How to practice Uttana Shishosana | Puppy Pose (2024)

What is the Puppy Pose?

Are you looking to improve your posture and counteract rounded shoulders or slouching? Look no further than Puppy Pose, also known as Uttana Shishosana in Sanskrit. This yoga posture offers a profound backbend, facilitating the opening of the chest and heart chakra while targeting the areas crucial for posture improvement. The Puppy Pose is a rejuvenating yoga posture that combines elements of a forward bend and a backbend. Starting from a tabletop position, the practitioner lowers their chest towards the ground while keeping their hips aligned over their knees, creating a gentle stretch in the spine, shoulders, and arms. This pose offers an opportunity to release tension in the upper body, opens the chest, and lengthens the spine, promoting flexibility and relieving stiffness. With its soothing effect on the mind and body, Puppy Pose serves as a grounding posture that encourages relaxation and introspection.

Position type: Backbend

Posture type: Kneeling

Ideal for: Flexibility

Targets: Back and shoulders

Pose level: Beginner

How to prepare for Puppy Pose

Upper Back Flexibility

‍Start your practice with a targeted warm-up sequence concentrating on upper back asanas. Incorporate backbends like Camel Pose and Cobra Pose to awaken and prepare the spine. Complement these with forward bends such as Child's Pose, Seated Forward Fold, and Standing Forward Fold to stretch and lengthen the muscles. As flexibility increases with consistent practice, gradually deepen these stretches to amplify their therapeutic effects and promote greater overall well-being.

Shoulder Flexibility and Mobility

‍To attain better alignment in this position, focus on enhancing shoulder flexibility and mobility. Incorporate yoga poses like Cow-face Pose, Upward Facing Dog, and Bow Pose into your practice routine to cultivate greater flexibility and mobility in the shoulders. These poses target the shoulder area specifically, helping to loosen tight muscles and improve overall range of motion.

How to do the Puppy Pose

Getting into the posture

Start in a tabletop position on your hands and knees, with your wrists directly under your shoulders and your knees directly under your hips.

Walk your hands forward, keeping your arms shoulder-width apart, until your forehead or chin rests on the mat and your chest sinks toward the ground. Your hips should stay directly above your knees.

Keep your arms active by pressing your palms firmly into the mat and engaging your shoulders.

Gently lower your chest towards the ground while lengthening your spine, allowing your heart to melt towards the floor.

Stay in this position for 30 seconds to a minute, breathing deeply and feeling the stretch in your shoulders, upper back, and arms.

Getting out of the posture

To release, slowly walk your hands back towards your body, returning to a tabletop position.

Key Alignments in Puppy Pose

Maintain alignment by keeping knees aligned with hips as you shift hips backward.

Mindfully align elbows with wrists to prevent tension in neck and shoulders.

Avoid widening knees beyond hips to prevent lower back and sacrum compression; keep knees stacked under hips.

What are the benefits of Puppy Pose?

Puppy Pose offers a multitude of benefits for both the mind and body. This gentle yoga posture stretches the entire spine while simultaneously opening the heart, fostering a deep sense of release and expansion. It targets chronic tension in the shoulders and neck, providing relief from common areas of stress and discomfort. As the chest lowers towards the ground, the torso and lower back receive a soothing stretch, promoting flexibility and alleviating stiffness from the back. With consistent practice, Puppy Pose can help reduce back pain by encouraging proper alignment of the spine. Furthermore, it aids in correcting bad posture by opening the shoulders and chest, counteracting the effects of slouching. The pose's gentle inversion, with the heart positioned over the head, induces a sense of calmness and relaxation, making it an effective tool for easing anxiety and calming the nervous system.

What are the contraindications of Puppy Pose?

Individuals with shoulder, wrist, or elbow injuries should approach this pose with caution or avoid it altogether, as the posture requires weight-bearing on the upper extremities. Additionally, those with severe back issues, such as herniated discs or spinal injuries, should avoid deepening into the stretch too quickly, as it may exacerbate existing discomfort. Lastly, anyone experiencing dizziness, vertigo, or high blood pressure should practice the pose mindfully, avoiding any undue strain or discomfort. As with any yoga practice, it's essential to listen to your body and consult with a healthcare professional if you have any concerns or pre-existing conditions before attempting Puppy Pose.

Counterposes of Puppy Pose

Practice Child’s Pose, Shishuasana or Cat-cow Pose, Marjariasana after doing the Puppy Pose.

Variations of the Puppy Pose

To enhance comfort during Extended Puppy Pose, consider using a folded blanket beneath your knees. Start by positioning yourself in the pose, then gently place the blanket under your knees for added cushioning and support. Adjust the height of the blanket according to your body and preferences to ensure optimal comfort throughout the pose.

For added support and stability in Extended Puppy Pose, incorporate yoga blocks strategically. Begin by placing a block under each elbow or one under your forehead. You can choose to support your elbows on the blocks individually or opt for both at once, adjusting as needed for comfort. If utilizing the blocks under your elbows, bring your palms together in a prayer position and rest them gently on the nape of your neck for added stability and alignment.

Try placing a rolled-up blanket between your legs to engage the inner leg muscles and protect your lower back in this pose.

A bolster can also be placed underneath the chest to make the pose more restorative.

Advice for beginners

As this pose involves a gentle inversion, rapid transition out of it may induce dizziness due to the sudden alteration in blood flow. It's crucial to exit the posture gradually and with mindfulness, allowing the body to adjust smoothly and minimizing the risk of feeling lightheaded. Practice with props in the beginning to slowly ease in and out of the posture without difficulty.

Shvasa tips

With every exhalation, sink the chest into the earth more and more, releasing the upper back.

The Puppy Pose is a great beginner-friendly inversion for those wary of coming into challenging inversions like the shoulder stand or headstand pose. It is also great to use puppy pose as a warm up for more intense backbends.

Be careful to avoid knee and shoulder injury as the Puppy Pose entails significant flexion in the knee joints and shoulders. Individuals with existing discomfort or recovering from injuries or surgeries in these areas should prioritize their body's signals and opt out of this pose. Honor your body's needs and refrain from practicing if you experience any pain or discomfort.

‍

