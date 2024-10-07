How to Prepare the Ship for Grav Drive in the First Contact Quest in Starfield | Attack of the Fanboy (2024)

Installing a new Grav Drive is one of the trickiest options in Starfield’s ‘First Contact’ mission. To save you a headache, this guide will show you exactly how to install the Grav Drive and set the ECS Constant on a journey to find a new home.

Starfield: Preparing the Ship for Grav Drive in the First Contact Mission

There are three computers you need to interact with to prepare the ECS Constant with a Grav Drive for the ‘First Contact’ quest in Starfield. I found this mission to be complicated at first, but you won’t have any trouble following this guide.

Engineering Control Computer Alpha – Turbopump Port

The first step in the mission to prepare the Grav Drive is to reroute power from the Port Turbopump to the Auxillary Cryogenic Radiator. To do this, go to Engineering Control Computer Alpha and select Turbopump — Port first and Cryogenic Radiator — Auxiliary second, and you’re good to go.

Engineering Control Computer Beta – Plasma Run-Off Inhibiter

Next up, you need to adjust the power level of the Plasma Run-Off Inhibiter to the correct level at the Engineering Control Computer Beta. To complete this step, choose the Plasma Run-Off Inhibiter from the list and set it to 95%.

Engineering Control Computer Gamma – Magnetic Flange Pipe Enclosures

Lastly, you need to decouple the Auxiliary Module Assembly from the Magnetic Flange Pipe Enclosures. Use Engineering Control Computer Gamma and select Auxiliary Module Assembly. From there, choose to decouple and then select the Magnetic Flange Pipe Enclosures. That’s all you need to do!

This quest seems much more complex on paper than it is in practice. If you ever forget what you need to do, all of the steps are in your quest log, so don’t hesitate to check your journal if you need a refresher.

There’s also no penalty for choosing the wrong options, so you can always go back and correct your mistakes if the quest doesn’t advance to the next step. I got the steps wrong multiple times, but thankfully, nothing happened, and I could go back and make the correct adjustments.

Once you’ve set everything to the correct levels and decoupled the right parts, the quest will automatically continue to the next step. At this point, the First Contact quest is nearly over! There are just a few more people to talk to before you can cross this one off your list.

Is There a Different Ending if You Don’t Take the Grav Drive Path in Starfield?

There are three endings for the First Contact mission. There are three dialogue options at the end of the mission that can change the ending you get. Here are all the dialogue options.

Help the crew settle in Paradiso by providing some extra resources. Equip the Constant with a Grav Drive for them to settle somewhere else. Destroy the Ship.

Naturally, these are conflicting options. The ECS Constant encountered Paradiso after an enormously long voyage, and it’s simply a sad coincidence that somebody settled there first. Helping them settle seems appealing, but sending them on a new mission to settle elsewhere is a worthy compromise once you can persuade them.

First Contact Mission Rewards in Starfield

If you choose to settle the crew on Paradiso, you will get rewarded with the following items:

.45 Caliber ACP x30

Antique Earth Baseball x2

Antique Earth Basketball

Antique Earth Hockey Stick x3

Antique Earth Soccer Ball x2

Antique Piggy Bank

Modified XM-2311

If you choose to send the crew on a new voyage with their new Grav Drive, you will be rewarded with the following items after completing the quest:

.45 Caliber Acp X30

Antique Earth Baseball x2

Antique Earth Basketball

Antique Earth Hockey Stick x3

Antique Earth Soccer Ball x2

Antique Piggy Bank

Grav Drive Retrofit Manual

Modified XM-2311

Destroying the ship will only reward you with Credits after completing the First Contact quest:

6500 Credits

What is the Best Option in Starfield’s ‘First Contact’ Mission? – Grav Drive, Settle on Paradiso, or Destroy the Ship?

The first or the second are equally reasonable choices. I don’t recommend the third option, which only rewards you with 6,500 credits. Unless you’re in dire need of some cash, 6,500 credits is pretty underwhelming.

There isn’t too much reason not to choose one of the other options, as you will be getting a free weapon from them in the process. Plus, who doesn’t love a good antique baseball every once in a while? You can even keep it on your desk like Captain Sisko.

Now that you know what to choose for the First Contact quest, you can hop back into the galaxy and do some exploring of your own. If you’re looking for a new ride to scour the galaxy, check out our article on the best ships in Starfield.

