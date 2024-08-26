How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - 6 Examples - ExcelDemy (2024)

Introduction to the INDEX Function in Excel Example 1 – Select an Item from a List Example 2 – Selecting an Item from Multiple Lists Example 3 – Combine the MATCH Function with the INDEX Function to Match Multiple Criteria and Return the Value Example 4 – Combining the INDEX, MATCH, and IF Functions to Match Multiple Criteria from Two Lists Example 5 – Returning a Row or Column Entirely from a Range Example 6 – The INDEX Function Can Also Be Used as Cell Reference What Are the Common Errors While Using the INDEX Function in Excel?

Excel INDEX Function in Array Form (Quick View):

To return a value (or values) from a single range, use the array form of the INDEX function.

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - 6 Examples - ExcelDemy (1)

Excel INDEX Function in Reference Form (Quick View):

To return a value (or values) from multiple ranges, use the reference form of the INDEX function.

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - 6 Examples - ExcelDemy (2)

Introduction to the INDEX Function in Excel

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - 6 Examples - ExcelDemy (3)

Objective:

It returns a value or reference of the cell at the intersection of a particular row and column, in a given range.

Syntax of the INDEX Function in Array Form:

=INDEX (array, row_num, [column_num])

Arguments:

argumentrequired/ optionalvalue
arrayRequiredPass a range of cells, or an array constant to this argument
row_numRequiredPass the row number in the cell range or the array constant
col_numOptionalPass the column number in the cell range or the array constant

Note:

  • If you use both the row_num and column_num arguments, the INDEX function will return the value from the cell at the intersection of the row_num and column_num.
  • If you set row_num or column_num to 0 (zero), then you will get the whole column values or the whole row values in the form of arrays.

Syntax of the INDEX Function in Reference Form:

=INDEX (reference, row_num, [column_num], [area_num])

Arguments:

argumentrequired/ optionalvalue
referenceRequiredPass more than one range or array
row_numRequiredPass the row number in a specific cell range
col_numOptionalPass the column number in a specific cell range
area_numOptionalPass the area number that you want to select from a group of ranges

Note:

  • If you pass more than one range or array as the array value, you should also pass the area_num.
  • If the area_num is absent, the INDEX Function will work with the first range. If you pass a value as the area_num, the INDEX function will work in that specific range.

Example 1 – Select an Item from a List

One Dimensional List with a Single Column:

To retrieve the 3rd product from the list, use the following formula in C13, specifying the row number inC12.

=INDEX(B5:B10,C12)

Or,

=INDEX(B5:B10,3)

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - 6 Examples - ExcelDemy (4)

One Dimensional List with a Single Row:

To retrieve an item from a single row using the INDEX function, specify the serial number in column B and enter the following formula in C20:

=INDEX(C17:H17,,B20)

Or,

=INDEX(C17:H17,3)

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - 6 Examples - ExcelDemy (5)

You can also enter the serial number directly in the formula instead of using a cell reference.

Retrieve an Item from a Multidimensional List:

To retrieve an item from a list with multiple dimensions, specify the row and column number in the INDEX function.

To get the item from the 3rd row and 4th column of the list, enter the following formula in C33.

=INDEX(C26:H29,C31,C32)

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - 6 Examples - ExcelDemy (6)

Note:

  • If you specify a row number beyond the range of your list, it will cause a #REF! error.
  • You can also refer to an array as a reference and apply the INDEX function. For example, the formula =INDEX({1,2,3;4,5,6;7,8,9;10,11,12},2,3) will return 8. The array constant {1,2,3;4,5,6;7,8,9;10,11,12} contains columns separated by semicolons.

Example 2 – Selecting an Item from Multiple Lists

With the [area_num], you can input multiple arrays or reference ranges in the INDEX function and specify from which array the function will return an item or value.

There are two lists in the dataset below, one for Windows and the other for MS Office. Use the following formula to get a value in the Windows list.

=INDEX((D5:G9,I5:L9),C11,E11,1)

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - 6 Examples - ExcelDemy (7)

Or,

=INDEX((D5:G9,I5:L9),C11,E11,2)

to get an item in the MS Office list.

Note:

If you don’t specify the number in this formula, Excel will consider area 1 to return the value.

Example 3 – Combine the MATCH Function with the INDEX Function to Match Multiple Criteria and Return the Value

The MATCH function returns the relative position of an item in an array that matches a specified value in a specified order.

To match criteria specified in C12 and C13.

Steps:

  • Enter the following formula in C14:

=INDEX(B5:E10,MATCH(C13,B5:B10,0),MATCH(C12,B4:E4,0))

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - 6 Examples - ExcelDemy (8)

  • Press ENTER.

Formula Breakdown

  • MATCH(C12,B4:E4,0)

Output: 3
takes input from C12 and performs an exact match in B4:E4. 0 in the last argument indicates an exact match. Since the item in C12 is in the third column of B4:E4, the function returns 3.

  • MATCH(C13,B5:B10,0)

Output: 3
the function works row-wise in B5:B10, which means the items are in different rows but in one single column.

  • INDEX(B5:E10,MATCH(C13,B5:B10,0),MATCH(C12,B4:E4,0))

Output:1930
the INDEX function will check row 3 and column 3 within B5:E10 and return a value in the row-column intersection.

Example 4 – Combining the INDEX, MATCH, and IF Functions to Match Multiple Criteria from Two Lists

The dataset showcases Sales data for Windows and MS Office in different countries and years.

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - 6 Examples - ExcelDemy (9)

Set 3 criteria: Product, Year, and Country, to getsales data.

Steps:

  • The criteria set are: Year: 2019, Product: MS Office, and Country: Canada, in C11, C12, and C13.
  • Enter the following formula Cell C14 and press ENTER.

=INDEX(INDEX((D5:G9,I5:L9),,,IF(C12="Windows",1,2)),MATCH(C13,B5:B9,0),MATCH(C11,INDEX((D5:G5,I5:L5),,,IF(C12="Windows",1,2)),0))

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - 6 Examples - ExcelDemy (10)

  • You will see the corresponding sales data in C14.
  • Make the formula more dynamic, using data validation.

Formula Breakdown

  • IF(C12=”Windows”,1,2))

Output: 2
C12 contains Windows, the criteria is not matched and the IF function returns 2.

  • INDEX((D5:G9,I5:L9),,,IF(C12=”Windows”,1,2))

Output: {2017,2018,2019,2020;8545,8417,6318,5603;5052,8052,5137,5958;9590,6451,3177,6711;5126,3763,3317,9940}
the IF(C12=”Windows”,1,2) part returns 2, so it becomes INDEX((D5:G9,I5:L9),,,2). The INDEX function returns the second range assigned to it.

  • MATCH(C11,INDEX((D5:G5,I5:L5),,,IF(C12=”Windows”,1,2)),0)

Output: 3
IF(C12=”Windows”,1,2) part returns 2, so it becomes MATCH(C11,INDEX((D5:G5,I5:L5),,,2),0). INDEX((D5:G5,I5:L5),,,2) returns I5:G5, which is {2017,2018,2019,2020}. The MATCH formula becomes MATCH(C11,{2017,2018,2019,2020},0), and returns 3 since the value 2019 in C11 is in the 3rd position of the {2017,2018,2019,2020} array.

  • MATCH(C13,B5:B9,0),

Output: 4
the MATCH function matches the value of C13 in B5:B9 range and returns 4: the position of “Canada” in B5:B9.

  • =INDEX({2017,2018,2019,2020;8545,8417,6318,5603;5052,8052,5137,5958;9590,6451,3177,6711;5126,3763,3317,9940},4,3)

Output: 3177
returns the value at the intersection the 4th row and 3rd column.

Example 5 – Returning a Row or Column Entirely from a Range

The INDEX function returns a row or column from a range.

Steps:

  • To return the first row in the Windows list, enter the following formula in any cell (here,F11), and press ENTER.

=INDEX(D6:G9,1,0)

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - 6 Examples - ExcelDemy (11)

  • The column number was specified as 0 here. The following formula can also be used to get the entire row:

=INDEX(D6:G9,1,)

  • If you enter =INDEX(D6:G9,1) and press ENTER, you will see the first value in the first row, not the whole row.
  • To get the first column as a whole, enter the following formula:

=INDEX(I6:L9,,1)

Note:

  • In versions older than Microsoft 365, you must use the Array formula to return a row or column from a range using the INDEX Function and press CTRL + SHIFT + ENTER to enter the formula.
  • To return an entire range, assign the range to the reference argument and enter 0 as the column and row number. The formula is:

=INDEX(D6:G9,0,0)

Example 6 – The INDEX Function Can Also Be Used as Cell Reference

Use the following formula:

=D6:G6

INDEX(D6:G9,1,4) instead of G6 is used in the above formula:

=D6:INDEX(D6:G9,1,4)

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - 6 Examples - ExcelDemy (12)

  • Select a cell for the formula.
  • Go to Formulas>> Formula Auditing>> Evaluate Formula.

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - 6 Examples - ExcelDemy (13)

  • In the Evaluation field, you will see the formula =D6:INDEX(D6:G9,1,4).
  • Click Evaluate.
  • The formula shows $D$6:$G$6.
  • The INDEX formula returned a cell reference, not a cell value.

What Are the Common Errors While Using the INDEX Function in Excel?

The #REF! Error:

It occurs-

  • When your passed row_num argument is higher than the existing row numbers in the range.
  • When your passed col_num argument is higher than the existing column numbers in the range.
  • When your passed area_num argument is higher than the existing area numbers.

The #VALUE! Error:

It occurs when you supply non-numeric values as row_num, col_num, or area_num.

FAQs

How to use INDEX function in Excel example? ›

Enter each value into the index formula in the formula bar at the top of the spreadsheet. For example, if you want to find the second number in the "B" column that includes seven rows, you can enter "INDEX (B1:B7, 2)" into the formula bar. Press enter and navigate to the column, cell or row you're seeking.

Read More
How to create an INDEX in Excel? ›

Select Add Column > Index Column. The default behavior is to start numbering the first row at 0. Alternatively: If you select the arrow and select From 1, you can start numbering the rows at 1.

Read On
What is the formula for indexing? ›

Key Takeaways. Indexation is the mechanism of adjusting the values of various goods, services, assets, investments, and wages based on inflation. The indexation formula is as follows: Indexation = (Goods Value in the Given Year/Goods Value in the Base Year) × 100.

View Details
How do you use INDEX formula in sheets? ›

Essentially, you give the formula a range of cells, then give it the coordinates of the cell in the range that you want it to return as the result. So in row 3, where the formula is =INDEX(A2:B11,8,2), I'm telling the formula that I want the cell in row 8, column 2 of the array, which is $13,947.

View Details
How to do an index? ›

To create a comprehensive and effective index, consider including the following key elements:
  1. Keywords and Terms: Include significant keywords, terms, concepts, and proper nouns that appear in the book. ...
  2. Page Numbers: List the page numbers where each keyword or term is mentioned.
Aug 28, 2023

Find Out More
What is the formula for index analysis? ›

Index numbers show the change in a variable (or financial statement line-item) over time. The base is usually set to 100 and calculated with the following formula: (New Value/Base Value)*100.

Get More Info
How to use an index number? ›

Index numbers measure a net or relative change in a variable or a group of variables. For example, if the price of a certain commodity rises from ₹10 in the year 2007 to ₹15 in the year 2017, the price index number will be 150 showing that there is a 50% increase in the prices over this period.

Get More Info Here
How to link an index in Excel? ›

You might have to click the + next to the column header to see the Index option. This makes the text in the shape a clickable hyperlink that takes you right to the index. Copy and paste the hyperlink to other sheets. To do this, just right-click the shape and select Copy.

View More
How to use excel index function? ›

This is the basic use of the INDEX function and a simplest formula to make. To fetch a certain item from the list, you just write =INDEX(range, n) where range is a range of cells or a named range, and n is the position of the item you want to get.

Read More
What are the basic steps of indexing? ›

Indexing steps
  1. Crawl all pages of the seedlist and persist them to disk.
  2. Extract the file content and persist it to disk.
  3. Crawl a seedlist page from disk.
  4. Index the seedlist entries into Lucene documents.
  5. Write the documents to the Lucene index.
  6. Repeat until all the persisted seedlist pages have been crawled.

Keep Reading

What is the formula of simple index? ›

The aggregative method is commonly used to calculate the price index. In this method, the index number (P) = the sum of all the values of all the commodities in the current year (P1) divided by the sum of all the values of the same commodities in the base year (P0) and multiplied by 100.

Discover More
Is INDEX match better than VLOOKUP? ›

VLOOKUP has been popular for a long time because it's simple and easy. But INDEX MATCH is gaining popularity because it's more flexible and powerful. Understanding why INDEX MATCH is often seen as better than VLOOKUP can really improve how you work with data in Excel. It can make your work faster and more accurate.

See Details
How to use INDEX match in Excel between two sheets? ›

Here's how the INDEX MATCH pair function works:
  1. Use the first portion of the INDEX formula to set the range of data you want to display.
  2. Use the MATCH in the second part of the INDEX formula to designate what row to pull the data from.
  3. The third portion of the INDEX formula is optional.
Nov 8, 2021

Find Out More
What is the difference between Xlookup and INDEX match? ›

XLOOKUP can perform faster than INDEX MATCH in some cases, especially if you use the binary search mode. However, INDEX MATCH can also be optimized by using Excel tables or dynamic arrays. Formula flexibility. Both formulas are versatile, capable of handling various lookup scenarios.

Learn More Now
What is the formula for INDEX analysis? ›

Index numbers show the change in a variable (or financial statement line-item) over time. The base is usually set to 100 and calculated with the following formula: (New Value/Base Value)*100.

View Details

