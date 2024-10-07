How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (2024)

To know what INDEX does in Excel, you first need to know how it works. The INDEX function is an array formula. It lookups up a value in a range as we specify its row and column. INDEX returns the value given at the intersection of the specified row and column.

Did you enjoy reading this article? If you did, we have a lot more in store for you.

You can learn these incredible functions and more for freein my 30-minute email course. It’s delivered right to your inbox only at the cost of your email address. So join now! 😃

Some of these include the VLOOKUP, IF, and SUMIF functions, but there’s more to it.

It’s a really fantastic function – you just need to know when and where to use it. Luckily, Excel has a huge variety of functions similar to and more powerful than the INDEX function.

We saw what the Excel INDEX function is and how it works. We also saw its two versions and some important INDEX examples with other functions.

This might seem a little uncalled for. But the INDEX function can be really resourceful when combined with other intricate functions for data crunching and analysis.

We will leave out the row-num argument because we want INDEX to find the highest value in the third column.

We will combine the INDEX function with the MAX function to find the highest sales made in this range.

Say we have the following data set that shows the total sales of some T-shirts.

Now, we need to add the arguments of the MATCH function. The first argument is the reference against which it will find the lookup value.

We need to check the number of leaves of Alex J. using the INDEX and MATCH Formula.

It contains information about the employees of a company. It shows their departments, salaries, joining years, and leaves.

We will combine the INDEX and MATCH functions – the most commonly used duo. So let’s get started.

These arguments are similar to the ones used in the reference form. And the results are also pretty identical.

We’ve seen how the INDEX reference style works. Let’s now explore and learn more about its array version below.

This might seem petty but wait till you use the INDEX function with large data. Your mind will be blown away 🤯

The Excel INDEX function returns the value 59 , which is exactly what we want.

Since we only had one range, we didn’t use the area_num parameter.

The two recent arguments specify the row and column numbers where the lookup value exists. INDEX will search the entire row and entire column for the value.

This specifies the range INDEX will look up for our value.

It contains the names of some students and their marks in three subjects. We want to find the total marks of Daniel B. given in cell E7.

Now that we are well-equipped with its syntax, let’s see how it works on actual data 🤓

The Excel INDEX function has two versions of its syntax. These are referred to as the array form and the reference form.

If you want to practice the INDEX function in real time, download our sample workbook here.

Read on to find answers to these and a lot more questions. This guide has all you need to know.

But the other LOOKUP functions do the same thing, no? So what distinguishes INDEX from other functions, and how do you use it? 🤔

INDEX function belongs to the family of LOOKUP and is an awesome function at its base.

FAQs

The result of the INDEX function is a reference and is interpreted as such by other formulas. Depending on the formula, the return value of INDEX may be used as a reference or as a value. For example, the formula CELL("width",INDEX(A1:B2,1,2)) is equivalent to CELL("width",B1).

Select Add Column > Index Column. The default behavior is to start numbering the first row at 0. Alternatively: If you select the arrow and select From 1, you can start numbering the rows at 1.

The indexOf() method returns the position of the first occurrence of specified character(s) in a string. Tip: Use the lastIndexOf method to return the position of the last occurrence of specified character(s) in a string.

The aggregative method is commonly used to calculate the price index. In this method, the index number (P) = the sum of all the values of all the commodities in the current year (P1) divided by the sum of all the values of the same commodities in the base year (P0) and multiplied by 100.

How to Write an Index Read the book. The first step may seem obvious, but it's important to do a thorough readthrough of any book before you start on the indexing process. ... Use indexing software. ... Mark up the book. ... Address formatting questions. ... Make index entries. ... Order your index entries. ... Edit your index. Aug 9, 2021

To index numerical data, values must be adjusted so they are equal to each other in a given starting time period. By convention, this value is usually 100. From there on, every value is normalized to the start value, maintaining the same percentage changes as in the nonindexed series.

An index is a list of all the names, subjects and ideas in a piece of written work, designed to help readers quickly find where they are discussed in the text. Usually found at the end of the text, an index doesn't just list the content (that's what a table of contents is for), it analyses it.

A functional index is an index in a database that is based on the result of a function applied to one or more columns in a table. Functional key parts can index expression values. Hence, functional key parts enable indexing values that are not stored directly in the table itself.

Essentially, you give the formula a range of cells, then give it the coordinates of the cell in the range that you want it to return as the result. So in row 3, where the formula is =INDEX(A2:B11,8,2), I'm telling the formula that I want the cell in row 8, column 2 of the array, which is $13,947.

Enter each value into the index formula in the formula bar at the top of the spreadsheet. For example, if you want to find the second number in the "B" column that includes seven rows, you can enter "INDEX (B1:B7, 2)" into the formula bar. Press enter and navigate to the column, cell or row you're seeking.

If you are using INDEX as an array formula along with MATCH in order to be able to retrieve a value, you will need to convert your formula into an array formula, otherwise you will see a #VALUE! error. Solution: INDEX and MATCH should be used as an array formula, which means you need to press CTRL+SHIFT+ENTER.

The INDEX function actually uses the result of the MATCH function as its argument. The combination of the INDEX and MATCH functions are used twice in each formula – first, to return the invoice number, and then to return the date. Copy all the cells in this table and paste it into cell A1 on a blank worksheet in Excel.

To index numerical data, values must be adjusted so they are equal to each other in a given starting time period. By convention, this value is usually 100. From there on, every value is normalized to the start value, maintaining the same percentage changes as in the nonindexed series.

INDEX and MATCH is the most popular tool in Excel for performing more advanced lookups. This is because INDEX and MATCH are incredibly flexible – you can do horizontal and vertical lookups, 2-way lookups, left lookups, case-sensitive lookups, and even lookups based on multiple criteria.

Open an Excel workbook that has multiple sheets. Create a new sheet at the front of the workbook and name it “Index Sheet” or anything else you may want. Also, you can format this sheet to put serial numbers if you know the exact number of sheets in the workbook.