How to search text files for string? | Bytes (2024)

This sounds easy and I'm sure it is but i'm just having so much trouble. I have a directory with text files. I want to search the text files for a string and return the name of the file that containes the string. I've tried various way below ut unsuccessfully. Please could someone take a look and offer some assistance?

thanks Expand|Select|Wrap|Line Numbers stringdirectory=@"D:\SearchFolder"; DirectoryInfodirinfo=newDirectoryInfo(directory); FileInfo[]files=dirinfo.GetFiles("EE*.PRN"); foreach(FileInfoiinfiles) { List<string>lines=File.ReadAllLines(i.ToString().ToList()); foreach(stringlineinlines) { if(line.Contains("UNIQUESTRING")) textBox2.Text+=i+"contains"+line.ToString()+Environment.NewLine; } //Regex.Match(i,"UNIQUESTRING"); //if(Regex.Match(i,"UNIQUESTRING")) //{ //MessageBox.Show("Filewithregexis:"+i); //} //stringex=null; //ex=(fromlineinFile.ReadAllLines(i) //whereline=="UNIQUESTRING" //selectline).ToString(); } Jul 5 '09 #1

Are you actually looking for the word "UNIQUESTRI NG" in all upper case?

Or is UNIQUESTRING meant to be a variable thus shouldn't have quotes around it? .Contains is case-sensitive so could that be the issue? You are searching for upper case in a lower case file? Jul 5 '09 #2

Yes, the string would be in all uppercase. The contents of the text files are also in uppercase. Jul 5 '09 #3

I should probably add that the snippet of code does not compile as i'm having some more type problems. Jul 5 '09 #4

Well... yeah... Not compiling will keeping it from finding what you are searching for. Jul 5 '09 #5 This should help: Expand|Select|Wrap|Line Numbers stringpath=@"c:\dev\somedir"; stringsearchtext="something"; DirectoryInfodi=newDirectoryInfo(path); FileInfo[]files=di.GetFiles("*.txt"); foreach(FileInfofileinfiles) { using(StreamReadersr=newStreamReader(file.FullName)) { stringcontent=sr.ReadToEnd().ToLower(); if(content.Contains(searchtext.ToLower())) Console.WriteLine("{0}contains\"{1}\"",file.Name,searchtext); else Console.WriteLine("{0}doesnotcontain\"{1}\"",file.Name,searchtext); } } This is written for a console app, so you will have to make appropriate changes. Jul 6 '09 #6

This code is developed in C# and working wel. I have not much time so i did not finished in well maners. You can use this code to search your file according to your Question .

Expand|Select|Wrap|Line Numbers DirectoryInfodir=newDirectoryInfo(@"d:\TextFiles\");//dirwhereyouwanttusearchyourfile FileInfo[]fileInfo=dir.GetFiles(); foreach(FileInfofileinfileInfo) { StreamReadersr=newStreamReader(file.FullName); stringallRead=sr.ReadToEnd(); sr.Close(); stringfileName=file.Name; if(Regex.IsMatch(allRead,"UNIQUESTRING")) { MessageBox.Show("Found:"+fileName); break; } else { MessageBox.Show("NotFound"); } } Feb 28 '11 #7 