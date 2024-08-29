How to Play Roblox in Turkey: VPN for Roblox Ban？ | X-VPN (2024)

After banning Instagram, Turkey Telecommunication Authority is now restricting access to Roblox through ISPs. This not only breaks Turkish gamers’ hearts but also strikes those who earn income from this platform.
To bypass the restriction and access Roblox in Turkey, you need to change your IP address via a VPN. Keep reading and we’ll show you step-by-step instructions.
What’s Behind the Roblox Ban in Turkey?
BTK’s ban on Roblox caught people off guard. Around August 7th, many Turkish gamers suddenly received an alert that “roblox.com has been blocked” when launching the platform.
According to other reports, a Turkish official said the block on Roblox was due to the lack of content regulation. They were concerned that inappropriate content, such as potentially p*rnographic content, and monetization, could harm and exploit Turkey’s children. And just a few days ago, Turkey issued a ban on Instagram due to censorship issues and politically sensitive content.
These two back-to-back bans have left Turkish internet users confused and overwhelmed, flocking to the platforms to voice their anger.
Impact of Roblox Ban on Turkey Users
The Roblox ban is definitely a serious blow for Turkish gamers. Some users posted on social media that the news simply broke the hearts of kids.
On the other hand, Roblox is also a platform that allows users to create their own models or unique content and earn money. With this ban in place, Turkish Roblox creators have not only lost a way to make a profit but the money in their Roblox account will also be locked up due to restricted access.
How to Unblock Roblox in Turkey?
When there are Internet restrictions, using a reliable VPN is the most effective way to access Roblox in Turkey. A VPN can encrypt your internet traffic, and route it by a VPN server to change your IP address to a region where Roblox is accessible.
In the below tutorial, we will use X-VPN as the demo tool. X-VPN provides powerful VPN encryption technology and obfuscation features that can safeguard info security while disguising your Roblox data as regular traffic, effectively preventing VPN detection.
More importantly, this premium VPN offers a dedicated server specifically for Roblox, providing loads of IP addresses that can unblock the ban and ensure a stable, low-latency gaming connection.
Now let’s check out the details on how to unblock Roblox in Turkey via VPN.
Step 2. Search and choose the dedicated Roblox server to connect.
💡Note: You can also connect toa regular server located in a country that has no Roblox ban, like the US.
Step 3. Now you can enjoy Roblox games in Turkey again.
Conclusion
Roblox got banned in Turkey in a way that many didn’t see coming, and it’s very hard to tell if BTK will lift the ban later. However, you can use X-VPN to bypass the restriction instantly while safeguarding your online privacy and security.
FAQs
Is Turkey banning Roblox?
Yes, Turkey is banning Roblox now. Just on August 7th, many Roblox gamers in Turkey suddenly received a prompt that “roblox.com has been blocked” when gleefully trying to launch a game.
Why did Turkey ban Roblox?
According to some reports, the Turkish government sees problems with Roblox’s content censorship. They are concerned that negative content on this platform could have various bad impacts on their kids.
How to play Roblox if it’s banned in your country?
You can play Roblox via a reliable VPN if it’s banned in your country. A VPN can mask your real IP address, and disguise your traffic as coming from a region without a Roblox ban, therefore bypassing geo-limitations.
Here are the detailed steps:
Step 1. Select a premium VPN with robust unblock ability, like X-VPN.
Step 2. Connect to a server in the US, or other countries which do not have a Roblox ban.
Step 3. Now you can play Roblox with the VPN in your country now.
Can I play Roblox with a VPN?
Yes, you can play Roblox with a VPN. Truth be told, using VPNs on Roblox is legal in many regions, and provides excellent security and stability to your gaming. But please note, while a VPN can improve the surfing experience, it can never legitimize illegal behavior. So, before you decide to play Roblox with a VPN, ensure the VPN legality in your country.