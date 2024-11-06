How to tame a Pteranadon in Ark: Survival Evolved (2024)

What the Pteranadon can be used for in Ark: Survival Evolved Where to find the Pteranadon and what you’ll need to tame them in Ark: Survival Evolved How to tame the Pteranadon in Ark: Survival Evolved FAQs References

The Pteranadon is one of the creatures that every player needs in the starting phases of Ark: Survival Evolved. While not the fastest or most resilient flying creature, the Pternadon is the perfect tame for getting yourself off the ground where all the deadly creatures lie in wait to kill you and up in the sky where death is less prevalent. They’re fast enough that you can escape most situations, and the perfect creature for PvP fights where you need to dart in, pick an enemy player up, and carry them into your turrets. The list of the Pteranodon’s uses is long, so in this guide, we’ll show you how to find and tame a Pteranadon in Ark: Survival Evolved.

What the Pteranadon can be used for in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Pteranadon doesn’t have the highest carry weight capacity or speed regarding the hierarchy of flying creatures in Ark: Survival Evolved. Despite this, the Pteranadon is still used even in Mega Tribe battles and at later stages of gameplay, simply because it can provide a lot of utility and power for relatively minimal effort.

The Pteranodon’s ability to C-Spin, which is the barrel roll default bound to the “C” key on PC, “Press R” on Xbox and Playstation, allows players to rapidly spin forward in a direction. This is a method that many players will use to bypass Turrets and Turret walls. It’s also a damage-dealing method that is great for using against anyone on foot. The Pteranodon can also pick up players and some very small creatures from the ground with its alternate attack. This is extremely useful in PvP situations, where you fight large creatures like Wyverns. Being able to nab the enemy player off and drop them to their death or force them to float on a parachute as a massive target is a great way to turn the tide of a fight.

The Pteranadon is also great for scouting bases because its small size makes them tougher to spot. However, they don’t do well as beasts of burden, as they’ll usually have a low carry weight, and as such, you’ll have to be careful with what you’re carrying, particularly if you’re trying to pick another player up, as you could end up over-encumbered.

Where to find the Pteranadon and what you’ll need to tame them in Ark: Survival Evolved

How to tame a Pteranadon in Ark: Survival Evolved (1)

The Pteranodon can be found almost everywhere in the game, but you’ll regularly see them near beaches. They’re easy to identify because of their large, pointed heads and beaks, slow flaps, and odd crooning noises as they move. The Pteranadon is a non-aggressive, fleeing creature, which means that if you don’t keep them in place, they will fly off rapidly if any damage is dealt to them. This means that you’ll need the following items to tame a Pteranadon:

  • 1x Bola or Net Gun and Net Projectile.
  • 1x Club, Boomerang, Longneck Rifle, Bow, Crossbow, Tek Bow, or even your fists – the punching method will only work if the Pterandaon is low enough level and you have invested points into your personal Melee damage. You can alternatively use an Equus’ kick attack to knock one out if you don’t have the tools or resources to craft them.
  • Tranquilizing Arrows, Tranquilizing Darts, Shocking Tranquilizing Darts, or Element Shards. If you’re using a Club or Boomerang, bring one or two extra, just in case.
  • Raw Mutton, Raw Meat, or Regular Kibble. A level 150 Pteranadon on the standard 1x Taming Speed will require 7 Regular Kibble to tame. You can also use a Sanguine Elixir to boost your taming by 30% once.

How to tame the Pteranadon in Ark: Survival Evolved

How to tame a Pteranadon in Ark: Survival Evolved (2)

Taming the Pteranadon is not a complex process. The most annoying part is waiting for your chosen Pteranadon to land on the ground if you’re not confident in your Bola throwing or Net Gun shooting skills. Once your target has been restrained, you’ll want to hit them with whatever weapon you use in the head. Targets hit in the head take a greater amount of Torpor per hit than body shots.

Do not continue to hit your target once it has dropped unconscious, or you will lose a perfect tame. You also need to protect them as they are targets for even smaller carnivores like the Dilophosaur. Once they’re knocked out, place your chosen taming food in their inventory and wait.

FAQs

How to easily tame a Pteranodon in Ark? ›

Feeding the Pteranodon

You can use raw meat or kibble, however regular kibble is advised because it promotes the efficiency of taming more than raw meat. A medium egg, cooked meat jerky, fiber, longrass, savoroot, and water can be used to make standard kibble in a cooking pot or commercial cooker.

What food do Pteranodon eat to tame Ark? ›

Final Thoughts. Pteranodons are carnivorous creatures in ARK: Survival Evolved that need flesh to thrive. Taming food options include Normal Kibble, Raw Mutton, Cooked Lamb Chop, Raw Prime Meat, Cooked Prime Meat, Raw Prime Fish Meat, Cooked Meat, Raw Fish Meat, and Cooked Fish Meat.

Why isn't my Pteranodon taming ark? ›

If you want to tame a Pteranodon, you'll first have to get your Bola and Club ready. The former will be used to keep it on the ground while the latter can be used to put it to sleep. Once you've located a Pteranodon and have the resources, you'll first have to wait for it to land if it's flying around.

How many Tranq arrows does it take to knock out a Pteranodon? ›

To be safe, aim for the body. Normally 1 tranq arrow to the body will take one down, a higher level ptera may need a couple or more. Pteradons? 1 Shot to the head while it's walking on the ground and wait from 1 to 3 seconds until it sleeps.

What is the easiest taming in Ark? ›

A Moschops is a rather good starter tame, you need no saddle, they harvest resources rather well given their ease of tame, and they are a passive tame, so all you need to do is walk up to them, see what they want to eat, put that food in the furthest right slot in your hotbar and feed it.

What is the easiest flying dino to tame in Ark? ›

Now it's time to add an air force. Dimorphodon is one of the easiest flying creatures to tame. Use a bola, and/or tranq arrows to knock them out of the sky, then feed them meat.

Can you bola a Pteranodon? ›

To tame a pteranodon simply make a bola, hit it with the bola so it stays on the ground, knock it out then build walls and spikes around it and starve tame it so you get better taming effectiveness... if the pteranodon is low level there is really no point in starve taming unless you want to.

What do you put in Pteranodon inventory to tame? ›

when you knock a pteranodon out you need to stave it to the recomended amout of food. after this you want to put the food in the inventory and wait for it to tame but make sure you have spare meat in the birds inventory.

Is a Pteranodon a meat eater or a plant eater? ›

The crest was largest on male Pteranodons. The big head and big wings made up most of Pteranodon's body. Pteranodon was a meat-eater, but it had no teeth. Pteranodon used its long pointed beak to eat.

How to starve tame? ›

How to Starve Taming Works. In the normal taming method, you knock a creature out and immediately place all of the required food in its inventory and it will eat one at a time as it gets hungry enough. With starve taming, once the creature is knocked out, you simply wait before feeding it any food or Narcotics.

How fast can you tame a Pteranodon in Ark? ›

With prime meat and some narcotics, the Pteranodon can be tamed in just a few minutes. Kibble and mutton are the best taming foods, but at lower levels, the materials will not be readily available. Players that can get their hand on shocking tranquilizer darts can take down higher-level Pteranodon.

Why is it not letting me tame ark? ›

Keep plenty of food in the animal's inventory while taming; if the creature runs out of food, the taming bar will begin to go down until it gets more food. Force feeding them anything other than Narcoberries or Narcotic will fill their hunger but will not affect the taming bar, effectively making the tame take longer.

What is the first flying dino to tame in Ark? ›

The Pteranodon (tuh-RA-nuh-daan), also known as the Ptera or even just Pt, is one of the Creatures in ARK: Survival Evolved and the first rideable flying creature introduced to the game.

What is the diet of a Pteranodon? ›

Diet. The diet of Pteranodon is known to have included fish; fossilized fish bones have been found in the stomach area of one Pteranodon, and a fossilized fish bolus has been found between the jaws of another Pteranodon, specimen AMNH 5098.

What food to tame alpha Pteranodon? ›

Feed it with Dodo Kibble or viable substitutes until tamed. By using the passive taming system.

