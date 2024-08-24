How to Program Byjasco Remote Codes [2023]: A Step-by-Step Guide (2024)

- Last Updated:
Recently bought a new Byjasco TV remote control? You’ll need to program it with the right codes to operate your Byjasco TV or other devices.
But that is where the challenge lies. Programming is complicated because there are different types of codes to integrate into. To help you surpass this, our audiovisual team has all the Byjasco remote codes for your TV and all the programming steps.
Steps in Programming a Byjasco Remote Control
Without Codes
You can program your Byjasco Remote control with or without codes. Toprogram remote without codes, follow the steps below.
- Switch on the TV or device you want to pair with the remote. Also, make that your remote is functioning and equipped with full batteries.
- Then, on the remote, select TV, DVD, or OK based on your device type. Hold the button for a few seconds. A red light will flash to indicate readiness for programming.
- Move the remote directly to the gadget and select the Channel button. The control will exhibit a signal. Hold the “up” and “down” buttons and press continuously and wait for the gadget to turn off.
- Hit the power button on your remote to verify the code. At this point, your TV or gadget should switch on. If so, try using other remote commands. Switch the channels to confirm if the device has been paired with the remote.
- Save the code by tapping the corresponding device button. The device’s indicator will flash twice to confirm that the code is in the memory.
With Codes
Follow the instructions below to program the remote for your TV or equipment.
- Power on your TV or selected device.
- Select “TV” or corresponding device button on the remote.
- Select and hold “setup” until a red light flashes [1].
- Now, enter the code for the make and model of the device. You can find the right code for your device on the list below this tutorial.
- Direct the remote at the television. Then, select and hold power button.
- Release the button when the screen goes black, and that’s all. Your remote is now programmed to control your TV.
- If the device isn’t responding, go over the steps again and repeat the procedure with a different code from the list below..
List of Byjasco Remote Control Codes
You need remote control codes to program a Byjasco remote for TV and other devices. The codes come in three versions – CL3, CL4, and CL5. The simplest way to identify the code list version is to open the battery’s compartment.
Byjasco Remote Codes CL4
- Abex 4021, 0401
- Acer 4001, 3291
- AD 1431, 1661
- Admiral 1441, 1661, 4991
- Advent 0871, 2131, 2891, 4931
- Affinity 2361, 2381
- Aiko 1011, 4321
- Aiwa 0411, 0931, 4731
- Akai 5921, 0781, 1901, 4141, 0331, 3215
- Amark 1411
- Anam National 0271, 1941, 3451, 2331
- AOC 4261, 0011, 0391, 0611, 1221
- Apex 5111, 0191, 0045, 0425
- Archer 1441
- Ario 1891
- Atvio 2371
- Audiovox 2451, 4051, 4521
- Bang & Olufsen 1591
- Bell & Howell 1261, 1661, 3421
- Benq 1741, 2221
- Bluesky 3511
- Broksonic 0211, 0851, 4951
- Candle 0001, 0961
- Capehart 0391
- Centurion 1221
- Cetronic 1941
- Changhong 0191,1891
- Cineral 3511
- Citizen 1381, 0351, 1221
- Classic 0191, 1941
- CLP Classic 0001, 0161
- Coby 3351, 2521, 2541, 5191
- Colortyme 0001
- Concerto 1221
- Contec 0011, 1941
- Craig 6321, 1941
- Curtis 2121, 2361, 5411
- Cybervision 3511
- Daewoo 0831, 0251, 1231, 1251, 0971, 0221
- Dell 0981, 2041, 3601
Byjasco Remote Codes CL3 and CL5
- Abex 0185
- Acme 0008, 0050
- Ada 0020
- Adc 0002, 0006
- Admiral 0020, 0226, 0001
- Advent 0176, 0922
- Adventura 0174
- Aiko 0058
- Aiwa 0195, 0196, 0227, 0269
- Alleron 0051
- Amark 0020
- Amtron 0053
- Akai 0105, 0002, 0077, 0254
- Anam National 0053, 0003, 0025, 0042, 0193
- Aoc 0004, 0005, 0009, 0014, 0156, 0175, 0187
- Apex 0214, 0216, 0215, 0401
- Archer 0020
- Aspect 0059
- Audiovox 0053
- Axion 0177, 0921
- Bang & Olufsen 0190
- Belcor 0004
- Bell & Howell 0031, 0049, 0000, 0001
- Benq 0081, 0083, 0101
- Bradford 0053
- Broksonic 0147, 0135, 0250, 0257, 0310, 0394
- Brokwood 0004
- Candle 0004, 0009, 0174, 0008
- Capehart 0175
- Celera 0214
- Celebrity 0002
- Centrios 0169
- Centurion 0009
- Cetronic 0042
- Changhong 0214, 0401
- Citizen 0004, 0009, 0053, 0105, 0109, 0189, 0135, 0001, 0008, 0042, 0058
- Clairtone 0014
- Classic 0214, 0401, 0042
- Color Voice 0010
- Colortyme 0004, 0009, 0010
- Concerto 0004, 0009
- Concierge 0121
- Contec 0053, 0012, 0014, 0042
- Cornea 0050
- Craig 0053, 0042
- Crosley 0062
- Crown 0053, 0042
- Curtis Mathes 0031, 0105, 0130, 0004, 0009, 0000, 0049, 0109, 0358, 0001, 0015
- Ctx 0020
- Cxc 0053, 0042
- Daewoo 0130, 0004, 0009, 0100, 0005, 0138, 0043, 0140, 0039, 0252, 0279, 0444, 0080, 0042, 0058, 0017, 0010, 0126, 0018, 0127, 0019
- Daytron 0004, 0009
- Dell 0209, 0028, 0132
- Diamond Vision 0210, 0948, 0092
- Digistar 1019, 0165, 0118, 0116, 0167
- Dimensia 0031, 0000
- Disney 0158
- Dukane 0059, 0072
- Dumont 0121, 0004
- Durabrand 0189, 0135, 0157, 0153, 0254, 0458, 0217
- Dynasty 0042
- Elektra 0001
- Electroband 0002, 0014
- Electrohome 0004, 0009, 0254, 0003, 0022
- Elite Video 0197
- Emerson 0004, 0009, 0044, 0135, 0049, 0051, 0189, 0053, 0147, 0039, 0130, 0227, 0233, 0250, 0252, 0254, 0257, 0265, 0266, 0310, 0325, 0456, 0040, 0041, 0042, 0021, 0023, 0024, 0179, 0045, 0025, 0027, 0030, 0032, 0034, 0035, 0037
- Envision 0004, 0009, 0074
- Fisher 0049, 0110, 0268, 0180, 0012
- Fujitsu 0197, 0051
- Funai 0051, 0189, 0053, 0227, 0456, 0042
- Futuretec 0053, 0042
- Gateway 0046
- Ge 0031, 0107, 0164, 0004, 0009, 0044, 0054, 0000, 0342, 0003, 0125, 0015, 0022, 0052, 0087
- Gibralter 0121, 0004
- Goldstar 0004, 0009, 0005, 0227, 0338, 0012, 0057, 0080, 0156
- Grundy 0051, 0053
- Guestvision 0201
- Haier 0081, 0216, 0217, 0157
- Hallmark 0004, 0009
- Harvard 0053
- Hitachi 0088, 0059, 0142, 0060, 0072, 0004, 0009, 0091, 0001, 0012, 0061, 0137, 0139, 0141, 0179, 0227
- Hisense 0073, 0182, 0216
- Ilo 0198, 1070, 1024, 1023
- Ima 0053
- Infinity 0062, 0288
- Initial 1070
- Insignia 0103, 0189, 0217, 0135, 0133, 0116, 0167, 0456, 0029
- Integra 0181
- Inteq 0121
- Janeil 0174
- Jbl 0062
- Jcb 0002
- Jc Penney 0031, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0105, 0107, 0109, 0054, 0000, 0087, 0008 ,0012, 0015, 0022, 0030, 0052
- Jensen 0004, 0009, 0133
- JVC 0060, 0026, 0197, 0069, 0247, 0923, 0012, 0065, 0067, 0141
- Kawasho 0004, 0009, 0002
- Kaypani 0175
- Kec 0042
- Kenwood 0004, 0009
- KLH 0214
- Kloss Novabeam 0068, 0174
- Konka 0053, 0011, 0016, 0047, 0066, 0103, 0412, 0413, 0029
- Ktv 0053, 0014, 0021, 0042, 0070
- Kurazai 0001
- Lasonic 0210, 0948
- Lg 0004, 0050, 0009, 0005, 0227, 0338, 0012, 0057, 0080, 0156
- Liquidvideo 0177, 0168, 0921
- Lodgenet 0031, 0202, 0000, 0001
- Loewe 0211, 0062
- Logik 0031, 0000, 0001
- Luce 0055
- Luxman 0004, 0009
- LXI 0031, 0004, 0009, 0049, 0062, 0107, 0109, 0000, 0227, 0015
- Magnasonic 0051
- Magnavox 0062, 0004, 0009, 0456, 0183, 0226, 0288, 0008, 0068, 0075, 0141
- Majestic 0031, 0000, 0001
- Marantz 0062, 0181, 0004, 0009
- Medion 0213, 0198, 0158
- Megatron 0004, 0009, 0059
- Mei 0014
- Memorex 0004, 0009, 0049, 0051, 0135, 0031, 0000, 0268, 0310, 0001
- Mga 0004, 0005, 0009, 0051, 0012, 0022, 0141, 0180
- Midland 0031, 0121, 0054, 0107, 0015
- Minutz 0052
- Mitsubishi 0005, 0151, 0051, 0004, 0009, 0254, 0022, 0141, 0180
- Monivision 0036
- Montgomery Ward 0031, 0001, 0000
- Moteva 0049
- Motorola 0020, 0003
- MTC 0004, 0005, 0009, 0105, 0109, 0014
- Multitech 0053
- Multivision 0084
- Myron & Davis 0212
- NAD 0004, 0009, 0109, 0185
- NEC 0181, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0003, 0010, 0095, 0141
- Net Tv 0046, 0124
- Nexxtech 1052, 0167
- Nikei 0042
- Nikko 0004, 0009, 0058
- Norcent 0216, 0043, 0056
- Ntc 0058
- Olevia 1027
- Oncommand 0201
- Onking 0042
- Onwa 0053, 0042
- Optimus 0170, 0185, 0374, 0381
- Optoma 1028
- Optonica 0020, 0095
- Orion 0121, 0135, 0035
- Panasonic 0171, 0148, 0054, 0170, 0062, 0374, 0381, 0437, 0950, 0003, 0070
- Philco 0062, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0183, 0068, 0075, 0141, 0003, 0008
- Philips 0062, 0204, 0184, 0208, 0205, 0206, 0207, 0004, 0189, 0183, 0199, 0200, 0288, 0456, 0003, 0008, 0068, 0075, 0086, 0087, 0141
- Philips-Magnavox 0062, 0204, 0207, 0183, 0226, 0288
- Pilot 0004
- Pioneer 0185, 0181, 0072, 0004, 0009, 0090, 0179
- Piva 1075
- Polaroid 0182, 0173, 0133
- Portland 0004, 0005, 0009, 0058, 0138, 0130
- Precision 0166
- Price Club 0105
- Prima 1019, 0165, 0116, 0167
- Princeton Graphics 0020, 0099
- Prism 0054
- Proscan 0031, 0107, 0015, 0000, 0162, 0163
- Proton 0192, 0004, 0009, 0093, 0175, 0186
- Proview 1025, 1026
- Pulsar 0121, 0004
- Quasar 0171, 0148, 0054, 0170, 0062, 0374, 0381, 0003, 0070
- Radio Shack 0031, 0004, 0048, 0049, 0053, 0170, 0009, 0227 ,0342, 0000, 0012, 0041, 0042, 0095
- RCA 031, 0004, 0048, 0054, 0094, 0100, 0102, 0107, 0129, 0191, 0005, 0009, 0000, 0162, 0163, 0342, 0003, 0015, 0022, 0096, 0113, 0125, 0179, 0187, 0188
- Realistic 0031, 0004, 0048, 0049, 0053, 0170, 0009, 0000, 0227, 0012, 0041, 0042, 0095
- Rhapsody 0014
- Runco 0121, 0181, 0111
- Sampo 0124, 0046, 0004, 0009, 0175, 0012
- Samsung 0105, 0077, 0076, 0109, 0007, 0009, 0004, 0005, 0085, 0172, 0942, 0358, 0012, 0015, 0080, 0104, 0106
- Samsux 0009
- Samtron 0105
- Sansui 0135, 0310
- Santeca 0194
- Sanyo 0049, 0097, 0110, 0004, 0268, 0012, 0108, 0180
- Scotch 0004, 0009
- Scott 0004, 0009, 0051, 0053, 0024, 0035, 0042
- Sears 0031, 0062, 0049, 0051, 0105, 0004, 0009, 0107, 0109, 0110, 0189, 0000, 0112, 0079, 0394, 0456, 0012, 0015, 0180
- Selectron 1022, 1020, 1021
- Sharp 0079, 0123, 0063, 0020, 0004, 0009, 0226, 0266, 0006, 0095, 0122
- Shogun 0004
- Signature 0031, 0000, 0001, 0023
- Simpson 0008
- Sony 0128, 0013, 0002, 0071, 0380
- Soundesign 0004, 0009, 0051, 0053, 0008, 0042
- Spectravision 0203
- Squareview 0189
- Starlite 0053
- Star Sight 0064
- Supra 0004, 0082
- Superscan 0112, 0079, 0456
- Supersonic 0944
- Supremacy 0174
- Supreme 0002
- SVA 021
- Sylvania 0062, 0004, 0009, 0135, 0189, 0183, 0227, 0456, 0008, 0068 ,0075, 0141, 0161
- Symphonic 0053, 0189, 0227, 0456, 0024
- Syntax 1027
- Tandy 0020
- Tatung 0081, 0198, 0003
- Technics 0054
- Techwood 0004, 0009, 0054
- Teknika 0031, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0051, 0053, 0105, 0109, 0170, 0000, 0174, 0001, 0008, 0012, 0042, 0058
- Telecaption 0117
- Telerent 0031, 0000, 0001
- Tera 0004, 0186
- Tevion 0198
- Tmk 0004, 0009
- Toshiba 0159, 0178, 0109 ,0120, 0181, 0105, 0049, 0095, 0170, 0260, 0358, 0394, 0924, 0012, 0095, 0117, 0141
- Trutech 1029
- Universal 0052, 0087
- Victor 0060
- Vidtech 0004, 0005, 0009
- Viewsonic 0046, 0072
- Viking 0174
- Vizio 0081
- Wards 0031, 0062, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0051, 0000, 0068, 0075, 0087, 0095, 0119, 0052, 0001, 0008, 0024
- Westinghouse 0143, 0114
- White Westinghouse 0100, 0130, 0138, 0136, 0227, 0279, 0080
- Yamaha 0170, 0004, 0005, 0009
- Zenith 0121, 0009, 0050, 0078, 0091, 0138, 0059, 0131, 0038, 0111, 0134, 0153, 0064, 0004, 0135, 0226, 0227, 0245, 0247, 0252, 0266, 0288, 0310, 0338, 0358, 0023, 0058, 0039, 0001
