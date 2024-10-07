How to search text files for string? | Bytes (2024)

Hi all
This sounds easy and I'm sure it is but i'm just having so much trouble. I have a directory with text files. I want to search the text files for a string and return the name of the file that containes the string. I've tried various way below ut unsuccessfully. Please could someone take a look and offer some assistance?
thanks

  2. stringdirectory=@"D:\SearchFolder";
  3. DirectoryInfodirinfo=newDirectoryInfo(directory);
  5. FileInfo[]files=dirinfo.GetFiles("EE*.PRN");
  7. foreach(FileInfoiinfiles)
  8. {
  9. List<string>lines=File.ReadAllLines(i.ToString().ToList());
  10. foreach(stringlineinlines)
  11. {
  12. if(line.Contains("UNIQUESTRING"))
  13. textBox2.Text+=i+"contains"+line.ToString()+Environment.NewLine;
  14. }
  16. //Regex.Match(i,"UNIQUESTRING");
  17. //if(Regex.Match(i,"UNIQUESTRING"))
  18. //{
  19. //MessageBox.Show("Filewithregexis:"+i);
  20. //}
  22. //stringex=null;
  23. //ex=(fromlineinFile.ReadAllLines(i)
  24. //whereline=="UNIQUESTRING"
  25. //selectline).ToString();
  27. }

Jul 5 '09 #1

tlhintoq

3,525 How to search text files for string? | Bytes (5) Recognized Expert Specialist

Are you actually looking for the word "UNIQUESTRI NG" in all upper case?
Or is UNIQUESTRING meant to be a variable thus shouldn't have quotes around it?

.Contains is case-sensitive so could that be the issue? You are searching for upper case in a lower case file?

Jul 5 '09 #2

tig2810

7 How to search text files for string? | Bytes (6) New Member

Yes, the string would be in all uppercase. The contents of the text files are also in uppercase.

Jul 5 '09 #3

tig2810

7 How to search text files for string? | Bytes (7) New Member

I should probably add that the snippet of code does not compile as i'm having some more type problems.

Jul 5 '09 #4

tlhintoq

3,525 How to search text files for string? | Bytes (9) Recognized Expert Specialist

Well... yeah... Not compiling will keeping it from finding what you are searching for.

Jul 5 '09 #5

Curtis Rutland

3,256 How to search text files for string? | Bytes (11) Recognized Expert Specialist

This should help:

  1. stringpath=@"c:\dev\somedir";
  2. stringsearchtext="something";
  3. DirectoryInfodi=newDirectoryInfo(path);
  4. FileInfo[]files=di.GetFiles("*.txt");
  5. foreach(FileInfofileinfiles)
  6. {
  7. using(StreamReadersr=newStreamReader(file.FullName))
  8. {
  9. stringcontent=sr.ReadToEnd().ToLower();
  10. if(content.Contains(searchtext.ToLower()))
  11. Console.WriteLine("{0}contains\"{1}\"",file.Name,searchtext);
  12. else
  13. Console.WriteLine("{0}doesnotcontain\"{1}\"",file.Name,searchtext);
  14. }
  15. }

This is written for a console app, so you will have to make appropriate changes.

Jul 6 '09 #6

nomibashir

1 How to search text files for string? | Bytes (12) New Member

This code is developed in C# and working wel. I have not much time so i did not finished in well maners. You can use this code to search your file according to your Question .

  1. DirectoryInfodir=newDirectoryInfo(@"d:\TextFiles\");//dirwhereyouwanttusearchyourfile
  2. FileInfo[]fileInfo=dir.GetFiles();
  4. foreach(FileInfofileinfileInfo)
  5. {
  6. StreamReadersr=newStreamReader(file.FullName);
  7. stringallRead=sr.ReadToEnd();
  8. sr.Close();
  9. stringfileName=file.Name;
  10. if(Regex.IsMatch(allRead,"UNIQUESTRING"))
  11. {
  12. MessageBox.Show("Found:"+fileName);
  13. break;
  14. }
  15. else
  16. {
  17. MessageBox.Show("NotFound");
  18. }
  19. }

Feb 28 '11 #7

Latest Posts
Divinity: Original Sin 2 – 24 Best Unique Armor Pieces, Ranked
Troubleshoot streaming and video issues - Computer
Recommended Articles
