-VPN (6)

Comments from netizens about Roblox ban on PSNProfiles

Impact of Roblox Ban on Turkey Users

The Roblox ban is definitely a serious blow for Turkish gamers. Some users posted on social media that the news simply broke the hearts of kids.

How to Play Roblox in Turkey: VPN for Roblox Ban？ | X-VPN (7)

Comment from PSNProfiles

How to Play Roblox in Turkey: VPN for Roblox Ban？ | X-VPN (8)

X Post from Daily Turkic

On the other hand, Roblox is also a platform that allows users to create their own models or unique content and earn money. With this ban in place, Turkish Roblox creators have not only lost a way to make a profit but the money in their Roblox account will also be locked up due to restricted access.

How to Play Roblox in Turkey: VPN for Roblox Ban？ | X-VPN (9)

Comment from Reddit

How to Unblock Roblox in Turkey?

When there are Internet restrictions, using a reliable VPN is the most effective way to access Roblox in Turkey. A VPN can encrypt your internet traffic, and route it by a VPN server to change your IP address to a region where Roblox is accessible.

In the below tutorial, we will use X-VPN as the demo tool. X-VPN provides powerful VPN encryption technology and obfuscation features that can safeguard info security while disguising your Roblox data as regular traffic, effectively preventing VPN detection.

More importantly, this premium VPN offers a dedicated server specifically for Roblox, providing loads of IP addresses that can unblock the ban and ensure a stable, low-latency gaming connection.

Now let’s check out the details on how to unblock Roblox in Turkey via VPN.

Step 1. Click the blue button below to obtain a free VPN download.

Step 2. Search and choose the dedicated Roblox server to connect.

💡Note: You can also connect toa regular server located in a country that has no Roblox ban, like the US.

How to Play Roblox in Turkey: VPN for Roblox Ban？ | X-VPN (11)

Step 3. Now you can enjoy Roblox games in Turkey again.

How to Play Roblox in Turkey: VPN for Roblox Ban？ | X-VPN (12)

Conclusion

Roblox got banned in Turkey in a way that many didn’t see coming, and it’s very hard to tell if BTK will lift the ban later. However, you can use X-VPN to bypass the restriction instantly while safeguarding your online privacy and security.

FAQs

Is Turkey banning Roblox?

Yes, Turkey is banning Roblox now. Just on August 7th, many Roblox gamers in Turkey suddenly received a prompt that “roblox.com has been blocked” when gleefully trying to launch a game.

Why did Turkey ban Roblox?

According to some reports, the Turkish government sees problems with Roblox’s content censorship. They are concerned that negative content on this platform could have various bad impacts on their kids.

How to play Roblox if it’s banned in your country?

You can play Roblox via a reliable VPN if it’s banned in your country. A VPN can mask your real IP address, and disguise your traffic as coming from a region without a Roblox ban, therefore bypassing geo-limitations.
Here are the detailed steps:
Step 1. Select a premium VPN with robust unblock ability, like X-VPN.
Step 2. Connect to a server in the US, or other countries which do not have a Roblox ban.
Step 3. Now you can play Roblox with the VPN in your country now.

Can I play Roblox with a VPN?

Yes, you can play Roblox with a VPN. Truth be told, using VPNs on Roblox is legal in many regions, and provides excellent security and stability to your gaming. But please note, while a VPN can improve the surfing experience, it can never legitimize illegal behavior. So, before you decide to play Roblox with a VPN, ensure the VPN legality in your country.

How to Play Roblox in Turkey: VPN for Roblox Ban？ | X-VPN (2024)

ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, and NordVPN are the way to go if you're looking to get the most out of this amazing gaming platform. Surfshark and ProtonVPN are great, too. We recommend ExpressVPN as the most reliable solution.

ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, and NordVPN are the way to go if you're looking to get the most out of this amazing gaming platform. Surfshark and ProtonVPN are great, too. We recommend ExpressVPN as the most reliable solution.

Yes, it is legal to use a VPN with Roblox. A VPN can help you increase online safety, but you can't use a VPN to violate Roblox's terms of service or engage in any illegal activities on the platform. Always ensure your actions comply with Roblox's rules and regulations.

Change Your DNS Settings

One of the simplest methods to access Roblox without a VPN is by changing your DNS settings. This can help bypass certain network restrictions.

NordVPN – best VPN for Roblox in 2024. Surfshark – reliable Roblox VPN for great gaming performance. IPVanish – effective VPN for Roblox. ExpressVPN – fast VPN for Roblox for optimal performance.

The Roblox Terms of Service frowns on using a VPN to access the game, but they're pretty clear on what you can and can't do while using it. If you're using the VPN to gain early access to specific features or harass other players, your account might get flagged or even shut down.

Roblox allows the use of VPNs, but it might trigger some account security measures. This can leave your account restricted or blocked.

Reasons for Roblox IP Bans

Roblox has a policy of zero tolerance for this kind of behavior, and if an IP address is found to be involved in any phishing, it could be banned for life.

You can contact the Roblox Appeals team to review the situation if your content or account has been banned or moderated, or any of your content has been blocked or deleted. The Appeals team will give the moderation a second look and make any necessary adjustments to your asset or account's moderation status.

The first and most obvious way to do this is to use a Browser VPN which will allow you to access sites that other Countries typically have unlocked for their Citizens to view. Can Roblox IP ban you?

If Roblox is blocked at your school or student dormitory, you need a VPN to get back into the game.
  1. Sign up for CyberGhost VPN.
  2. Download the CyberGhost VPN app.
  3. Connect to a VPN server near you for best performance.
  4. Go to Roblox's website.
  5. Log into your account and start playing.

Now you may be wondering why do schools block Roblox? Roblox is a video game, that's why it is blocked on the school network. Schools block games to keep students focused on their studies and to prevent them from becoming distracted. It is a standard practice of educational institutions throughout the world usually.

If your VPN is blocked by school administrators and you want to keep browsing privately, here are a few methods that will help you to pass by:
  1. Switch to a more powerful VPN service like VeePN.
  2. Turn off WiFi and use your mobile data.
  3. Change your port to 443 or 80, since they are not commonly associated with VPNs.
Mar 15, 2024

The platform doesn't ban VPNs outright, but it's against its Community Standards to use a VPN to get access to content that's not available in your location or to bypass bans. Still, I haven't found any instances online where Roblox banned someone for this reason.

Its possible the 403 error is temporary and outside of your control, but an error such as this is typically resolved by disabling the VPN.

If you're a fan of Roblox, then Planet VPN offers the best free VPN for Roblox in 2024. A reliable VPN for Roblox helps bypassing geo-restrictions, accessing Roblox in public places, avoiding ISP throttling and preventing DDoS attacks.

Our Favorite Free VPNs for School At a Glance
  • Proton VPN (unlimited traffic with a no-logging policy)
  • Hide.me (unblocks social media sites and offers AES-256 encryption)
  • PrivadoVPN (works with Netflix and has 10 countries to pick from)

How to get unbanned from Roblox with a VPN
  1. Download and install PureVPN for your device.
  2. Before using the VPN, remove Roblox from your device and erase any associated data.
  3. Reboot your device and launch the VPN service.
  4. Connect to a server in the country of your choice to obtain a new IP address.
Aug 15, 2024

UrbanVPN will keep your real identity protected from scammers & criminals you might encounter on Roblox (as on any popular digital platform), and being fast & free - there is practically no downside to keeping it on!

