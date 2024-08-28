How to Play Texas Daily 4 (2024)

Login Register
Buy Index
$0.10
Deposit Details
Total: $9.00
Oops! Your Account Has Insufficient Balance!
And Boost Your Chances Of Matching The Winning Lottery Numbers!
Cancel Subscription
Hey, Wait!!
Are you sure, You want to cancel the subscription?
Learn To Play Your Favourite Lottery Here!
Start Playing Today and Get 1000 Free Credits!
Next Drawing
Jul 19th, 2024
$5,000
Results
Learn the mechanics of playing every lottery you see!
Hot Numbers
How to Play Daily4
Wager Types
- Straight (Exact Order): To win this bet, you need to match all four numbers in exact order.
- Box (Any Order): To win this bet, you need to match all four numbers in any order.
- Straight/Box: This bet is a combination of straight and box bet, you win either ways!
- Combo: This bet allows all possible straight combinations on one ticket.
- Front Pair: To win this bet, you need to match the first two numbers in the exact order to win.
- Mid Pair: To win this bet, you need to match the second and the third number in the exact order to win.
- Back Pair: To win this bet, you need to match the last two numbers in the exact order to win.
Game Format
- Number of lottery balls in Daily4: 4/9
- Number of drawing machines: 4
- Type of lottery game: 4 Ball Numbers Game
Add On Games
Fireball
Fireball is an add-on bet offered by Texas Daily 4 which can boost the chances of a player of winning cash prizes. Fireball enables you to replace any one of the four drawn Daily 4 winning numbers with the Daily 4 Fireball number to obtain Fireball prize winning combinations. You are a winner if your selected number match any of the Fireball prize winning combination.
Sum It Up
Sum-It-Up is an interesting add-on bet which increases your chances of winning. In case the sum of the numbers you picked is equal to the sum of the numbers drawn, you’re a winner. For example, if you picked 0-2-4-6 then the total sum is 12. And the winning numbers are 3-4-1-4, which makes the total sum of the winning number is 12, which is equal to the sum of your numbers. This feature can be availed for another 50 cents.
Lottery Numbers Selection Option
The players can pick their own numbers or use any of the below-listed lottery tools to mark the winning Texas Daily4 lottery numbers.
- Quick Pick
- Hot/ Cold Numbers
- Frequency Analysis
- Transition Matrix
- Tightness Test
Drawing Schedule Of Texas Daily4 Lottery
-
Monday 10:00 AM CT & 12:27 PM CT & 6:00 PM CT & 10:12 PM CT (GMT-12:00)
-
Tuesday 10:00 AM CT & 12:27 PM CT & 6:00 PM CT & 10:12 PM CT (GMT-12:00)
-
Wednesday 10:00 AM CT & 12:27 PM CT & 6:00 PM CT & 10:12 PM CT (GMT-12:00)
-
Thursday 10:00 AM CT & 12:27 PM CT & 6:00 PM CT & 10:12 PM CT (GMT-12:00)
-
Friday 10:00 AM CT & 12:27 PM CT & 6:00 PM CT & 10:12 PM CT (GMT-12:00)
-
Saturday 10:00 AM CT & 12:27 PM CT & 6:00 PM CT & 10:12 PM CT (GMT-12:00)
Multi-Draws
Texas Daily4 offers you the option of playing the same numbers and play types up to 24 consecutive drawings for selected draw time(s) by opting for the Multi-Draw/Advance Play option.
Lottery Results
After the drawing, you can check the winning lottery numbers and prizes at:
- Lottery Results
- Official Website
Got Queries? Ask Us.
What is Daily 4?
Daily 4 is a highly thrilling daily lotto game available exclusively in Texas state. You can win cash prizes by matching your numbers with the drawn numbers.
How can I confirm winning numbers?
On Top of this page, you will see the latest winning numbers of the latest Daily 4 draw.
What is the legal age to play Daily 4?
The legal age to play Daily 4 is 18 years in Texas.
The legal age to play Daily 4 is 18 years in Texas.
See More
Check Your Number
Rules Governing Daily4
- The legal age of playing Texas Daily4 is 18 years and older.
- The cutoff for buying Daily4 tickets in Texas is Tickets are not available during Draw Break, from 9:50 - 10:03 a.m., 12:17 - 12:30 p.m., 5:50 - 6:03 p.m. and 10:02 -10:15 p.m. CT on the day of the drawing.
- No. Once a Daily4 ticket is printed, it cannot be canceled.
- Players must claim their lottery winnings within a time period of 180 days, from the date of the drawing, else their winnings will be fortified.
More
Next Drawing
Friday
Jul 19th, 2024
$5,000
Don't Miss out
Claiming a Prize from the Daily4 Lottery
- Experiencing the thrill of having won the lottery! If you think you have matched the winning lottery numbers, here are the steps you should take to claim your prize.
- Before taking steps to claim your prize, double-check your numbers against the official drawing results with the ones drawn or visit our Lottery Results. This will help you confirm that you have correctly matched the winning numbers and know what prize amount will fill your pockets.
How to Claim
Quick Facts
- Game type: Daily Lotto
- Game Format: 4/10
- Game availability:Exclusively available in Texas only.
- Game draw days and time: Four times a day, 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday at 10:00 AM, 12:27 PM, 6:00 pm and 10:12 PM respectively
- Minimum jackpot amount: No Jackpot
- Minimum cash prize: $2.
- Minimum age to play: 18
- Jackpot odds:1 in 10,000
- Game add-on option: Fireball or Sum it Up feature (for an additional $1).
- Ticket cost: $1 per play an extra $1 for add-on bet.
- Jackpot payment options: Lump-sum.
- Lottery operator: Arizona Texas State Lottery.
Get Started Today
Looking to gain an edge on lotteries? Let us help you with statistics and data-driven information! Get inside information at your fingertips today!
Try it for Free