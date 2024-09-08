How to search strings - C# (2024)

Table of Contents
In this article Does a string contain text? Where does the sought text occur in a string? Finding specific text using regular expressions Does a string follow a pattern? See also FAQs References
  • Article

You can use two main strategies to search for text in strings. Methods of the String class search for specific text. Regular expressions search for patterns in text.

Note

The C# examples in this article run in the Try.NET inline code runner and playground. Select the Run button to run an example in an interactive window. Once you execute the code, you can modify it and run the modified code by selecting Run again. The modified code either runs in the interactive window or, if compilation fails, the interactive window displays all C# compiler error messages.

See Also
A More Efficient Text Pattern Search Using a Trie Class in .NET -- Visual Studio MagazineUse LINQ to query files and directories - C#How to search text files for string? | BytesRead from and write to a text file by Visual C# - C#

The string type, which is an alias for the System.String class, provides a number of useful methods for searching the contents of a string. Among them are Contains, StartsWith, EndsWith, IndexOf, LastIndexOf. The System.Text.RegularExpressions.Regex class provides a rich vocabulary to search for patterns in text. In this article, you learn these techniques and how to choose the best method for your needs.

Does a string contain text?

The String.Contains, String.StartsWith, and String.EndsWith methods search a string for specific text. The following example shows each of these methods and a variation that uses a case-insensitive search:

See Also
Fastest way to search text file for string | Bytes

string factMessage = "Extension methods have all the capabilities of regular static methods.";// Write the string and include the quotation marks.Console.WriteLine($"\"{factMessage}\"");// Simple comparisons are always case sensitive!bool containsSearchResult = factMessage.Contains("extension");Console.WriteLine($"Contains \"extension\"? {containsSearchResult}");// For user input and strings that will be displayed to the end user,// use the StringComparison parameter on methods that have it to specify how to match strings.bool ignoreCaseSearchResult = factMessage.StartsWith("extension", System.StringComparison.CurrentCultureIgnoreCase);Console.WriteLine($"Starts with \"extension\"? {ignoreCaseSearchResult} (ignoring case)");bool endsWithSearchResult = factMessage.EndsWith(".", System.StringComparison.CurrentCultureIgnoreCase);Console.WriteLine($"Ends with '.'? {endsWithSearchResult}");

The preceding example demonstrates an important point for using these methods. Searches are case-sensitive by default. You use the StringComparison.CurrentCultureIgnoreCase enumeration value to specify a case-insensitive search.

Where does the sought text occur in a string?

The IndexOf and LastIndexOf methods also search for text in strings. These methods return the location of the text being sought. If the text isn't found, they return -1. The following example shows a search for the first and last occurrence of the word "methods" and displays the text in between.

string factMessage = "Extension methods have all the capabilities of regular static methods.";// Write the string and include the quotation marks.Console.WriteLine($"\"{factMessage}\"");// This search returns the substring between two strings, so// the first index is moved to the character just after the first string.int first = factMessage.IndexOf("methods") + "methods".Length;int last = factMessage.LastIndexOf("methods");string str2 = factMessage.Substring(first, last - first);Console.WriteLine($"Substring between \"methods\" and \"methods\": '{str2}'");

Finding specific text using regular expressions

The System.Text.RegularExpressions.Regex class can be used to search strings. These searches can range in complexity from simple to complicated text patterns.

The following code example searches for the word "the" or "their" in a sentence, ignoring case. The static method Regex.IsMatch performs the search. You give it the string to search and a search pattern. In this case, a third argument specifies case-insensitive search. For more information, see System.Text.RegularExpressions.RegexOptions.

The search pattern describes the text you search for. The following table describes each element of the search pattern. (The table below uses the single \, which must be escaped as \\ in a C# string).

PatternMeaning
thematch the text "the"
(eir)?match 0 or 1 occurrence of "eir"
\smatch a white-space character
string[] sentences ={ "Put the water over there.", "They're quite thirsty.", "Their water bottles broke."};string sPattern = "the(ir)?\\s";foreach (string s in sentences){ Console.Write($"{s,24}"); if (System.Text.RegularExpressions.Regex.IsMatch(s, sPattern, System.Text.RegularExpressions.RegexOptions.IgnoreCase)) { Console.WriteLine($" (match for '{sPattern}' found)"); } else { Console.WriteLine(); }}

Tip

The string methods are usually better choices when you are searching for an exact string. Regular expressions are better when you are searching for some pattern in a source string.

Does a string follow a pattern?

The following code uses regular expressions to validate the format of each string in an array. The validation requires that each string have the form of a telephone number in which three groups of digits are separated by dashes, the first two groups contain three digits, and the third group contains four digits. The search pattern uses the regular expression ^\\d{3}-\\d{3}-\\d{4}$. For more information, see Regular Expression Language - Quick Reference.

PatternMeaning
^matches the beginning of the string
\d{3}matches exactly 3 digit characters
-matches the '-' character
\d{4}matches exactly 4 digit characters
$matches the end of the string
string[] numbers ={ "123-555-0190", "444-234-22450", "690-555-0178", "146-893-232", "146-555-0122", "4007-555-0111", "407-555-0111", "407-2-5555", "407-555-8974", "407-2ab-5555", "690-555-8148", "146-893-232-"};string sPattern = "^\\d{3}-\\d{3}-\\d{4}$";foreach (string s in numbers){ Console.Write($"{s,14}"); if (System.Text.RegularExpressions.Regex.IsMatch(s, sPattern)) { Console.WriteLine(" - valid"); } else { Console.WriteLine(" - invalid"); }}

This single search pattern matches many valid strings. Regular expressions are better to search for or validate against a pattern, rather than a single text string.

See also

  • Strings
  • System.Text.RegularExpressions.Regex
  • .NET regular expressions
  • Regular expression language - quick reference
  • Best practices for using strings in .NET
How to search strings - C# (2024)

FAQs

How to search text in string in C#? ›

The IndexOf and LastIndexOf methods also search for text in strings. These methods return the location of the text being sought. If the text isn't found, they return -1 . The following example shows a search for the first and last occurrence of the word "methods" and displays the text in between.

Learn More
How to search for a string in a list in C#? ›

To find the index of a string in a list in C#, you can use the IndexOf method of the List<T> class . This method returns the index of the first occurrence of the specified string in the list, or -1 if the string is not found.

Learn More Now
How to find substring in C#? ›

To extract a substring that begins at a specified character position and ends before the end of the string, call the Substring(Int32, Int32) method. This method does not modify the value of the current instance. Instead, it returns a new string that begins at the startIndex position in the current string.

See More
How do I search for a specific string? ›

The search() method searches a string for a string (or a regular expression) and returns the position of the match:
  1. Examples. let text = "Please locate where 'locate' occurs!"; ...
  2. Examples. Perform a search for "ain": ...
  3. Examples. Check if a string includes "world": ...
  4. Examples. Returns true: ...
  5. Returns false: ...
  6. Examples.

Learn More
How to check if a string contains a certain word in C#? ›

The . Contains() method determines whether a string includes a particular character or substring. It returns true if the character is included, otherwise the method returns false . There are additional parameters that can modify the comparison rules.

Learn More
How to use search in C#? ›

Search C# code﻿
  1. Find any code item﻿ Ctrl 0K or Goto | All... Use this command to find any type, member, or file in your solution. ...
  2. Find files﻿ Ctrl 0P or Goto | Files... ...
  3. Find symbols﻿ Ctrl Shift 0P or Goto | Symbols... ...
  4. Search by file structure﻿ Ctrl Shift 0O or Goto | Symbols in File... ...
  5. Go to line﻿ Goto | Line...
Feb 11, 2024

Read The Full Story
How do I search for a string in a list of strings? ›

Find String in List using count() method. The count() function is used to count the occurrence of a particular string in the list. If the count of a string is more than 0 in Python list of strings, it means that a particular string exists in the list, else that string doesn't exist in the list.

See Details
How to check string contains in list in C#? ›

List<T>. Contains(T) Method is used to check whether an element is in the List<T> or not.

Explore More
How to use find method in C#? ›

C# | Array. Find() Method
  1. Syntax:
  2. Parameters:
  3. Return Value: This method return the first element that matches the conditions defined by the specified predicate if it is found. ...
  4. Exception: This method throws ArgumentNullException if the array is null or match is null.
  5. Example 1:
  6. Example 2:
  7. Reference:
Jan 5, 2022

See Details
How to get the specific part of a string in C#? ›

You can use the Substring() method to get a substring in C#. The Substring() method takes the index position to start the retrieval of the substring as a parameter. Substring() can also take an optional parameter, which is the length of strings to return.

Continue Reading

Why do we use IndexOf() in C#? ›

The IndexOf method in C# is a fundamental tool used in string manipulation and searching operations. It helps locate the character positions of a specific character or substring within another string.

Get More Info Here
How to get string value in C#? ›

C# Access Strings
  1. ExampleGet your own C# Server. string myString = "Hello"; Console. WriteLine(myString[0]); // Outputs "H" Try it Yourself » ...
  2. Example. string myString = "Hello"; Console. WriteLine(myString[1]); // Outputs "e" Try it Yourself » ...
  3. Example. string myString = "Hello"; Console. WriteLine(myString.

Discover More Details
How to search for a string within a string in C#? ›

Basic Syntax for Contains() Method

//YourString is the string you want to check //CheckString is the string you want to find bool result = YourString. Contains(CheckString); The function returns true if CheckString is found within YourString , and false if it is not. As simple as that!

Get More Info
How do I search for a specific text thread? ›

How to search messages on your Android phone
  1. Open the Messages app.
  2. At the top of the screen, type your search word or term in the Search images & videos field.
  3. Hit Enter to perform your search.
  4. Tap on a conversation to be taken to that particular message.
Dec 24, 2022

Read On
How to search for a particular character in a string in C#? ›

IndexOf(Char, Int32, Int32)

Reports the zero-based index of the first occurrence of the specified character in this instance. The search starts at a specified character position and examines a specified number of character positions.

Tell Me More
How to search within a string in C? ›

In the C Programming Language, the strstr function searches within the string pointed to by s1 for the string pointed to by s2. It returns a pointer to the first occurrence in s1 of s2.

View Details
How to check if a letter is in a string in C#? ›

IsLetter(String, Int32) Method. This method is used to check whether the specified string at specified position matches with any Unicode letter or not. If it matches then it returns True otherwise returns False.

Read More
How do I find text in a string? ›

The String is a sequence of characters and a class in Java. To find a word in the string, we are using indexOf() and contains() methods of String class. The indexOf() method is used to find an index of the specified substring in the present string.

Show Me More

References

Top Articles
HVAC Zone Dampers: Your Ultimate Professional Guide - J & J Services
6 Different HVAC Zone Dampers And Their Cost | Questions About HVAC
Tapana Telugu Movie Download Kuttymovies
Wie zijn wij - Medisch Centrum Koornhorst
CE513 - EUROPA FABULOSA 25 DIAS LON/WAW 2025 from 40.183 Bs
Plaintiff's Motion for Interlocutory Default Judgment - Motion (No Fee) October 16, 2017
Hotels Near 1979 Milky Way Verona Wi 53593
South Bend Weather Underground
Cosmic Nootropics Coupon Code
Was ist Online-Trading und wo fangen Sie damit an?
Darktide Weapon Tier List: Best Weapons for Each Class | ...
Darktide Psyker Build And Best Weapons
Latest Posts
Different Types of Dampers in HVAC Systems | Anderson Air
InspectApedia Diagnose & Fix What's Wrong at Your Building
Article information

Author: Sen. Ignacio Ratke

Last Updated:

Views: 6031

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (76 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Sen. Ignacio Ratke

Birthday: 1999-05-27

Address: Apt. 171 8116 Bailey Via, Roberthaven, GA 58289

Phone: +2585395768220

Job: Lead Liaison

Hobby: Lockpicking, LARPing, Lego building, Lapidary, Macrame, Book restoration, Bodybuilding

Introduction: My name is Sen. Ignacio Ratke, I am a adventurous, zealous, outstanding, agreeable, precious, excited, gifted person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.