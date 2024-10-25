How to Play Texas Daily 4 (2024)

Table of Contents
Wager Types Game Format Add On Games Fireball Sum It Up Lottery Numbers Selection Option Drawing Schedule Of Texas Daily4 Lottery Multi-Draws Lottery Results Rules Governing Daily4 FAQs

How to Play Daily4

Wager Types

  • Straight (Exact Order): To win this bet, you need to match all four numbers in exact order.
  • Box (Any Order): To win this bet, you need to match all four numbers in any order.
  • Straight/Box: This bet is a combination of straight and box bet, you win either ways!
  • Combo: This bet allows all possible straight combinations on one ticket.
  • Front Pair: To win this bet, you need to match the first two numbers in the exact order to win.
  • Mid Pair: To win this bet, you need to match the second and the third number in the exact order to win.
  • Back Pair: To win this bet, you need to match the last two numbers in the exact order to win.

Game Format

  • Number of lottery balls in Daily4: 4/9
  • Number of drawing machines: 4
  • Type of lottery game: 4 Ball Numbers Game

Add On Games

Fireball

Fireball is an add-on bet offered by Texas Daily 4 which can boost the chances of a player of winning cash prizes. Fireball enables you to replace any one of the four drawn Daily 4 winning numbers with the Daily 4 Fireball number to obtain Fireball prize winning combinations. You are a winner if your selected number match any of the Fireball prize winning combination.

Sum It Up

Sum-It-Up is an interesting add-on bet which increases your chances of winning. In case the sum of the numbers you picked is equal to the sum of the numbers drawn, you’re a winner. For example, if you picked 0-2-4-6 then the total sum is 12. And the winning numbers are 3-4-1-4, which makes the total sum of the winning number is 12, which is equal to the sum of your numbers. This feature can be availed for another 50 cents.

Lottery Numbers Selection Option

The players can pick their own numbers or use any of the below-listed lottery tools to mark the winning Texas Daily4 lottery numbers.

  • Quick Pick
  • Hot/ Cold Numbers
  • Frequency Analysis
  • Transition Matrix
  • Tightness Test

Drawing Schedule Of Texas Daily4 Lottery

  • Monday 10:00 AM CT & 12:27 PM CT & 6:00 PM CT & 10:12 PM CT (GMT-12:00)

    How to Play Texas Daily 4 (6)

  Tuesday 10:00 AM CT & 12:27 PM CT & 6:00 PM CT & 10:12 PM CT (GMT-12:00)

    How to Play Texas Daily 4 (7)

  Thursday 10:00 AM CT & 12:27 PM CT & 6:00 PM CT & 10:12 PM CT (GMT-12:00)

    How to Play Texas Daily 4 (8)

  Saturday 10:00 AM CT & 12:27 PM CT & 6:00 PM CT & 10:12 PM CT (GMT-12:00)

    How to Play Texas Daily 4 (9)

  • Friday 10:00 AM CT & 12:27 PM CT & 6:00 PM CT & 10:12 PM CT (GMT-12:00)

    How to Play Texas Daily 4 (10)

  • Saturday 10:00 AM CT & 12:27 PM CT & 6:00 PM CT & 10:12 PM CT (GMT-12:00)

    How to Play Texas Daily 4 (11)

Multi-Draws

Texas Daily4 offers you the option of playing the same numbers and play types up to 24 consecutive drawings for selected draw time(s) by opting for the Multi-Draw/Advance Play option.

Lottery Results

After the drawing, you can check the winning lottery numbers and prizes at:

  • Lottery Results
  • Official Website

Got Queries? Ask Us.

What is Daily 4?

Daily 4 is a highly thrilling daily lotto game available exclusively in Texas state. You can win cash prizes by matching your numbers with the drawn numbers.

How can I confirm winning numbers?

On Top of this page, you will see the latest winning numbers of the latest Daily 4 draw.

What is the legal age to play Daily 4?

The legal age to play Daily 4 is 18 years in Texas.

Check Your Number

Rules Governing Daily4

  • The legal age of playing Texas Daily4 is 18 years and older.
  • The cutoff for buying Daily4 tickets in Texas is Tickets are not available during Draw Break, from 9:50 - 10:03 a.m., 12:17 - 12:30 p.m., 5:50 - 6:03 p.m. and 10:02 -10:15 p.m. CT on the day of the drawing.
  • No. Once a Daily4 ticket is printed, it cannot be canceled.
  • Players must claim their lottery winnings within a time period of 180 days, from the date of the drawing, else their winnings will be fortified.

Claiming a Prize from the Daily4 Lottery

  • Experiencing the thrill of having won the lottery! If you think you have matched the winning lottery numbers, here are the steps you should take to claim your prize.
  • Before taking steps to claim your prize, double-check your numbers against the official drawing results with the ones drawn or visit our Lottery Results. This will help you confirm that you have correctly matched the winning numbers and know what prize amount will fill your pockets.

How to Claim

Quick Facts

  • How to Play Texas Daily 4 (16) Game type: Daily Lotto
  • How to Play Texas Daily 4 (17) Game Format: 4/10
  • How to Play Texas Daily 4 (18) Game availability:Exclusively available in Texas only.
  • How to Play Texas Daily 4 (19) Game draw days and time: Four times a day, 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday at 10:00 AM, 12:27 PM, 6:00 pm and 10:12 PM respectively
  • How to Play Texas Daily 4 (20) Minimum jackpot amount: No Jackpot
  • How to Play Texas Daily 4 (21) Minimum cash prize: $2.
  • How to Play Texas Daily 4 (22) Minimum age to play: 18
  • How to Play Texas Daily 4 (23) Jackpot odds:1 in 10,000
  • How to Play Texas Daily 4 (24) Game add-on option: Fireball or Sum it Up feature (for an additional $1).
  • How to Play Texas Daily 4 (25) Ticket cost: $1 per play an extra $1 for add-on bet.
  • How to Play Texas Daily 4 (26) Jackpot payment options: Lump-sum.
  • How to Play Texas Daily 4 (27) Lottery operator: Arizona Texas State Lottery.

FAQs

How does Texas Lottery Daily 4 work? ›

The Texas Lottery performs at least four pre-tests before every Daily 4 drawing. The Daily 4 drawing machine uses four separate ball sets – one for each of the four winning numbers. Each of these four ball sets are tested in separate chambers of the Daily 4 drawing machine.

Which lottery has the best odds of winning in Texas? ›

Which Games Have the Best Lottery Odds in Texas?
GameOverall Odds of WinningTop Prize
Cash 51 in 7.2$25,000
Lotto Texas1 in 7.9Starts at $5 million
Mega Millions1 in 24Starts at $20 million
Powerball1 in 25Starts at $20 million
2 more rows

How does pick 4 fireball work in Texas? ›

When you play FIREBALL, you can replace any one of the four drawn Daily 4winning numbers with the Daily 4 FIREBALLnumber to createFIREBALL prize winning combinations. If your selected numbers match any of the FIREBALLprize winning combinations, win a prize!

How much do you win with 4 numbers on Texas Lotto? ›

Lotto Texas Winning Details
Number CorrectPrize AmountTotal Winners
4 of 6$47707
3 of 6$314,646
2 of 6N/AN/A
Total Winners:15,368
2 more rows

What does "straight box" mean? ›

Straight/Box Play: Straight/box play prizes are awarded for matching the three (3) numbers drawn in exact and/or any order. If all three (3) numbers played are different (e.g. 123), there are six (6) possible combinations of those numbers. This type of straight/box play is called a “6-way straight/box”.

What are the odds of winning the Daily 4 in Texas? ›

You are picking 4 numbers from a total of 40 balls.

There are 10,000 possible combinations. They range from 0000 to 9999. The odds of Daily 4 is one-in-10,000 - a much harder game to win than Pick3.

Which scratch card wins the most? ›

Top 5 Scratch Cards with the Highest Return to Player
  • Witch Pickings Scratch (95.7%) Developed by NextGen, Witch Pickings Scratch is a simple, yet mesmerizing scratch card that's based upon their popular slot of the same name. ...
  • Merlin's Millions (95.17%) ...
  • Medusa Scratch (95.17%) ...
  • Ghost Pepper Scratch (94.48%)

What store sells the most winning lottery tickets in Texas? ›

Lucky Rudy's is considered one of the luckiest stores in Texas, and the number prove it. Oh yeah, this place has an epic lottery drive-thru. Rudy's is the #1 scratch retailer in the state of Texas for 2021 with $8,700,814.00 in ticket sales.

What part of Texas has the most lottery winners? ›

Texas Lottery winners quick facts

Houston has the most winners with five.

What time does Daily 4 draw in Texas? ›

(1) Daily 4 drawings shall be held four times a day, Monday through Saturday, at 10:00 a.m., 12:27 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 10:12 p.m. Central Time. The executive director may change the drawing schedule, if necessary. (2) At each Daily 4 drawing, four single-digit numbers shall be drawn for the base game.

What is a four-way box? ›

(11) Straight/four-way box. A four-digit number in which three of the digits are the same (for example, "1112") that generates one straight bet and one box bet on a single ticket.

Which lottery is only played in Texas? ›

(1) Lotto Texas Play--A Lotto Texas Play refers to the selection of six different numbers from 1 to 54 for one opportunity to win a prize in the Lotto Texas base game and the purchase of a ticket evidencing that selection.

What are the most common winning numbers for Texas Lotto? ›

Includes all Lotto Texas drawings beginning 4/26/2006 through 8/3/2024.
Ball NumberNumber of Times Drawn
1216
2213
3218
4252
50 more rows

How much do you win if you get 4 out of 5 numbers? ›

8 Ways to Win Powerball If You Don't Hit the Jackpot:

If you have 5 white numbers correct but not the Powerball you win $1 million. If you have 4 out of 5 of the white numbers AND the Powerball you win $50,000. Match 4 out of 5 of the white numbers only and win $100.

Do you win anything with two numbers on Texas Lotto? ›

$2 for matching 2-of-6 numbers drawn. You could win up to $10,000 more for $1 Extra! Lotto Texasdrawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:12 p.m. CT.

How does the Texas Lottery payout work? ›

How are prize amounts figured in Lotto Texas? In connection with each draw, 40.47 percent of the proceeds from Lotto Texas ticket sales will be allocated to the 6-of-6 (jackpot) prize. The jackpot amount will be divided evenly among all jackpot winners.

How many numbers do you need for the Texas Lottery? ›

Select six (6) numbers from 1 to 54 in the play area of the playboard or mark the "QP" box and the terminal will select your six (6) numbers. OR, simply ask your lottery retailer for a "Quick Pick" and the terminal will pick all your numbers! PLAY EXTRA! You can also try the Extra!

