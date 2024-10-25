How to Play Texas Daily 4 (2024)

Looking to gain an edge on lotteries? Let us help you with statistics and data-driven information! Get inside information at your fingertips today!

Fireball or Sum it Up feature (for an additional $1).

Four times a day, 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday at 10:00 AM, 12:27 PM, 6:00 pm and 10:12 PM respectively

On Top of this page, you will see the latest winning numbers of the latest Daily 4 draw.

Daily 4 is a highly thrilling daily lotto game available exclusively in Texas state. You can win cash prizes by matching your numbers with the drawn numbers.

After the drawing, you can check the winning lottery numbers and prizes at:

Texas Daily4 offers you the option of playing the same numbers and play types up to 24 consecutive drawings for selected draw time(s) by opting for the Multi-Draw/Advance Play option.

The players can pick their own numbers or use any of the below-listed lottery tools to mark the winning Texas Daily4 lottery numbers.

Sum-It-Up is an interesting add-on bet which increases your chances of winning. In case the sum of the numbers you picked is equal to the sum of the numbers drawn, you’re a winner. For example, if you picked 0-2-4-6 then the total sum is 12. And the winning numbers are 3-4-1-4, which makes the total sum of the winning number is 12, which is equal to the sum of your numbers. This feature can be availed for another 50 cents.

Fireball is an add-on bet offered by Texas Daily 4 which can boost the chances of a player of winning cash prizes. Fireball enables you to replace any one of the four drawn Daily 4 winning numbers with the Daily 4 Fireball number to obtain Fireball prize winning combinations. You are a winner if your selected number match any of the Fireball prize winning combination.

Learn the mechanics of playing every lottery you see!

Are you sure, You want to cancel the subscription?

FAQs

The Texas Lottery performs at least four pre-tests before every Daily 4 drawing. The Daily 4 drawing machine uses four separate ball sets – one for each of the four winning numbers. Each of these four ball sets are tested in separate chambers of the Daily 4 drawing machine.

Which Games Have the Best Lottery Odds in Texas? Game Overall Odds of Winning Top Prize Cash 5 1 in 7.2 $25,000 Lotto Texas 1 in 7.9 Starts at $5 million Mega Millions 1 in 24 Starts at $20 million Powerball 1 in 25 Starts at $20 million 2 more rows

When you play FIREBALL, you can replace any one of the four drawn Daily 4winning numbers with the Daily 4 FIREBALLnumber to createFIREBALL prize winning combinations. If your selected numbers match any of the FIREBALLprize winning combinations, win a prize!

Lotto Texas Winning Details Number Correct Prize Amount Total Winners 4 of 6 $47 707 3 of 6 $3 14,646 2 of 6 N/A N/A Total Winners: 15,368 2 more rows

Straight/Box Play: Straight/box play prizes are awarded for matching the three (3) numbers drawn in exact and/or any order. If all three (3) numbers played are different (e.g. 123), there are six (6) possible combinations of those numbers. This type of straight/box play is called a “6-way straight/box”.

You are picking 4 numbers from a total of 40 balls.



There are 10,000 possible combinations. They range from 0000 to 9999. The odds of Daily 4 is one-in-10,000 - a much harder game to win than Pick3.

Top 5 Scratch Cards with the Highest Return to Player Witch Pickings Scratch (95.7%) Developed by NextGen, Witch Pickings Scratch is a simple, yet mesmerizing scratch card that's based upon their popular slot of the same name. ...

Merlin's Millions (95.17%) ...

Medusa Scratch (95.17%) ...

Ghost Pepper Scratch (94.48%)

Lucky Rudy's is considered one of the luckiest stores in Texas, and the number prove it. Oh yeah, this place has an epic lottery drive-thru. Rudy's is the #1 scratch retailer in the state of Texas for 2021 with $8,700,814.00 in ticket sales.

Texas Lottery winners quick facts



Houston has the most winners with five.

(1) Daily 4 drawings shall be held four times a day, Monday through Saturday, at 10:00 a.m., 12:27 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 10:12 p.m. Central Time. The executive director may change the drawing schedule, if necessary. (2) At each Daily 4 drawing, four single-digit numbers shall be drawn for the base game.

(11) Straight/four-way box. A four-digit number in which three of the digits are the same (for example, "1112") that generates one straight bet and one box bet on a single ticket.

(1) Lotto Texas Play--A Lotto Texas Play refers to the selection of six different numbers from 1 to 54 for one opportunity to win a prize in the Lotto Texas base game and the purchase of a ticket evidencing that selection.

Includes all Lotto Texas drawings beginning 4/26/2006 through 8/3/2024. Ball Number Number of Times Drawn 1 216 2 213 3 218 4 252 50 more rows

8 Ways to Win Powerball If You Don't Hit the Jackpot:



If you have 5 white numbers correct but not the Powerball you win $1 million. If you have 4 out of 5 of the white numbers AND the Powerball you win $50,000. Match 4 out of 5 of the white numbers only and win $100.

$2 for matching 2-of-6 numbers drawn. You could win up to $10,000 more for $1 Extra! Lotto Texasdrawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:12 p.m. CT.

How are prize amounts figured in Lotto Texas? In connection with each draw, 40.47 percent of the proceeds from Lotto Texas ticket sales will be allocated to the 6-of-6 (jackpot) prize. The jackpot amount will be divided evenly among all jackpot winners.

Select six (6) numbers from 1 to 54 in the play area of the playboard or mark the "QP" box and the terminal will select your six (6) numbers. OR, simply ask your lottery retailer for a "Quick Pick" and the terminal will pick all your numbers! PLAY EXTRA! You can also try the Extra!