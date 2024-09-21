How to remove Activation Lock on iPhone, iPad, Mac, more - 9to5Mac (2024)

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

The best solution is to work through the four steps above to recover your Apple ID and disable Activation Lock legitimately.

One exception is DriveSavers, who claims to have a consumer focused unlocking servicefor Apple devices. However, no pricing is listed on the website, and we can’t vouch for it in any way. Keep in mind most other third-party “unlocking services” will either be scams or temporary fixes .

Outside of the steps above, there aren’t really any ways to remove Activation Lock on Apple Devices. There are instances of third-party companies popping up who offer device unlocking services like GrayShift. However, these options are usually cost thousands of dollars, are often intended for law enforcement, and Apple can render theexploits useless with a software update.

This is different than an iOS/Apple Watch device passcode or your Mac’s password. You’ll see a screen like the image above asking for the Apple ID email and password if you’re having trouble with Activation Lock.

Activation Lock helps you keep your device secure, even if it’s in the wrong hands, and can improve your chances of recovering it. Even if you erase your device remotely, Activation Lock can continue to deter anyone from reactivating your device without your permission. All you need to do is keep Find My [device] turned on, and remember your Apple ID and password.

Activation Lock is a security feature that is turned on when Find My is enabled. Here’s how Apple describes it:

Having trouble with a locked Apple device? Follow along for how to remove Activation Lock on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. We’ll look at several steps including an Activation Lock web tool from Apple that’s new for 2021.

FAQs

Sorry, but there is not secret bypass method that will let you use the device if you do not have the credentials to provide in the Activation Lock Screen. Your only solutions are those that have been provided already. If the Apple ID is yours, you can request a new password.

For iPhone, you might be able to remove Activation Lock on the web even if your device isn't offline. Go to www.iCloud.com/find. Sign in with your Apple ID, email address or phone number, then enter your password. Select the device that you want to remove from iCloud.

In the Profile Manager sidebar, click Devices. Select a device, then select Clear Activation Lock from the Action pop-up menu . The Activation Lock is cleared on the device.

One of the ways to remove activation lock without previous owner is to present proof of purchase to the Apple support team. When you give this document to Apple, they can verify the original owner of the phone and then help you unlock the device.

In most cases, a factory reset does not remove the activation lock from the device. For example, if a phone is factory reset with the Google account logged in, the phone will still ask for those credentials once switched back on.

An MDM Activation Lock bypass code is a cryptographic key code generated during the deployment of managed Apple devices through an MDM. This bypass code can clear the device's activation lock without the Apple ID and password.

You can go to Settings > General > Reset > Erase All Content and Settings. Then, enter the password, and you can use your iPad without seeing the iCloud Activation lock again. Or, you can go to Settings > User Name > Find My to turn off Find My. Thus, you disable the activation lock permanently.

There is NO COST you can pay to get Activation Lock removed.

You have to show proof of ownership of your product, provide all documentation showing your purchase of the device. If you do not have additional proof of ownership, contact the reseller.

Remove Activation Lock on the web. Use the Erase All Content and Settings feature to erase your Mac and reset it to factory settings.

If you forget your Apple ID or password



You can also sign in with other email addresses and phone numbers on file in your Apple ID account. If you don't remember your Apple ID, try to sign in with an email address or phone number that you use regularly with Apple Services.

Yes, Apple can unlock it if you have proof of purchase and photo ID.

There is no way to remove an iCloud activation lock on an Apple device. There is no such thing as a bypass. You absolutely must have the previous owner's information to unlock the device.

As mentioned earlier, jailbreaking an iPhone won't remove iCloud Activation Lock. If you want to bypass activation lock iPad, you'll need some iPhone unlockers like EaseUS MobiUnlock to help.

First, if you know the Apple ID password, you can use it to unlock your iPhone on the "locked to owner" screen. Using the Apple ID and Password: Enter the Credentials: When you see the Activation Lock screen, enter the Apple ID and password that were originally used to set up the device.

Another way how to factory reset iPad without Apple ID password or passcode is via iTunes. Simply connect your device to a computer with iTunes installed. Put the iPad into recovery mode, then select the "Restore" option in iTunes to reset the device to factory settings.

You can use iTunes to restore your iPad to factory settings, which will remove the Apple ID together with other content from your iPad. If you can contact the previous owner of the locked iPad, you can sign out the Apple ID or remove the device from the iCloud account easily.

And here's how to remove previous owner Apple ID without password in this way. Navigate to the Settings on your iPhone and go to iTunes & App Store. Click on the Apple ID and select the Sign Out option. Now, the Apple ID of the previous owner will be signed out automatically.