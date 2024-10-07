How to Prepare the Ship for Grav Drive in the First Contact Quest in Starfield | Attack of the Fanboy (2024)

Installing a new Grav Drive is one of the trickiest options in Starfield’s ‘First Contact’ mission. To save you a headache, this guide will show you exactly how to install the Grav Drive and set the ECS Constant on a journey to find a new home.

Starfield: Preparing the Ship for Grav Drive in the First Contact Mission

There are three computers you need to interact with to prepare the ECS Constant with a Grav Drive for the ‘First Contact’ quest in Starfield. I found this mission to be complicated at first, but you won’t have any trouble following this guide.

Engineering Control Computer Alpha – Turbopump Port

How to Prepare the Ship for Grav Drive in the First Contact Quest in Starfield | Attack of the Fanboy (1)

The first step in the mission to prepare the Grav Drive is to reroute power from the Port Turbopump to the Auxillary Cryogenic Radiator. To do this, go to Engineering Control Computer Alpha and select Turbopump — Port first and Cryogenic Radiator — Auxiliary second, and you’re good to go.

Engineering Control Computer Beta – Plasma Run-Off Inhibiter

How to Prepare the Ship for Grav Drive in the First Contact Quest in Starfield | Attack of the Fanboy (2)

Next up, you need to adjust the power level of the Plasma Run-Off Inhibiter to the correct level at the Engineering Control Computer Beta. To complete this step, choose the Plasma Run-Off Inhibiter from the list and set it to 95%.

Engineering Control Computer Gamma – Magnetic Flange Pipe Enclosures

How to Prepare the Ship for Grav Drive in the First Contact Quest in Starfield | Attack of the Fanboy (3)

Lastly, you need to decouple the Auxiliary Module Assembly from the Magnetic Flange Pipe Enclosures. Use Engineering Control Computer Gamma and select Auxiliary Module Assembly. From there, choose to decouple and then select the Magnetic Flange Pipe Enclosures. That’s all you need to do!

This quest seems much more complex on paper than it is in practice. If you ever forget what you need to do, all of the steps are in your quest log, so don’t hesitate to check your journal if you need a refresher.

There’s also no penalty for choosing the wrong options, so you can always go back and correct your mistakes if the quest doesn’t advance to the next step. I got the steps wrong multiple times, but thankfully, nothing happened, and I could go back and make the correct adjustments.

Once you’ve set everything to the correct levels and decoupled the right parts, the quest will automatically continue to the next step. At this point, the First Contact quest is nearly over! There are just a few more people to talk to before you can cross this one off your list.

Is There a Different Ending if You Don’t Take the Grav Drive Path in Starfield?

There are three endings for the First Contact mission. There are three dialogue options at the end of the mission that can change the ending you get. Here are all the dialogue options.

  1. Help the crew settle in Paradiso by providing some extra resources.
  2. Equip the Constant with a Grav Drive for them to settle somewhere else.
  3. Destroy the Ship.

Naturally, these are conflicting options. The ECS Constant encountered Paradiso after an enormously long voyage, and it’s simply a sad coincidence that somebody settled there first. Helping them settle seems appealing, but sending them on a new mission to settle elsewhere is a worthy compromise once you can persuade them.

First Contact Mission Rewards in Starfield

If you choose to settle the crew on Paradiso, you will get rewarded with the following items:

  • .45 Caliber ACP x30
  • Antique Earth Baseball x2
  • Antique Earth Basketball
  • Antique Earth Hockey Stick x3
  • Antique Earth Soccer Ball x2
  • Antique Piggy Bank
  • Modified XM-2311

If you choose to send the crew on a new voyage with their new Grav Drive, you will be rewarded with the following items after completing the quest:

  • .45 Caliber Acp X30
  • Antique Earth Baseball x2
  • Antique Earth Basketball
  • Antique Earth Hockey Stick x3
  • Antique Earth Soccer Ball x2
  • Antique Piggy Bank
  • Grav Drive Retrofit Manual
  • Modified XM-2311

Destroying the ship will only reward you with Credits after completing the First Contact quest:

  • 6500 Credits

What is the Best Option in Starfield’s ‘First Contact’ Mission? – Grav Drive, Settle on Paradiso, or Destroy the Ship?

The first or the second are equally reasonable choices. I don’t recommend the third option, which only rewards you with 6,500 credits. Unless you’re in dire need of some cash, 6,500 credits is pretty underwhelming.

There isn’t too much reason not to choose one of the other options, as you will be getting a free weapon from them in the process. Plus, who doesn’t love a good antique baseball every once in a while? You can even keep it on your desk like Captain Sisko.

Now that you know what to choose for the First Contact quest, you can hop back into the galaxy and do some exploring of your own. If you’re looking for a new ride to scour the galaxy, check out our article on the best ships in Starfield.

How do you order the grav drive in Starfield first contact? ›

If you want to purchase the Grav Drive for the ECS Constant in the First Contact quest for Starfield, you need to first select 'I think I've made up my mind. ' and then 'I'll buy the Grav Drive and convince them to settle elsewhere.

How to do the first contact mission in Starfield? ›

  1. How to find Porrima and the 'First Contact' side quest in Starfield.
  2. Chat with Jiro Sugiyama on Paradiso.
  3. Board the ECS Constant in Paradiso orbit.
  4. Start Negotiations between Paradiso and the ECS Constant.
  5. Choice 1: Take the Settlement Deal.
  6. Choice 2: Purchase the Grav Drive and prepare the ship.
  7. Choice 3: Blow the reactor.
Dec 15, 2023

How to fix the colony ship in Starfield? ›

Speak with Oliver Campbell and he'll give you three options to take care of the problem with the ship; resettle the Contact's crew on Paradiso (with the cost of resettlement being worked off in what basically amounts to indentured servitude), buy the Contact a grav drive so they can explore the stars and find a new ...

What is the best outcome for first contact in Starfield? ›

Buy a Grav Drive in Starfield First Contact

This is by far the best option for pretty much everyone as no one dies or ends up sacrificing their life to become a servant. When negotiating with Oliver Campbell, choose the, “I'll buy the Grav Drive and convince them to settle elsewhere”, option.

Can you go to Earth in Starfield? ›

To reach Earth in Starfield, you'll need to unlock the fast travel mechanic so you can travel to the Sol system. Here's a quick summary: Fast travel is unlocked early in the campaign, and the game opens up once you arrive in New Atlantis in the Alpha Centauri system.

Can you romance people in Starfield? ›

In Starfield, you'll find many companions to journey with you as you explore the vast galaxy and undertake many adventures. Four of your companions, however, can develop feelings for you that you can choose to engage in romance with. You can only have one romantic relationship at a time.

How do you destroy the ship in first contact Starfield? ›

Now head to the desk, hack the control terminal in front of the captain's chair, and activate the Emergency Reactor Overdrive. Everyone in the ship will immediately attack you but just flee back to your ship. Undock and the colonist's ship will immediately explode.

What is the first ship mission in Starfield? ›

The Starfield First Contact mission begins in orbit over Porrima II in the Porrima system. Upon arriving, you'll hear a distress call from the surface. At the same time, an unidentified ship will hail you, and you can go ahead and dock. Inside, you'll meet the captain, Diana.

How to use the grav drive in Starfield? ›

Hold X on the Starmap to start the Grav Drive. Power up GRV and you'll head to Jemison's orbit! After being scanned by the local ships to make sure you're not a criminal, aim at the planet and press X to open a map of it. Select the city of "New Atlantis" and hold X to land there.

How to get a better grav drive in Starfield? ›

If the single Grav Drives you have to choose from just don't give you enough of a boost, you'll either have to shop around, steal a ship with a better boost, or rely on a third option: Astrodynamics. Astrodynamics is a skill you can put points in that will increase your range by 15% at rank 1, and 30% at rank 3.

What is the best grav jump ship in Starfield? ›

For players looking for maximum power, the J-52 Gamma Grav Drive offers the highest Grav Jump Thurst in Starfield. Like all the late-game Grav Drives, players unlock the J-52 Gamma Grav Drive at level 52 and can find it in almost every Technician's inventory across the galaxies.

How to finish first contact in Starfield? ›

Where to find the First Contact quest in Starfield
  1. Convince them to settle somewhere else, and outfit their ship with a Grav Drive so they can find a new home.
  2. Convince them to take a temporary settlement deal in which they would need to work off their boarding debt.
  3. Or have them "cease to exist entirely."
Sep 5, 2023

What is the best ship in Starfield? ›

  • Best ship for beginners: Razorleaf.
  • Best free ship: Kepler R.
  • Best class A ship: Wanderwell.
  • Best class B ship: Shieldbreaker.
  • Best class C ship: Silent Runner.
  • Best ship for carrying cargo: Vanquisher.
  • Best ship for combat: Abyss Trekker.
  • Best ship to buy: Narwhal.
Oct 3, 2023

Can you steal ships in Starfield? ›

To steal a ship in Starfield is a fairly simple process once you know how: Find the ship you want to steal and disable it in combat, using weapon targeting systems to specifically take out its engines without destroying it. At this point you should be able to board the disabled ship.

How do you install a new grav drive in Starfield? ›

To install an entirely new Grav Drive, select Ship Builder, and then G on PC to add a module, and move to the Grav Drives tab. Again, depending on which city or manufacturer you are buying from, you may see a few or several different makes and models, and each have their own stats.

How do I turn on gravel drive in Starfield? ›

While piloting your ship, you'll see your power distribution in the lower left of your HUD. This is how you'll balance out power to your weapons, shields, and engines during combat (by using the D-pad). It's also where you'll assign power to the grav drive.

