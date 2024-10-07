How to power up your grav drive and grav jump in Starfield (2024)

How to grav jump How to power up your grav drive What 'grav jump pending' means How far can you grav jump? Route Grav drive jump range Fuel

For the most part, traveling between star systems in Starfield is automated and you’ll do it through the menu(s) using your grav drive to grav jump between systems. Sometimes, though, there’s one extra step.

Our Starfield grav drive guide explains how to power up your grav drive for a grav jump, plus an explanation of what that pesky “grav drive pending” warning means, and a rundown of the grav drive’s limitations.

How to grav jump

How to power up your grav drive and grav jump in Starfield (1) Image: Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks via Polygon

Your first visit to a new star system means picking the star from the menu, jumping to the star system, picking a planet (or moon) to visit, and then landing on that planet at a landing target. Once you’ve done all that, you can fast travel to that landing target again with a lot less work.

How to power up your grav drive

Performing a grav jump, though, requires you to have power available for your grav drive. While piloting your ship, you’ll see your power distribution in the lower left of your HUD. This is how you’ll balance out power to your weapons, shields, and engines during combat (by using the D-pad). It’s also where you’ll assign power to the grav drive.

What ‘grav jump pending’ means

How to power up your grav drive and grav jump in Starfield (2) Image: Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks via Polygon

If your grav drive is completely powered down and there’s no extra power from the reactor available, you’ll get a warning on your screen that says “grav jump pending.” This just means that you’ve picked out a destination in the Starmap menu, but the grav drive doesn’t have power. As soon as you free up power and assign at least one slot of juice to the grav drive, the countdown will start and you’ll jump away.

The speed of that countdown is not measured in seconds, mind you. It’s actually a measure of how much power you have assigned. If you only have one notch allocated to the grav drive, it’ll tick down slowly. If you max it out, it’ll count down quickly — helpful information if you’re trying to grav jump out of a firefight.

How far can you grav jump?

There are a few limitations on how far your ship can grav jump. Mostly, you’ll see this as warning on the Starmap saying you can’t take the trip your plotting.

It’s never really clear, though, how to resolve the issue(s). The limitations are all interconnected, and involve three things: the route, the grav drive jump range, and your fuel.

Route

How to power up your grav drive and grav jump in Starfield (3) Image: Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks via Polygon

If you hover over a distant star in the Starmap, you’ll notice that the route it plots for you isn’t a straight line — it bounces between stars in shorter (grav) jumps that eventually end up at your target. But you can’t make any trip that jumps through a star system you haven’t visited before and, if you try, you’ll see an “Unexplored route” warning.

This is represented visually by certain legs of your trip turning red (parts you’re able to jump are in white). Trace that red part of the line back to where it stops being white, and that’s the first system you haven’t visited yet.

Grav drive jump range

How to power up your grav drive and grav jump in Starfield (4) Image: Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks via Polygon

The next, slightly more intuitive limitation comes from your ship’s grav drive. How far your ship can jump — its jump range — is the maximum distance between two stars (legs on that long route) your ship can handle. If you try to make a jump that exceeds your jump range, you’ll see a “Out of range” warning on the Starmap.

Your ship’s grav drive you have determines the maximum that its range can be, but the mass of your ship will reduce it. In order to increase your jump range, you’ll have to upgrade to a better grav drive with the Ship Builder.

Fuel

The last limitation is fuel — and it’s much less clear how this works. The route you take to get between systems is made up of smaller jumps through systems you’ve visited before (see above). The maximum distance covered by each of those legs is determined by your grav drive’s jump range (above). The number of legs that make up any given trip is limited by your fuel.

How to power up your grav drive and grav jump in Starfield (5) Image: Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks via Polygon

Each leg eats up some of the fuel, so your maximum fuel limits the number of jumps any given trip can involve. If you try to plot a route that uses more fuel than your ship can carry, you’ll get a “Out of fuel range” warning.

You’ll need to upgrade your fuel tank(s) in the Ship Builder to take those really long trips.

FAQs

How to power up your grav drive and grav jump in Starfield? ›

Assuming the destination is in your ship's jump and fuel range, you can hold X to "Jump". Now distribute power to the "GRV" section of your ship using the D-pad. Your ship's Grav Drive will start charging with a countdown. The more power you allocate to GRV, the faster this will happen.

How do I power up grav jump in Starfield? ›

Assuming the destination is in your ship's jump and fuel range, you can hold X to "Jump". Now distribute power to the "GRV" section of your ship using the D-pad. Your ship's Grav Drive will start charging with a countdown. The more power you allocate to GRV, the faster this will happen.

Why can't I grav jump in Starfield? ›

Once you've charted your course, allocate power to your grav drive in the power management menu. If you haven't allocated any power, you'll receive the “Grav Jump Pending” warning, though this can be fixed by giving it even just one bar of power.

How to increase grav jump range? ›

Grav Drives increase your range. Fuel capacity only increases how long you can go without needing a refuel. Both are important, but if your issue is range, you should upgrade your grav drive first and decrease your ship's overall mass.

How does the grav drive work in Starfield? ›

Your ship is able to travel using the Grav Drive by allocating ship power to the GRV: Grav Drive system and then navigating via the Star Map to travel to your desired destination. Note: The amount of ship's power allocated to the Grav Drive determines the time required for it to be activated.

Does grav jumping cost anything Starfield? ›

Does it cost credits to jump from one system to another or is it completely free? No cost.

How do you upgrade the grav drive in Starfield? ›

Upgrading the Grav Drive

To Upgrade, select Upgrade Ship, then swap categories until you reach the NG160 Grav Drive. Depending on which settlement you are in, they may have the same make but different model, like a NG170 Grav Drive that will increase your thrust by an extra light year or so.

What is the highest grav jump in Starfield? ›

You can only go up to 30LY in one jump, but with ample fuel (400-800 on big ships is plenty, 200 is totally fine on A's and B's) you can jump 4+ times for example to travel 100 LY away in one load screen.

How to boost jump in Starfield? ›

After taking at least one rank of Boost Pack Training in the Tech skill tree, you can start boosting by pressing jump twice when you have a pack equipped. Though there are multiple ranks, you need at least one to just boost jump at all.

What is the fuel for the grav drive in Starfield? ›

Helium-3 (He3) is the standard fuel for grav drives. :: Starfield General Discussions.

Where is the best grav drive in Starfield? ›

For players looking for maximum power, the J-52 Gamma Grav Drive offers the highest Grav Jump Thurst in Starfield. Like all the late-game Grav Drives, players unlock the J-52 Gamma Grav Drive at level 52 and can find it in almost every Technician's inventory across the galaxies.

How to fix grav jump pending? ›

The Gravity Drive Pending error occurs because the GRV bar in your ship's power distribution is empty. To rectify this issue, you must transfer power to the GRV system. This process involves reducing power from one system, such as lasers or missiles, and reallocating it to GRV.

How to do zero gravity jump? ›

On the PC, you have to press the CAPS Lock key, then using the mouse, "aim" at where you want to go and press the left CTRL key. Once I figure it out, it was easy to move around in zero gravity.

What is the best grav jump in Starfield? ›

For players looking for maximum power, the J-52 Gamma Grav Drive offers the highest Grav Jump Thurst in Starfield. Like all the late-game Grav Drives, players unlock the J-52 Gamma Grav Drive at level 52 and can find it in almost every Technician's inventory across the galaxies.

