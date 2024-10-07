How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (2024)

INDEX function belongs to the family of LOOKUP and is an awesome function at its base.

Its primary purpose is to return a cell reference from a specified array.

But the other LOOKUP functions do the same thing, no? So what distinguishes INDEX from other functions, and how do you use it? 🤔

Read on to find answers to these and a lot more questions. This guide has all you need to know.

If you want to practice the INDEX function in real time, download our sample workbook here.

  • How to use INDEX – reference style

  • How to use INDEX – matrix style

  • Other INDEX formula examples

  • Frequently asked questions

How to use INDEX – reference style

The Excel INDEX function has two versions of its syntax. These are referred to as thearray formand thereference form.

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (1)

Let’s first discuss the reference argument of the formula.

Its syntax is:

=INDEX(reference, =INDEX(reference, row_num, [columm_num], [area_num])

  • referenceargument refers to the range or ranges you select – you can select more than one range. If you have multiple ranges, separate them using a comma like(A1:C4, D1:F4)
  • row_numparameter specifies the row number from where you want to extract the result.
  • column_numparameter specifies the column number containing the value to be extracted.
  • area_numis an optional argument. It is only used when you insert two or more ranges in the reference parameter. It specifies a particular range from the two.

Now that we are well-equipped with its syntax, let’s see how it works on actual data 🤓

We have the following example data set.

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (2)

It contains the names of some students and their marks in three subjects. We want to find the total marks of Daniel B. given in cell E7.

So to do that:

  1. Select a cell.
  2. Enter the formula as:

=INDEX(

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (3)

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (4)

This specifies the range INDEX will look up for our value.

  1. Add the next argument as:

=INDEX(A1:E10, 7, 4)

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (5)

The two recent arguments specify the row and column numbers where the lookup value exists. INDEX will search the entire row and entire column for the value.

Since we only had one range, we didn’t use thearea_numparameter.

  1. Press Enter.

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (6)

The Excel INDEX function returns the value59, which is exactly what we want.

This might seem petty but wait till you use the INDEX function with large data. Your mind will be blown away 🤯

How to use INDEX – matrix style

We’ve seen how the INDEX reference style works. Let’s now explore and learn more about its array version below.

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (7)

The syntax of the array form is given as follows:

=INDEX(array, row_num, [column_num])

  • The parameterarrayrefers to the range of cells where we want to find our lookup value.
  • Therow-numargument is the row number in the array where the lookup value exists.
  • Thecolumn-numargument specifies the column containing the lookup value.

These arguments are similar to the ones used in the reference form. And the results are also pretty identical.

Let’s test the array form on a real data set.

We have the following sample data.

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (8)

And we want to find the sales percentage of iPhone 11.

To do that:

  1. Select a cell.
  2. Enter the INDEX formulas as:

=INDEX(

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (9)

  1. Select the array.

=INDEX(A1:C10,

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (10)

  1. Add the row and column numbers and close the brackets.

=INDEX(A1:C10, 8, 3)

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (11)

  1. Press Enter.

INDEX formula returns your result as:

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (12)

How cool is that? 🎯

Other INDEX formula examples

Let’s see some examples of the INDEX formula with other functions 😃

INDEX formula example #1

We will combine the INDEX and MATCH functions – the most commonly used duo. So let’s get started.

We have the following data set.

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (13)

It contains information about the employees of a company. It shows their departments, salaries, joining years, and leaves.

We need to check the number of leaves of Alex J. using the INDEX and MATCH Formula.

To do that:

  1. Select a cell.
  2. Enter the formula as:

= INDEX(

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (14)

  1. Enter the reference containing the lookup value to be returned.

= INDEX(E1:E10

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (15)

  1. Combine it with the MATCH function.

= INDEX(E1:E10, MATCH(

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (16)

Now, we need to add the arguments of the MATCH function. The first argument is the reference against which it will find the lookup value.

  1. Enter the lookup_value as:

= INDEX(E1:E10, MATCH(A6,

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (17)

  1. Reference the lookup_array as:

= INDEX(E1:E10, MATCH(A6, A1:A10,

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (18)

  1. Enter the match_type – we used 0 for the exact value.

= INDEX(E1:E10, MATCH(A6, A1:A10, 0

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (19)

  1. Add the closing brackets.

The final formula looks like this:

= INDEX(E1:E10, MATCH(A6, A1:A10, 0))

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (20)

  1. Press Enter.

And voila! The MATCH function returns the leaves number of Alex J. as:

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (21)

You’ve done quite some work today 🥇

INDEX formula example #2

Let’s try an easy INDEX example for this one.

Say we have the following data set that shows the total sales of some T-shirts.

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (22)

We will combine the INDEX function with the MAX function to find the highest sales made in this range.

To do that:

  1. Select a cell.
  2. Enter the formula as:

= MAX(

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (23)

  1. Now add the INDEX function as a parameter of the MAX function.

= MAX(INDEX(

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (24)

  1. Insert the reference as:

= MAX(INDEX(A1:C10,

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (25)

We will leave out therow-numargument because we want INDEX to find the highest value in the third column.

  1. Add the column number and close the brackets.

The final formula looks like this:

= MAX(INDEX(A1:C10, , 3))

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (26)

  1. Press Enter

And INDEX returns the result as:

How to Use the INDEX Function in Excel - With Examples (2024) (27)

Pretty easy, no? 👀

This might seem a little uncalled for. But the INDEX function can be really resourceful when combined with other intricate functions for data crunching and analysis.

That’s it – What now?

Wow, we’ve learned a lot today 😅

We saw what the Excel INDEX function is and how it works. We also saw its two versions and some important INDEX examples with other functions.

It’s a really fantastic function – you just need to know when and where to use it. Luckily, Excel has a huge variety of functions similar to and more powerful than the INDEX function.

Some of these include the VLOOKUP, IF, and SUMIF functions, but there’s more to it.

You can learn these incredible functions and more for free

Frequently asked questions

What does the INDEX function do in Excel?

To know what INDEX does in Excel, you first need to know how it works. The INDEX function is an array formula. It lookups up a value in a range as we specify its row and column. INDEX returns the value given at the intersection of the specified row and column.

What is the INDEX function in Excel with an example? ›

The result of the INDEX function is a reference and is interpreted as such by other formulas. Depending on the formula, the return value of INDEX may be used as a reference or as a value. For example, the formula CELL("width",INDEX(A1:B2,1,2)) is equivalent to CELL("width",B1).

How to make an INDEX in Excel? ›

Select Add Column > Index Column. The default behavior is to start numbering the first row at 0. Alternatively: If you select the arrow and select From 1, you can start numbering the rows at 1.

What is the use of an INDEX of function? ›

The indexOf() method returns the position of the first occurrence of specified character(s) in a string. Tip: Use the lastIndexOf method to return the position of the last occurrence of specified character(s) in a string.

What is the formula for the index number? ›

The aggregative method is commonly used to calculate the price index. In this method, the index number (P) = the sum of all the values of all the commodities in the current year (P1) divided by the sum of all the values of the same commodities in the base year (P0) and multiplied by 100.

How to create an index? ›

How to Write an Index
  1. Read the book. The first step may seem obvious, but it's important to do a thorough readthrough of any book before you start on the indexing process. ...
  2. Use indexing software. ...
  3. Mark up the book. ...
  4. Address formatting questions. ...
  5. Make index entries. ...
  6. Order your index entries. ...
  7. Edit your index.
Aug 9, 2021

How do you index data? ›

To index numerical data, values must be adjusted so they are equal to each other in a given starting time period. By convention, this value is usually 100. From there on, every value is normalized to the start value, maintaining the same percentage changes as in the nonindexed series.

What is the main purpose of an index? ›

An index is a list of all the names, subjects and ideas in a piece of written work, designed to help readers quickly find where they are discussed in the text. Usually found at the end of the text, an index doesn't just list the content (that's what a table of contents is for), it analyses it.

What is a function index? ›

A functional index is an index in a database that is based on the result of a function applied to one or more columns in a table. Functional key parts can index expression values. Hence, functional key parts enable indexing values that are not stored directly in the table itself.

How does the index function work in sheets? ›

Essentially, you give the formula a range of cells, then give it the coordinates of the cell in the range that you want it to return as the result. So in row 3, where the formula is =INDEX(A2:B11,8,2), I'm telling the formula that I want the cell in row 8, column 2 of the array, which is $13,947.

How to use the index function in Excel? ›

Enter each value into the index formula in the formula bar at the top of the spreadsheet. For example, if you want to find the second number in the "B" column that includes seven rows, you can enter "INDEX (B1:B7, 2)" into the formula bar. Press enter and navigate to the column, cell or row you're seeking.

How do I fix the index formula in Excel? ›

If you are using INDEX as an array formula along with MATCH in order to be able to retrieve a value, you will need to convert your formula into an array formula, otherwise you will see a #VALUE! error. Solution: INDEX and MATCH should be used as an array formula, which means you need to press CTRL+SHIFT+ENTER.

How does the index match formula work in Excel? ›

The INDEX function actually uses the result of the MATCH function as its argument. The combination of the INDEX and MATCH functions are used twice in each formula – first, to return the invoice number, and then to return the date. Copy all the cells in this table and paste it into cell A1 on a blank worksheet in Excel.

How do you INDEX data? ›

To index numerical data, values must be adjusted so they are equal to each other in a given starting time period. By convention, this value is usually 100. From there on, every value is normalized to the start value, maintaining the same percentage changes as in the nonindexed series.

Is INDEX a lookup function in Excel? ›

INDEX and MATCH is the most popular tool in Excel for performing more advanced lookups. This is because INDEX and MATCH are incredibly flexible – you can do horizontal and vertical lookups, 2-way lookups, left lookups, case-sensitive lookups, and even lookups based on multiple criteria.

How to create an INDEX in Excel for multiple sheets? ›

Open an Excel workbook that has multiple sheets. Create a new sheet at the front of the workbook and name it “Index Sheet” or anything else you may want. Also, you can format this sheet to put serial numbers if you know the exact number of sheets in the workbook.

How to use INDEX match in Excel between two sheets? ›

Here's how the INDEX MATCH pair function works:
  1. Use the first portion of the INDEX formula to set the range of data you want to display.
  2. Use the MATCH in the second part of the INDEX formula to designate what row to pull the data from.
  3. The third portion of the INDEX formula is optional.
Nov 8, 2021

